The betting platform has provided Indian bettors with lucrative cashbacks and markets. In addition, a superbet feature is available for some matches to combine different outcomes, boosting the overall odds. Explore the information in the Dafabet football betting review to find out the advantages of this sportsbook and activate a registration bonus of 200% up to 20,000 INR.
Setting up a valid account is necessary to start online football betting on the platform without the problems common to new customers. You need to perform the below instructions to complete Dafabet Registration and add money to the balance:
1
Get an account
Sign up for a profile, submitting the login information and basic personal details.
At the same time, the bookmaker offers new clients a front copy of their Pan ID card at the registration stage to gain quick access to the sportsbook options avoiding additional verification.
Bonus for New Players
Every new bettor receives a welcome offer with the Dafabet Bonus to reduce the risk of bets on football. On the other hand, the promotion for newcomers has the following conditions to obtain and maintain promo funds:
The maximum bonus amount is 200% up to 20,000 INR;
Initial activating top-up from 500 INR;
An x15 rollover of the deposit and promotional money requirement via bets containing odds of 1.5 or above on real sports;
The expiration date is 45 days after getting the bonus, and so on.
Furthermore, the participants can use another 150% bonus to deposit offer with promo money of up to 150,000 INR after fulfilling the wagering requirements of the first promotion.
Dafabet Football Betting App and APK Download
The bookie has split the Dafabet Casino and sportsbook into separate mobile applications to adjust the performance of the betting platform to run smoothly on numerous modern devices. It is possible to get the Dafabet App using the below steps:
Press the download option at the top of the Dafabet mobile application review;
Scan a QR code to download the platform for your gadget;
Turn on the installation of the files from unknown sources;
Set up the app on the device;
Launch the sportsbook application to log in to the profile to place a football bet.
Besides, the live events will update results and odds within some seconds if you have an internet connection speed of 1 Mb/s or more.
Dafabet Football Betting on Different Championships and Leagues
You will find over 50 primary and local football competitions with outrights and fancy markets to pick results. In particular, the bookmaker gives online access to the following famous football championships:
UEFA;
FIFA;
Premier League;
World Cup;
Spanish (Barcelona) Kings League / King's League;
Spanish La Liga;
German Bundesliga;
The English Football League Two / League Two in England / EFL League Two / League 2;
The English Football League One / League One in England / EFL League One / League 1;
National League;
Copa Libertadores;
Ballon d'or, etc.
The interface settings also include a filter to show only relevant soccer Dafabet events within specific tournaments or countries.
Other Football Betting Opportunity
Along with Betting on IPL, the Dafabet clients get an arsenal of betting tools, including various combinations of selections and analytical tools. Thus, the platform provides the following opportunities for placing bets:
Esports Football Betting;
Virtual Football Betting;
Football Live Score and Live Football Betting;
Special Offers for Football Betting;
Football Statistics, and so on.
The bookie also enables bettors to mix predictions from Dafabet IPL betting with football events' results creating a single combo bet.
Esports Football Betting
The bookmaker's customers can find online football matches on the Dafabet eSports platform, with two professional gamers controlling real-life team prototypes. As in formal events, you can predict the outcome by watching the live video stream. Moreover, the remote format of some tournaments helps the organizers to run numerous online matches with minimal time gaps.
Virtual Football Betting
Simulated reality football leagues rely on a random number generator to create the results of matches occurring every 15 minutes or less. At the same time, the virtual competitions imitate the standings with the same tournament rules as the real leagues. Betting options in virtual football for Indian bettors also include Handicaps and Over/Under markets.
Football Live Score and Live Football Betting
The live events in the sportsbook usually have visual illustrations of actions in the match via the electronic fields with infographics. Thanks to the variety of championships on the platform, you can always discover events in the active phase with a 1x2 market or more advanced options for selections. The bookmaker has also implemented a live center to track the changing results with video or text broadcasting.
Special Offers for Football Betting
It is possible to refund up to 100% of the first football bet reaching 1,500 Rs. in the Dafabet mobile app to save money from an unsuccessful decision. Customers can also obtain a 1.2% cashback on lost predictions in virtual sports events every Monday. Unlike other football betting sites and football betting apps, the company has developed a VIP program to increase rebates and give access to exclusive promotions to customers with high betting turnover.
Football Statistics
The platform cooperates with Sportsradar to provide bettors with constantly updating information about teams and players. Comparative match statistics often reveal brief critical points with the potential to influence the event's outcome. The form indicator automatically analyzes previous performances of the lineups to estimate the squads' chances of winning as a percentage.
Dafabet Football Betting Tips
Nowadays, fans of different sports can easily find numerous recommendations on successful betting methods online. However, professional bettors usually highlight the following tips to make optimal football predictions:
Study the weather conditions on the playing field;
Visit sports forums to study the opinion of experienced fans;
Use data comparisons from various previous team meetings and matches;
Compare data from different expert sources;
Preparatory training on groups, if they are any;
Use software for prediction;
Use multiple methods of analysis;
Monitor the data of football prediction odds;
Apply machine learning to the stats;
Use variable bets and others.
Following the news about the teams' lineups is also necessary, as replacing critical players may significantly change the squad's strategy.
Football Odds
You can choose between the odds display types EURO, US, MALAY, INDO and HK according to your preference. The multipliers are also expandable for Over/Under, 1x2 and Handicap markets in preview mode, allowing you to instantly spot a betting opportunity with preferred profitю. Each odds movement receives a mark in the form of a green or red outline, depending on the direction of the change.
FAQ
New Dafabet football bettors may benefit from the below answers to popular questions about the platform's functionality and features.
How Does Dafabet's Football Betting Loyalty Program Work?
After registering, you receive Bronze VIP status with the opportunity to level up within a month. Each upgrade to your profile unlocks exclusive promotions or gives you access to VIP tournaments or draws.
Can I Find Indian Football Leagues with Dafabet?
No, you cannot find Indian football leagues with Dafabet. Nevertheless, the bookie follows over 50 tournaments in Asia, Europe, South America and North America.
What Can I Do to Get a Dafabet Welcome Bonus for Football Betting?
Activate the special offer when you top up your balance using the bonus code from the official promotion page and send at least 1,000 Indian rupees to get the Dafabet Welcome Bonus. After fulfilling the conditions, you must also contact the customer service department for manual accrual.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.