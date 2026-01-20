Linebet Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step-by-Step Guide

Linebet App: 3.6 ★★★★★ Make Deposit Linebet In recent years, Linebet has gained a wide audience and turned into a major betting site in India. One of the main reasons for the brand's success is its extensive range of sports betting options and a fantastic selection of casino games. What is more important, the site makes it very easy for players to fund their accounts with popular payment methods and quickly start playing. Welcome bonus 100% up to 10657,88 INR Promocode: LINESCIN Join Linebet

Linebet Deposit Methods for India

At Linebet, players have the option to make fast and secure deposits. The operator has tried to include many convenient payment methods, including popular e-wallets, bank transfers and even cryptocurrency. Since Linebet is focused on the Indian audience, it also takes payments in rupees. Thus, there is no need to exchange currencies, which is always accompanied by additional commissions and takes a lot of time.

Indian customers can use the following deposit methods presented on Linebet:

PayTM;

Google Pay;

UPI;

Skrill;

BHIM;

PhonePe;

MoneyGo;

JetonBank;

Bitcoin;

Ethereum and many others.

Linebet users can be assured that their payments will be processed within minutes and, at the same time, the company does not charge any internal transfer fees. Linebet takes player protection seriously, so no matter which of the many deposit options you choose, it can guarantee complete security and privacy during money transactions.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Linebet?

Each payment method on Linebet has a fixed minimum amount that you can deposit. Before you fund your account, make sure to enter the correct amount for the option you have chosen. One thing to note, all payment systems have low deposit limits, which means you can start your way into betting on Linebet even with a small budget.

See the table below for more details on the minimum deposit at Linebet:

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Amount PayTM Rs 300 Google Pay Rs 300 UPI Rs 300 Skrill Rs 185 BHIM Rs 100 PhonePe Rs 300 MoneyGo Rs 300 JetonBank Rs 300 Bitcoin 10.00 µBTC Etherium 20.00 mETH

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Linebet App

Linebet app is devised for iOS and Android mobile users. It can be downloaded for free and is intended to provide seamless access to sports or casino betting for customers who are on the go. The software has a full suite of Linebet tools and features, so all deposit options and their limits are the same as on the desktop site. This means the minimum amount you can deposit in the Linebet app is based on the method you choose, for instance, BHIM only requires Rs. 100, while PayTM needs at least Rs. 300.

First Deposit Bonus

Once you register a new account, Linebet will reward you with a first deposit bonus for online sports betting or a casino welcome package for your choice. Both offers are attractive in their own way and can make your gaming experience more exciting and your winnings even bigger.

Here's what you can choose from for being a new Linebet customer:

Sports Deposit Bonus. You can receive a 100% up to 10657,88 INR bonus on your first deposit to fully enjoy the amazing betting features at Linebet. The minimum deposit amount to participate in the promotion is Rs. 100. The bonus amount needs to be rolled 5 times in express bets. Each express bet must include at least 3 events with odds of 1.40 and above.

Casino Package. To start playing casino games with maximum benefits, get a casino welcome package of 200% up to 159846 INR + 150 FS on the best slots. The offer applies to the first 4 deposits, with a minimum amount of Rs. 1,000 for the first one and 1,500 Rs for the next three. All casino bonuses must be redeemed by wagering the bonus amount 35x times within 7 days.

How to Deposit Money to the Linebet Account?

Linebet has streamlined the deposit process so that players can quickly and efficiently fund their accounts and start betting on cricket. Below you will find detailed instructions to avoid any mistakes and make a successful deposit in just a couple of minutes:

1 Log in to Linebet Sign in to your account using your login details. If you don't have an account yet, please create one by clicking on the registration button and entering the necessary details. Go to Website 2 Go to the deposits page Open the "Deposit" section by clicking on the appropriate button at the top of the webpage or by opening your account balance. 3 Select a deposit option Choose one of the payment services presented on the page. 4 Make a payment Specify the transfer amount, and the number of your card or wallet and confirm the operation. Make Deposit

All done! Money will be transferred to your game balance immediately after you confirm the transaction. Terms of deposit crediting are instant.

Deposit via PayTM

PayTM is one of the most widely used electronic wallets in India. It ensures easy and fast transfers. To make a deposit on Linebet via Paytm, follow the instructions below:

Login to your Linebet account on the official website or mobile app. Go to the deposit page by clicking on the appropriate button in your personal profile. Choose PayTM among the available payment options. Make a deposit to the specified PayTM address, and then upload the details of the transfer to Linebet.

As soon as you do so, the money will instantly be credited to your account. The minimum deposit amount you can make via PayTM is Rs 300.

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Linebet?

There is no need to wait a long time for funds to appear in your account, as most deposits at Linebet are processed instantly. The exception is bank transfer, the only method that takes 2 to 3 business days. Nevertheless, all the current payment options save time, which means you can access your deposited funds within a few minutes and start playing immediately!

Linebet Deposit Limits

Deposit limits vary depending on the payment method you choose on Linebet. Thus, debit cards offer higher limits as opposed to e-wallets. It is important to note that customers can set their own personal deposit limits for the day, week, or month by using additional tools when funding their accounts. This feature helps players to control their spending and not to overdo it in sports betting.

Linebet Deposit Summary

To conclude our Sportscafe review, we found that Linebet offers a first-class deposit system with popular payment systems in India, like Paytm and UPI. It has also set small minimum deposits so that players with even a small budget can enjoy sports betting. One of the significant advantages of Linebet is the implementation of safe and fast payments. In addition, the bookie does not charge transaction fees, but there may be commissions from the bank or payment system. If you prefer mobile betting, Linebet also provides the option to make deposits via the handy app for Android and iOS.

FAQ

Here we've answered some of the most common questions Linebet players get asked about deposits. If you have any further concerns regarding deposit problems, feel free to contact Linebet customer support, who will be pleased to assist you.

Can I Use the Linebet Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, you can't. Every Linebet customer is only entitled to one welcome bonus. To qualify for this offer, you must create a new account and make the first deposit of at least Rs. 75. In order to successfully withdraw the bonus funds, the wagering conditions must be met.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Linebet?

Since Linebet is an international company, it accepts deposits in many currencies, including rupees. You can choose INR as your account currency when you sign up with Linebet.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My Linebet Account?

Yes, you can. The payment systems featured on Linebet provide you with the ability to convert various currencies into rupees. This means there is no need to worry if you have opened an account in another currency, but want to deposit INR.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Linebet Account?

Linebet is a licensed bookie and for security purposes, it only permits account holders to fund their accounts with the payment system in their own name. The company has implemented a strong security system to protect customers' personal data and money transactions from intruders.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Linebet?

Linebet accepts many payment methods and you may use any of them to make deposits. Customers can add and remove the debit card and bank account details as they prefer by selecting the appropriate option in the cashier section.