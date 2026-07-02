Gloucestershire vs Surrey, T20 Blast Match Prediction
GLO
54%
Chance of Winning
SUR
46%
Parimatch
T20
County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Surrey has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Gloucestershire.
- D'Arcy Short, from Gloucestershire, has scored 5636 runs in 187 innings at an average of 33.15.
- Reece Topley, from Surrey, has taken 258 wickets in 208 innings at an average of 22.98.
Gloucestershire vs Surrey Chances of Winning
Gloucestershire will enter the next game against Surrey with a higher chance of winning. The team takes on the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as D'Arcy Short, who has scored 5636 runs in 187 innings at an average of 33.15, and Marchant de Lange, who holds 184 wickets in 158 innings at an average of 25.23. On the other hand, Surrey will also be eager to continue its winning momentum. With its strong record over Gloucestershire lately, they will be considered as the close contenders in the next game. They have players such as Jason Roy, who has scored 10908 runs in 421 innings at an average of 27, and Reece Topley, who holds 258 wickets in 208 innings at an average of 22.98.
- Gloucestershire Chances of Winning: 54%
- Surrey Chances of Winning: 46%
Gloucestershire vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Gloucestershire has still maintained its position as one of the key performers in this tournament. Having won the majority of the matches it has played this season, the team now aims to continue the same form in the next game. Moreover, they will be taking up the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Miles Hammond, who has scored 2652 runs in 125 innings at an average of 22.28, and Jack Taylor, who has scored 2432 runs in 139 innings at an average of 22.72. D'Arcy Short has also taken 75 wickets in 119 innings at an average of 31.02.
On the other hand, Surrey has given some mixed performances in this season. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in this season, as it still aims to get a turnaround and rank up in the standings. Noting their record against Gloucestershire, the next game could be an opportunity for them to get back on track. They have batsmen such as Josh Philippe, who has scored 3471 runs in 148 innings at an average of 25.33, and Tom Curran, who has scored 2627 runs in 178 innings at an average of 21.71. Tom Curran has also taken 278 wickets in 242 innings at an average of 25.58.
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Gloucestershire vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction
The match between Gloucestershire and Surrey will be played at County Ground in Bristol, giving the home-ground advantage to Gloucestershire. This venue has hosted 21 T20Is, out of which 10 have been won by the team batting first, and 11 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 158, but it falls to 141 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game would choose to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Gloucestershire and Surrey won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Gloucestershire and Surrey Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Malan Dawid
batsman
Evans Laurie
batsman
Hammond Miles
batsman
Roy Jason
batsman
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
Philippe Josh
wicket keeper
Scott Liam
all rounder
Lawrence Dan
batsman
Taylor Jack
batsman
Pope Ollie
batsman
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Curran Tom
all rounder
Dhariwal Kamran
no information yet
Jordan Chris
bowler
van Buuren Graeme
batsman
Lawes Thomas Edward
all rounder
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Topley Reece
bowler
Taylor Matt
bowler
Majid Yousef
bowler
Henry Hayes James Philip
bowler
Abbott Sean
bowler
Team Form
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire has been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum. They have players such as Jack Taylor, who holds 36 wickets in 56 innings at an average of 31.97, and Kamran Dhariwal, who has scored 106 runs in 6 innings at an average of 21.20.
Surrey Team Form
Surrey has not been able to perform well in the current stages of the tournament. The team holds more losses than wins lately, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Tom Lawes, who holds 20 wickets in 24 innings at an average of 32.65, and Ollie Pope, who has scored 1834 runs in 83 innings at an average of 27.37.
Gloucestershire vs Surrey
T20
County Ground, null
Gloucestershire
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Surrey
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gloucestershire vs Surrey Top Batters
D'Arcy Short will be a key batsman for Gloucestershire in the next game. He has managed to score 5636 runs in 187 innings at an average of 33.15.
Jason Roy will be a game-changer for Surrey in the next game with his experience. He has been able to score a massive total of 10908 runs in 421 innings at an average of 27.
Gloucestershire vs Surrey Top Bowlers
Marchant de Lange will be a key bowler for Gloucestershire in the next game. He has been able to take 184 wickets in 158 innings at an average of 25.23.
Reece Topley will be a key bowler for Surrey in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 258 wickets in 208 innings in his T20 career at an average of 22.98.
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