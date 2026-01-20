Fairplay Bonus Codes for India 2026

FairPlay App: 3.7 ★★★★★ Registration FairPlay Among bettors from India, Fair Play is a highly well-liked sports betting and casino gambling website. In its casino sector, it offers its users a wealth of practical features. Join Fair Play today and receive a 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR welcome bonus when you create a new account! Welcome bonus 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join FairPlay

Fairplay Welcome Bonus 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR

Receive a bonus of up to 300% on your initial deposit as a Fairplay member. Bonus is 300% from deposits of 500 to 5,000 Rs. The bonus is 200% from deposits of Rs. 5,001 to 10,000. The bonus is 100% of deposits between Rs. 10,001 and Rs. 100,000. To trigger the bonus, the bonus sum must be turned over 30 times. If a new user creates several accounts at Fairplay using the same device (computer, laptop, or mobile), they will not be eligible for the first deposit bonus.

How to Get Fairplay Welcome Bonus?

To get the 300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR welcome bonus at the betting site Fairplay, just adhere to the directions below:

1 Register for a Fairplay account Use our link to visit the site. then, select the "sign up" option, and then complete the required fields to register. Go to website 2 Type the promotional code During the registration procedure, enter any promotional codes you may have. 3 Verify your account Before you may withdraw money from your account, you must present identification papers according to the KYC process that betting sites use. 4 Put down a deposit You must deposit the minimum amount specified or more in order to be eligible for the welcome bonus, per the terms of the promotion. Get bonus

Congratulations, you have received the bonus at Fairplay. You must take the actions listed below in order to withdraw the bonus.

How to Win Back the Fairplay Welcome Bonus?

You must meet the wagering requirements outlined in the offer's terms and conditions in order to earn back and withdraw the Fairplay bonus. The following are the key considerations regarding the bonus rules:

You must meet the wagering requirement of 30 times the bonus amount;

The expiration date of the first deposit bonus is 14 days;

The minimum deposit amount for the promotion is 500 Rs. or higher.

The bonus money cannot be withheld until the wagering criteria have been met. Additionally, you need to confirm that your account has been confirmed otherwise, you won't be able to withdraw money from your account.

Fairplay Bonuses Terms and Conditions

Make sure you follow the terms and conditions that apply to the bonuses if you wish to claim a bonus at the betting site Fairplay. The following are the key lessons from the bonus rules:

The accuracy of the client's contact information, payment information, and account information shall be entirely their responsibility. By agreeing to the terms and conditions, you guarantee that you are at least 18 years old, the legal age in your country of residence and that you are able to take full responsibility for all of your duties under the terms and conditions. Unless otherwise specified, in order to be eligible for the bonus, you must be a newly registered user of the betting platform. You are not permitted to open another account. A client's second account will be banned if discovered. Unless otherwise specified, a bonus can only be redeemed once. You are not permitted to be eligible for more than one bonus at once. Because it violates the bonus regulations, if it is determined that you have misused the bonus system, you will be barred from the betting site.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Fairplay

At the sports betting and casino gambling website Fairplay, there are several more tempting incentives available in addition to the welcome bonus already stated. Check out the explanations of a few of the incentives that Indian players frequently employ at Fairplay below!

Weekly Cashback Bonus

Earn 5% interest on your typical wallet amount each week.

You won't qualify for the reward unless you limit your withdrawals to two per week;

It will be credited by the end of the following Monday;

You must have a minimum average balance of Rs. 1,000 in order to take benefit of this offer;

The expiration date of this particular bonus is 30 days.

Referral Program

Give a friend your exclusive referral code so they may join Fairplay and get a 25% bonus on each subsequent deposit.

The incentive will be applied after the referred player has made a 2x turnover;

The user must place a 15x wager on expensive sportsbooks and/or exotic markets in order to collect the bonus;

The wagering requirements have a 30-day expiration date.

15% Bonus on IPL

Everyone who uses the sportsbook each week is qualified to get a 15% cashback on IPL losses.

You must wager 30 times in exclusive sportsbooks and exotic markets to be eligible for the bonus;

At the conclusion of the workday on Tuesday, the bonus will be given out.

Bank Transfer Deposit Bonus

A bonus of 5% of the bank transfer deposit is given.

To activate the bonus, the deposit amount must be turned over 3 times the deposit amount;

Turnover is calculated from the bets placed in the Premium Sportsbook.

Cryptocurrency Deposit Bonus

A bonus of 10% of the deposit is given out to players who use cryptocurrency.

To activate the incentive, the deposit amount must be turned over three times;

Turnover will be calculated based on bets placed in the Premium Sportsbook.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Fairplay App

You may still enjoy the benefits of all the same benefits and promotions by using the Fairplay mobile app on Android or iOS. In certain cases, only users of mobile apps may redeem certain offers. You can, for instance, make the following bonus claims:

300% Bonus Up To 50,000 INR for online sports betting;

Referral bonus;

15% bonus on IPL and many others.

Fairplay gets into ratings of the cricket betting website, the best online football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

Even though many of Fairplay's benefits and promotions have been discussed on this page, feel free to write a comment in the section below if you still have any questions. Below are some of the most often-asked questions and their responses.

Is redeeming bonuses at Fairplay safe? Do I take any risks by doing so?

It is, indeed. It is secure to make deposits, make sports wagers, and use bonuses at Fairplay since it is an authorized and trustworthy bookmaker. You don't have any of your information in danger either thanks to the privacy policy. Before you may withdraw the bonus after claiming it, you must fulfill the wagering requirements.

Are the bonuses listed here the sole promotions offered by Fairplay?

There are a ton more benefits! The bonuses stated on this page really exist, however, their specifics might not be applicable in the future because benefits might occasionally be changed, added, or deleted.

If I change my mind, can I cancel the bonus?

You can, indeed. Similar to how you activated it, you would basically cancel the bonus by navigating to the bonuses and promotions menu, identifying your particular offer, and selecting the proper option to opt-out of the bonus or promotion.

Can I use the bonus funds to place sports bets?

You can, indeed! Before you can withdraw the bonus, you must fulfill the wagering requirements, but you are free to do whatever you want, including making bets.

Do Fairplay's bonuses alter or update?

Yes, they do it occasionally. Some of the current benefits may occasionally be updated or modified. Additional benefits will be offered in the future on top of that. According to the terms and conditions of the sports betting and casino gaming website Fairplay, all incentives are subject to change.

What do I need to do to receive the Fairplay welcome bonus?

You must first register an account with the betting site Fairplay in order to receive the welcome bonus. Once the offer has been activated, make a deposit that is equal to or more than the minimum deposit amount specified in the bonus requirements. You must next fulfill the wagering requirements, which are also outlined in the offer's terms and conditions, before you may withdraw the bonus funds.