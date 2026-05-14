Dafabet Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino 2026

Dafabet App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download App Dafabet Dafabet is Asia's top online betting platform founded in 2004 and today it has become the trust of millions of Indians. Licensed by the Curacao authorities, it offers over 6,000 games, Hindi support, live streaming and 24/7 support. On its website and Dafabet app, new users get a 200% up to 20,000 INR sports bonus and a 100% up to INR 20,000 casino bonus along with 10% weekly cashback up to and UPI payment options. Welcome bonus 200% up to 20,000 INR Promocode: DAFASPORTSCAFE Join Dafabet

About Dafabet App

The Dafabet app offers a full range of betting and casino games on your phone with fast performance and easy navigation. It offers live streaming, instant UPI payments, same secure features and offers available on the website.

Dafabet App Requirement Specification Details APK File Size 64.9 MB Installed Client Size 120 MB Minimum Android 7.0+ Minimum iOS Version 8.1+ License Curacao Gaming Commission Languages Hindi, English, and 8 more Welcome Bonus 200% up to 20,000 INR (sports) and 100% up to INR 20,000 (casino) Payment Methods UPI, iCash.One,GDPay, Crypto Live Tables 200+ from top providers

Advantages and Disadvantages The Dafabet app is easy to use because of its simple design and quick load feature on mobiles. Features like Hindi language and live cricket, casino streams, and fast UPI payment options make this platform a great choice for users. You can only download or update it from the official website as the app is not available on Play Store or App Store. Pros Cons Simple, user-friendly interface Manual APK installation Fast UPI Payment Options Hindi and English support Live sports and casino streams 200+ live tables

Functionality and Design The Dafabet mobile app features a red and yellow colour layout design to make the platform look simple, user-friendly and easy to navigate. Its menus are designed to make it easy for users. You can switch between sports, casino and live dealer with just one tap. Below you can see the functionality of the DafaBet app Live sports betting with real-time odds;

Over 200 live casino tables (roulette, blackjack);

Quick deposits via UPI, GG Bank and Crypto;

Live streaming of cricket and football matches;

Exchange and arcade games like Cricket Roulette;

In-app customer support chat for instant help.

Why Dafabet Stands Out Among Apps Dafabet offers unique Indian made games like cricket, roulette and Goa baccarat with Indian dealers. With the Dafabet free download you can get the biggest welcome bonus of 150% up to INR 1,50,000, weekly cashback of up to ₹20,000 on sports betting and Dafabet casino games and exclusive exchange betting with a 50% refund for new users.

System Requirements for Android Before installing the Dafabet mobile app on your Android phone, make sure that your device meets the basic requirements for smooth performance. This app works on every modern smartphone and takes up less than 100MB of storage space. System Requirements for Android Requirement Specification Android Version 7.0 or higher RAM At least 2 GB Free Storage Space 100 MB Processor 1.2 GHz or faster Internet Connection 3G/4G/5G or Wi-Fi Supported Android Devices The Dafabet app works on most Android phones from 2018 onwards. You can check some of the popular Android devices that work smoothly on smartphones. Samsung Galaxy S, A, M, F series

OnePlus 6 and above series

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and above series

Realme 3 and above series

Vivo V15, Y20 and above series

Oppo A5, F11 and above series

Google Pixel 2 and above series

Honor 8X and above series

How to Download the Dafabet APK for Android It is very easy to install the Dafa app APK outside of Google Play. It is fast and secure which you get directly from Dafabet on the official website. Check out the steps below to download the Dafabet app for Android. 1 Access Dafabet via our Link To avoid risks and fraud so always make sure to download the Dafabet app from its official site. Go to the official website in your browser and install the app from the options given in the Download Apps section. This will ensure you get the latest and genuine file over a secure HTTPS connection. Always avoid unverified websites to keep your device and personal and financial data safe. Go to website 2 Allow the APK file To install the Dafabet app APK first go to the Security (or Apps) option in your phone's Settings, then turn on the 'Install unknown apps' option for the browser and confirm it. This will allow your device to safely accept the APK so you can install the official Dafabet app without any issue. 3 Install the app Open the downloaded Dafabet app APK file on your phone and tap 'Install'. Then confirm the install option appearing on your phone screen. The app will be successfully installed on your phone after this process. 4 App Successfully Installed Now you will see the Dafabet icon on your phone's home screen or in app sections. When you launch it for the first time, you will have to register so that you can get your welcome bonus immediately and start betting.

System Requirements for iOS To download Dafabet on your iPhone or iPad, first make sure that your device supports all the Dafabet requirements mentioned below for a smooth betting experience. System Requirements for iOS Requirement Specification iOS Version 8.1 or higher Device Compatibility iPhone 6 and above, iPad Air and above Free Storage Space 100 MB Internet Connection 3G/4G/5G or Wi-Fi Touch ID/Face ID Optional for quick login Supported iOS Devices The Dafabet app works perfectly on almost every recent Apple device. The app runs on the iPhone 6, 6S, 7 to 16 series. The app also runs smoothly on iPads 2nd generation and later, iPad mini 4th generation and later and all iPad Pro models. To get the best experience of the app make sure that your device is running on iOS 8.1 or above.

How to Download the Dafabet App for iOS You don’t need the App Store to get the Dafabet mobile app download. This saves Dafabet as an app icon on your iPhone or iPad and you don’t need to go to the browser now. 1 Locate the Browser Open Safari or your preferred browser on your iPhone or iPad. This is the safest and fastest way to access Dafabet without needing to download an app. 2 Search for Dafabet Website In the address bar, type the official website and press enter. This takes you directly to the official Dafabet website and ensures you are on the real platform. Go to website 3 Tap the Share Menu Tap the Share icon at the bottom of your browser. The icon looks like a square with an upward arrow, which offers options to share or save the platform. 4 Select ‘Add to Home Screen’ Scroll down and look for the option ‘Add to Home Screen’. This option helps you create a shortcut icon on your iOS device home screen for quick access. 5 Access Dafabet on Home Screen An app icon of Dafabet will appear on your home screen. Now you can use it anytime to access the platform. It provides a smooth experience just like an app without installation.

Keep Your Dafabet App Up to Date in 2025 It is really important to update the Dafabet app to enjoy new games, better performance and improved security. Updates always provide you with better and new features, which will give you a better betting experience. Just follow steps below to get the latest version of the Dafabet app: Open Dafabet app on your device; Tap the ‘Update’ button to download the latest version; You can also visit the official Dafabet website to download the latest Dafabet APK version; Wait for the installation to complete and then restart the app. Regular updates help keep your app running safely and smoothly.

How to Register in the App? As much as this app is user-friendly, its sign-up process is also as good. After the Dafabet registration process, you can easily place bets. Below we have explained the registration process stepwise. Launch the Dafabet app or open the home screen shortcut on iOS. Tap on the ‘Register’ button on the Dafabet welcome screen. Enter your details such as name, email, phone number and create a secure password for your account. Accept the Terms and Conditions and tap on the ‘Submit’ option. Verify your account via a link sent to your email or the OTP received by SMS. Log in and explore games, claim bonuses and start betting.

Dafabet App Login Logging into Dafabet app is very fast and secure. Just open the app and enter your username and password on the login screen. If your device supports biometric login (Face ID or Touch ID), enable it for faster access. If you have forgotten your password, you can reset it via email or SMS. It is very important to always keep your login information secure to protect your account.

How to Get a Bonus in the Dafabet App? Dafabet offers an exciting opportunity to double your first deposit with a fantastic welcome bonus. The Dafabet Bonus is easy to claim and can instantly boost your betting funds. Steps to claim your welcome bonus Register a new account in the Dafabet app. Enter the bonus code (if required) during sign-up. Verify your account by completing KYC. Make your first deposit, meeting the minimum amount. The bonus will be credited automatically. Follow any wagering requirements to unlock winnings. Now you can enjoy more play, more wins with this Dafabet offer. Welcome Bonus 200% up to 20,000 INR For all new players Dafabet has prepared three welcome bonuses to choose from for sports betting and casino games. Check out the table below to see more details: Type of the Bonus Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit Sports 200% up to 20,000 INR INR 500 Sports 150% up to INR 1,50,000 INR 500 Casino 100% up to INR 20,000 INR 750 Wagering the Welcome Bonus Sports First Deposit Bonus Complete wagering within 45 days and must meet minimum odds or the multiplier stated above on the combined deposit+bonus. Withdrawn, cancelled, redeemed or refunded bets and excluded products (e.g. exchanges, certain virtual/esports listings) are not valid for this offer. Use the required bonus code during the first deposit cashier step and add to get the offer. Casino First Deposit Bonus Deposits must be the same as the required amount. Wagering requirement is 20x on (deposit+bonus), Baccarat 25%, Blackjack 25%, Excluded slots (e.g., Savage Jungle, Shields of Rome, Wild Lava, Streak of Luck, Space Digger, Tip Top Totems, Midnight Wilds) 0%. If free spins/add-ons are available they also have their own wagering period and expiry date.

Other Promotions and Bonuses Apart from the welcome bonus, the Dafabet mobile app also offers several promotions to Indian users, which are regularly refreshed and add extra value to the players. Here are some details of the current offers being given by Dafabet. Maximum Cricket Cashback - 10% cashback up to INR 20,000 every week on all cricket bets;

Raining Sixers - 10% bonus up to INR 1,000 if your team wins and scores 6+ sixes in the last 5 overs;

Mix Parlay Winnings Boost - Extra winnings of up to INR 20,000 on parlays with 3 or more selections;

Exchange Refund Bonus - 50% cashback up to INR 1,000 on first bets in Dafabet Exchange;

PT+ Weekly Rebate - Weekly rebate of up to 0,40% with maximum amount of INR 370,000 by playing PT+ games.

Sports Betting Dafa Sports is a clean, mobile first sportsbook with quick access to live and pre-match markets. Popular sports such as Dafabet cricket, football, tennis and basketball are easy to find with clear odds and categories. The betting interface is simple with straightforward menus, fast market filtering and bet slip handling, making it even easier to place single or multiple bets. Live events are highlighted for instant in-play betting and navigation between sports, leagues and major events is intuitive. The platform also offers the Dafabet Sports app for quick access, making the experience even more user-friendly on mobile. Cricket App The cricket section of Dafa Sports offers pre-match and live betting options on major tournaments such as IPL, World Cup, ODIs and Test matches. Markets include options for match winner, top batsman/bowler, total runs, opening partnership runs and special props such as wides and run outs. Features such as in-play odds updates, live streaming/view, cash-out, multi-bets and bet builder on both the website and app ensure quick and flexible betting. Dedicated pages and promos are also available for coverage of tournaments like IPL, making navigation and offers even easier. Tennis App The Dafabet app gives tennis fans betting options on all major tournaments including Grand Slams, ATP, WTA and Challengers. Users can bet on special markets such as match winners, set scores, total games and tie-breaks. In-play betting keeps the game even more exciting with odds updating in real-time as points are played. Its simple layout makes it easy to switch between pre-match and live tennis markets, offering a seamless experience for both casual and serious bettors. Football App The Dafabet app covers football betting across all major leagues and tournaments such as the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League and the World Cup. Players can bet on match winners, goals, handicaps, corners, cards and many other markets. Live betting is even more exciting as odds change as the match progresses. Fans benefit from features such as Power Odds and Mix Parlay Boost making football one of the most exciting sections of the app.

Esports Betting at the App The Dafabet app offers a thrilling esports betting section with popular games such as Dota 2, CS2, League of Legends, Valorant, and King of Glory. Players can bet on everything from international major tournaments to daily league matches. Betting options include straight winner, match results, map, handicap and total kills. The in-play feature allows players to follow live odds as the match progresses, creating a dynamic experience. Dafabet also highlights upcoming events and offers competitive markets, making it a reliable option for those looking for fast, secure and engaging betting on mobile

Virtual Sports Betting at the App The Dafabet app includes a full virtual sports section where players can bet on computer-simulated events that run 24/7. Popular game options include virtual cricket, football, horse racing, greyhound racing and motor racing. Matches are designed with realistic graphics and fast results, so players don’t have to wait for real matches. Betting markets are just like live sports, including match winners, totals, handicaps and more. With fast payouts and constant activity, the virtual sports section is the ideal option for players who want instant betting opportunities at any time.

Key features of the app Explore the main features of the casino app: quick access to games, easy payments, and a smooth gaming experience. Live Streaming The Dafabet app allows players to watch live-streamed sports and casino tables directly on mobile. From cricket and Dafabet football matches to roulette and baccarat with real dealers, betting on everything makes it even more entertaining. Features like live streaming also give players live updates of their bets in real-time. Stay Notified of New Promotions Features like push notifications on the Dafabet app notify users instantly about new bonuses, cashback offers, and time-limited events. The platform always ensures that players never miss out on any special offers and can claim them on time directly from their mobile device. Diverse Casino Game Collection The Dafabet app offers an extensive casino library with hundreds of slot machines, classic table games like roulette and blackjack, and over 200 live dealer tables. Players can enjoy their favorite international and Indian themed games on all mobile devices. Live Casino The platform offers an interactive live casino where real dealers host games such as baccarat, roulette and blackjack. Players can chat with dealers and experience the atmosphere of a real casino right from their phone. Wide Range of Bet Types The app supports flexible betting limits, which makes it suitable for both casual players and regular players. Users can choose from a wide range of options to enjoy their games across sports and casino games with options such as single bets, accumulators and in-play bets. User-Friendly Interface Navigation of the app is simple and settled with a clean design and well-organised menus. The user can easily switch between the sports, casino and live dealer sections with just a single tap, which makes this app operation even easier. Access to All Bonuses All promotions available on the website can also be claimed directly in the app. Players can access cashback, free bets, parlay boosts, and seasonal rewards without switching platforms, keeping every offer within easy reach on mobile.

Mobile Site vs App — What’s Better? Both the mobile site and the Dafabet app allow players to bet and play casino. The app offers additional features such as fast loading, intuitive navigation and push notifications. If your phone is not compatible with the app or the browser is full, then the browser may be an option for you. But it will not have the features of the app. The app is a better option for regular players who just want to access the platform in a single click. Mobile Site vs App Feature Mobile Site Dafabet App Performance Good, depends on the browser Faster, optimized for mobile Accessibility No download required One-tap access via icon User Experience Works in any browser Smooth, notifications, easy navigation

Fast & Flexible Payment Methods Payments at Dafabet are secure, quick and easy to manage. Players are offered a wide range of Dafabet deposit and withdrawal options via trusted Indian methods like UPI and iCash.One support for quick processing. Transactions take place without any additional fees and give every player a seamless experience. Deposit at Dafabet Payment Method Transaction Time Min Deposit Max Deposit UPI Instant ₹500 ₹100,000 Local Bank Transfer Instant ₹500 ₹300,000 iCash.One Instant ₹300 ₹300,000 GG Bnk Instant ₹200 ₹50,000 GDPay Instant ₹200 ₹50,000 USDT TRC20 Up to 15 minutes ₹300 ₹50,000

24/7 Customer Support You Can Rely On Dafabet offers 24/7 support to help users with any betting or account-related issues. Players can connect instantly via live chat or can send detailed questions by email or call directly for immediate support. Response times are fast, keeping customer service reliable and accessible at all times. Email: support.inr@dafabet.com (for Indian users);

Phone: Toll-free Indian helpline +9174182 04782;

+9174182 04782; Live Chat: Accessible in the app and website.

Final Thoughts from SportsCafe The Dafabet app installation can be a smart choice for players in India who want safe and smooth betting. The app stands out with easy navigation, secure payments and strong customer support. Players get big welcome bonuses, weekly cashbacks and exclusive sports offers. With reliable features and a wide range of games, it offers safe and secure features for sports and casino lovers.