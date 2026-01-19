Crickex Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Crickex App: 3.7 ★★★★★ Registration Crickex The company has always valued customer comfort, from placing bets and playing casino games to making financial transactions. In addition, support staff and a guide for new members will help you solve any appearing deposit issues within minutes. Check out the full review to know how to make the first deposit on the platform to activate the welcome 1.2% cashback without a maximum amount limit. Welcome bonus 25% up to INR 6,000 Promocode: No Promo Join Crickex

Crickex Deposit Methods for India

Each deposit system with Crickex has undergone reliability and usability checks to offer quick preparation and processing of transactions. Currently, it is possible to use the following payment methods from any device or computer:

USDT ERC20;

USDT TRC20;

UPI;

Bank Transfer and others.

The platform also creates separate payment getaways to secure the cash transfer details and protect the user's data.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Crickex?

The bookmaker has set a minimum deposit amount to ensure no charges to customers and a comfortable cricket betting or gambling experience in India. At the same time, you can explore the deposit limits at Crickex in the table below.

Payment method Minimum amount Maximum amount USDT TRC20 1,000 Rs 500,000 Rs USDT ERC20 1,000 Rs 500,000 Rs UPI 500 Rs 30,000 Rs Bank Transfer 500 Rs 30,000 Rs

Crickex is not responsible for the loss of funds because of incorrect information during the procedure and warns customers to check matching the amount to deposit with transferred money each time.

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Crickex App

You can top up their balance in the Crickex mobile app with just a few taps, with the same level of security as the desktop version. If it is necessary to scan a QR tag for payment, modern mobile systems allow you to take screenshots for object recognition.

First Deposit Bonus

The unique feature of the Crickex Bonus for new customers is the daily accrual and the focus on casino slots. Nevertheless, one needs to remember other essential provisions of the welcome promotion, like:

Cashback of 1.2% on lost bets at the slot games;

Calculation every 24 hours;

No minimum amount limit;

Accrue automatically, and so on.

However, bettors can get a birthday bonus or receive promo points for the activity to improve their online sports betting prospects.

How to Deposit Money in Crickex?

Newcomers should understand the basic algorithm for making deposits to Crickex to eliminate various problems and only perform successful payments from the start. The top-up process includes the below sequence of steps:

1 Enter your profile Log in to your account or register a new one. Go to website 2 Go to the financial operations Go to the section with payment options. 3 Select a deposit method Click on the suitable payment system. 4 Top up the wallet Confirm the amount and make a transaction. Make first deposit

After that, the transaction will appear with a unique reference number and current processing status in the account records.

Deposit via UPI

A Unified Payments Interface (UPI) refers to a system that combines multiple bank accounts into a single mobile app for money management. The procedure using the UPI deposit method requires the following stages:

Open the financial options. Access the deposit window. Choose the system. Select the UPI method. Input the needed amount. Enter the top-up amount and confirm the details. Submit the payment. Type in the UPI reference number and approve the deposit.

The last stage of the process has a maximum time limit of 10 minutes. It also blocks the creation of other transactions while Crickex checks the payment.

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Crickex?

The UPI deposits will usually be processed within a few minutes of sending the funds. However, you can wait up to 30 minutes when using cryptocurrencies for payments. It takes a few hours to 7 business days to withdraw the funds.

Crickex Deposit Limits

Crickex supports and actively implements internationally recognized industry norms for responsible gambling to protect customers with gambling addictions from the undesirable consequences of the hobby. Thus, the company defines the below warning signs for the clients:

Spending more time or money on gambling than you can afford;

Borrowing money, selling stuff and committing criminal acts to get cash for playing the casino;

Neglecting work, family or household responsibilities because of gambling and others.

Moreover, you can contact live chat support to set deposit limits with no charges or block your profile for a certain period.

Crickex Deposit Summary

The Crickex advantages of fast deposits and relatively rapid speed of processing payouts make up for the small number of supported payment systems. Besides, Sports Cafe has also noted the helpful transaction history panel with the ability to view the status of top-ups or withdrawals anytime.

FAQ

If you have no desire to solve deposit problems instead of betting or playing casino games, the answers to popular questions about payments at Crickex will allow you to dive into the subject in detail.

Can I Use the Crickex Deposit Bonus Twice?

Yes, you can use the deposit bonus more than once at Crickex. Furthermore, the cashback is available daily, returning 1.2% of the lost slots bets over the last 24 hours.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Crickex?

Yes, you can make deposits in Rupees in Crickex. To avoid conversion, one must select Indian Rupees as the balance currency when creating your profile.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert Them to Rupees in My Crickex Account?

No, you cannot make deposits in any currency and then convert them to rupees. The system may not recognize deposit proof when receiving funds in new money.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Crickex Account?

Yes, you must use the deposit method only in your name. That measure will eliminate the company's suspicion about your account's trustworthiness.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Crickex?

No, you cannot add debit cards at Crickex. The platform forgets the account holder's payment credentials to protect the information.