England vs India, T20i Match Prediction ENG 51 % Chance of Winning IND 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR After the first T20I was affected due to rain, the cricket fans are now eagerly waiting for the second T20I of the India tour of England. This match will be played on 4 July at 7:00 PM IST at Old Trafford in Manchester. England will be heading to this game taking the home-ground advantage, as they aim to take a lead in this series. On the other hand, India won't be happy with the rain in the last game, as they aim to secure a comeback win in the next.

Who will win? England India Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against England, and lost just one.

Jacob Bethell has scored 20 runs off 9 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep is yet to take his wicket.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 65 runs off 27 balls against Adil Rashid, while Adil has dismissed him three times.

England vs India Chances of Winning

England will be entering the second T20I against India with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Phil Salt, who has scored 1717 runs in 56 innings at an average of 34.34, and Saqib Mahmood, who holds 24 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 25.79. On the other hand, India will also aim to turn the tables and secure a win in this series. Their record against England has been strong lately, which could help the team to grab a win. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 1185 runs in 50 innings at an average of 30.38, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 131 wickets in 85 innings at an average of 19.58.

England Chances of Winning: 51%

India Chances of Winning: 49%

England vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England was able to display some strong performances against India in the first T20I. Although the match ended in a no result, the English bowlers were able to do well against the Indian batting line-up. Taking the home-ground advantage in the next game, the team will now aim to secure a win in the second T20I. They have batsmen such as Jos Buttler, who has scored 4037 runs in 143 innings at an average of 33.64, and Harry Brook, who has scored 1303 runs in 55 innings at an average of 30.30. Sam Curran has taken 67 wickets in 72 innings at an average of 27.94.

On the other hand, India will be taking various lessons from the first game. Even though they had a star studded batting line-up, the team still struggled a bit against England in the middle overs. However, their record over the English team has been strong lately, which could help them to secure a win in the second T20I. They have batsmen such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 1546 runs in 48 innings at an average of 33.60, and Tilak Varma, who has scored 1477 runs in 49 innings at an average of 43.44. Harshit Rana has taken 13 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 26.

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England vs India Match Toss Prediction

The second T20I between England and India will be played at Old Trafford, giving England the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 20 T20Is, out of which 7 have been won by the team batting first, and 10 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 161, but it falls to 131 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The second T20I between England and India could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Cloudy 73% Humidity 16° - 21° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 73% Humidity 16° - 21° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

England and India Player List

Team Form

England Team Form

England is still looking forward to regaining its winning momentum. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its form in the next. They have players such as Adil Rashid, who holds 164 wickets in 139 innings at an average of 23.34, and Jacob Bethell, who has scored 697 runs in 29 innings at an average of 29.04.

India Team Form

India has shown mixed performances in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to get back on the winning track. They have players such as Varun Chakravarthy, who holds 73 wickets in 43 innings at an average of 16.61, and Shivam Dube, who has scored 1078 runs in 51 innings at an average of 31.70.

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England vs India Top Batters

Jacob Bethell will be a key batter for England in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 283 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 31.44 and a strike rate of 148.16.

Sanju Samson, even after a bad run, will be a key batter for India in the next game. He has been able to score 305 runs in his last 7 games at an average of 50.83.

England vs India Top Bowlers

Adil Rashid is showing his experience with the ball for the England cricket team. He has managed to take 15 wickets in his last 10 games for the team at an economy of 8.12.

Arshdeep Singh is the leading wicket-taker for India in the shortest format of the game. He has managed to take 12 wickets in 8 innings at an economy of 8.48.