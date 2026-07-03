The Best Online Betting Sites and Apps With Skrill Deposit and Withdrawal Methods
Global online payment system Skrill won the “Best Digital Wallet and Payment Processor of the Year” awards in 2019 thanks to its high quality of service and modern solutions. On the other hand, the financial platform processes cryptocurrency transactions with the ability to trade assets. Check out this Sportscafe review to learn how to create and manage your Skrill account using simple guides.
Sites with The Best Choice of Deposit Methods
The Best Betting Sites With the Greatest Choice of Payment Methods in India
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Top 10 Betting Sites That Accept Skrill as a Payment Method
Skrill has been offering financial services to football betting sites and cricket betting sites for over 20 years, increasing speed and developing methods to handle payments. Today, the rupee transaction platform operates in the online sportsbooks of the below top-10 bookmakers, according to Sportscafe:
Moreover, the payment system allows you to fund your wallet with bookmakers from Curacao, Gibraltar and other jurisdictions.
Top 10 Betting Apps That Accept Skrill as a Payment Method
The payment system has also launched a unique mobile app enabling customers to quickly top up their sportsbook accounts by switching from other mobile apps. The following popular cricket betting apps and football betting apps currently accept Skrill as a financial method:
- Parimatch App;
- 1win App;
- Melbet App;
- Dafabet App;
- MegaPari App;
- 888starz App;
- Mostbet App;
- Odds96 App;
- Indibet App;
- 1xbet App.
At the same time, the pop-up feature on Android devices helps you check your wallet balance or examine transaction details while opening the Skrill app and betting platform.
Benefits of Online Betting with Skrill
Bettors may point out numerous advantages of using Skrill to top up their balance for playing their first game or predicting the result of a sports match. It is possible to distinguish the following benefits of the financial system on IPL betting sites and online IPL betting apps:
- Instant transfers;
- Payments in rupees with the possibility of conversion;
- Minimum deposit from 350 INR and so on.
Besides, the one-touch option in the official mobile app can also fund your betting balance within seconds if the payment details of the bookmaker are always the same.
Supported Payment Methods of Skrill
The financial system has tools to make transactions using several suitable payment methods for Indian customers. The list of Skrill money transfer options includes the following essential choices:
- Debit/credit cards (Visa, Mastercard etc);
- Neteller;
- Netbanking;
- Paysafecard and more.
Extensive experience in processing transactions through virtual cards or bank transfers helped Skrill develop a system with high speed of clarifying the status of the payment.
Advantages and Disadvantages of Payment Method for Betting
Skrill users can withdraw money from ATMs using plastic cards with access to electronic wallets. However, the payment platform also has advantages and disadvantages, imposing limitations on clients.
Advantages
- Creating a single balance in rupees for all the operations;
- Possibility to send cash from one Skrill wallet to another;
- You can request money for free with a payment link;
- An exchange section with more than 40 currencies is available;
- Authentication via verified phone number and others.
Disadvantages
- No Hindi language in the web platform and mobile application;
- Fees for transferring money with any method, and so on.
3 Steps to Create an Account
Only registered Skrill customers can send and receive rupees, configure security and access all advanced features. However, to open a Skrill account with the payment system, you will need to follow the instructions below:
- Enter the Skrill platform. Open the official website or app;
- Complete the registration. Indicate the necessary details to get a profile;
- Top up your balance. Recharge the wallet with some cash.
Furthermore, the virtual prepaid cards will get the same functionalities as the physical ones, allowing you to pay with Skrill on betting sites with confirmation through OTP codes.
Other Betting Bookmakers that Accept Skrill
Bookmakers usually prefer Skrill to other payment services because of the authentication without providing e-wallet requisites to transfer money. The following cricket betting and football betting companies have also introduced a financial platform for transactions:
On the other hand, each bookmaker has the right to set the minimum Skrill deposit limit for Indian bettors to handle the transaction.
Start Betting with Skrill
You'll benefit from Skrill payments when you're trying to get your preferred odds to predict the outcome of upcoming matches or react to changes in betting multipliers on live events. Deposit transactions will instantly change your balance thanks to the API connection to the sports betting system.
Step-by-Step Guide of Opening a Skrill Account
The essential requirement for Skrill users is to have an active account with the payment system to make transfers. The below registration procedure takes about 10 minutes from start to profile activation:
- Open the platform. Go to the Skrill site;
- Initiate the sign up process. Press the register button;
- Fill in the form. Enter the valid personal info and profile login details;
- Submit the data. Confirm the validity of the provided information;
- Verify the Skrill account details. Send a photo of your passport or ID card as part of the KYC verification protocol.
The financial platform will also reward your activity in the system with loyalty levels, reducing the payment fees and withdrawal limits.
Step-by-Step Guide of Funding Your Skrill Wallet
You can only use the Skrill electronic wallet in India after depositing rupees to secure and transfer the funds to any destination. The top-up process involves the following mandatory steps to increase your balance without trouble:
- Sign in to the profile. Enter your account;
- Go to the balance options. Click the deposit button;
- Input the required details. Type in the necessary amount;
- Use the wallet requisites. Insert the payment information in the bank transaction window or input the virtual card of Skrill details;
- Confirm the transfer. Approve the transaction with a unique code.
It is also crucial to always use the top-up option with a stable internet connection to avoid delays in processing.
Depositing with Skrill
The Skrill system requires you to follow a similar algorithm at any sportsbook or casino platform to always receive rupees on time. It is necessary to complete the below stages to fund your balance to place bets or play games:
- Access the betting account. Log in to your sportsbook profile;
- Open the cashier options. Go to the deposit section of the profile;
- Configure the payment. Select Skrill as the provider for the transaction and specify the top-up amount;
- Indicate the required info. Input the login details to access the Skrill wallet;
- Send the money. Agree to debit cash from your e-wallet.
You must also consider a Skrill withdrawal fee of 3.5% to 7.5% at the time of the transaction to ensure you have enough rupees to transfer the correct amount.
Withdrawing with Skrill
Some bookmakers can withdraw winnings to the Skrill wallets, handling all transaction fees. The following instructions show the required actions to get the money to your balance in the system:
- Enter the sportsbook account options. Open the payment section of your profile;
- Choose a payout method. Click the Skrill payment system and enter the withdrawal amount;
- Specify the payment destination. Indicate the wallet requisites;
- Create a Skrill withdrawal request. Confirm the information.
The financial platform's official mobile app has a feature to inform customers about new deposits via push notifications.
Transaction Money from Indian Banks to Skrill
One will get the opportunity to send money from the local banks in India directly to their Skrill balance using the automated system. However, the procedure involves several steps you must perform during the transaction:
- Enter the Skrill account. Sign in to your financial profile;
- Choose the deposit method. Press the bank transfer in the top-up options;
- Write in the payment requisites. Indicate the amount and transaction details;
- Perform the transfer. Confirm sending funds from your bank account.
Sometimes, the waiting period for a bank transfer takes up to 7 working days, depending on the servers' workload.
Skrill-Allowed Indian Banks
The financial institutions in India are free to make their own decisions about accepting transfers and making transactions with Skrill. Thus, it is possible to use the local banks to process your payments:
- HDFC Bank;
- Axis Bank;
- Punjab National Bank;
- ICICI Bank;
- Bank of India and others.
Moreover, the Financial Conduct Authority of India issued an authorisation to Skrill under the Electronic Money Regulations in 2011 to enable the legal operation of the company in the country.
Safe and Secure Betting with Skrill
One of the strengths of the payment platform is the security of customer data and financial information during and after transactions. At the same time, the Indian clients note the following benefits of the protection system:
- Secure Socket Layer (SSL) with 128-bit encryption for storing user login and personal details;
- Two-factor authentication to obtain a one-time code for logging into your Skrill account on a new device;
- Fingerprint password to run the application on the mobile gadget, and so on.
In addition, the platform's security system has a certificate of encryption algorithm compliance with modern standards from VeriSign to validate the protection against hacking.
The Best Other Alternative Payment Methods for Betting
Generally, bookmakers have alternatives to Skrill because some bettors and players are unwilling to pay transaction fees. On these websites and betting apps, you will often find the below financial options for deposits and withdrawals:
- PayTM;
- Phone Pe;
- UPI;
- BHIM UPI;
- RuPay;
- AstroPay Cards;
- Cryptocurrencies;
- Google Pay (Gpay);
- Local Bank Payment;
- ecoPayz;
- PayPal;
- Wire Transfer.
In addition, the financial companies providing payment methods have established offices in India to develop online services.
Skrill Customer Care Number and Support
The professional support staff always communicates politely through customer care numbers, emails or live chat, aiming to solve your issues efficiently in the shortest possible time. The clients can also use the following Skrill contact information to get support:
- Hotline number: +44 203 308 2520;
- Email: help@skrill.com;
- Virtual Assistant in the chat;
- FAQ section and so on.
If you have reached VIP status on the financial platform, the company will provide you with a personal manager email to resolve problems.
FAQ
Reading the answers to the frequently asked questions about Skrill will give you a better understanding of the crucial aspects of the system. Besides, you can ask questions in the comments section below to clarify other details.
How Do Skrill Payments Work?
Skrill provides you with an electronic wallet and optimal transaction security and speed. Moreover, the system has an exchange feature to convert currencies and cryptocurrency trading platforms.
Is Skrill Payment Safe?
Yes, Skrill is safe for payments. The financial platform regularly undergoes voluntary security audits to improve the safety of customer data.
Is Skrill a Payment Gateway?
Yes, Skrill is a payment gateway. Thus, the transaction processing system enables bookmakers to instantly handle multiple deposits and withdrawals through API technology without substantial investments.
What Is Skrill Payment?
The Skrill payment transfers electronic funds to your or the company's bank accounts or e-wallets. The transactions can automatically refund the money in case of failure at any time during the day.
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