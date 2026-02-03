BlueChip book was founded in 2021, and throughout its short history, it managed to attract many Indian customers. The company offers many features and functions including betting on IPL matches, a variety of payment methods that accept rupees, and a 24/7 support team that is willing to help with any upcoming questions.

Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the best cricket betting sites and the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, kabaddi betting sites, chess betting sites. Read our detailed BlueChip review to know what we loved about it the most along with all of its advantages and disadvantages.

Some payments with cryptocurrencies might be delayed up to 3 days

We thoroughly examined all aspects of BlueChip bookmaker and compiled a list of its benefits and drawbacks. The platform offers numerous features that might put a bookmaker in a high position in the market. However, the bookie has a couple of flaws as well. Take a look at the comparison tablet to see if BlueChip suits your preferences.

IOS holders can also install the BlueChip application for free. To complete the download, simply follow the next steps:

The Android system is highly compatible with the BlueChip app. The download and installation don't take much time. Follow our step-by-step instructions to download the BlueChip app on your device:

BlueChip engineers produced free software to make betting and gambling more pleasant. The BlueChip app includes all of the same functions as the official BlueChip website, but for some gamers, having a unified app is a more convenient form of entertainment.

The BlueChip mobile website is accessible to users of all mobile platforms. This is an excellent alternative if you don't want to install any software but still want to keep the PC version's choices. The mobile version is perfect for easy usage and has a number of advantages, including:

The PC version of a bookmaker is the main or classic version, as is the case with most betting platforms. It is ideal for everyone who enjoys and values relaxing entertainment. BlueChip's PC version will surprise you with its high-quality visuals, smart design, and additional benefits such as:

BlueChip registration is quick and easy. Additionally, it gives you access to several extra services that are unavailable to people who are not registered. To register your account, simply follow the instructions below:

Welcome Bonus

The BlueChip was generous enough to provide all new customers with pretty big guaranteed welcome bonuses. There are two types of welcome bonuses that can be used for both casino and sports betting. It's a great opportunity for all the new players who are just getting into the betting and gambling world.

Sports Bonus Every newly registered user can claim the BlueChip betting bonus that can be spent on betting on a variety of categories from the BlueChip sportsbook! This is a great opportunity for sports fans who are just getting into betting but are not willing to take too much risk. BlueChip will reward you with a welcome bonus for sports if you follow all the requirements: Bonus amount 500% up to 50,000 INR Minimum deposit 300 INR What can be used for Betting on different kinds of sports, for example, football, cricket, basketball, volleyball, tennis, etc. There are also some additional BlueChip bonus terms and conditions for claiming a sports welcome bonus. In order to claim the bonus, you must follow all of them: Only one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use the BlueChip free bonus;

BlueChip is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason. The organization has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

BlueChip reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

The customer accepts all of BlueChip's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.

Casino Bonus BlueChip casino bonus is worth up to 100,000 INR. The promotion is only accessible to registered users and may be used on the app's slots. Only 300 INR is required as a minimum deposit. This is fantastic for anyone who is just starting off with online casino fun. We made a table that includes all the necessary information about the terms and conditions of claiming the BlueChip bonus for the casino. Bonus amount 500% up to 100,000 INR + 50 FS + 50 FB in Aviator Minimum deposit 300 INR What can be used for Slots only There are some additional regulations for claiming a casino welcome bonus. You must follow them: Only one betting account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use the bonus;

BlueChip is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason. The corporation has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

BlueChip reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

The customer accepts all of BlueChip's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.

Login To access your BlueChip personal account, users have to log in first. It is a simple and quick process, simply follow our instructions below: 1 Open the login page Click on the eponymous tab. Go to website 2 Fill in all the gaps Type in all the required information, such as email and password in the empty fields. 3 Login Click the login button and enjoy the BlueChip platform. Once you complete this procedure, you will be an authorized user. Now you know how to BlueChip sign up and can start making deposits on BlueChip, place bets on sports, play online casino games, and so much more!

Verification Before you can withdraw your winnings, you must verify your personal account first. This is also required to keep both users and the system safe on the platform. Follow these step-by-step instructions to verify your account: Go to the "Personal Information" tab by clicking on your account icon. Choose the "Account confirmation" option. Submit copies of your documents (passport, driver's license, birth certificate, or another type of document). Don't worry about your safety. BlueChip takes care of the security of your personal information. It is protected by highly advanced encryption systems. Wait for BlueChip to confirm the validity of your documents. Normally, It shouldn't take long.

BlueChip Video Review We prepared a detailed video review of a BlueChip bookmaker, so you can get to know the platform faster and with minimum effort.

Deposit / Withdrawal BlueChip offers the most convenient and fast deposit/withdrawal methods, such as: Mastercard;

Visa Card;

IMPS;

Bank Transfer;

Binance Wallet;

Tron Wallet;

Binance Coin Wallet;

Jeton;

MuchBetter;

UPI;

Net Banking;

Google Pay;

Paytm;

PhonePe;

Litecoin;

Bitcoin;

Ethereum. Min deposit is only 300 INR. In most cases, providers don't take any fees. Although, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally. The BlueChip minimum withdrawal amount is 1000 INR. The times depend on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Before BlueChip withdrawal, read the terms and conditions of the chosen provider. If you are unsure how to withdraw from BlueChip, visit the BlueChip website.

Official Website We represent the official BlueChip website in India. We provide our services strictly under license OGL/2024/609/0253 of Curacao gaming and work fully on a legal basis. Here are the reasons why you should trust our company: We operate strictly under the official license of Curacao Gaming;

We have an actual office in India;

Our terms and conditions of fair betting guarantee that all games on the platform are genuine;

BlueChip platform has an advanced encryption system that protects all personal data from leaking and misuse.

BlueChip Sportsbook BlueChip`s sportsbook is large and will definitely satisfy the most demanding sports fans! It offers so many sports to choose from, including the world-known and not very popular ones. For your convenience, we collected the most popular sports below. Cricket In India, cricket is one of the most popular sports! This kind of sport provides a lot of betting alternatives, which is why fans adore it. Among the competitions that are accessible are: IPL;

BPL;

CPL;

World T20;

ICC World Cup;

County Championship;

Pakistan Super League;

Hundred;

Hundred Women, etc. Football The most widely bet-on sport in the world is football. Eventually, BlueChip also offers it. You get to pick from a number of different leagues, teams, and tournaments. The following are an example of current football championships: Ligue 1;

Serie A;

French League 1;

Bundesliga;

Scottish League Celtic;

Dutch League Ajax;

LaLiga. Tennis BlueChip platform also offers a tennis category that includes betting on the next championships: Wimbledon;

US Open;

Australian Open;

French Open;

Summer Games Tennis Tournament;

BNP Paribas Open;

WTP Finals;

ATP Finals;

Laver Cup. Baseball You may wager on the MLB international competition, which consists of the following events, in the baseball department: MLB;

Nippon Professional Baseball League;

KBO League;

Mexican League;

American League. Basketball BlueChip also offers basketball as a sport to bet on. There are a lot of tournaments to choose from as well: FIBA World Cup 2023;

NBA Summer League;

WNBA;

SABA NBA 2K22;

SABA NBA 2K21.

eSports Nowadays, esports is gaining more and more popularity in India. On the BlueChip platform you can bet on top of those disciplines, such as: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

Overwatch;

Rocket League. Dota 2 Dota 2 is probably the most world-known esport. You have definitely heard its name, at least once. The prize pool here is large and the tournaments are being held regularly. The biggest Dota 2 tournaments are: Dota 2 – Dota Pro Circuit North America Division 2;

Dota 2 – Dota Pro Circuit Southeast Asia Division 2;

Dota 2 – Dota Pro Circuit Western Europe Division 2;

Dota 2 – Dota Pro Circuit China Division 2. LOL The League of Legends is also a quite popular game in India. Usually, you are also able to place live bets here. The games are regular, here are the examples of some of them: League of Legends – LPL Summer;

League of Legends – LCO Split 2;

League of Legends – LCK Challengers League Summer;

League of Legends – LPL Summer;

League of Legends – Elite Series Summer Split;

League of Legends – NLC Summer;

League of Legends – CBLOL Academy Split 2. CS:GO Counter-strike is appreciated by many Indian esports fans. The games have been regularly held since the 2000s. Take a look at some of the available to bet disciplines: CS:GO – ESL Challenger League Asia-Pacific Relegation;

CS:GO – IEM Cologne Winner;

CS:GO – Y-Games PRO Series;

CS:GO – Liga Gamers Club Serie A June;

CS:GO – ESEA Advanced Europe.

Virtual Sports More and more Indian players are getting interested in virtual sports. BlueChip contains more than 80 of them. You can expect not less than high-quality graphics and realistic sports imitation sounds in this category. Available virtual sports are listed below: Virtual Cricket;

Virtual Basketball;

Virtual Horse Racing;

Virtual Baseball;

Virtual Spain League;

Virtual Football Asian Cup;

Virtual Football World Cup;

Virtual Tennis;

Virtual Bundesliga;

Virtual Dog Racing;

Virtual Football (Soccer);

Virtual Ice Hockey.

Popular Betting Options at BlueChip BlueChip provides a variety of different betting options to satisfy all customers. Every player can find what works best for them! Live Betting. You can place a bet right during the event. You get to watch the exciting live matches while also winning quickly! It's a very popular option on BlueChip.

Live Previews. You can follow the odds movement for more than one match at once to make the right decision. It can increase your chance of winning.

Line (Prematch). This section offers you to filter the upcoming events and time to prepare for the tournaments and leagues. You won't miss the most important events with Line bets!

Types of Bets The different types of bets rely on the chances, dangers, processing speed, and user experience. Different clients might now select the specific option that best suits them thanks to BlueChip. Single. It is the most common and simple bet. It's instant, but the odds usually aren't high, and so are the risks. This is a great option for beginners.

Combo. A combo bet multiplies the odds several times. If one of the included events fails, you lose the whole bet. This type of bet is risky but comes with significantly high odds. It better suits experienced players.

System (Express). In a system bet you need to make the right choice in several combined events at once. This is the most advanced type of bet with high odds.

How to Place a Bet? It's easy and fast to place a bet on the BlueChip platform. Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can do it: Select the desired discipline to bet. Pick the discipline and click on it. Choose the desired league to bet on. Further, click on the match that you are interested in the most. Select the stake, and enter the amount of the bet. Confirm its placement.

Betting Odds You must always keep in mind that the odds can depend on the particular event type and league. BlueChip offers pretty high odds compared to other betting companies.

BlueChip Live Streaming BlueChip offers live streaming for a variety of sports, similar to many other well-known betting sites. It may be an excellent complement to regular betting or a fresh kind of entertainment. You must first log into your personal account in order to use this feature.

BlueChip Casino The library on BlueChip casino is extremely large! Players can find such games as Roulette, Blackjack, Jackpot, Baccarat, Lotteries, and others. Regular bonuses make gambling even more thrilling. Fair algorithms in games that make the winnings possible. We prepared a short BlueChip casino review where you will learn about the best casino games and machines.

Popular BlueChip Games We collected the most popular games of the BlueChip platform below. Check them out to see if the list contains your favorite one. Slots The choice of slots on BlueChip is truly amazing. The library contains more than 3,000 different slots that will be appealing to even the most demanding users. There are many of games to pick from, but we strongly advise you to start with these: 777 Gems;

Sun of Egypt;

Sweet Bonanza;

Hand Of Gold;

Viral Spiral;

Hot Spin;

Joker;

Gold Express;

Super Diamond Wild. BlueChip casino bonuses will help you to have the greatest experience in an online casino. Baccarat Baccarat is one of the most popular games in India. This simple table game comes in a lot of versions, such as: Premium Baccarat;

Baccarat Deluxe;

Baccarat Pro;

No Commision Baccarat. Blackjack On BlueChip, you can also play blackjack. Most online gambling systems give this service. BlueChip, of course, has it as well! The website offers roughly 30 distinct versions of the game to pick from: Azure Blackjack;

Classic Speed Blackjack;

Super 7 Blackjack;

Blackjack MultiHand;

Pirate 21 Blackjack;

FaceUp Blackjack;

Blackjack VIP;

Premier Blackjack with Lucky Lucky™;

Vegas Single Deck Blackjack. Roulette or European Roulette In the modern era, playing roulette doesn't require going to a real casino. High-quality visuals ensure that your game looks as authentic as possible. BlueChip also provides games that enable players to place bets on black and red, as well as roulette with and without zeros. We have compiled several different roulette variations: French Roulette;

Auto Roulette;

Speed Roulette;

European Roulette;

Classic Roulette;

Hindi Roulette;

Golden Chip Roulette;

American Roulette 3D;

RNG Lightning Roulette;

American Roulette High Stakes. Jackpot Games Players are always seeking games with the highest potential payouts. It is possible with jackpot games. This enjoyable activity is offered in a variety of forms on the BlueChip platform: Jelly Reels;

Sizzling Moon;

Wolf Power;

Magic Spins;

Sun of Egypt;

Buffalo Hold and Win;

Pirate Gold;

The Moneymania;

Lucky Lady;

Dragon Chase;

Mustang Gold.

Lotteries Lotteries come with a lot of fun and excitement, especially if players have their lucky numbers. Try yours playing such lottery games as: Book of Keno;

Fruit Race;

Super Keno;

Halloween Keno;

Cash Collect Scratch Card;

GoldRush.

Bingo It's rare to meet Bingo in an online casino. Fortunately, BlueChip offers you a choice between such mini-games as: Bingolicia;

Bingo Soccer;

Banana Bingo;

Rainforest Bingo;

Jungle Bingo;

Bingo Pirata;

Bingo Iglu;

Catch A Fish;

Just a Bingo.

TV Games TV games are usually very exciting and enjoyable to play since actual people participate in them. Live dealers provide a full range of fun! There are various service providers and games available on BlueChip: Mega wheel;

Wheel Of Fortune;

Roulette;

Blackjack;

Lucky 7;

Mega Ways;

Baccarat.

Results and Statistics BlueChip is aware of how important it is to monitor the outcomes and data of every event in real time. To get started, select the statistics tab. By placing a wager or adding options, you may quickly react to any potential changes using the results and statistics option.

Support BlueChip provides 24/7 customer service. The support team will help you deal with any upcoming questions in Hindi or English. The response time is usually very quick. We prepared a tablet that contains the ways of reaching BlueChip customer care. The ways to contact Details Live chat Discuss your issue with the agent directly without the BlueChip customer care number

SportsCafe Verdict We have thoroughly analyzed all the services BlueChip offers and came to a conclusion to give it a high rating along with the special Sportscafe approval. As a final say, we confirm that BlueChip is a safe, secure and legal betting platform in India.