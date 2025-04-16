HelaBet Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

HelaBet App: 3.6 ★★★★★ Registration HelaBet Due to its many benefits, HelaBet is a well-known online casino and sportsbook in India. Because it provides a variety of the most common deposit and withdrawal ways in India, this betting service is user-friendly. To earn a 100% up to 15,000 Rs. sports welcome bonus, register for a HelaBet account right away! Welcome bonus 100% up to 15,000 INR Promocode: CAFEHELA Join HelaBet

HelaBet Deposit Methods for India

On the HelaBet website, you may find a number of payment options that you can use to fund your account and make payments. It's likely that you are familiar with one of the choices given that they are all widely utilized in India. Indian gamers frequently fund their accounts and withdraw money using the following payment methods:

PayTm;

Perfect Money;

Cryptocurrency;

Nix;

Revolut;

Jeton Wallet;

Piastrix;

ADVcash;

And many deposit options.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at HelaBet?

Even while most deposits at the HelaBet betting site are processed fast, the minimum deposit amount is usually 100 Rs., and the money should be in your account straight away. The table below lists the most popular deposit choices:

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Amount PayTm 100 Rs Perfect Money 100 Rs Cryptocurrency 100 Rs Nix 100 Rs Revolut 100 Rs Jeton Wallet 100 Rs Piastrix 100 Rs ADVcash 400 Rs Visa / Mastercard 100 Rs

Minimum Deposit Amount at the HelaBet App

The minimum deposit amount and accepted payment methods apply whether or not you use the HelaBet app. According to the graph above, the smallest deposit that may be made is Rs. 100. You might need to make a deposit if certain bonuses and promotions are only available through the HelaBet mobile app.

First Deposit Bonus

Join Helabet today to enjoy a 100% bonus of up to 15,000 Rs. on your first deposit! A consumer is only eligible for one incentive. The bonus may be activated with a minimum deposit of 80 Rs.. Place accumulator bets worth five times the bonus amount. There must be three or more events in each accumulator bet.

An accumulator must have a minimum of three events with odds of 1.40 or greater. All of these events start dates must fall within this offer's validity window. Only when all bets for the stipulated amount have been settled is the bonus considered to have been gambled.

How to Deposit Money to the HelaBet Account?

Follow the detailed procedures listed below to properly deposit money into your HelaBet account.

1 Sign in for or create an account To signup and earn a bonus, click the link or sign in with your current login information. Make Deposit 2 Look for the section on deposits The deposit portion must be at the top-right corner. Click on the relevant button to advance to the following stage. 3 Decide on a means of payment Choose one of the available deposit options from the list and follow the on-screen instructions to deposit money into your account. 4 Put down a deposit After choosing the amount you wish to deposit to your account and entering any other data required for the transaction, click "Deposit". 5 Congratulations, your payment to the online sportsbook HelaBet has been received! Go to Website

Deposit via UPI

By following the instructions below, you may fund your HelaBet account using any of the widely used payment methods in India, such UPI:

Locate and click the deposit area in the top-right corner to go to the next step; After choosing your deposit option, follow the on-screen steps to add money to your account. Following that, a list of your deposit alternatives ought to show up; After filling out the form and logging in using your UPI virtual payment address, choose "Deposit" and input the amount you wish to deposit into your account; Congratulations, you were successful in using the UPI payment method to make a deposit at HelaBet!

Deposit via PhonePe

The procedures below must be followed in order to fund a HelaBet account using PhonePe, one of the popular payment options in India:

To go on to the following stage, click the button adjacent to the deposit area, which must be in the top-right corner; After that, a list of your deposit options should appear; Decide how much money you want to deposit, enter your PhonePe ID and any other required information, and then click "Deposit"; Congratulations, you were able to successfully fund your HelaBet account using PhonePe!

Deposit via Google Pay

By following the guidelines listed below, you may make a deposit at HelaBet using any of the widely used payment methods in India, including Google Pay.

To advance to the following step, click the arrow adjacent to the deposit area, which must be in the top-right corner; To fund your account, select a payment option and follow the on-screen directions. You should then check out your deposit alternatives; Select the amount of money you desire to deposit into your account after providing your name, Google Pay number, and any other necessary information, and then click "Deposit"; Well done for depositing funds into your HelaBet account with Google Pay.

Deposit via PayTM

By completing the following and making use of one of the widely used payment options in India, such as PayTm, you may fund your HelaBet account:

To go to the following stage, click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area; To add money to your account, select a payment option and follow the on-screen directions. After that, a list of your deposit options should show up; Select the amount of money you wish to deposit into your account, type in your PayTm ID and any other necessary data, and click "Deposit"; Congratulations on utilizing PayTm to fund your HelaBet account successfully!

Deposit With Debit Cards

You may fund your HelaBet account using any of the well-known payment options by following the instructions provided below:

Click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area to go to the next step; Once you've made your choice, adhere to the financing requirements mentioned on the website. After that, a list of your deposit options should appear; Decide how much money you wish to deposit into your account, provide the necessary information (such as your debit card number), and then click "Deposit"; Great job on successfully funding your HelaBet account using a debit card!

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at HelaBet?

Deposits at HelaBet are frequently processed swiftly. Though it might just take one business day or it might take three, please be patient. Your money should be ready as soon as you make a deposit to the betting site HelaBet because most transactions are processed quickly.

HelaBet Deposit Limits

HelaBet offers no transaction restrictions, in contrast to certain deposit choices. You could be limited in how much you can deposit into your HelaBet account using a credit card or debit card, for instance, depending on the bank and the country. The restrictions may vary depending on the payment method you choose, so you should be informed of them before making a deposit.

HelaBet Deposit Summary

The payment methods used by the casino and sports betting platforms of HelaBet are also accepted by Sportscafe. After looking at the deposit options, you'll undoubtedly come to the conclusion that it offers a lot of benefits, such as the availability of a large number of acknowledged payment methods in India, rapid deposit processing, and simplicity. The aforementioned elements greatly increase HelaBet's dependability and security while also enhancing the website's fantastic deposit options. It makes sense that the great deposit choices HelaBet provides are one of the main reasons Indian gamers choose it as their preferred sports betting and casino gaming site.

FAQ

The deposit choices at the sports betting and casino website HelaBet may still be unclear despite the extensive explanation on this page. Please see the list of commonly asked questions below if this is the case. Contact HelaBet customer service if you have any inquiries concerning deposits.

Can I Use the HelaBet Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, you cannot. You are only permitted to utilize the HelaBet welcome bonus once, per the Terms & Conditions. The bonus can only be utilized once because it is not practicable to use it more than once. The HelaBet rules prohibit creating a second account just to take advantage of the bonus.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in HelaBet?

You most definitely can, though. You are permitted to utilize a variety of foreign currencies at HelaBet, including Indian Rupees. After selecting the location and payment type, all that is left to do is select a payment method, enter any required transactional data, and finish the deposit.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My HelaBet Account?

No, you can’t. Take your time choosing your currency since once you enroll, you cannot change it. This needs to be remembered since, if it isn't, the exchange rate might result in the consumer losing money.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the HelaBet Account?

Yes, you do. If the HelaBet KYC process demands it, only use personal payment methods. Additionally, you must use payment methods that are in your name since identification verification is done for your protection.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at HelaBet?

Yes, you very certainly can. Unless otherwise stated, HelaBet should accept debit cards as long as they are in the cardholder's name. Simply select your favorite debit card and finish the transaction.