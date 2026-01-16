Betwinner — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

Betwinner App: 4.0 ★★★★★ Registration Betwinner Betwinner has managed to attract the attention of thousands of Indian customers to sports betting and online casino options taking the minimum deposit from 100 rupees. If you are new to the platform, the bookmaker will give you a welcome bonus of 100% up to 8,000 INR. Welcome bonus 100% up to 8,000 INR Promocode: CAFEWINNER Join Betwinner

Betwinner Overview Over its several years of history, Betwinner has constantly listened to its customers to improve features and functions. Thus, the bookmaker has optimized the range of payment methods and developed a policy of releasing enhancing bonuses for various online sports betting as well as for matches in leagues such as the IPL in the Betwinner book. In addition, the company has taken care to localize the platform for the Indian market. Therefore, you will find Hindi as the interface language and the account balance in Indian rupees to eliminate the cost of constantly converting your money. Quick Facts About Betwinner Betwinner has signed partnerships with over a hundred providers worldwide and has created a team maintaining more than 1,000 matches daily. The brief information in the table below will help you learn essential details about the bookie. Founding company HARBESINA LTD (reg. number 405135) Creation Year 2019 Headquarters Poseidonos, 1, Flat/Office 201, Aglantzia, 2101, Nicosia, Cyprus License Sublicense No. 8048/JAZ Hindi language Yes Game types Live and Line Sportsbook, Esports and Virtual Sports betting, Live Casino, Instant Games, Slots, Baccarat, Roulette, Poker and others. Welcome bonus Sports betting – 100% up to 8,000 INR;

Casino promo – 200% up to 127000 INR + 150 FS Payment methods Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, Cryptocurrencies, Amazon Pay and others. Every client may customize some elements of the bookmaker's office, choosing from about 6 types of odds displays. It is also possible to change the text's font size and adjust the collection of popular events at the very top of the pages. Betwinner Score A fair assessment of Betwinner is only possible after a few days or weeks of intense feature usage. That way, we collected enough information to evaluate the bookmaker as an average client and highlight the pros and cons. Advantages Disadvantages Over 30 markets for most events No popular games filter in the casino Live streams of traditional and electronic sports Unequal number of deposit and withdrawal methods More than 15 payment methods in India Availability of information on the specific rules of each sport Tab with current games participating in the daily tournament with valuable prizes or free spins As you can see, professional and amateur bettors can tailor the platform to their needs. They may benefit from the wide range of sports leagues and have fun watching the live streams while betting.

Betwinner for Android and iOS The company recognizes the importance of customer mobility. It follows the latest trends in mobile app development for iOS and Android gadgets and is listed among the best cricket betting apps and the best football betting apps. That's why you'll find almost the same features as the web version with similar leagues and casino titles in the Betwinner app. Moreover, the applications will require less than 150 MB of free space in the device's storage. For Android The mobile software team of Betwinner focuses on this version as a priority for optimization and upgrades as most customers have Android-based smartphones. The apk file download instructions will save you time and effort in getting the app's functioning version: Go to the Betwinner through a mobile browser. Choose the appropriate application for your device, get the installer, or press the button on our site. Give your device permission to install applications from unknown sources. Launch the automatic installation after the complete download. Create a new profile or enter the existing one. The platform allows you to authorize from multiple devices while retaining some options to ensure the security of this feature. Thus, you can log out in all browsers and monitor active sessions with your profile using a view of the IP addresses of the accessing devices. For iOS As a rule, iPhones and iPads rarely encounter technical problems with the app. Therefore, they primarily receive updates aiming to develop available features. The following step-by-step instructions for getting the application on iOS will save you from unnecessary stages: Access Betwinner. Enter the official site via your smartphone. Find the iOS version. Click the iOS version button on our website or find the app at the bookie. Get the application. Download the file and wait for the automatic installation to complete. Check the Betwinner app. Run the application to test performance and enter your profile. After installation, the app appears on your home screen, and you can enable push notifications to always be aware of the latest bargains. At the same time, ensure that the application receives at least 1 GB of RAM and 1.2 GHz of CPU to run efficiently.

Betwinner Mobile Website If your device does not obtain enough free storage space, or you simply do not want to have the app, a mobile website may be an optimal alternative. The following list shows some advantages of this version: Auto login after the first entry to the account;

Setting up the display of the sports betting categories of interest;

Always an up-to-date version, etc. Besides, you can bookmark your favorite sports or online casino and live dealer games to obtain fast access. However, you will need a fast internet connection to load all interface elements in this case.

Betwinner for PC On the other hand, the PC platform has more potential for live betting and stats analysis. Expanding the bet slip allows you to play mini versions of casino games without distracting yourself from other activities. Moreover, using a computer opens up the possibility of connecting multiple monitors or creating tabs to combine casino play with sports betting.

Registration Betwinner allows visitors from India aged 18 and over to set up an account to benefit from the options available without restriction. Hence, you will need to go through the following stages to make Betwinner registration and become a member of the bookmaker's club: Access the website or launch the official application. Apply the sign-up option in the app or press the top right-corner button to register. Select your country and preferred currency and specify the mobile phone or email with a new password and your name depending on the sign-up method. Approve the input details and get a new account. After registering, fill in your personal information in the fields marked with an asterisk in your account options and make your first deposit to start betting in real money. Linking to your mobile number or enabling two-factor protection will provide extra security against unauthorized access.

Welcome Bonus New clients select their desired first deposit bonus (and Betwinner Promo Code) during the profile creation process, depending on their emphasis on the casino or sportsbook. Betwinner considers the peculiarities of Indian bettors and players and has created different conditions for the starting promotions. Check out the most famous Betwinner bonuses below. Sports Bonus The bookie offers free bets for new bettors to test the various betting categories and types of bets and withdraw the profit. In addition, the welcome promo contains the below conditions: Doubling the first deposit to maximum promo funds of Rs. 8,000;

Valid for Sports, Esports and Virtual Sports betting;

Ensuring the bonus turnover within 30 days of registration;

It requires an initial top-up from Rs. 80 and others. If you plan the bonus withdrawal after applying for the promotion, the bookmaker has an x5 wagering requirement with accumulator bets containing at least 3 events with odds of 1.40 or above. Casino Bonus Newly registered players at Betwinner Casino increase their first 4 deposits with a welcome bonus and receive additional free spins. However, it is crucial to understand the mechanism of promotion to get the most out of it: Increase each of the initial 4 deposits by an average of 50% with a total limit of up to 127,000 rupees;

Accrual of about 150 free spins in games such as Juicy Fruits Sunshine Rich, Reliquary of Ra, Rich of the Mermaid Hold and Spin, 16 Coins™ Cash Infinity while receiving bonuses.

Every bonus is valid only for 7 days;

The unlimited choice of games and so on. You must ensure an x35 turnover of the bonus amount to withdraw and the profits from applying for the promo rupees. Moreover, the Win Games category titles are also available for promotional money. Esports Calendar Every day, the customers betting on Virtual Sports and Esports events receive a cashback according to the calendar. The promotion includes the following benefits for the applicants: Cashback of 10 and 30% of the amount lost;

Switching Esports disciplines daily;

Several bets on a single market count as one, etc. Bettors should also consider the variable list of eligible markets to activate the promotion. The minimum bet for the offer is 121 INR and the bonus can reach up to 800 INR. Deposit Bonus for UPI Regular or new Indian customers using the UPI payment method may participate in the deposit promotion. The conditions of the special offer have the below provisions: A 25% bonus on the deposit amount reaching 4,500 Indian rupees;

The minimum top-up for activation is 100 Indian rupees;

No withdrawal within the last 24 hours and so on. You can reapply for the promotion after ensuring a 5x turnover of the promotional funds with accumulator bets.

Login If you are accessing the platform with a new device or computer, you must sign in to your account to retain access to the casino and sportsbook options. The following instructions will make the process effortless: Enter the Betwinner site or open the application. Click the sign-in button on the upper side of the screen or press the appropriate option in the mobile app. Input your email or ID and the password. Confirm the login details. According to the bookie's terms and conditions, it is illegal to have more than one profile at the Betwinner. If the company spots a duplicate account, you will get a block and lose all the active bonuses.

Verification Betwinner allows accounts with a confirmed owner's identity to withdraw and participate in the bonus program. You must therefore submit any of the following documents to the support specialist for verification after registering: Photo of a driving license or the last four passport pages;

A utility bill with your residence address;

Bank statements reflecting an account deposit and so on. Before submitting the documents, you can fill in missing information or adjust existing details in the account settings. If you give false information or try to get a bonus without verification, the company has the right to freeze the profile.

Deposit / Withdrawal Betwinner has the majority of payment methods popular in India so that customers can make financial transactions comfortably. Among the available Betwinner deposit methods, you will find the below selection: Paytm;

Google Pay;

PhonePe;

Cryptocurrencies;

Amazon Pay;

UPI;

IMPS;

Mastercard;

Skrill;

Neteller, etc. Deposits at the bookmaker are available from 100 INR, and the money typically comes to your balance within seconds. The minimum withdrawal limit is 2,000 INR and the waiting time for money to arrive is up to 3 hours. However, cryptocurrencies are often not acceptable for participation in deposit promos and carry a variable conversion fee at cryptocurrency exchanges.

Cashback (VIP) In the Betwinner VIP Program, you get experience points for every rupee you spend and thus move up to the next loyalty level. Depending on your current status, you will receive a cashback between 5 and 25% on every lost sports or casino bet within a week or less. However, the top loyalty tier gives you daily cashback and considers even winning bets.

Official Website The site's legal status in India derives from international sub-licence number 8048/JAZ from Antillephone NV of Curacao. For customers, that factor provides some obvious benefits from the below list: Strict control over the clients' financial integrity;

Annual review of compliance with the required level of service by the regulator;

Responsible policy to combat gambling addiction;

Anti-fraud security methods, and so forth. Antillephone NV accepts and reviews complaints against holders of its license to decide whether to renew the certificate. That's why the bookie aims to resolve all the users' inconveniences and endlessly improve the quality of the content.

Betwinner Sportsbook The Sportsbook team works hard to find as many markets as possible for the events presented and provide only useful statistics and become more prominent among the best cricket betting sites, football betting sites and kabaddi betting sites in india. If a customer feels uncomfortable with the variety of categories, they can set up the display of matches of only specific sports in the profile options. Cricket More than 140 million bettors in India prefer to place bets on cricket and follow the live events of this category of sport. Several dozen cricket matches appear daily on the relevant page. In turn, Betwinner invites you to experience the excitement of the following leagues and tournaments: Indian Premier League (IPL);

ODI Series;

Caribbean Premier League;

Twenty20 Series;

Test Series and others. Besides, the bookmaker likes to create exciting special offers specifically for big competitions to return a part or in full your lost bets. Kabaddi Kabaddi has brought many gold trophies to the Indian national team over several decades and has built a strong coaching staff. If you would like to make money on the sport, the company usually features matches in the following tournaments: Asian Games;

Pro Kabaddi League;

Kabaddi Masters;

Super Kabaddi League;

Yuva Kabaddi Series and so on. Furthermore, the live video streaming of kabaddi matches is a crucial component in assessing the structure of the team's defence and attacks to validate your predictions. Football Some football matches have over 150 fancy markets for betting on stats, first goalscorer, teams to win, etc. What's more, you will discover at the Betwinner such leagues as: UEFA Super Cup;

UEFA Champions League;

English Premier League;

Series A in Italy;

LaLiga and more. If you aren't interested in specific matches, the option to pin to the top will help you never miss an event for live betting or track the game's progress. Tennis One of the most popular individual sports boasts a wide selection of Handicap and Over/under markets. In addition, the match day weather forecast is a significant factor in determining the chances of different outcomes in a game with experienced players. Among the international and local tennis leagues in Betwinner's sportsbook, you will find: Wimbledon;

ITF;

Challenger;

UTR Pro Series;

Masters and so on. If you cannot get away from your essential job but would like to follow the game, the company gives you the option of receiving scores at the end of the game or in real time. Horse Racing Fans of traditional horse racing betting appreciate the professional approach to data in the section, greatly assisting in decision-making by identifying the horses’ gender, weight and other parameters. In addition, the following tournaments from various countries are available to you: Myscore;

San Isidro;

Diepee;

Oi;

Epson Downs and more. Defining the length and age limit of the races helps to regulate the odds of winning by giving equal opportunities to favorites and underdogs. Baseball Baseball has roles for batters and spinners, just like cricket. So, it attracts many cricket fans who can see prospective players and predict the outcome in the first few minutes of a match. On the whole, the sport has the below trending leagues: NPB;

MLB;

LMB;

CPBL;

NPB.Reserve League and others. A wide selection of markets allows placing bets on 1x2, Totals and Handicaps within separate innings. You will also see popular choices in case there are many possible outcomes. Table Tennis The high intensity of table tennis is suitable for bettors who prefer to follow events and decide the winners of tournaments in a single day. The platform encourages you to pay attention to the championships of the sport like: TT-Cup;

Setka Cup;

ITT Cup;

TT Star Series;

Pro League and so on. The events' format determines the result of the encounters within an average of 20 minutes and shows upcoming opponents for the players. Boxing Boxing is famous for the all-time popular athletes like Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather Jr, and for betting on fighters to win in a particular round by knockout. Betwinner provides fights within the following organizations: WBC;

The Ring;

WBA;

IBF;

WBO and more. Over 30 markets for most encounters with a choice of ways of winning make it possible for professional boxing analysts and amateur bettors alike to make money. UFC The Ultimate Fighting Championship constantly seeks out and signs outstanding fighters in their respective martial arts. This way, you can watch quality punching techniques and wrestling throughout the encounters and always be tense until the end of the event. The tournament has several weight divisions with vacant champion titles: Strawweight;

Bantamweight;

Welterweight;

Middleweight;

Light Heavyweight;

Heavyweight and so forth. Unlike boxing, the possible outcomes include a choke or a submission, and the rounds are 5 minutes long with a 1-minute break.

eSports The surge in popularity of cyber sports betting has come during the Coronavirus pandemic in the last couple of years. It has at least doubled the number of bettors in the industry. Betwinner is ready to offer you the following disciplines to earn money: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

Starcraft 2;

Valorant;

Rocket League and others. The provision of eSports online broadcasts of the games helps customers make real-time selections considering the players' current form. Dota 2 Dota 2 is one of the main games that have developed the MOBA genre into a multi-billion eSports category for placing bets. You may access some of the famous leagues of the game: ESL One;

The International;

PGL;

DPC;

Sazka eLeague and more. Among the available selections, the bookmaker's clients will discover markets like the team, the first to destroy a tower or barracks and win a map. LOL Dota 2's main competitor is League of Legends, which gains the attention of over 125 million active players each month. At the same time, the following list contains accessible LoL tournaments on the platform: Arcane Masters Series;

Pro League;

LCL Open Cup;

LEC;

LCL and more. If you want the maximum quality in the League of Legends matches streams, Twitch provides a video player handy for simultaneously exploring the betting options. CS:GO Team-based shooter requires significantly developed reflexes from players and has a relatively low barrier to entry into professional cyber sports, often creating powerful new teams. On the whole, Betwinner offers the cybersports bettors the following set of championships: Ultras League;

ESL One;

Dreamhack;

FACEIT and others. The benefits of this game include in-game broadcasts allowing you to join some events as a spectator and enjoy the game at 60 FPS, lacking lagging and authentic sounds. StarCraft 2 By some estimates, the number of possible strategies for winning in Starcraft 2 is tens of thousands of combinations, making the game's events exciting to watch. The bookmaker actively follows the competitions of players from various divisions, such as: Platinum;

Diamond;

Master;

Grandmaster. If you are unsure of your player's victory, betting insurance will allow you to recover some of the amount lost for a commission, depending on the odds.

Virtual Sports Betwinner has made deals to use the platforms of the major virtual sports betting providers like GoldenRace, LEAP and Global Bet. That way, you get state-of-the-art software with a transparent algorithm for generating winners. A selection of available electronic versions of sports in the category includes: Horse Racing;

Football;

Tennis;

Golf;

Basketball, etc. Active bettors on virtual sports events can participate in three jackpot draws of 50,000 or more and choose a suitable interface for placing bets.

Popular Betting Options at Betwinner Indian customers prefer placing bets on significant cricket, kabaddi and football events. However, many bettors like to support their national team with betting by applying the unique platform's filter. Live Betting Betwinner's live betting process consists of dynamically changing odds or live stats and a projection of the playing field showing in-game actions. The market search will help you not miss out on the opportunity to place a bet on the desired market at favorable odds. Multi Live The multi-live feature shows you the real-time statistics of multiple events and enables you to run more than video streams. The timeline in some matches breaks down all the teams' scores and key moments over time so that you can follow the game's dynamics. Live Previews The previews give information on upcoming matches depending on the start time and the desired sport. At the same time, the calendar at the top of the view bar helps you adjust your live betting to the scheduled activities. Line (Prematch) Recommendations in the prematch bets category show the customer the popular choices of other bettors. If you're looking for a specific match, a microphone search will identify the suitable event in seconds and give you all the available options.

Types of Bets The bookie aims to give customers the freedom to choose the type of bets to create optimal strategies. The availability of single bets and variety in the combinations regulates the level of risk and potential profit. Single This type suits clients who prefer making instant selections or placing bets on specific events. You can choose several outcomes for some matches and accept the bet slip with a single amount for each option. However, having more than one selection per event is impossible for this type of bet. Combo The accumulator bet combines several selections in a parlay, increasing the total odds by several times. However, you will risk all the money you have placed if one of the choices fails. This type is mainly suitable for professional bettors or experts in a particular sport. System System betting allows you to choose the necessary proportion of successful selections to win. In addition, you can use a variant of these bets, such as lucky 15 or patent, to guarantee success. It is also possible to combine traditional sports and eSports betting.

How to Place a Bet? Despite many filters and the distinct arrangement of sections, it will take some time to familiarize yourself with Betwinner's betting procedures. So, we have prepared the complete stages to place a bet to assist you in a quick start: 1 Go to the platform Open the site or run the app on your gadget. Go to website 2 Enter the Sportsbook Find sports betting in the navigation bar. 3 Choose a suitable event Select the sport, league and match. 4 Predict the expected outcome Choose the event result. 5 Configure the settings for selection Determine the amount and the type of the bet. 6 Approve the bet Confirm the configuration. Make your bet Your bet will go into the history of active predictions in the bet slip for monitoring after the placement. You can then observe the results of your past decisions and adjust your strategy in the account statistics.

Betting Odds The bookmaker's advantages include control over the betting odds and automatic adjustment without delays according to the dynamics of the markets. Unique charts show the change in odds over time for line and live events. Besides, the option of automatic confirmation of odds changes ensures you do not have to worry about interruptions during the betting process.

Betwinner Live Streaming Live video broadcasts add more adrenaline through a demonstration of your betting luck. The streaming setting adjusts the sound and may put the video into a display format that is comfortable for you. One may watch the match on full screen on an additional display or TV.

Betwinner Casino Betwinner casino only collaborates with trusted casino providers and obtains cutting-edge software optimized for mobile devices and computers. Indian customers usually note some advantages of casino games: Trial balance or demo versions to try the mechanics;

Include internal bonuses while drawing particular combinations;

Various designs to suit all tastes and so on. Besides, the casino also displays the most recent players with substantial winnings in the titles. Several games have in-built chats with other players and live support to solve problems with bets.

Popular Betwinner Games Most casino clients enjoy playing slots with jackpots, Aviator, Hindi-style table games and lotto. Modern titles make it possible to combine high-quality animation with music or sounds. Slots Slots at Betwinner Casino have unique combinations that multiply your initial bet by tens of thousands. The auto-play option will spin the reels automatically with a preset amount while you are having a rest. Poker You'll find the classic Hold'em Poker or the unusual Joker, Double Bonus and Triple card types among the titles. Depending on your budget, you can choose tables with low or high pay-ins or try to get multipliers with rare combinations. Baccarat The popular online game has about three modes of dealing speed and accepts bets simultaneously on the player's and the dealer's hands. If you run the game for the first time, each title has a detailed description of the rules to see how to play inside. Blackjack Classical blackjack is all about drawing cards to hit the total score of 21, with the numbers on the cards being their scores, and an ace value can be 1 or 11 by your choice. Many game titles have the option to repeat or double the amount of the previous bet. Roulette Roulette is famous for its adaptability to the degree of risk-taking by professional players and novices. The first-person play mode and pleasant music give the impression of being in a natural casino environment to enjoy entertainment. Jackpot Games If you don't want to spend your balance without knowing a game, the major providers tend to give players free spins to try. Jackpot Games differ from the usual slots by having fewer multipliers but a significant payout on a rare line combination. Betwinner also features popular titles in this category like Sun of Egypt, Ultimate Hot and Wolf Night.

Lotteries About 25 lottery organizers offer a choice of 6 numbers from 1 to 69 and enter the daily draw for over 2,500,000 INR. Moreover, buying additional tickets increases the chance of winning, and auto-selection makes it easier to pick numbers.

Bingo Bingo titles allow you to change the values on the cards before the game starts and apply auto bets with a balance limit in case of wins or losses. You can try to get a prize combination after the main draw with extra stakes.

TOTO Every day Betwinner accepts Toto's bets on football, ice hockey, basketball or FIFA, drawing a jackpot of over Rs. 1,000,000. The ultimate competition among bettors takes place in the TOTO-15 in pursuit of a prize pool of over Rs. 100,000,000.

TV Games Certified broadcasts of games such as Andar Bahar, Poker or Teen Patti ensure the random number generator works adequately and collect information about previous deals. For the most part, the primary providers of titles from this category are: Hollywood TV;

TV Bet;

Lotto Instant Win. The presence of live dealers creates a feeling of real gambling in the casino, and a user-friendly interface provides several beneficial options.

Results and Statistics The platform keeps and constantly updates a database of match statistics for betting purposes. The statistics include a filter by day of fixtures and events with saved video footage for a quick search. In live matches, you can view head-to-head stats with the results of past encounters and essential details for the current event like scores, outs and so forth.

Bet Constructor Unlike the bet slip, the constructor can compare several matches or combine the betting conditions. Moreover, it is possible to mix odds and obtain higher profitability. Nevertheless, the option is only valid for the selected events and has a limit of 10 teams to add.

Support If you should ever encounter a deposit problem or other issue while you're at Betwinner, a professional support team will be nearby to identify the cause and provide a solution instantly. The ways of contacting customer care service appear in the table below. Communication Method Official Info Email support@betwinner.com Customer care number 000 800 919 1081 Contact Form On the official website Some support staff speak Hindi, but it is advisable to communicate in English and attach screenshots of the problem if you want a quick solution. The polite tone of communication and friendliness always leave a pleasant feeling of contact with the specialists.

Conclusion by SportsCafe After a thorough analysis by our Sportscafe team, we give Betwinner a high rating among bookmakers and provide our seal of approval. Besides, Sportscafe, in its conclusion, is willing to pay the Betwinner’s particular attention to fulfilling the needs of Indian customers in terms of bonuses, features and a range of entertainment. In final words, we recommend joining the bookmaker by applying a welcome bonus to benefit from our article.