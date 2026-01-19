Betvisa — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% up to 20,000 INR Bonus

Betvisa App: 3.8 ★★★★★ Registration Betvisa Betvisa is an online platform that has been providing its services since 2020. It works in India completely legally under the international license of Curacao (license No. 365 / JAZ). Despite its short existence, the company provides a wide range of betting options for popular sports disciplines. By joining Betvisa, each player can receive a guaranteed bonus 100% up to 20,000 INR. Welcome bonus 100% up to 20,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Betvisa

Betvisa Overview Betvisa is one of the newest betting sites to hit the Indian market. It is characterized by the set of features and functions necessary for comfortable betting. The platform has convenient payment methods for Indian players combined with processing in rupees. The Betvisa book offers odds on various sports, including cricket, so IPL fans could also find many betting options here. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting websites and the best football betting sites, best badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, kabaddi betting sites and chess betting sites. Keep reading our Betvisa review to learn all about the Indian betting site before you register an account there! Quick Facts about Betvisa Game types Sports and eSports betting, Casino slots, 3D games, Lottery Founder VB Digital N.V. Founded Year 2020 Headquarters Veerstraat, Curaçao License Curacao gaming license № 365/JAZ Welcome bonus 100% up to 20,000 INR Deposit and Withdrawal Methods PayTm, UPI, PhonePe Hindi language Yes Betvisa Score Betvisa appeared on the Indian market a short time ago, but during its operation it has managed to earn a reputation as an excellent bookmaker due to the numerous benefits. You can find the main advantages and some disadvantages of Betvisa in the table below: Advantages Disadvantages Site supports Hindi language Small selection of payment systems The function of live streaming of sports matches Big sportsbook including cricket, football, basketball, tennis, baseball and more Regular promotional offers for new and regular players 24/7 customer support Over 1000 online casino games, including slots and games with live dealers Simple and fast registration Screenshots of Betvisa Once you visit Betvisa, you will be fascinated by the color scheme of the site. It uses a warm yellow hue combined with white and gray, which is quite pleasing to the eye. The user interface of the site is evenly filled with necessary information. It is intuitive, as all the elements are arranged so that the user could easily navigate through the sections of the site. The Betvisa interface will be understandable even for a beginner - you will easily find the right section, sport, game and so on. Video Review We've prepared a short video review to help you create an account on Betvisa. Take a moment and watch it to avoid problems during the registration process!

Betvisa for Android and iOS Betvisa has a feature-rich application for Android and iOS which is highly popular among Indian bettors. The Betvisa app is optimized for mobile use, it is responsive and automatically adjusts to the screen size of your smartphone or tablet.Betvisa app contains all the functions and tools of the website and at the same time provides a smoother betting experience when using a gadget. For Android Betvisa's technical team has worked hard to create an app that will work on most Android devices without delay. Using the application, your bets will be available at all times and without complications. Betvisa apk does not take up much space on your phone and to download it, follow the simple steps: Change Smartphone Settings. Before successfully downloading the apk, navigate to your smartphone settings and permit the installation of apps from unknown sources. Open the Application Page. Open the official Betvisa website and go to the app page. You can also use our direct link to get one-click access. Download the Apk File. Click the button to download the Betvisa apk file to your device and wait for the download to complete. Install the Betvisa App for Android. Unzip the apk file and start installing the Betvisa app. Within a few seconds the installation will complete and the Betvisa icon will appear in your smartphone menu. You will be able to enter the application in one click and log in to your account or create one to start playing! For iOS Owners of iPhones and iPads can also place bets through the Betvisa app. The iOS application also has all the features you need and has low system requirements, so it works great on most Apple devices. Just like for Android, the Betvisa iOS app can be installed for free. Use our simple instructions to do it right: Visit the Betvisa Mobile Site. Use any of the browsers on your iOS device to go to the official Betvisa website. Navigate to the Apps Section. Use the navigation menu to move to the apps section and find the iOS version of the Betvisa. Install the Betvisa App. Click the button and start downloading the application. In a few seconds the app will automatically install on your iOS device and you will see the Betvisa icon on your home screen.

Betvisa Mobile Website There is no need to install an app to use Betvisa services, as the bookmaker has an adaptive mobile version of the site. The Betvisa mobile website is simple to use, and you can open it from any browser on your smartphone. It has all the features of the desktop version, so you have access to the sports section, live betting, match broadcasts, bonuses, online casino and much more. You can use the mobile version of Betvisa to play anywhere, anytime without additional downloads.

Betvisa for PC The PC version of the Betvisa website is a modern platform with a stunning interface, developed for betting and gambling. Although it contains a lot of information, load times are very fast, you don't have to worry about delays and connectivity issues. The structure of the page is simple even for beginners so you can quickly get up to speed and get access to all of Betvisa's options. The computer version of the site has incredible functions that offer easy registration, different sports options, and fast deposit and withdrawal, which makes betting from a PC more enjoyable for Betvisa customers!

Registration To have unlimited access to all Betvisa services, each player must have his own account. Betvisa registration is simple, as the site doesn't require much information. We have put together a step-by-step guide to help you successfully create a Betvisa account: Visit the platform. Visit the official Betvisa website or use our direct link to save time. Start Betvisa registering. Click on the gray "Join Now" button to start the registration process. Fill in the blanks. Fill out the registration form with your name, mobile number and email. Come up with a password. Think of a username and a strong password. Finish creating an account. Validate your registration and a verification code will be sent to the provided phone number. Enter it into the appropriate field to complete your registration. As soon as you complete the Betvisa sign-up procedure you will have access to all the functions of the platform, including money transactions, live streaming and sports betting.

Welcome Bonus One of the main benefits of bookmaker is Betvisa bonuses and many other attractive promotions. The platform welcomes all new registered Indian users with many sign-up bonuses for all tastes! With them, you can take full advantage of Betvisa's awesome gaming options and greatly increase your profits. Let's take a closer look at each of the offers: 300 Free Cash + 5FS Join Betvisa and get free Rs 300 directly into your account without making a deposit! More details about the bonus are in the table below: Deposit Amount Rs 0 Bonus Rs 300 Wagering requirement 20x Bonus validity 30 days Game Type Slots, Fishing, 3D slots 300% Deposit Bonus Every new player can count on a nice 300% bonus from Betvisa of Rs 1,500. More details below: Deposit Amount Rs 500 Bonus Rs 1,500 Wagering requirement 25x Bonus validity 30 days Game Type Slots, Fishing 200% Deposit Bonus Betvisa tries to please absolutely all new players, so it gives the opportunity to make a quick start with a 200% bonus of Rs 2000: Deposit Amount Rs 1,000 Bonus Rs 2,000 Wagering requirement 25x Bonus validity 30 days Game Type Slots, Fishing 100% Welcome Bonus on Slots If you are a fan of slot games, then a 100% bonus of up to Rs 20,000 from Betvisa will appeal to you. The amount of the deposit directly affects the amount of the final bonus: Minimum Deposit Amount Rs 500 Maximum Bonus Rs 20,000 Wagering requirement 20x Bonus validity 30 days Game Type Slots 1.2% Cash Rebate on Sports Unfortunately, Betvisa doesn't have many sports bonuses, but you will find one of them attractive. The bookmaker offers unlimited daily automatic refunds of up to 1.2% of losses. The terms of the sports bonus are spelt out below: You must be a registered user on Betvisa;

Minimum payout amount is Rs. 1;

There is no maximum bonus limit;

There are no requirements for wagering

Bonus is credited daily after 12:00 IST. You can use this bonus to recoup some of your money losses on sports betting.

Login If you have a Betvisa account, you can log in to it both on the official site and the mobile app. To sign in, the player needs to: Go to the site, mobile site or open the Betvisa app. Click on the "Login" button. Enter a username and password for the account. Confirm login. Now you can make any transactions with your Betvisa account, including deposits and withdrawals.

Verification To identify the customer, Betvisa uses a verification procedure. Verification is necessary for all registered users, as it allows them to confirm the account and ensures reliable protection against fraud. In addition, it enables players to freely use all Betvisa features, including the withdrawal of funds from the account. You will need to provide one or more of the following documents for Betvisa verification: A National Identification Card (ID);

Passport;

Driver's License. The personal data displayed in the above documents must match the data in your profile. For this reason, it is important to provide only accurate and truthful information about yourself during registration in order to successfully pass the verification process.

Deposit and Withdrawal Betvisa supports not so many payment methods, but they are enough to make Betvisa deposit or withdraw money. The main currency here is INR, which the player can choose during registration. Then all your transactions and bets will be made in this currency. Indian players can choose from popular methods like:: UPI;

IMPS;

PayTM;

PhonePe. The minimum amount you can deposit is Rs.1,000 and the minimum amount you can withdraw is Rs.2,000. All deposits are made as soon as you confirm the transaction on the payment method page. When it comes to withdrawals on Betvisa, the waiting time can be up to a few days, depending on the method you choose.

Cashback (VIP) Betvisa cashback attracts many Indian players as it allows them to return a certain percentage of the money they lost to their gaming account. This encourages users to keep playing and win more. Betvisa has a specific system that has 6 levels: Rookie;

Elite;

Pro;

Master;

Champion;

Legendary. Depending on your VIP level and the type of game you're playing, you'll get 2.5% to 6.0% cashback every week. Cashback is unlimited and does not require a turnover.

Betvisa Sportsbook Betvisa offers a maximum selection of bets both in LINE and LIVE mode. The choice of sports disciplines is not limited to the most popular and includes more than 20 positions. When you select a sport, Betvisa displays all the matches you can bet on. Each match here is filled with a large number of markets, so every bettor is able to satisfy his needs! Cricket Indian sports fans are likely to be more interested in placing cricket bets than any other sport. So, they will find that cricket is well-represented at Betvisa. The bookmaker covers all well-known and lesser-known cricket tournaments: Indian Premier League;

Big Bash League;

The Ashes;

ICC Cricket World Cup;

T20 World Cup. Over 100 different markets are available for several matches, so Indian cricket fans are sure to find something interesting to bet on. Football Football is considered one of the top sports in the world, for this reason, it, like cricket, is also the focus of Betvisa. In order to provide a variety of betting options, Betvisa provides a large number of competitions: FIFA World Cup;

UEFA Nations League;

England Premier League

UEFA Super Cup;

Japan League Cup and many more! Dozens of outcomes can be bet on in each match, from the winner of the match to individual stats and more. Tennis Tennis betting is also popular with Indian players. Betvisa provides a sufficient number of different tennis betting options. All major tournaments will be available to you at Betvisa: WTA;

ATR;

ITF;

UTR;

Challenger. The number of outcomes for a particular match depends a lot on the size of the event and its importance.So if you are a tennis fan and want to bet on all the major events, then Betvisa is the place for you! Baseball Baseball is well covered on Betvisa. Baseball fans can enjoy all the delights of the sport and place bets on overall team results, individual player results, and more. All major championships are available on the site: MLB;

Triple-A East;

KPB and many more. Every day you can bet on several matches, each one filled with dozens of outcomes with different odds. Table Tennis Although table tennis betting is not very common in India compared to other sports, players are interested in it. At Betvisa, you will have a choice of several table tennis betting markets. Some of the largest tournaments available include: TT Cup;

TT Elite Series;

Czech Liga Pro;

Russia Liga Pro. Betvisa offers both pre-match and live table tennis bets, so you'll always have plenty to choose from. Boxing Betvisa gives Indian players the opportunity for boxing betting. Here you will find an extensive market of boxing games to suit your needs. Some of the most popular tournaments that players can bet on are featured. They include: WBA;

PFL;

International Matchups;

UFC Fight Night. Betvisa has a large selection of sports matches with interesting outcomes. Every fan of the sport will find that the site has plenty of options when it comes to betting on boxing.

eSports Although Betvisa is not a specialized esports betting site, it certainly supports esports betting. Here you will find all popular games and major tournaments to bet on, as well as a large number of markets. Betvisa doesn't offer many esports disciplines, but players have access to the most popular ones. Here's a list of the games available on the site: CS: GO;

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

King of Glory. CS:GO CS:GO is a first-person shooter, widely known around the world. The game involves two teams of five players each, called Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists, who oppose each other. Many exciting tournaments and matches are held in this discipline, making CS:GO a good choice for betting. Dota 2 Dota 2 is a multiplayer video game in which two teams of five players fight against each other to destroy the enemy. In this case, each player controls one out of the more than 100 available heroes, having its own unique set of abilities. Dota 2 is considered to be one of the major esports disciplines for betting on Betvisa. LOL League of Legends has existed for more than 12 years and international tournaments are actively held on it. The game also features two teams of five players that fight against each other to win. LOL is a strategy game and it requires the utmost precision. So, League of Legends is interesting not only to watch but also to bet on. King of Glory King of Glory was released in 2015 and has become one of the most relevant MOBA games. It is an online game in which exciting team battles await you. Players can choose from dozens of different characters, making every match unique. The King of Glory tournament formats are varied and great for betting.

Virtual Sports Virtual sport is a new trend in the sports betting industry. It is great for players as a way to take a break from live events and make a quick buck. At the moment, Betvisa only features virtual football. Nevertheless, all matches have high-quality graphics, and a user-friendly interface allows you to quickly and comfortably place bets.

Popular Betting Options at Betvisa Every Betvisa customer can count on the widest range of features and tools from the platform. The bookmaker has many unique sports betting options to brag about. Here are some of them for your enjoyment: Live Betting Betvisa supports the live betting option, which makes it possible to place bets on sporting events in live mode. The site offers many exciting matches on popular sports disciplines for live betting every day. Odds in this case change frequently, so the bettor needs to keep a close eye on the game action. Line (Prematch) Line bets are bets that players can place before the start of a sports tournament or match. Bettors have a few hours or even days to study statistics, current team form and make a choice. The odds in this case are fixed and developed by bookmakers' analysts. Betvisa has an extensive list of sports events on the line, so every Indian player will be able to find something for his bet.

Types of Bets In addition to a large sportsbook and many tournaments and matches, Betvisa offers several types of bets that will give every bettor more variation. Here are the main ones: Single. This is a classic type of bet on a single event outcome. If the result is correct, you receive a payout according to the odds of the bet.

Parlay.Parlay becomes more complicated as there are more outcomes included in the bet. Such bets provide higher odds with the possibility of a large payout, but the risks are also high.

System. A system bet is made up of several combinations and single bets. With a system bet, you can win even if not all of your predictions are correct.

How to Place a Bet? Betvisa has a clear interface, so even a beginner will not have difficulties with betting. We have prepared a simple instruction for you, following which you can quickly place a bet on any sports discipline: 1 Log in Login to your Betvisa account using your username and password. Go to website 2 Make a deposit Refill your account by choosing any deposit method that suits you. 3 Select betting platform Choose a betting platform (BTI, CMD, SABA, UG, SBO). 4 Open sports page Define your sports discipline and click on the match of your choice. 5 Choose event Familiarize yourself with the table of markets available for betting and click on the one you are interested in. 6 Make a bet In the betting coupon that appears, enter the bet amount and confirm it by clicking on the appropriate button. Make first bet As soon as you have done this, your bet will be successfully placed. Wait until the end of the sporting event, and if you win, your payout will automatically be credited to your Betvisa account.

Betting Odds Betting odds determine the possibility of winning on a particular bet. Bookmaker uses the European format of odds, which denotes the probability of winning in decimal numbers. The odds at Betvisa are competitive and compiled by the best analysts. Each market has its own odds, which directly determine the final payout of your bet.

Betvisa Live Streaming Betvisa has a convenient broadcast feature. You can watch the game and at the same time place bets on your team in live mode. All match broadcasts are free of charge and available for each player to watch. Betvisa has a limited number of sports accessible for live streaming, nevertheless, popular matches will be displayed.

Betvisa Casino Betvisa is known not only for its extensive sportsbook but also for its chic online casino. If you visit the website, you will immediately notice the wide range of games the Betvisa casino has to offer. They are all developed by leading software developers such as Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, Microgaming, NetEnt and many more. Over 1000 games are conveniently split into sections based on the provider and you can also use the handy search bar to find the specific game you're looking for.

Popular Betvisa Games Betvisa casino has a lot to offer players, from classic slot machines and themed table games to Indian classics Andar Bahar and Teen Patti. The best part is that the collection of games at an online casino is constantly expanding, so you'll always have something to play. At Betvisa, players can have a good time and try their luck at: Slots Slots on Betvisa represent the largest section, which is separately placed in the navigation menu. There are more than 1,000 unique slots for all tastes on the platform. Each book Betvisa slot has a specific theme, interface and game conditions. Most frequently Indian gamblers choose: Sun of Egypt;

Magic Lamp;

9 Masks of Fire;

Pharaon Treasure and many more! Slot games do not require any special knowledge and skills, so if you want to try your luck and make some money in the moment, the section with slots is definitely right for you Poker Poker remains one of the most popular casino games for many years. The rules of the game are simple: the player must collect a winning combination of cards or force his opponent to leave the game. The poker section of Betvisa features a decent selection of poker games, including Texas Hold'em, Triple Card Poker, Omaxa, etc. Baccarat Another classic casino game is baccarat. The game has two sides, namely the Banker and the Player. The player's goal is to guess the outcome of the round: the Banker wins, the Player wins, or a draw. With its simple rules and exciting gameplay, baccarat attracts the attention of Indian gamblers. Betvisa contains many versions of baccarat, such as Lightning Baccarat, Peek Baccarat, Punto Blanco Baccarat and many others. Blackjack Blackjack, also known as 21, is extremely popular in the casino gaming industry. Its success comes from the ability to apply certain strategies that greatly increase your chances of winning, although the element of luck is also present. The goal of the game is to get more cards than the dealer has, but if you total more than 21, you lose the game. Betvisa has a good selection of blackjack games including Classic Blackjack and others. Roulette Roulette is one of the classic forms of casino entertainment. The roulette playing field contains a wheel with 37 sectors, on which the ball rotates, and a betting area. Players can place bets on a specific number, groups of numbers, red/black, or even/odd. At Betvisa casino you'll find a variety of exciting game options, namely Lightning Roulette, European Roulette, American Roulette, French Roulette and others. Jackpot Games A separate type of slot is jackpots, which, despite the simplicity of the game, give a chance to win a lot for just a few rupees. The outcome of the progressive slot is determined by a random number generator, so luck plays a decisive role. The main jackpot games at Betvisa are Rainbow Jackpot, Jackpot Quest, Lucky Twins, and Diamond King.

Lotteries If you want to have fun, you'll appreciate the lottery section at Betvisa, which will give you an unforgettable gaming experience. There are several types of lotteries in which you can participate throughout the day. To increase your profits, all you have to do is place a small bet and wait for the lottery results. You can also view the latest game results to have a better insight.

Game Shows Indian players are particularly interested in game shows, which resemble TV games in their format. The game streams in real time, during which you will be accompanied by a polite dealer who creates a pleasant atmosphere for playing. Broadcasts are in high definition, so players can follow the action closely and place their bets comfortably. You can choose from popular games such as Mega Ball;

Dream Catcher;

Crazy Time;

Cash or Crash;

Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt.

Results and Statistics During the live betting, the game statistics are available to you. Keeping track of statistics, the course of the match, as well as changes in the odds, you will be able to place a successful bet and win more money. On Betvisa you will find the necessary information about the schedule of upcoming matches, match statistics and the history of opposing teams.

Support If you have any problems or questions related to Betvisa, you can contact the twenty-four-hour support team. Before you ask for help from a highly qualified specialist, you can take a look at the extensive FAQ section, which contains answers to the most popular questions. However, if your question is not resolved, you can use the following methods to contact the Lilibet support team: 24/7 live chat on the website and in the Betvisa app;

Email:support.inr@betvisa.com;

Telegram: @bvinr_support (https://web.telegram.org/k/#@bvinr_support)

WhatsApp: +855 67 438 423. Depending on your problem, choose how you would like to be contacted and get a quick response from Betvisa staff.

SportsCafe Verdict Having carefully studied and analyzed all aspects of the bookmaker, we recommend Betvisa as an excellent and safe betting site for players from India. Its favorable odds, huge selection of betting products, convenient payment options, and responsive customer support deserve your attention. Moreover, Betvisa is licensed by Curacao, which proves the legality of its activities. Considering all the features of the platform, we decided to give Betvisa a high rating and a Sportscafe seal of approval.