HelaBet Bonus Codes for India 2026

HelaBet App: 3.6 ★★★★★ Registration HelaBet HelaBet is a modern bookie with a multi-million audience around the world, especially from India. It is known for its excellent sports betting options and online casino services. Just registered players with exclusive promo code "CAFEHELA" are guaranteed a welcome bonus. Join HelaBet today and get up to Rs. 15,000 in your account for a better start! Welcome bonus 100% up to 15,000 INR Promocode: CAFEHELA Join HelaBet

HelaBet Welcome Bonus 100% Up to Rs 15,000

When it comes to promotions, HelaBet has a lot to offer, from deposit bonuses to cashback. Nevertheless, of greater interest to novice bettors is the welcome bonus on the first deposit. If you enter the promo code "CAFEHELA" when registering, HelaBet will credit you up to Rs 15,000 to your account. You can use the bonus money to bet on cricket and other sports to avoid risking your own money and withdraw winnings in full.

If you're curious about the HelaBet welcome bonus, check out the details below to get a better understanding:

The minimum deposit required to activate the bonus is Rs. 80;

The maximum possible bonus is Rs. 15,000;

Bonus applies to sports betting only;

The offer is active for 30 days from the date of registration.

How to Get HelaBet Welcome Bonus?

HelaBet will reward you with a welcome sports bonus as soon as you register a new account and fund it. Follow the simple steps below to qualify for the exclusive offer:

1 Create an account Get access to HelaBet via the official website or mobile app. Choose a preferred registration method and fill in the requested information. Get Bonus 2 Enter the promo code Enter "CAFEHELA" in the appropriate box with the promo code to activate the offer and finalize the registration. 3 Confirm identity Verify your identity by sending a picture of your document to HelaBet's support team. Within a few days, your application will be processed and your account will be verified. 4 Make the first deposit Go to the section with deposits in your personal profile and select a preferred payment method. Enter the deposit amount of at least Rs. 80, the required bank details and confirm the transfer. Make Deposit

Success! Once the deposit is successfully completed, HelaBet will credit your bonus account with extra money so that you can enjoy cricket betting and big winnings.

How to Win Back the HelaBet Welcome Bonus?

You can benefit from the HelaBet sign-up bonus in sports betting to win even more. However, it has certain conditions that must be met. Below are the basic wagering requirements you need to follow in order to successfully withdraw bonus funds:

The bonus is valid for 30 days after registration;

The bonus amount must be wagered 5 times in express bets;

Each express must contain 3 or more events with odds of 1.4 or higher;

The bonus must be wagered in full before a player can withdraw any funds from his account.

By accepting the welcome offer from HelaBet, the player agrees to all its terms and conditions. If they are fulfilled, you will not have any difficulty in wagering the deposit bonus and its subsequent withdrawal from your account.

Get an Exclusive "CAFEHELA" Promo Code from Sports Cafe

If you're at HelaBet for the first time, apply our promo code "CAFEHELA" when you register to unlock access to the welcome bonus and other exclusive offers from the bookie. A valid code gives you great starting advantages to make your stay at the site as pleasant and profitable as possible. By activating a HelaBet promo code, the following benefits are given:

100% welcome bonus up to Rs 15,000 on your first deposit;

VIP Cashback;

Daily bonuses and more.

All you have to do is enter "CAFEHELA" in the appropriate field during account registration to activate the promo code and don't miss out on the nice bonuses and offers from HelaBet.

HelaBet Bonuses Terms and Conditions

There are some terms and conditions regarding HelaBet bonuses and how to get and use them. The following are some of the important requirements that users from India must strictly adhere to:

The user must be of legal age;

The user cannot have a previously registered account on HelaBet;

The player must be verified;

Only one bonus is valid per user;

Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions and special offers;

HelabBet reserves the right to disqualify a customer from participating in the bonus program if he engages in fraudulent activity.

All of these are essential requirements that you should consider. If you are a first-time customer over the age of 18, then you can definitely get the HelaBet bonus without experiencing any difficulties.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at HelaBet

Providing services for more than one year, HelaBet understands the importance of regular bonus offers. It has prepared an elaborate bonus program that satisfies the preferences of most Indian players in both sports and casino. At HelaBet, you can enjoy the following generous promotions and bonuses:

Casino Welcome Package

For those players who want to start their way in the online casino, Helabet has prepared a special welcome package of up to Rs. 130,000 + 150 free spins. The bonus is credited on the first 4 deposits so that you can get the most out of it. To be eligible for the promotion, you must make a deposit of at least Rs. 800 for the first and Rs. 1,200 for subsequent ones. The wagering requirement is 35x within 7 days.

Daily Bonus

To motivate users to play more, HelaBet has prepared a daily bonus equal to 25% of the deposit amount. You can get up to $50 for sports betting every day to get even bigger winnings. The bonus amount must be wagered 5 times in express bets. Each express must contain 4 or more outcomes with odds of at least 1.50.

Bonus for a Series of Losing Bets

If you have a tough time, HelaBet will support you with a bonus for a series of losing bets of up to $500. You need to place 20 bets in a row with odds no higher than 3.0 on sporting events within 30 days. If they are all unsuccessful, the bookie will credit your account with a special bonus.

Bonuses and Promotions at the HelaBet App

HelaBet has created a mobile app based on Android and iOS so that users can access the platform and place bets no matter where they are. The software has the same functionality as the desktop version. Along with that, there are some additional features and options that players may find useful. One of them is the ability to select a HelaBet bonus offer and apply it through the mobile app. Moreover, from time to time you may find quite attractive bonuses and promotions dedicated exclusively to mobile players.

The company HelaBet gets into ratings of the betting sites for cricket in india, the best football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

We've compiled the most popular questions about HelaBet bonuses that come up for Indian users. Please take a look at them as they may contain the answers you are looking for.

Is it Safe to Play with HelaBet Bonuses? Is there Any Risk for Me?

HelaBet is a legal and reliable betting site in India. It takes the safety of its customers seriously, so you can be sure that using bonuses and promotions is absolutely risk-free. In addition, the company's policy ensures fair play and guaranteed payments.

Are These All the Bonuses and Promotions that HelaBet Has?

No, they're not. HelaBet has a great bonus program and often adds new offers to keep its players engaged. In this review, we have only looked at the most popular bonuses of the bookie. For more information on current bonuses, please visit HelaBet's official website.

Can I Cancel my Bonus Offer if I Suddenly Reconsider?

If you have received a bonus and find it difficult to use it, HelaBet has the option to cancel the offer. Make it yourself in your account settings. If you are unable to do so, feel free to contact HelaBet support for help in any way that is convenient for you.

Can I Use the Bonus Funds for Betting on Sports?

Yes, once the bonus money is credited to your account, you can use it to bet on any sport on HelaBet. Keep in mind that you need to fulfill the wagering requirements in order to successfully withdraw your bonus money. For more details on these conditions, please refer to the "How to Win Back the HelaBet Welcome Bonus?" section on this page.

Does HelaBet Update Bonuses?

Yes, HelaBet is constantly updating and filling its bonus section with new offers for profitable bets and casino games. However, the welcome bonus is always available regardless of the conditions. To make sure you do not miss out on new bonuses, we recommend that you check the promotions section of the official HelaBet website periodically.

What Do I Have to Take to Claim the HelaBet Welcome Bonus?

Only new registered players can get the welcome bonus. To count on the offer, you must first create an account and apply the promo code "CAFEHELA". After that, confirm your identity and make a deposit of at least Rs 80 or more. Once your deposit is confirmed, HelaBet will credit your account with bonus funds.