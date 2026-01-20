Krikya Bonus Codes for India 2026

Krikya App: 3.6 ★★★★★ Registration Krikya Krikya is one of the most commonly used platforms among Indian users. In the review, we will tell you about the most lucrative and popular bonus offers available on the platform. Join Krikya and get the Welcome Bonus of 100% up to 15,000 BDT (10,500 INR), with promo code "KKCAFE"! Welcome bonus 100% up to 15,000 BDT (10,500 INR) Promocode: KKCAFE Join

Krikya Welcome Bonus 100% up to 15,000 BDT (10,500 INR)

For all new Indian users, the Krikya team is giving the opportunity to get the Welcome Bonus. With the bonus, you will be able to use the platform on special terms and conditions and will also be able to make your deposit amount. Explore the basic information on how to use the Welcome Bonus:

The minimum deposit amount for a BDT 200;

Maximum winnings of BDT 15,000;

Bonus is valid for 30 days from the date of activation.

Done! You now know all the basic information on the availability and use of Krikya Welcome Bonus. Join the platform now and don't miss your chance!

How to Get Krikya Welcome Bonus?

In order to be eligible for the Welcome Bonus you should be aware of a few basic conditions. You must be at least 18 years old, and you must have a personal account on the Krikya platform. We have prepared step-by-step instructions on how to create a personal account to help you save time and do it right:

1 Create an account Krikya Use the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website to start registering. In the top right-hand corner, click on "Register" and enter true personal information; Go to website 2 Enter promo code You will be asked to enter a unique promo code when filling in the registration box, enter the word "KKCAFE" in this box; 3 Verification of account Go to the KYS section and to upload a photo of your documents to be verified by Krikya; 4 Make a deposit Once you become a registered user, you need to fund your account to get the bonus. To do this, go to the 'My accounts' section of your account, select the payment type that suits you and top up your account with more than INR 100. Your first deposit amount will be credited to your account instantly. Make deposit

After you have completed the last step in the instructions above, you will receive an email confirming that you have created a personal account and made your first deposit. You will then be able to access your personal account and activate your Welcome Bonus immediately!

How to Win Back the Krikya Welcome Bonus?

An important consideration when using any bonus is that all of its wagering conditions must be met. This will allow you to use all the bonus money to the fullest extent and dispose of it however you like. We've put together the basic wagering conditions you need to follow when using the Krikya Welcome Bonus:

Bets must be placed at odds of 1.5 or higher;

The wagering size is 15 times;

Bonus is valid for 30 days from the date of activation.

Now you know all the basic rules for wagering the bonus, and if you follow all these conditions, you can avoid any difficulties and you will be able to use the bonus money to the fullest without any problems!

Get Exclusive “KKCAFE” Promo Code from Sports Cafe

When registering every new customer, the Krikya team has prepared a unique promo code "KKCAFE". With it, you can get great deals on online casino or sports betting, such as:

Welcome Bonus 100% up to BDT 25,000;

The possibility of free bets of a certain amount;

Free spins for the online Casino section;

Extra bonuses on your first deposit;

Unique increased odds for bets and much more!

An important condition when using a promo code is that it can only be used once. So join Krikya and activate your unique promo code!

Krikya Bonuses Terms and Conditions

Krikya is presented by a licensed bookmaker and operates legally and safely for all its customers. Therefore, in order to take advantage of the platform and the bonuses, you need to know and follow the basic rules. Read the basic terms and conditions of Krikya bonuses carefully:

Your age must be over 18;

You must have an account;

You are only allowed to have one valid account;

Your account must be verified;

Welcome Bonus can only be activated once;

Bonuses cannot be cumulative;

You must follow all the rules for using the bonus to avoid unfair use of bonuses.

If you follow all of these rules, you will be able to take full advantage of all the services offered by the platform, and you will definitely not encounter any difficulties when playing on Krikya!

Another Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Krikya

Once you sign up with Krikya, you will have immediate access to all of the platform's services, including a separate Bonuses section. Krikya provides a wide range of different bonuses to suit all tastes, so there is sure to be something for you. In this review we will only tell you about the most popular and lucrative offers available on Krikya.

Freebet Bonus

One of the most popular bonuses on Krikya. It is very easy to get it - you must make a deposit totaling at least BDT 5,000 within two months of your birthday. The maximum bonus amount can be up to BDT 200,000. In addition, bets must be placed at odds of 1.5 or more. The wagering amount is 8 times. The bonus is valid for 30 days. This bonus is valid for all sections of the platform and is only available to registered players.

Weekly Cashback

One of the most lucrative and enjoyable bonuses on the Krikya platform. The weekly sports cashback varies from 3 to 5% and reaches a maximum of 50,000 BDT. However, the minimum deposit is 300 BDT. The bonus is automatically credited to the player's account every Monday. The bonus is active for 30 days after its activation. Bonus is active for all registered users and is valid for the "Sports" section only. In addition, bets must be placed at odds of 1.5 or more.

Sports Weekly Bonus

Another nice bonus from Krikya. The weekly bonus is 20% and reaches a maximum of 25,000 BDT. The minimum deposit amount for this is 200 BDT. The wagering amount is 12 times. Wagers must be placed at odds of 1.5 or more. The bonus is active for 30 days after its activation. This bonus is active for all registered users of the platform.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Krikya App

The Krikya platform is a licensed platform and its range includes a separate Krikya mobile app for Android and iOS devices. With the app you can bet wherever and whenever you want with just an internet connection. The whole range of the app is completely similar and similar to the official page. Therefore, all the bonuses available on the platform are exactly the same as in the Krikya app.

The company Krikya gets into ratings of the betting sites for cricket in india, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

If you still have any questions about the Krikya platform, you can explore the information below. There you will find the most popular questions from Indian users to which we have given detailed answers. Read it carefully and you will be left with no questions at all.

Is It Safe to Use Krikya Bonuses?

Yes, of course. As the Krikya platform is licensed and operated legally and safely, you can use all the services of the platform without worrying about security. Therefore, using Krikya bonuses is a completely safe process.

Are the Bonuses Presented Here the Only Bonuses and Promotions that Krikya Has to Offer?

No, in this review we have only told you about the most popular and great offers available on Krikya. You will therefore have access to the entire range of offers on the platform once you register and you can go to the 'Bonuses' section to find a wide variety of promotional offers to suit all tastes.

Can I Cancel the Bonus if I Change My Mind?

If you suddenly change your mind when activating the bonus, you need to contact the bookmaker's 24-hour support team and the first available manager will help you with the problem straight away.

Can I Bet with the Bonus Money?

Yes, of course. You can use the bonus money as you wish and you can even wager with it, as long as you fulfill the bonus wagering requirements. You can read the Welcome Bonus wagering conditions in the review section "How to Win Back the Krikya Welcome Bonus?".

Are the Bonuses at Krikya Bookmaker Updated?

Yes, all bonuses provided on the Krikya platform are constantly updated. As the Krikya platform strives to fully cater to the needs of its users, the entire range of the platform, including the bonus offers, is constantly updated and updated.

Do I Have to Do Anything to Get the Krikya Welcome Bonus?

In order to get the welcome bonus you must know a few basic conditions: you must be at least 18 years old, you must have a personal account, your account must be verified and your balance account must be positive. In the review section "How to Get Krikya Welcome Bonus?" there are step-by-step instructions on how to claim the bonus.