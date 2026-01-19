Crickex Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Crickex App: 3.7 ★★★★★ Download App Crickex Crickex has an Android mobile app that has been awarded a place in the kabaddi betting apps, best cricket betting apps 2026 list, and in Best Football Betting Apps in India and which you can download from the link provided on this page, absolutely free. It can be used for online sports betting, meaning you can place bets on, for example, live events as you would normally. Check out the review below, and take a closer look at the Android and iOS app from one of the best online bookmakers in India, from one of the cricket betting website in 2026 and one of the best football betting sites in 2026. Welcome bonus 25% up to INR 6,000 Promocode: No Promo Join Crickex

Crickex App Review A Crickex app is a great option for players in India who prefer convenience and accessibility when it comes to online betting, as you can place your bets on your favourite sports events within only a couple of clicks. If you would like to see an overview of the basic information about the Crickex app, have a look at the table below! 📲 The current version of the application 1.1 📱 APK filesize 4 Mb 📱 Installed client size 20 Mb ⚙️ Supported operating systems Android 💵 Cost of loading Free ✍ License Curacao, number GLH-OCCHKTW0712302019 🎁 Welcome bonus Unfortunately, there are no welcome bonuses 🇮🇳 Hindi language support Yes 💸 Deposit / Withdrawal methods UPI, PayTm, PhonePe, Rupee-O, and others Advantages and Disadvantages White Crickex has many benefits due to the features it provides, it has both advantages and disadvantages. If you would like to see what they are, have a look at the table down below. Advantages Disadvantages ✅ Separate section for kabaddi betting ❌ No mobile app for iOS – it is in development ✅ Refer a friend and get 200 Rs. ❌ No welcome bonuses are available ✅ 5% cashback bonus every Monday ✅ Separate section for cricket betting ✅ Over 1,000 sports events available daily ✅ Hindi language support The Crickex App Functionality and Design The mobile app of Crickex has the same functions and features as the desktop version or the website. Meaning that you will not miss out on any functionalities. For example, here is a list of what you can do with the mobile app: Automatically log into your account;

Access Crickex from anywhere and at any time;

Redeem the same bonuses and promotions;

Play the same casino games;

Place bets on the same sports events;

Deposit money into your account;

Withdraw funds from your account and much more. Features of the Crickex App There are many features and functions of the Crickex betting app, as the features are the same as with the mobile website or the desktop version. However, here are some descriptions of some of them: Match Statistics. Both information about past events and information about events that are now taking place are easily accessible. Your chances of placing a winning wager increase if you use this tool to help you more accurately forecast the outcome of the game. Virtual Sports Betting. Virtual sports betting games, including horse racing, are quick and easy to play with the Crickex mobile app for Android. You may quickly place a wager and learn the result of the game with virtual cricket betting. In virtual cricket, you may quickly discern the result of a match. Push Notifications. A useful feature of the Crickex app for Android shows the outcome of your wager, as well as any upcoming bonuses and promotions. You may modify it in the app's settings if you don't like it or if you just want certain alerts to appear. How to Use a Crickex App? In order to properly use the Crickex app for Android (and iOS in the future), you need to make sure of the following: You are 18 years old or above;

You have internet access;

You must have an account at Crickex;

You have downloaded the mobile app on your mobile device;

Your account must be verified with your personal information and so on.

Crickex App for Android The functionality of the Android edition of the Crickex apk is identical to that of the desktop or mobile versions. You will still be able to fund your account, withdraw funds, wager on your preferred sporting events, play the same casino games, and so on. Additionally, it is a highly practical choice because you may use Crickex at any time and from any location. System Requirements for Android In order to use the mobile app, your Android device must meet the system requirements, which are fairly low. You can see them in the table below. 🤖 Android version 5.0 or higher RAM 512 Mb Memory space 20 Mb Processor 1.1 GHz Supported Android Devices Pretty much as long as your Android device meets the minimum system requirements, it will run the mobile app – including older devices. The list down below includes Android devices which have been tested with the Crickex app, and on these devices, you can clearly see the smooth operation of the available app. OnePlus 9 Pro;

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra;

iQOO 7;

OnePlus Nord 2;

Mi 11X;

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G;

Poco F3 GT;

Moto Edge 20 Fusion;

Realme Narzo 30A;

Redmi 9A and etc.

Download Crickex APK for Android For information on how to successfully download and complete the installation process of the Android version of the Crickex mobile app, see the easy step-by-step guide down below: 1 Download Crickex App Download the Crickex app from the official site by using our link. Go to website 2 Security Settings to Install the App Go into the settings of your Android device, and make sure that you have the provided access to the option to download files from unknown sources. That way, you will be able to download the apk. 3 Complete the Download Process Find the mobile app section, and download the Crickex apk by clicking on the appropriate download button. 4 Confirm the File Installation Once the apk has been downloaded, install it by clicking on the file in the notification bar or by finding it in the storage of your device. After that, simply finish up the installation process, and you are done! Download the app

Crickex App for iOS As already mentioned, Crickex does not have a mobile app for iOS due to it still being in the works – and once it is finally released, the users of the sports betting site will immediately be notified. System Requirements for iOS The iOS Crickex mobile app would be available to be downloaded and used on all iOS devices as long as they meet the low minimum system requirements, which are showcased below. 🍏 iOS version 8.0 or higher RAM 512 Mb Memory space 20 Mb Processor 1.1 GHz Supported iOS Devices The Crickex mobile app has not been tested on any iOS devices, as there is no app for iOS released yet. However, once it is available, you will be able to use it on the following devices: iPhone 5;

iPhone 6;

iPhone 8;

iPhone 11;

iPhone 13;

iPad Pro;

iPad Mini;

iPad Air and many others.

Download Crickex App for iOS Unfortunately, since Crickex does not have a mobile app for iOS yet as it is still in development, there is no step-by-step guide for the app for iOS devices like iPhones or iPad. However, the good news is that you can opt for using the mobile browser version of the Crickex website, which has the same functions and features. In the future, you will be able to download the mobile app with this step-by-step sign-up process; 1 Go to the Official Site Visit the official website of Crickex using our link. Go to website 2 Register an Account Click on the button of the iOS version of the Crickex mobile app, and create an account using the appropriate information. 3 Downloading the App After finishing up the registration process on the page, you will be redirected to a new page. There, click on the button to download the Crickex app for iOS. Download the app

How to Install Crickex App? Follow the instructions below to install the Crickex app on Android and iOS, albeit these assume that you have previously downloaded the app: Android installation. To begin the installation process of the downloaded apk file, click on it. Press the button, then wait until it is installed. then just open the app; iOS installation. Launch the Crickex app after you have downloaded and installed it from the Apple App Store; The Crickex app has been successfully installed on your device!

How to Update Crickex App to the Latest Version 2026? It is simple to update the Crickex app to the latest version. Reinstalling the application or updating it are the two options for completing the operation. Here's how to update a downloaded app: Start the app. By pressing the symbol for the betting site on your device's screen, you may start Crickex. Update the app Every time a new version becomes available, you will be requested to upgrade. just click the update button and wait for it to finish. Restart the app. The program should automatically shut down and reopen. It should be updated if it hasn't already by running it again. Your Crickex mobile app update was completed! Redownloading the Crickex mobile app is another option for updating it, typically in the case where the installation was corrupted in any way, in which case the redownload technique is preferred. How to do it is as follows: Remove the application. In the settings of your smartphone, select the apps tab. Take the Crickex application out of your computer. then go to the next level. Download the app. Open the Crickex website in your browser as before and download the app. This time, the update should already be installed and ready to use. Install the app. Once you've located the installation file, click on it. Finish up the installation. Simply click the button to begin the installation process, then launch it when it is finished. You've completed installing the Crickex app update!

How to Register in the Crickex App? In order to successfully create a new user account at Crickex, follow the step-by-step guide down below: Run the app. Simply click on the Crickex icon of the already downloaded app on your device’s home screen. Click on the sign up button. You should see a button for logging in, and one for signing up – click on the latter one to register an account. Fill in the information. A username and password should be chosen. If you have a Crickex app referral code, input it after choosing your currency. After that, click on "Next". Finish the sign up procedure. Enter your full name, address, and email address. To finish the captcha puzzle, type in the verification code. After that, select "Confirm". Congratulations on successfully signing up for Crickex!

Crickex App Login To log into your account at Crickex using the mobile app, follow the steps down below: Launch the app. Click on the Crickex mobile app icon on your home screen to run it. Log in. Click on the login button, fill in your credentials for an already existing account, and then simply log into your account. Great, you have logged into your account! You can also set the app to automatically log you into your account, which saves time.

How to Get a Bonus in the Crickex App? If you would like to claim one of the listed bonuses, follow the instructions down below: Activate the Crickex bonus. Go into the Crickex app, and click on the activation button of the bonus to be eligible for it. Fulfill the requirements. Look through the Terms and Conditions of the bonus, and if there are any wagering requirements before you can withdraw any funds, make sure to meet them. Claim your bonus. After that, the bonus should be automatically applied. You have successfully redeemed a bonus using the Crickex app! Welcome Bonuses for Players Unfortunately, Crickex does not provide a sign-up bonus for either casino or sports betting, but if you sign up at Crickex and become a customer, you will not be left without any bonuses and promotions. The betting site offers promotions that Indian bettors may find useful. For example, those include: Bonus for Referring a Friend;

Weekly Lucky Draw;

Birthday Bonus;

5% Weekly Cashback Bonus. Look down below to find out more if you're interested! Refer a Friend Bonus You will both receive 200 Rs. if you recommend a friend to sign up for Crickex using your referral link! To be eligible for the bonus, the invited friend must make a minimum deposit of 1,000 RS. and reach 5,000 RS. turnover within five days of signing up. Weekly Lucky Draw Throughout the promotion, the winners of a weekly prize draw will be announced every Monday. For each investment of 1,000 RS., you will earn one ticket that may be used to enter the prize pool. The current prize is a 64 GB iPhone 13; winners are selected at random. Birthday Bonus On your birthday, you'll get a bonus of 1,000 RS. if you've made a deposit of at least 5,000 RS. in the previous three months. To be eligible for the bonus, your account must have been open for at least three months. To claim the bonus, you must have been registered at Crickex for three months or more, and your date of birth must match the one on your documents of personal identification. 5% Cashback Bonus Play any slot machine, Sexy Baccarat, or EVO every Monday to receive a 5% payback bonus worth up to 500,000 RS.. You will be eligible for the payback after you have placed bets on the games. The promotion is only valid for the games that are stated in the Terms & Conditions.

Sports Betting Every day, there are more than 1,000 sporting events accessible in the sportsbook at Crickex. Cricket, kabaddi, tennis, table tennis, and many more sports that are popular in India are available in the mobile app. A supplementary cricketbook is also available, which is always a welcome bonus. All things considered, there will always be competitions and events for you to wager on. You can place your bets on, for example, the following sports in the mobile app: Cricket App Indian Crickex users mainly like playing the game of cricket. We provide a number of competitions, including the IPL, for individuals who like cricket betting. The events that are currently being offered are listed below: Indian Premier League;

European Cricket Series;

England Vitality;

Ranji Trophy;

ODI Series and others. Kabaddi App The popular sport of Kabaddi is available on Crickex, where bets can be placed on a number of events utilizing a range of different bet types. There is also a whole separate section for kabaddi, which is very good for those who love placing bets on the sport. At Crickex, you may bet on the following events: Major League Kabaddi;

Pro Kabaddi League;

International Clubs and other events. Football App The most popular sport to wager on worldwide is football, and Crickex offers a ton of daily events related to the game. Some of Crickex's most well-known football competitions are the ones listed below: European Championship;

UEFA Nations League;

CONCACAF Nations League;

Argentina Premier League and many others.

Esports Betting Crickex provides lots of esports betting options to its customers. Esports are professional video game tournaments, and these quite well-liked games are available for wagering on Crickex. For instance, you may gamble on the following: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2 and many other games.

Virtual Sports Betting If you correctly forecast the outcomes of virtual sports, you may quickly make some cash. The benefit of using this section, in particular, is that because the games are virtual and usually unfold very quickly, you can learn whether you won or lost your bet in only a few minutes. Some of the accepted virtual sports betting options at Crickex are the following: Virtual Horse Racing;

Virtual Cricket Betting;

Virtual Football Betting and others.

Fantasy Sports With the help of players you choose for the team you would like to make, fantasy sports allow you to build your own fictional team for a number of sports, such as football as an example. You may compete against other players in our sports fantasy leagues to see how well you manage. The benefit of this part is obvious: you get to watch your fantasy team triumph while controlling the action. The following are some of the available sports betting options at Crickex: Football;

Cricket;

Baseball and other sports.

How to Bet on Cricket Using Crickex App? If you are already logged in, the steps described below will assist you in successfully placing a sports bet at Crickex: Make a deposit. In the deposit area of your account, choose a deposit method and provide all essential transaction information. The money should then begin to almost instantly start to show up in your account. Pick a sports game. Choose the sport you wish to wager on from the sportsbook. You will be given a list of all the events you may wager on. Simply select one from the options. Place a bet. Enter the amount you're prepared to stake after selecting the wager's terms and outcomes. After that, choose "Place bet". Great, you have placed a bet at Crickex!

Bet Types When betting on a wide range of all kinds of available sports events at the sports betting site, Crickex offers a number of bet kinds that you may use to maximize your winnings. For instance, the following list includes the most well-liked and popularly used ones. Single bets. A single bet is a wager with a single outcome. The investment is multiplied by the selection's odds to determine the return on a single bet.

Accumulator bets. A wager that consists of many selections on unconnected events is known as an accumulator bet. By multiplying the stake by the relevant odds for each selection, you can determine the return on an accumulator.

System bets. A wager composed of many accumulators, each of the same size, on a predetermined number of outcomes is known as a system bet. A system can contain up to 184756 accumulators and a maximum of 20 outcomes.

Betting Options To help you maximize your casino and sports betting activity, Crickex offers a variety of services and resources. When it comes to sports betting, you may choose between pre-match and live betting, as well as a variety of casino games. Examples of Crickex's features include the following: IPL Betting;

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. IPL Betting The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the best and most-seen cricket competitions in India. Crickex offers a desktop website and a mobile app for IPL betting. For those who are interested, the betting site also provides live streaming of the competition, which is a fantastic option. Live Streaming On the Crickex desktop website or the Crickex mobile app for Android, you may watch live streaming sports events. You may simultaneously watch and place bets on important Indian sporting events, including the Indian Premier League. Push Notifications A time-saving feature of the Crickex Android app shows if your wager was successful or unsuccessful as well as any upcoming bonuses and promotions. You may modify it in the app's settings if you don't like it or if you just want certain alerts to appear. Online Casino Games Slots, table games, live gaming, and roulette are just a few of the games available at Crickex's online casino. Many games are driven by a number of renowned and well-liked software developers among Indian players. Live Casino The live casino on Crickex offers a wide variety of games. These games will be played with a live dealer in order to create a satisfying casino experience, and Indian players usually favor games with dealers that speak Hindi, which is one of the alternatives available at Crickex. Cash-Out You can withdraw your winnings once you've accumulated the necessary withdrawal amount for the preferred payment method you've selected. Numerous popular deposit and withdrawal options are accepted by Crickex in India. Live Cricket Betting If you choose the live streaming sports option, you may place bets while watching a cricket event unfold in front of your eyes. You may watch and place bets on cricket tournaments like the Indian Premier League on a live sportsbook. Esports Betting You may place bets on a variety of games in Crickex's esports category using a variety of betting methods. On Crickex, you can also see live esports events and browse through all of the pre-match wagers to see what other people are wagering on. Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting Playing virtual sports betting games like horse racing is quick and easy thanks to Crickex. With virtual cricket betting, you may place a wager and learn the result of the match in a matter of seconds. In virtual cricket, you may quickly determine the result of a match. Pre-Match Betting Pre-match betting refers to placing bets before to the start of a game. Simply select the outcome you believe will occur and place your bet. With the diversity of bet types available on Crickex, you may combine many pre-match bets for a greater reward. Multi-Betting With Crickex, you may place a single wager on several events and multi-bet using various bet kinds. But for compensation, each estimate must be accurate. Profitability is inversely correlated with risk. Live Match Statistics Data from recent events as well as information from ongoing live and daily events are easily accessible. Your chances of placing a winning wager increase if you use this tool to help you more accurately forecast the outcome of the game.

Crickex Casino App If you're interested, you may play with real dealers at the online casino part of Crickex. The casino game suppliers that power the games in this particular region include Ezugi, MG Live, Playtech, and Evolution Gaming. The live casino at Crickex offers a different assortment of slots, table games, and other casino games. All of this is available to gambling fans in India through the mobile app. Casino Games There are lots of casino games at Crickex, but which ones are the most popular ones? Have a look at the list down below for the most played games by Indian gamblers on the betting platform! Spin a Win;

SG 888;

SG Book of Myth;

JDB Crazy Scientist;

KM Card Matka;

JDB Billionaire and many others.

Crickex Mobile Version (Website) You won't lose out on any prizes or incentives if you opt to use the Crickex mobile website rather than the app or the PC version. However, it is a fantastic replacement for individuals who would prefer not to download the Crickex application. The user interface is adaptable to mobile devices, so you can get to your desired location fast. Differences Between the App and Mobile Website While the mobile app for Android and the mobile website look very similar, they have a couple of differences, which you can see in the table below. 📱 Crickex App 🌏 Crickex Mobile Website Has notifications for wins and losses No need to download the app Runs smoothly May lag on older devices Automatically logs you into your account No updates required

Payment Methods Many Indian deposit and withdrawal methods are available on Crickex, which is one of the reasons it is attractive to its audience from India. Below is a list of the most popular payment methods, together with the minimum and maximum amounts for Crickex deposits and withdrawals: PayTm;

UPI;

PhonePe;

Rupee-O;

Bank Transfer and many others. 200 RS. is the minimum deposit amount at Crickex, and withdrawals may usually be made within 24 hours.

Customer Support Service on the Crickex Mobile App Using the Crickex mobile app, you can contact customer support via different contact methods which are detailed in the table down below. The customer service is 24/7, and you can talk to them in both Hindi and English. The ways to contact Details Live chat Click on the button in the bottom-right corner to talk to a consultant who will do their best to help you Email marketing@crickex.com

Conclusion About the Crickex App by SportsCafe In conclusion, Sportscafe grants the Crickex app the Sportscafe seal of approval. In addition to the betting site being a good option for players from India, the mobile app for Android is very solid, as well. Unfortunately, the only thing that the Crickex app lacks is a version for iOS devices, however, it is in development, which means that it will be released soon enough.