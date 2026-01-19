Betvisa Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Betvisa App: 3.8 ★★★★★ Registration Betvisa Betvisa is a betting platform that provides entertainment such as sports betting, online casino, live streaming and more. The minimum deposit of just 200 Indian Rupees also seems very attractive. Betvisa customers can always make a deposit through the official Betvisa website or directly from the Betvisa app. Make your first deposit on Betvisa and get 100% up to 20,000 INR! Welcome bonus 100% up to 20,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Betvisa

Betvisa Deposit Methods for India

The official Betvisa platform offers the most popular rapid deposit and withdrawal methods including fast payments and bank transfers. Notice that crypto may be used to deposit in addition to quick payments and bank transfers. Consider each one of the deposit options:

UPI;

IMPS;

Paytm;

PhonePe;

AstroPay;

Indian Bank Transfer;

USDT.

Min deposit on the Betvisa app is 200 INR. Most of the time, providers don't take any fees. Although, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally.

Betvisa minimum withdrawal amount is 2000 INR. Betvisa withdrawal times differ depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to five days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms and conditions of the chosen provider and how to withdraw from Betvisa.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Betvisa?

The minimum deposit amount at Betvisa is 200 INR, which is less than at other bookies. The majority of operators provide swift money transfers, so you may start betting and gaming straight soon after making a deposit. Look into the minimum deposits and deposit methods in the tablet below:

Payment method Minimum deposit Paytm 2,000 INR PhonePe 2,000 INR UPI 200 INR Bank transfer 2,000 INR Astropay 2,000 INR IMPS 2,000 INR USDT 25 USDT

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Betvisa App

The official Betvisa app, available for iOS and Android devices, also allows users to make a quick deposit. Some people may find that this method is more effective. A 200 INR minimum deposit is required to use the Betvisa app. There are all of the methods from the original website version, including PayTm, UPI, Net Banking, Bank transfer, PhonePe, etc.

First Deposit Bonus

All new customers are graciously given rather sizable guaranteed welcome bonuses by Betvisa. There are two separate welcome bonuses offered by both online casino and sportsbook categories that may be utilized. This fantastic chance is available to all new players who are just getting started in the betting and gaming industry. View all of the welcome bonus offers provided by Betvisa:

Sports 100% up to 20,000 INR Welcome Bonus.Bet on almost any kind of sport on the platform with significant benefits. Minimum deposit is only 500 INR;

Casino 100% up to 20,000 INR Welcome Bonus.Try your luck playing the best slot machines of the Betvisa. Minimum deposit is 500 INR.

By accepting the welcome bonus users agree to all of the terms and conditions of Betvisa.

Deposit via PayTM

It is very quick and straightforward to deposit funds with the PayTm option into a personal account. The required minimum payment is only 2,000 INR. We have mentioned step-by-step instructions on how to deposit money using PayTm at Betvisa below:

Click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area to move on to the next step; Go to the on-screen directions to make a deposit into your account after choosing a payment method. Then, a list of your deposit selections ought to appear; Enter your PayTm ID and any other required information after choosing the amount you want to deposit into your account, then click "Deposit"; Congratulations! You made a deposit via PayTm and now can start placing bets and playing the casino games.

Deposit via Debit Cards

Most players prefer debit cards for depositing because it's the most convenient and fast method. Following the step-by-step instructions below, you can fund an account at Betvisa using debit cards:

1 Search for deposit button Click the button that should be in the top-right corner of the deposit area. Go to website 2 Select debit card Search and choose the debit card option among other payment methods. 3 Enter amount Select the amount of money you desire to deposit into your account, provide the required details (such as your card number and name info), and click "Deposit". 4 Congratulations! You made a successful deposit using debit cards! Make first deposit

Deposit via Astropay

Astropay, a well-known rapid payment method, is an additional deposit option on Betvisa. The deposit process is simple, and the service provider often does not charge a commission. Here are the steps for utilizing AstroPay to make a deposit:

Click the button that should be in the top-right corner of the deposit category; Search and select the Astropay option among other payment methods; Choose and select the amount of money you desire to deposit into your account, provide the required details (such as your wallet id), and click "Deposit"; Congratulations on making a successful deposit using Astropay! Now you can access all the services of Betvisa.

Deposit via UPI

Players may add money to their Betvisa personal accounts using any of the widely used payment methods in India, such UPI. The only deposit needed is 2,000 INR. The steps listed below should be followed in order to make a UPI deposit into your account:

Tap on the button that should be in the top-right corner of the deposit area to move on to the next step; Go to the on-screen directions to make a deposit into your account after choosing a payment method. Then, a list of your deposit selections ought to appear; Enter your UPI ID and any other required information after choosing the amount you want to deposit into your account, then click "Deposit"; Congratulations! You made a deposit via UPI and now can start placing bets and playing the casino games.

Deposit via IMPS

A lot of players from India use IMPS on a regular basis. Especially those who utilize modern mobile devices. You can use IMPS to make a deposit if you adhere to these instructions:

Login to your Betvisa personal account; Click the “Add Balance” link which is located beside the wallet balance on top of the page; In the “Deposit” tab of the Account page, and then choose “IMPS”; Enter desired deposit amount and select the bank to transfer from; Click “Submit” and complete the transaction from the secure 3rd party termina.

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Betvisa?

Depending on the option you select, the deposit time may shift. The majority of deposits are made instantly, however certain payments may take up to three business days to process. Processing deposits may take many hours if the system is overwhelmed. For the deadlines for regular deposits, see the chart below:

Payment method Standart deposit times Paytm Up to 24 hours Visa Instant UPI Up to 72 hours PhonePe Up to 24 hours USDT Up to 48 hours AstroPay Up to 48 hours Net Banking (IMPS/NEFT) Up to 72 hours Bank Transfer Up to 48 hours

Betvisa Deposit Limits

There is no restriction of any kind on deposits at Betvisa. However, the maximum amounts you may make in a single transaction may vary amongst various providers. Read the terms and conditions before utilizing the chosen service because sizable deposits could also be charged a commission. Customers can deposit money through the official Betvisa website or mobile application. The following table lists the maximum Betvisa deposits:

Payment method Maximum deposit limit Paytm 20,000 INR PhonePe 20,000 INR Bank transfer 100,000 INR Visa 100,000 INR UPI 100,000 INR IMPS 100,000 INR AstroPay 100,000 INR USDT 1,210 USDT

Betvisa Deposit Summary

We have carefully reviewed all the payment methods of Betvisa and came to a conclusion that it provides very convenient deposit methods for the Indian customers. Deposits and withdrawals can be made in rupees and the variety of payment options include fast payments, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies. Moreover, payments can be done both via the Betvisa website or the Betvisa mobile app. In addition, brand new customers get a guaranteed welcome bonus for sports betting and casino after making their first deposit of only 500 INR. Sports Cafe confirms that Betvisa deposits are safe and secure for Indian players.

FAQ

We collected the most popular questions about Betvisa deposit. Take a brief look at them because they might have the answers you need. Keep in mind that you may also request Betvisa customer service at any time for professional one-on-one assistance on any deposit issue.

Can I Use the Betvisa Deposit Bonus Twice?

Unfortunately, Betvisa bonus can only be used by newly registered customers once. If you have abided by all terms and conditions, you will unquestionably receive the welcome bonus up to 20,000 INR for both casino games and sports betting.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Betvisa?

Of course, customers may use rupees to credit their Betvisa accounts. You can choose between fast payments, bank transfers, and even cryptocurrencies. You can also decide whether to deposit using the official Betvisa website or Betvisa app.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My Betvisa Account?

No, players don't have a right to alter the currency once a payment option has been chosen. Find the best payment method by taking your time and learning about its details, including the currency, deposit time, minimum amount, etc.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Betvisa Account?

Yes, it's strictly required by the terms and conditions of the Betvisa and Betvisa KYC process. You can only use payment methods that are in your name. Additionally, to confirm your identification, the chosen payment methods must be in your name.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Betvisa?

Yes, it's an option if you wonder. Any number of debit cards with your name on them are accepted by Betvisa. Choose a debit card from the list of Betvisa payment options, fill out all the necessary information, and then deposit money.