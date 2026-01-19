Crickex Bonus Codes for India 2026

Crickex App: 3.7 ★★★★★ Registration Crickex Crickex emphasizes providing enjoyable online sports betting experience through bonus options and special offers for regular and new customers. Study the review to activate the 1.2% daily slot cashback and learn more about the company's promotional program features.> Welcome bonus 25% up to INR 6,000 Promocode: No Promo Join Crickex

Crickex Unlimited Welcome Rebate 1,2%

The sign-up rebate bonus offer covers the risk of losing in every eligible gambling title, allowing you to increase your number of spins and the chances of winning. It is possible to highlight the following provisions of the promotion:

No minimum deposit limit;

Unlimited maximum cashback amount;

The promotional funds are available until complete wagering, etc.

At the same time, the special offer automatically restarts at noon in India to calculate and accrue promo rupees for the previous day.

How to Get Crickex Welcome Bonus?

The bookmaker allows only players completing the registration bonus activation correctly to receive cashback on lost bets in the official casino slots. The participation algorithm involves the following steps:

1 Complete the registration Create a new account. Go to website 2 Confirm your profile details Request the account verification. 3 Top up the balance Add money to your cash wallet. 4 Play slot games Launch the casino and enjoy the different slots except for PG and dice games. 5 Wait for the bonus The cashback will appear the next day. Get your bonus

You can also get the promo funds without using bonus codes and have the option to contact the support staff if the refund amount does not reach your balance.

How to Win Back the Crickex Welcome Bonus?

While participating in the sign-up bonus receipt, one must wager the bonus under certain conditions to transfer the winnings and bonus amount to the principal balance. The requirements consist of the following points:

Valid without a period of duration;

An x1 turnover in slots for unlocking;

Payouts are accessible only after wagering and others.

However, the bookie reserves the right to modify the conditions and the bonus amount for future accruals in the event of a fundamental change in the welcome offer terms.

Crickex Bonuses Terms and Conditions

When preparing the rules for the use of the welcome bonus, Crickex has primarily followed the general requirements of the promotional program. Thus, the sign-up and other offers have the following restrictions:

Adult age of the customers;

Be a user without duplicate accounts;

Verified personal information in the profile settings;

Only one activation per client;

Cannot combine with other promotions;

Unfair play will have the consequence of forfeiting the bonus and so on.

Clients with multiple or fraudulent profiles may face disqualification from the joining offer and account closure.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Crickex

Crickex has made free bets, birthday gifts and no-deposit bonuses available to every bettor and player from India to ensure a wide range of winning prospects in 2026. Furthermore, the following conditions apply to receive and use particular offers.

Refer A Friend

Give your friend the referral link of the account, and wait for their deposit of 2,000 INR or more and 6,000 INR turnover to receive a 500 INR bonus for both you and the new client. However, the customer must place the bets on the selections with odds between 1.5 and 5.0, excluding Cricket Match Odds and the Bookmaker Market.

Gift Point Exchange

Every 500 Rs you spend in slots, table games, lotteries, or 1,000 Rs in the live casino, you get one promo point to convert into real money. Nevertheless, the redemption only unlocks after you have reached 50 points and has no maximum amount limit.

Birthday Bonus

The company presents 1,000 Indian rupees as a birthday gift with free bets to the customers with deposits of 5,000 Indian rupees or more in the last 3 months. Moreover, you can claim the bonus 7 days before or after the date through the live chat and ensure x10 turnover through betting on the sports events to withdraw the money and winnings.

EVO Cashback

The players with negative net wins have the right to obtain a 5% cashback on lost bets in Evolution games during the last week. Thus, one can receive a bonus from 50 Rs to 5,00,000 Rs each Monday and use these funds completely to unlock the payouts.

Weekly Lucky Draw

Crickex rewards customers with 1 ticket for every 1,000 rupees of deposit and gives away an iPhone 14 Pro 128GB to one lucky winner weekly. Each qualifying top-up will increase the chance of success in picking your ticket through the automatic system.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Crickex App

The Crickex Mobile App provides access to sportsbook events with thousands of betting markets eligible for promotions in some taps. Besides, using the app brings the following benefits:

Quickly updating odds for live matches;

Filters to view the desired options for bets;

Over 150 mobile slots and others.

Nonetheless, you will need to create or log in to your account to view and apply all available features and promotions on your device. The company Crickex gets into ratings of the cricket betting website, the best football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

You can explore the brief answers to customers' frequent questions to the bookie for a broad picture of the Crickex promotional program.

Are the Crickex Bonuses Safe to Use?

Yes, the Crickex Bonuses are safe to use. In addition, the bookmaker usually has no wagering period for the promotions to allow you to enjoy betting on the platform.

Does Crickex Have Other Bonuses Apart From Those Described in the Review?

Yes, Crickex has various special offers for your application. Thus, one can benefit from casino cashbacks in baccarat or slots weekly.

Is There a Possibility to Cancel the Bonus?

Yes, you can cancel a bonus at any moment. Contact a support specialist via live chat with the appropriate request to return the promotional money.

Can I Place Bets with Crickex Promo Funds?

Yes, it is possible to place bets with Crickex promo funds. Besides, some promotions enable you to withdraw winnings after meeting specific wagering requirements.

Does Crickex Update the Promotions Regularly?

Yes, the company updates the promotional program from time to time. The new special offers often have a connection to the beginning of sports championships or part of collaborations with casino software partners.

How Can I Get the Crickex Sign-Up Bonus?

Verify your profile after registering, deposit money into the wallet and play slot games to receive a weekly cashback of 1.2% of your lost bets. The bookie has no maximum refund limit and allows you to withdraw the promo rupees after complete wagering of the bonus amount.