Betvisa Bonus Codes for India 2026

Betvisa App: 3.8 ★★★★★ Registration Betvisa Betvisa is one of the most popular sports betting sites in India. The platform offers the best conditions to its customers. In the review, you will learn about the best offers of the platform. Sign up with Betvisa and get a Welcome Bonus of 100% up to 20,000 INR! Welcome bonus 100% up to 20,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Betvisa

Betvisa Welcome Bonus 100% up to 20,000 INR

Every new user registering on the Betvisa platform gets the chance to take advantage of the unique Welcome Bonus offer, with which your first deposit amount will be increased. All you need is to be of legal age and a registered user. Read the basic rules on how to use the bonus:

The amount of minimum deposit INR 500;

Maximum winnings INR 20,000;

The bonus is valid for 30 days after registration.

Now you know a little bit about the Welcome Bonus, but we'll tell you how you can get it, so read on for more information.

How to Get Betvisa Welcome Bonus?

The process of getting the bonus is definitely not time-consuming, as it is very simple. We're sure that experienced players will be very adept at it. But for beginners, we've decided to support you and have written detailed step-by-step instructions, so you can take advantage of them so you won't have any trouble:

1 Create an account Use the direct link to go to the bookmaker's official website, where you will gain access to the platform's registration page. You need to click on the "Join" button and then fill in all the registration fields with the required authentic information. Come up with a username and a secure password and complete the account creation by clicking on the "Done" button. Go to website 2 Verification of account Go to the KYS section and upload a photo of your documents to be verified by Betvisa. 3 Make a deposit Once you have created and accessed your account, go to "My Accounts", choose the payment type that suits you and top up your account with at least INR 500. The funds will be credited to your account instantly. You will then be able to go to the 'Bonuses' section and activate your Welcome Bonus. Get your bonus

How to Win Back the Betvisa Welcome Bonus?

An important point when using the bonus is that all of the wagering conditions must be met. If you do not, you will not be able to use the bonus money. Please read all the Betvisa Welcome Bonus wagering conditions carefully:

The bet must have an odds of 1.4 or higher;

The wagering amount is 20 times;

The bonus is valid for 30 days after registration.

Now you know all about the Welcome Bonus, which means you can activate it now and try your luck!

Betvisa Bonuses Terms and Conditions

As the Betvisa platform will be a licensed sports betting site, it requires users to follow some rules for using the site. Read the basic terms and conditions carefully:

Your age must be strictly over 18;

You must be a registered user;

You are only allowed to have one valid account;

Your account must be verified;

Welcome Bonus can only be activated once;

Bonuses cannot be cumulative;

You must follow all the rules for using the bonus to avoid unfair use of bonuses.

Knowing and following all these rules you will definitely not encounter any difficulties and will be able to use any service on the platform.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Betvisa

The Betvisa platform offers not only the Welcome Bonus but also a whole section in your account called "Bonuses'' where you will find a huge number of different promotional offers to suit every taste. We will also give you a brief introduction to some of the most popular Betvisa bonuses in the information below.

Cashback

Each week the platform counts your activity individually. Every Monday afternoon you will be awarded a cashback based on your loyalty level. The percentage of cashback ranges from 2.5 to 6%.

300 Free Cash and 5 Free Spins

Only a new player can get 5 free spins after successfully registering. Spins are valid for 7 days after registration. Maximum winnings INR 300. The wagering amount is 20 times. The bonus is valid for 30 days.

Daily Reload Bonus on Sports

Use your lucky 12% bonus to win big. The maximum INR bonus is 3,000. Minimum deposit INR 1,000. Wagering is 15 times. The bonus is valid for 30 days from the date of activation.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Betvisa App

For users who prefer a more convenient option for betting on sports, the platform offers a separate Betvisa mobile app for Android and iOS operating systems. Right in the app itself, you can register and also get all the bonus offers, including the Welcome Bonus. The company Betvisa gets into ratings of the cricket betting platforms, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

In order to provide all the information in full, we have compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions from Indian users and answered them thoroughly. Read it carefully and you'll be sure to have no more questions.

Am I Taking a Risk Using Betvisa Bonuses?

Since the Betvisa platform is presented by a licensed bookmaker and has been legally operating in India, you don't have to worry about your security when using the platform, and you don't risk anything.

Are the Bonuses Presented Here the Only Bonuses and Promotions Betvisa Has To Offer?

No, only the most popular Betvisa offers are on the defensive; in the 'Bonuses' section of the account, you created when you registered you will find a large range of different auction offers on the platform and you can choose whatever suits you best.

Can I Cancel the Welcome Bonus?

Yes, in case you change your mind about using the Welcome Bonus, you will have to contact the bookmaker's 24/7 support team, who will respond promptly. Usually, the response time is between 5-10 minutes in Live Chat.

Can I Bet with Bonus Money?

Yes, if you fulfill all the conditions for wagering the Welcome Bonus, you can use the bonus money however you like. All wagering conditions are detailed in the review section "How to Win Back the Betvisa Welcome Bonus?" read them carefully.

Are the Bonuses on the Betvisa Platform Updated?

Yes, of course. The Betvisa platform is constantly being improved and all current platform bonuses are updated and supplemented. Keep an eye on all platform news so you don't miss out on anything.

What Do I Have To Get the Welcome Bonus Betvisa?

In order to get the Welcome Bonus, you need to know and follow three basic rules, such as being of legal age, being registered and depositing an amount of at least INR 500. You can find out more about receiving the Bonus in the overview section "How to Get Betvisa Welcome Bonus?".