Parimatch Football Betting 2026

Parimatch App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration Parimatch Parimatch is one of the largest and most famous betting platforms for sports betting around the world, including India. The bookmaker operates under an official Curacao license. All new Parimatch members get a 150% up to ₹20,000 welcome bonus and if you use our promotional code SCAFE30 the bonus is worth a 150% welcome bonus up to Rs. 30,000! Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹20,000 Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Parimatch

How to Bet Online on Football at Parimatch?

In order to start online football betting on Parimatch, you need to create a personal profile and make a deposit. Parimatch registration is simple and fast.

Follow the step-by-step instructions below to start betting on football as soon as possible:

1 Register Open Parimatch website and click the Sign Up button. Fill in the registration form, which will appear on your screen. Go to website 2 Make a deposit After registering, a deposit session will open, choose your preferred payment method, enter the deposit amount and confirm the transaction. 3 Go to the Live Events section or Upcoming Matches Select football from the list on the left, where all the available sports are presented. 4 Choose an event and a match You will see all the available football events, choose the one which interests you, then choose a match. 5 Select the betting market To see the available betting markets and their odds, click on the match you are interested in. Then select the betting market you want to bet on. 6 Place your bet Decide on the size of the bet and confirm it. Make a bet

Done! Your football bet is placed. Now you just have to wait for the result.

Parimatch Football Bonus for New Players

All new users can get a 150% up to ₹20,000 welcome bonus on the first deposit on sports. To get this bonus, the minimum deposit amount must be at least Rs. 100. Once the deposit is credited to your account balance, the Parimatch bonus will be transferred automatically. Regarding wagering conditions, you must. The bonus must be used within 14 days of registration and the bonus amount must be wagered 10 times in single bets with odds of no less than 1.8.

Exclusive Parimatch Football Promo Code up to Rs. 30,000

We provide an exclusive football Parimatch promo code SCAFE30 with which you can increase your welcome bonus amount and get a 150% bonus up to Rs. 30,000 on sports! To activate the welcome bonus you have to deposit at least Rs. 100 and while activating your bonus just enter SCAFE30 in the promo code section.

Parimatch Football Betting App and APK Download

Parimatch offers a Parimatch apk for Android to make sports betting even more convenient. The Parimatch app is regarded as one of the best mobile betting apps in India as it meets all of the requirements for quick and convenient betting, has simple navigation, works really fast, provides notifications for upcoming events, and much more.

Follow the step-by-step instructions to download and install the Parimatch app on your mobile device:

Open the Parimatch website in your mobile browser. Go to the App section and choose the app version that suits you. Before downloading the APK file or app, go to the settings of your smartphone and allow downloading of applications from unknown sources. Open the downloaded file to start the installation process, which only takes a minute. Open the app and start placing bets on football right from your smartphone!

Parimatch Football Betting on Different Championships and Leagues

At Parimatch you can place both pre-match and live bets on different football events, which include different international championships, leagues, cups, as well as local matches. There are some examples of available football events at Parimatch:

UEFA;

Premier League;

FIFA;

World Cup;

German Bundesliga;

The English Football League Two / League Two in England / EFL League Two / League 2;

The English Football League One / League One in England / EFL League One / League 1;

Spanish La Liga;

U-20 League;

National League, and much more.

Other Football Betting Opportunity at Parimatch

Parimatch users have access not only to traditional sports betting but also to some other options and features, such as:

Parimatch Virtual Football Betting;

Parimatch Football Live Score and Live Football Betting;

Bet Builder.

More information about each of them is presented below.

Parimatch Virtual Football Betting

Virtual football is a computer simulation of a football match the outcome of which is based on a random number generator algorithm. The odds for virtual sports are lower than in traditional sports as there are fewer risks. Although the odds are not so high, you can place bets on virtual football matches 24 hours a day, so it's a good option to earn extra money.

Parimatch Football Live Score and Live Football Betting

Betting on live matches may be the most profitable because they have the highest odds, and therefore the biggest potential winnings. Live bets are also good when you need to meet the wagering conditions, where the odds must be 1.40 or higher.

Bet Builder

Bet Builder is a great feature that allows you to make several bets on the same match at once. This bet is considered quite risky, but the odds for it are high. Bet Builder calculates the sum of the odds according to all the risks on the betting markets you choose and gives the total odds.

Parimatch Football Betting Tips

Before placing a bet, many bettors use various football tips and predictions to increase their chances of a successful outcome. This is a good solution, especially if you are going to bet a large amount of money. Among the most used and useful tips, we can highlight the following:

Check expert football predictions;

Study the teams and the players;

Check previous matches of the teams;

Study statistics from different sources;

Check the forecast on the day of the game;

Use the data of football prediction odds;

Use software for prediction;

Use variable bets;

Know your betting markets, especially if you are going to make live bets.

Parimatch Football Odds

On the Parimatch website, the odds are presented as decimal odds and are denoted as 3.10, 8.50, 17.00 and so on. This type of odds is also called European odds. It is easy to calculate these odds. Multiply the amount of your bet by the odds to get the total profit.

Parimatch also offers other odds which you can choose if they suit you better:

British odds;

American odds;

Hong Kong odds;

Indonesian odds;

Malaysian odds.

FAQ

Below you will find answers to frequently asked questions we receive from our users:

Is it Safe to Bet at Parimatch?

To protect the personal data of its users, Parimatch uses the latest data encryption technology to prevent even the slightest risk of data leakage. So the answer to your question is yes, betting on Parimatch is safe.

Can I Make Deposits in Crypto at Parimatch?

Yes, you can make deposits in cryptocurrencies, as well as through other payment methods, such as bank cards and bank transfers, e-wallets, payment systems and others.

Is Parimatch Legal in India?

Yes, Parimatch is legal in India, as the bookmaker works under the official license of Curacao and meets all international requirements.