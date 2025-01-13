10CRIC Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

10CRIC App: 4.1 ★★★★★ Registration 10CRIC Over the years in betting and gambling, 10CRIC has achieved high-speed financial transaction processing and established several modern payment methods. Read the review to find out the essential information about the company's financial options, obtaining a 150% bonus of up to 32,000 INR on your first deposit as a newcomer. Welcome bonus 150% up to 32,000 INR Promocode: 10WELCOME Join 10CRIC

10CRIC Deposit Methods for India

The clients will find in their account options the deposit and withdrawal methods familiar and reliable to most people in India for 10CRIC transactions. Thus, the bookmaker offers the following available payment systems:

Bitcoin;

Ethereum;

Litecoin;

UPI;

Mastercard;

VISA;

Skrill;

Neteller;

AstroPay Cards;

Jeton;

eZeewallet;

Bank Transfer and more.

However, the cashier converts all INR amounts to USD during cryptocurrency operations and fixes the exchange rate for 1.5 hours to avoid extra costs.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at 10CRIC?

Financial transactions usually have a minimum limit of 1,000 rupees or above, except for the Bank transfer method with amounts available from 5,000 rupees. 10CRIC has such restrictions to eliminate deposit and payout processing costs and allow customers to have a sufficient amount to activate the bonuses for cricket betting and playing the casino.

Minimum Deposit Amount at the 10CRIC App

The minimum deposit amount may vary depending on the load on a particular system. Furthermore, the company provides secure payment getaways encoding critical transaction information in the mobile app. You can also specify the deposit status via live chat with the application interface.

First Deposit Bonus

10CRIC Welcome Bonus rewards new bettors after their first deposit by awarding a 150% boost in promo funds up to 32,000 INR on the original amount for online sports betting in India. At the same time, the welcome offer contains the following conditions:

Activation is only possible with a bonus code;

Minimum top-up from 1,000 Indian rupees;

Valid for any sports, eSports or virtual sports event in the sportsbook;

Available within 90 days of receipt;

An x7 rollover requirement on settled sports bets containing odds of 1.80 or higher and others.

Nonetheless, the promo amount will disappear immediately if the company detects your duplicate accounts on the platform participating in the same betting or casino offer.

Exclusive 10CRIC Promo Code for the First Deposit

Our readers can activate additional bonus functionality for the sportsbook bets or gambling by applying the 10WELCOME promo code. You will enjoy the following benefits for using the bonus code:

Three first deposit bonuses ranging from 50% to 100%;

Maximum promo amount reaching 32,000 Rs for each top-up;

Additional 10 Free Spins in the Idol of Fortune slots;

An extra 10% on bonus for every deposit of Rs 10,000 or more, etc.

The promo code 10CRIC is only valid for new Indian customers and is applicable in the official mobile application.

How to Deposit Money to the 10CRIC Account?

The top-up procedure differs from the one on the other platforms requiring special attention to avoid delays in the money's arrival. It is possible to distinguish the below crucial steps in the deposit process with 10CRIC:

1 Access Your Profile Register or sign in to your account. Go to website 2 Open the Payment Window Enter the deposit options. 3 Select the Suitable Method Choose a payment system. 4 Perform the Transaction Input the amount and confirm the deposit to provide transaction proof. Make first deposit

One must also have a stable internet connection to ensure no delays during transactions for quick funding of the wallet.

Deposit via Skrill

Skrill is widespread in the Indian gambling industry because of its optimum security and easy-to-remember payment algorithm. Nevertheless, this deposit method requires you to adhere to the following instructions:

Go to the payment options. Enter the cashier window; Choose Skrill for your deposit. Select the appropriate option; Access the Skrill wallet. Indicate the amount and log in to the Skrill balance; Complete the payment. Send the money.

A direct connection to your e-wallet profile provides additional privacy for your deposit details and reduces transfer time.

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at 10CRIC?

Your deposits will be processed within 5 seconds to 3 minutes after creation. At the same time, the standard processing time for withdrawals varies from a few hours to 7 business days. The final waiting period always depends on the current workload of the company's financial staff and the payment system.

10CRIC Deposit Limits

10CRIC have no specific deposit charges for Indian bettors and gamblers. You can only make one monthly withdrawal to a debit or credit card and a bank transfer without a transaction fee of INR 430. In addition, one can only pay out INR 170,000 of winnings in casino games within the last 7 days.

10CRIC Deposit Summary

Sports Cafe highlights aspects such as the number of supported modern payment systems and instant deposits to continue placing bets as the main advantages of financial transactions with 10CRIC. Besides, successful account verification guarantees you an optimum speed of transaction processing from the start.

FAQ

The answers to the frequently asked questions in this section about deposits and withdrawals will save you from typical problems. If your payment issue is unique, you need to contact customer support staff to find a solution.

Can I Use the 10CRIC Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, you can activate the 10CRIC deposit bonus only once. Nonetheless, the bookie sometimes offers top-up boosters, updating every week.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in 10CRIC?

Yes, you can make deposits in rupees in 10CRIC. The platform automatically detects your country of residence to set a suitable currency for balance and bets.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My 10CRIC Account?

No, you cannot make deposits in any currency and convert them into rupees. Such transactions can cause processing errors and result in the loss of funds.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the 10CRIC Account?

Yes, you need to use the deposit method only in your name. Other people's personal information will make dealing with possible deposit problems more challenging.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at 10CRIC?

Yes, you can add several debit cards at 10CRIC. Nevertheless, the company recommends using no more than one card for security reasons.