HelaBet Actual Promo Code for India 2026

HelaBet App: 3.6 ★★★★★ Registration HelaBet Nothing beats signing up for Helbet with an exclusive Sports Cafe bonus code CAFEHELA and getting the maximum 100% bonus of up to 15,000 Rs. on your first deposit. Join the platform at the link below with using exclusive promo code and get your preferred bonus. Welcome bonus 100% up to 15,000 INR Promocode: CAFEHELA Join HelaBet

The Best Valid Promo Codes by HelaBet Helabet is one of the leading providers of betting services in India with an amazing sportsbook, secure payment systems and a generous bonus program. Whether you choose sports betting or casino gambling, you get plenty of bonus offers in every category. If you're new to playing at Helabet, use our promo code "CAFEHELA" during registration to gain access to additional benefits and rewards from the platform. The valid code will reward you with a 100% increased bonus of up to Rs 15,000 on your first deposit to greatly improve your gaming experience. Learn more about the possible offers by activating code in the table below: Offer Type Bonus Details HelaBet Promo Code HelaBet Sportsbook Code 100% bonus up to Rs 15,000 Make a first deposit of Rs 80 and above and get extra money for sports betting CAFEHELA Rebate Bonus Code 0.3% of the total amount of bets per week Place bets on sports events with odds of at least 1.5 and get a weekly rebate of 0.3% of the total amount CAFEHELA HelaBet Casino Package Bonus up to Rs 130,000 + 150 FS Get extra money and 150 free spins after making a first deposit to play in the " Casino " section CAFEHELA Daily Bonus 25% bonus up to 50$ Make a deposit of $4 or more and receive 25% bonus for sport betting every day CAFEHELA

Registration With HelaBet Promo Code Before you can get a set of bonuses and promotions from Helnabet, you need to activate a valid “CAFEHELA” code and complete HelaBet registration on the site. Just follow the simple steps listed below, and in a few seconds you'll be a new customer: 1 Go to HelaBet Open the official HelaBet website through any browser or by following our link. Go to Website 2 Choose a registration method Click on the signup button and choose the way that suits you best: by phone, by email, through social networks or in one click. 3 Fill out the details Depending on the registration method you chose, enter your phone number or email, currency, full name and password. 4 Activate a valid code Enter "CAFEHELA" in the box with the promo code. 5 Create a HelaBet account Select the welcome offer, accept the company Terms and Conditions, and complete the registration. Get Bonus Once you finish these steps, the Helabet code gets active. You will automatically be credited 100% of your first deposit amount for free bets on cricket and other sports.

Applying a Promo Code in the App No matter if you use a desktop site or a HelaBet app for Android and iOS, paltform gives players the option to apply the "CAFEHELA" code on any platform. As the software has the same functionality and interface, it's easier than you think to start registering and activating the bonus offer. Just follow the instructions below to do it right: Download and install the Helabet app for your operating system from the mobile site; Open the downloaded application and start registering by choosing the desired sign up method; Provide the necessary details, including your full name and contact information; Enter the "CAFEHELA" promo code in the appropriate field; Accept all the terms and click on the " Sign Up" button. Everything is ready! Fund your account for the first time and get a guaranteed 100% joining bonus for mobile betting!

Promo Code for Sportbook The good thing about Helabet is that all players will be satisfied with the set of betting options available for each sporting event. The wide range of markets is complemented by great odds. To benefit even more from sports betting, use our code "CAFEHELA". It opens the door to a huge range of promotions and offers, from rebate to accumulator bonuses. Here are the main sports disciplines you can bet on with Helabet promo code: Cricket

Kabaddi;

Football;

Chess;

Horse Racing;

Boxing;

Rugby;

Wrestling;

Hockey;

Snooker;

Golf;

Futsal and others. Within all sports the bookie provides all the most popular tournaments and leagues, so you will always have something to bet on and earn some rupees!

Terms and Conditions for Promo Code Using In order to use the code "CAFEHELA" and get the best Helabet bonus offers, you need to comply with important conditions. New customers must meet all of the following factors: New Indian customers only;

Must be 18+ years of age;

Maximum bonus is 100% up to Rs. 15,000;

Applies to first deposit;

Bonus offer must be accepted within seven days after registration.

Minimum deposit is Rs. 80

To withdraw the bonus funds, the bonus must be wagered 5 times on express bets with 3 or more events and odds of at least 1.4. These are all the basic Helabet promo code terms you need to know. By taking them into consideration, you won't have any problems getting and withdrawing the sign up bonus for your bets.

Other HelaBet Bonuses Helabet takes into account the interests of all players and for this reason, in addition to the welcome offers, has developed a bonus program for regular customers. They will also bring you a great deal of money, and their activation is absolutely free. Here are some of the promotions you will come across: VIP Cashback;

Accumulator Bonus;

Birthday Bonus;

100% Bet Insurance;

Daily promotions;

Live Drops & Wins and much more. Helabet regularly updates the section with promotions, so we advise you to check it from time to time to make sure you don't miss any new products.