Gloucestershire vs Surrey, T20 Blast Match Prediction GLO 54 % Chance of Winning SUR 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast will be having an intense Cross Pool game for the fans, as it will be Gloucestershire going against Surrey in the next game. This match will take place on 4 July at 11:30 PM IST at County Ground in Bristol. Gloucestershire will aim to secure a win in the next game while taking up the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Surrey will aim to mark its resurgence in this tournament by grabbing a win in the next game.

Who will win? Gloucestershire Surrey Vote 0 votes

Facts: Surrey has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Gloucestershire.

D'Arcy Short, from Gloucestershire, has scored 5636 runs in 187 innings at an average of 33.15.

Reece Topley, from Surrey, has taken 258 wickets in 208 innings at an average of 22.98.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire will enter the next game against Surrey with a higher chance of winning. The team takes on the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as D'Arcy Short, who has scored 5636 runs in 187 innings at an average of 33.15, and Marchant de Lange, who holds 184 wickets in 158 innings at an average of 25.23. On the other hand, Surrey will also be eager to continue its winning momentum. With its strong record over Gloucestershire lately, they will be considered as the close contenders in the next game. They have players such as Jason Roy, who has scored 10908 runs in 421 innings at an average of 27, and Reece Topley, who holds 258 wickets in 208 innings at an average of 22.98.

Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 54%

Surrey Chances of Winning: 46%

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gloucestershire has still maintained its position as one of the key performers in this tournament. Having won the majority of the matches it has played this season, the team now aims to continue the same form in the next game. Moreover, they will be taking up the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Miles Hammond, who has scored 2652 runs in 125 innings at an average of 22.28, and Jack Taylor, who has scored 2432 runs in 139 innings at an average of 22.72. D'Arcy Short has also taken 75 wickets in 119 innings at an average of 31.02.

On the other hand, Surrey has given some mixed performances in this season. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in this season, as it still aims to get a turnaround and rank up in the standings. Noting their record against Gloucestershire, the next game could be an opportunity for them to get back on track. They have batsmen such as Josh Philippe, who has scored 3471 runs in 148 innings at an average of 25.33, and Tom Curran, who has scored 2627 runs in 178 innings at an average of 21.71. Tom Curran has also taken 278 wickets in 242 innings at an average of 25.58.

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Gloucestershire vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

The match between Gloucestershire and Surrey will be played at County Ground in Bristol, giving the home-ground advantage to Gloucestershire. This venue has hosted 21 T20Is, out of which 10 have been won by the team batting first, and 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 158, but it falls to 141 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Gloucestershire and Surrey won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 73% Humidity 16° - 22° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 73% Humidity 16° - 22° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Gloucestershire and Surrey Player List

Team Form

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Jack Taylor, who holds 36 wickets in 56 innings at an average of 31.97, and Kamran Dhariwal, who has scored 106 runs in 6 innings at an average of 21.20.

Surrey Team Form

Surrey has not been able to perform well in the current stages of the tournament. The team holds more losses than wins lately, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Tom Lawes, who holds 20 wickets in 24 innings at an average of 32.65, and Ollie Pope, who has scored 1834 runs in 83 innings at an average of 27.37.

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Gloucestershire vs Surrey Top Batters

D'Arcy Short will be a key batsman for Gloucestershire in the next game. He has managed to score 5636 runs in 187 innings at an average of 33.15.

Jason Roy will be a game-changer for Surrey in the next game with his experience. He has been able to score a massive total of 10908 runs in 421 innings at an average of 27.

Gloucestershire vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Marchant de Lange will be a key bowler for Gloucestershire in the next game. He has been able to take 184 wickets in 158 innings at an average of 25.23.

Reece Topley will be a key bowler for Surrey in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 258 wickets in 208 innings in his T20 career at an average of 22.98.