HelaBet Registration: How Create an Account, Verify and Login

HelaBet App: 3.6 ★★★★★ Registration HelaBet Helabet is a licensed and trusted betting provider in India since 2019. It is the perfect choice for those looking for a balance between sports betting and casino entertainment. Sign up and apply the welcome bonus of up to Rs 15,000 to make your winnings even bigger! Register HelaBet account, use an exclusive promo code and get a welcome bonus on exclusive terms with CAFEHELA code. Welcome bonus 100% up to 15,000 INR Promocode: CAFEHELA Join HelaBet

How to Register a New Account at HelaBet?

Absolutely every new customer from India who is at least 18 years old can join the Helabet club. Having a personal account gives you access to most of the site's functions, including financial activities and gambling opportunities.

Helabet registration is made as convenient as possible for every user, regardless of his betting experience. There are 4 options available for opening an account: one-click, by email, by phone number or by social networks. The whole sign-up procedure takes just a few minutes regardless of the registration method you choose. Please find out how to do it:

1 Get access to HelaBet Go to the official website of the bookie through any browser on your PC. To save you time searching, follow our direct link. Go to Website 2 Pick registration method Click the button "Registration" on the right top side of the page and select one of the four tabs: by email, by phone number, social network or one-click registration. 3 Fill out the signup form Provide the necessary information depending on the way of registration: email or phone number, country, account currency and password. Please note that phone registration will require a confirmation code sent via sms. 4 HelaBet create account Enter your promo code in the appropriate field, if you have one, and accept the company's Terms and Conditions. Create a new account by clicking on the "Sign Up" button. Registration

Success! Your new Helabet account has been successfully opened.You are now covered for all features of the site, including deposits and real money betting.

Verification of HelaBet Account

The verification process is a basic requirement for using your Helabet account, as well as a measure to further protect your account from any unauthorized persons. It confirms that the player is of legal age and complies with the terms of use of the platform. Security will ask you to pass Helabet KYC verification before you want to withdraw funds from your account. The following documents may be required to confirm your identity and address: passport, ID card, driver's license, utility bill and bank statement.

It is easy to get account verification in HelaBet, just follow our instructions below:

Log in to Helabet. Go to the official Helabet website or just open 1win app and sign in as usual with your login details. Fill out your personal profile. Click on the profile icon and go to "Personal Information". Fill in the blank fields with the necessary details: phone number, email address, first and last name, date and place of birth, document type and number, and permanent registration address. Be sure to pay attention to entering all information without errors. Upload Helabet verification documents. Send a photo of your documents that prove your identity and residence address to Helabet support. You will not have to worry about the safety of your personal data as it will be stored on secure servers, and no third parties will have access to it. Wait for approval. Within a few days your application will be reviewed and approved by specialists of Helabet. You may be asked for additional document photos, so check your email from time to time.

Once you have successfully verified, your Helabet account will be completely secured and you can start withdrawing winnings without any problems.

Registration Process via the HelaBet App

Helabet took a way to facilitate access for mobile users and created a multi-functional app for both Android and iOS. It is designed with the players' convenience in mind and combines all the features of Helabet with simplified navigation in a high-tech shell.

If you have a mobile device, you can easily bypass the site registration and do it directly through the Helabet application. To do it right, just read our instructions below:

Install the Helabet app. Open the Helabet mobile website and scroll down to access the apps page. Click the "Install" link to download and install the mobile app according to your operating system (Android or iOS). Launch the software. Click the Helabet icon on your device's menu to access the installed app. Tap the "Register" button and choose your preferred method: by phone, email, social networks or one-click. Fill out the registration form. Depending on the chosen registration method, enter the necessary details: email address or phone number, password from your account and account currency. Note that when you register via phone number you have to enter the verification code. Create an account. Enter a promo code, if you have one, and agree that you have read and agree to the company's Terms and Conditions. Complete the Helabet registration by clicking on the appropriate confirmation button.

Once your new Helabet account is created, you can fund your account with rupees and start mobile betting with no space restrictions!

Login at HelaBet

You need to be logged in to start using Helabet with all its features. Signing in takes no more than a minute and includes the following steps:

Visit Helabet. Open the official website of the bookie through any browser. Open the login form. Click on the "Log in" button next to the "Registration" button. Enter the details. Provide your phone number, ID or email and the password you specified during registration. You can also log in through social networks by clicking on the one you need. Confirm Helabet sign in. Click on the button "Log In", then you get access to your personal account.

In case you lost your account password, you can always recover it via email or phone number by clicking on "Forgot Password" and following the instructions given.

Login via App

To bet on sports and win rupees through the Helabet app, follow the instructions for logging in to your personal account:

Access the Helabet mobile app through the menu on your device; Click on the "Log in" button; Provide your credentials: phone number, email address or user ID and account password; Confirm Helabet login.

The software has a data memory feature, which saves some time. So, you don't have to go through the login procedure every time you decide to place a bet in the Helabet mobile app.

What Gives a Promo Code With Registering?

We recommend you to activate the Helabet promo code "NEWPROMO", which can give significant rewards when you register on the site for the first time. Each player has only one opportunity to take advantage of the offer and claim a full set of benefits from the bookie, like:

100% bonus on first deposit up to Rs. 15,000

Free bets;

Free spins on slot machines;

Cashback and much more.

All you need to do is enter the promo code into the appropriate field during account creation and Helabet will credit you with a welcome bonus for big winnings!

HelaBet Bonuses and Promotions That Available After Registration

A generous bonus program is one of the reasons why new players from India prefer Helabet. The aim is to keep players interested in betting and increase their winnings. As a new user, you can count on one of the following Helabet sign up bonuses:

100% Sports Bonus

You can get an extra Rs. 15,000 for betting after you sign up. Helabet joining bonus is equivalent to the size of your first deposit, the minimum amount of which must be Rs. 80. The bigger you deposit, the more extra bonus money you can get. In order to withdraw the money, you must wager the bonus amount five times in express bets. Every express bet must be a minimum of 3 events and have odds of 1.40 or higher.

Welcome Casino Package

Helabet welcomes casino fans with a huge welcome package of up to Rs. 130,000 + 150 free spins. This offer is intended to make you familiar with game selection and earn more rupees. Helabet sign up offer applies to your first 4 deposits. All deposit bonuses are subject to 35x wagering within 7 days of activation.

HelaBet Registration FAQ

Check out the answers to the most common questions new players from India have about the Helabet account.

How to Start Playing at HelaBet?

Registration is a mandatory step on the way to playing on Helabet. It is possible to create a game account through the official website or mobile application for Android and iOS. All detailed instructions can be found on this page.

How to Start Betting on HelaBet?

Before betting, you need to sign into your Helabet account and fund it with rupees. After that, navigate to the sports section and select the tournament or match on which you want to place your bet. Select the market of your choice and add it with the appropriate odds to the betting coupon. Enter the bet amount and confirm the placement.

What If I Need Support to Create an Account?

Helabet has an excellent support team that is always ready to help every player. Whether you have difficulties with registration or Helabet account verification problems, you can always contact the specialists at any time via live chat or email.

How to Get a Sign Up Bonus at HelaBet?

Once you create an account, you can count on one of Helabet's welcome offers. Simply choose one of the sign up bonuses from the "Promotions" section and make a successful first deposit. The bonus will be automatically applied and credited to your player account.