HelaBet — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% Bonus

HelaBet App: 3.6 ★★★★★ Registration HelaBet HelaBet is a site for sports betting and casino gambling that is very popular in India. It provides good welcome bonuses such as 100% up to 8,000 Rs. for sports and a casino welcome package of up to 125,000 Rs. over four deposits plus 150 free spins. If you would like to learn more about the bookmaker, check out our Sportscafe betting review below! Welcome bonus 100% up to 125,000 INR Promocode: CAFEHELA Join HelaBet

HelaBet Overview

HelaBet was founded in 2019, and ever since then, it has appealed to bettors from India because of what it provides: around 3,000 sports events available every single day, a first deposit bonus for sports of 100% up to 8,000 Rs., a casino package of up to 125,000 Rs., many deposit and withdrawal options like Jeton Wallet, Skrill, Neteller, UPI, and many others, a mobile app for Android devices, and much more. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the betting sites for cricket, kabaddi betting sites in india and the best football betting sites.

Quick Facts about HelaBet

Game types Sports, Live, Casino, Live Casino, Bingo, Lotto, TV Games, Poker, and much more Founder and year of foundation 2019, EMAG HOLDING LTD Headquarters Suite 3, Jivan Complex, Mont Fleuri, Global Village, Republic of Seychelle Gambling license Curacao, license number 1668/JAZ Welcome bonus For sports – 100% up to 8,000 Rs.; for casino – up to 125,000 Rs. plus 150 free spins Deposit and withdrawal methods Skrill, Neteller, UPI, Cryptocurrency, Jeton, etc Hindi language Yes

HelaBet Score

As a betting site, HelaBet has a lot to offer Indian gamers in terms of functionality, but it also has drawbacks. To see all the advantages and disadvantages, refer to the table below!

Pros Cons Minimum deposit amount of 80 Rs. No iOS app yet – it is currently in development Nearly 3,000 sports events available daily Trusted by many bettors from India Accepts Hindi as a language choice Accepts and promotes the use of cryptocurrency

Screenshots of HelaBet

HelaBet has a color scheme of purple, yellow, and white. The whole design is made to be easy on the eyes and simplistic, as well. To see what the betting platform looks like, have a look at our screenshots down below.

Video Review

We at Sportscafe have created a little video that serves as both a site tour and a demonstration of the signup procedure for the betting website HelaBet. Check out the video below if you want to see it!

HelaBet for Android and iOS

HelaBet has a mobile Helabet app for Android that you can download from the official website for free. It has all the same features and functions as the mobile website or the PC version, so you will still be able to place bets, make deposits and withdrawals, redeem the same welcome bonuses, and so on. Unfortunately, however, the iOS version of the mobile app is still in development – once it is out, all users will be notified of it.

For Android

In order to successfully download the Android version of the mobile app, have a look down below:

Go to the website. Visit the official Helabet website using our link; Find the mobile app section. If you are not prompted to download the app, then go to the mobile app section – it will be an icon that says “App” and has a smartphone icon; Download the app. Make sure that you have enabled the option to download files from unknown sources, and then click on the Android icon. The download should begin shortly after; Install the app. Click the notification of the downloaded apk file, and click on the installation button. Once it is done, the mobile app should be ready; You have successfully installed the Android mobile app for HelaBet!

For iOS

There isn't a mobile iOS app available for HelaBet right now. Since it is still being developed, it won't be available right away, but all users will be informed when it is. iOS users can use the mobile website version in the meantime, which will function and look like the app.

HelaBet Mobile Website

If you choose to utilize the HelaBet mobile website rather than the app for Android or the PC version, you won't miss out on any incentives or rewards. For those who would rather not download the HelaBet application, it is a great substitute. The user interface is mobile device compatible, allowing you to reach your destination quickly.

HelaBet for PC

You may use HelaBet on a PC desktop by visiting the official website. All of the features and functionalities of older versions are there, and it works rather well. Its outstanding usability ensures that you won't have any difficulties using it. In the top-right corner of the screen, you can choose Hindi as your preferred language for the website.

Registration

To successfully sign up at HelaBet, follow the steps down below to make HelaBet registration:

1 Go to the website Go to the official HelaBet site using our link. Go to Website 2 Select your sign-up method Choose from four tabs: signing up via email, phone number, social network, or in one click. 3 Fill in the required information Type in information such as your email, phone number, or social network login and password, depending on what sign-up option you chose. Come up with a password and select your currency, and enter a promo code if you have one. Then, agree to the Terms and Conditions, and click on the button that says “Register”. 4 You have successfully signed up at HelaBet! Sign Up Now

Welcome Bonus

HelaBet features a range of Helabet bonuses, including Helabet promo code, and a first deposit bonus for sports of 100% up to 8,000 Rs., and a casino welcome package of up to 125,000 Rs. over four deposits with 150 free spins as well as a registration bonus. The featured bonuses are:

Sports bonus of 100% up to 8,000 Rs.;

Casino welcome package of up to 125,000 Rs. and 150 free spins;

A daily deposit 25% bonus up to 4,000 Rs.

If you would like to learn more about what they entail, have a look down below!

Sports Bonus

You may register with HelaBet and get a 100% bonus up to a maximum of 8,000 Rs. The bonus may be activated with a minimum deposit of 80 Rs. Some of the bonus rules state that:

Customers must consent to receive a sports betting bonus either on the "Account Settings" page in the My Account section or immediately on the "Deposit" page before placing a deposit into their account;

Place accumulator bets worth five times the bonus amount;

There must be three or more events in each accumulator bet;

An accumulator must have a minimum of three events with odds of 1.40 or greater.

Once the initial deposit has been made, this incentive is immediately applied to clients' accounts if all account information has been entered accurately and a phone number has been activated;

Casino Bonus

Your account at HelaBet will immediately receive the bonus after making a first deposit of at least 800 RS. All deposit bonuses require a 35x wagering requirement within 7 days to be used. The maximum bet allowed up until the bonus has been redeemed is 400 Indian rupees.The free spins and allocated percentages are as follows:

Deposit number Allocated percentages, minimum deposit requirement, and the slots for free spins First deposit 100% up to 25,000 Rs. and 30 FS; minimum requirement - 800 Rs.; Slots game - Book of Gold: Classic Second deposit 50% up to 30,000 Rs. and 35 FS; minimum requirement - 1,200 Rs.; Slots game - Legend of Cleopatra Third deposit 25% up to 35,000 RS. and 40 FS; minimum requirement - 1,200 Rs.; Slots game - Solar Queen Fourth deposit 25% up to 40,000 RS. and 45 FS; minimum requirement - 1,200 Rs.; Slots game - Imperial Fruits: 40 lines

Daily Bonus

Every day, when you make a deposit, you'll receive a 25% bonus of up to 4,000 Rs, which is also counted as a free bet. The following is a list of the Terms and Conditions of the bonus:

The bonus may be activated with a minimum deposit of 315 Rs.;

The bonus sum needs to be used in accumulator bets five times;

Each accumulator wager needs to include four or more choices;

The accumulator must have a minimum of three picks with odds of 1.50 or higher.

Only when all wagers put toward the requirement have been settled is the wagering requirement deemed to have been satisfied.

Login

Please follow the instructions below to log into your HelaBet account:

Go to the website. Go to the official HelaBet website using our link; Look for the login button. You should be able to see the "Log in" button to the left of the sign-up button. To go on to the next step, click on the button; Sign in using your login information. Enter your login details using your phone number, account number, or email address. next, choose "Log in"; You've successfully accessed your HelaBet account!

Verification

Before you may make any withdrawals from your HelaBet account, you must complete the account identification verification process. Because many betting and gaming websites require it as part of their (KYC) policy, doing so is safe. Once you have clicked on your avatar in the top-right corner, go to the personal details tab. Any gaps should be filled up with the relevant personal data. You'll need to provide evidence of your identity and address, which may include any of the things listed below:

A driver’s license;

An identity card;

A utility bill and any other accepted documents at HelaBet.

HelaBet Video Review

We at Sportscafe have created a little video that serves as both a site tour and a demonstration of the signup procedure for the betting website HelaBet. Check out the video below if you want to see it!

Deposit / Withdrawal

Players from India have access to a variety of Helabet deposit and withdrawal methods at HelaBet. The majority of them are extensively utilized and publicly accessible in India, and the required minimum deposit is 80 Rs. Both deposits and withdrawals are free of additional costs. Among the payment options, you can find:

The minimum withdrawal amount at HelaBet is 120 Rs., and the withdrawal time is stated as 15 minutes. However, it may sometimes take up to a couple of business days.

Cashback (VIP)

The HelaBet loyalty reward program has 8 tiers. Each player begins at level 1, which is also called Copper. Play your preferred games at the HelaBet casino to go on to the next level. The larger your cashback, the higher your level! The highest-level players receive exclusive promotions, VIP service, and their cashback is computed based on all of their wagers, whether they win or lose. The VIP cashback is only accessible to authorized users.

Official Website

With SSL encryption for all financial transactions and the Curacao gaming license number 1668/JAZ as a stamp of approval, HelaBet's official website is fully authorized and safe to use. This security's brief overview is as follows:

The Curacao gambling license;

The betting platform HelaBet is seen as reliable and legitimate by players from India;

It uses encryption technology to make all the transactions safe and secure.

HelaBet Sportsbook

Every single day, the HelaBet sportsbook offers close to 3,000 sporting events on a wide range of sports, including cricket, tennis, basketball, virtual sports, esports, and many more. There are also live sporting events offered. Look down below to discover some of the choices that Indian gamers find to be the most appealing.

Cricket

One of the games that Indian HelaBet clients enjoy the most is cricket. We provide several cricket-related events, such as the IPL, for anyone who want to wager on the sport. The events that are currently being offered are listed below:

Indian Premier League;

European Cricket Series;

England Vitality;

Ranji Trophy;

ODI Series and otheRs.

Kabaddi

In HelaBet, kabaddi is a well-liked sport that features a range of events on which wagers may be made utilizing a variety of various bet types. At HelaBet, you may bet on the following activities:

Major League Kabaddi;

International Clubs and other events.

Football

The most popular sport to wager on is football, and HelaBet offers a ton of events on the game each day. Some of HelaBet's most well-known football contests are the ones listed below:

European Championship;

UEFA Nations League;

CONCACAF Nations League;

Argentina Premier League and many otheRs.

Tennis

One of the most popular sports in which wagers may be made on a range of daily events with a variety of betting possibilities is tennis. The following choices are available to you:

ATP;

WTA;

ATP Challenger;

Exhibition;

ITF Men;

ITF Women and many other tennis events.

Horse Racing

At HelaBet, horse racing is a well-liked activity. The betting site's virtual sports option is well-liked by Indian gameRs. You may wager on the following horse racing events at HelaBet:

Australia Royal Randwick;

France Lyon Parilly;

Greyhound Racing and many otheRs.

Baseball

Baseball is one of the sports that HelaBet offers its customers from India the opportunity to gamble on. You can wager on local and global events such as:

Chinese Taipei;

USA MLB and otheRs.

Table Tennis

Any betting site has a big table tennis following, including HelaBet. The following events are now available for betting on the betting platform, in case you're interested:

Czech Republic Pro League;

Championship Turkey and many otheRs.

Boxing

Boxing is a well-liked sport in India. On HelaBet, the specific upcoming games are posted, and you may watch them live if you'd like. By reviewing each boxer's statistics on the "Results" tab, which lists all of their prior wins, losses, and other data, you might be able to predict the outcome with better accuracy. You may wager on a variety of bouts at HelaBet, including:

Mairis Briedis - Jai Opetaia;

Joseph Joyce - Christian Hammer;

Pavel Silyagin - Jose De Jesus Macias;

Magomed Kurbanov - Patrick Teixeira and many otheRs.

UFC

Another well-liked sport at HelaBet is The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). You may place a range of bets on a number of UFC events that are offered by HelaBet every day. Although there are several events in this region to wager on, they may be split into two groups:

UFC;

UFC Fright Night.

eSports

Esports are merely competitive video games that accept wagers. There are around 500 esports events available every month at HelaBet, as well. These games, which are quite well-liked, may be bet on at HelaBet. For example, you might gamble on the following:

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2 and other esports.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is one of the most well-known multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games. The following is a list of competitions and events that HelaBet hosts:

Dota 2 Champions League;

DPC China Division;

DPC North America Division and many other events.

LOL

The MOBA video game League of Legends offers a variety of online play possibilities and gaming competitions. For a comprehensive list of them, see the list below:

League of Legends Pro League;

LCK Challenger League and otheRs.

CS:GO

One of the most well-known video games, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, is featured in HelaBet's eSports section. For a calendar of forthcoming events, scroll down below:

CS:GO CBCS;

ESEA Advanced Europe;

ESEA Divisions;

ESL Challenger League and many otheRs.

StarCraft 2

You may wager on a wide variety of online competitions and tournaments in the well-known strategy game StarCraft 2. Consider the following events if you're interested in the present:

Global Starcraft II League;

ITAX Super Series and other events.

Virtual Sports

Virtual sports are performed in the format of a quick game using computer software and without any actual participants present. The two most popular virtual sports are virtual cricket and virtual horse racing because you may wager on an event and find out immediately whether you won or lost by viewing the game's outcome. At HelaBet, you may wager on the following virtual sports:

Global Bet;

Nsoft Virtual Sport;

Virtual Generation and otheRs.

Popular Betting Options at HelaBet

The betting possibilities listed below make it easier for customers to enjoy their time wagering on sports and playing casino games at HelaBet. For further information on each feature, go to the list of details below.

Live Betting

If you want to stay current on the action and don't want to wait around for match outcomes, betting in the live sports area is the best option. You may wager on a variety of reasonable explanations depending on where the game is.

Multi Live

The multi-live option is quite similar to live betting with the exception that you may watch many games at once and place bets on them. Those who want to increase their chances of winning should choose this option.

Live Previews

Similar to a pre-match wager, the live previews option is only available for forthcoming live events. In essence, it's the same as betting in advance on impending events, which is a highly helpful tool.

Line (Prematch)

A line is the total number of wagers that HelaBet will accept on a specific sporting event. It could be a simple or difficult line. The first part contains the most important results, such as the final score, totals, and handicaps.

Totalizator

A wagering choice is the totalizer from HelaBet. If you accurately guess the outcomes of at least 9 out of the 15 events, you'll win a reward. Sweepstakes come in a broad variety of sizes and forms. The amount you win, for instance, depends on how well you anticipated the outcome if you bet on the precise score.

Types of Bets

You may use the many bet kinds that HelaBet offers to increase your earnings while placing bets on a wide range of sporting events. For instance, you may find the most often used ones below.

Single. A single bet is a wager on a specific result. The investment is multiplied by your choice's odds to determine the return on a single wager;

Accumulator. A wager that consists of many selections on unconnected events is known as an accumulator bet. The stake is multiplied by the relevant odds of each option in an accumulator to determine the return on the accumulator. The entire wager is forfeited if at least one leg does not succeed;

System. A system bet is a wager that consists of many accumulators on a predetermined number of outcomes, all of the same size. There can be up to 184756 accumulators in a system, and also, there can be a maximum of 20 outcomes in a system;

Chain. A chain is made up of a number of separate wagers on unconnected outcomes. Each individual wager has a stake equal to the wager made on the very first pick, which increases with each successful wager. The bettor decides which bets in a chain will be settled in what order and then bets on the first option;

Multibets. A group of single bets and accumulators make up a multibet. A Lobby bet may or may not be part of a Multibet. A Multibet with a Lobby is a combination wager that combines both a Lobby wager and a system wager with several choices. The outcome of a Lobby is what determines whether a Multibet will win. One can put a Lobby as a single wager or as part of an accumulation. A bet slip must have three or more choices to be considered a Multibet (apart from any Lobby). The entire wager is lost if the Lobby loses. The entire wager loses if the system bet is unsuccessful;

Advancebets. The customer is presented with Advancebets depending on the possible profits from unresolved wageRs. Sports events that are already taking place or those that will begin within the next 48 hours are both eligible for advance betting. Only wagers on events that are scheduled to begin within 48 hours are considered for determining the available Advancebet amount.

How to Place a Bet?

If you are already logged in, follow the steps given below to successfully place a sports bet at HelaBet:

Make a deposit. In the deposit area of your account, choose one of the listed deposit methods and complete all essential transaction data. The money should then start to appear in your account nearly instantly; Pick a sports game. Choose the sport you wish to wager on from the sportsbook. You will be given a list of all the events you may wager on. Simply pick one from the menu; Place a bet. Enter the amount you're willing to bet after selecting the wager's terms and outcomes. After that, select "Place bet." Congratulations, you were successful in putting a wager at HelaBet!

Betting Odds

For several sports, HelaBet's sportsbook offers excellent odds. Odds are available for a number of sports, including cricket, football, boxing, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, and many more, on the betting platform for both sports betting and casino gaming.

HelaBet Live Streaming

Visit HelaBet's live sports section to make wagers and watch the action as it happens in real-time. Choose the sport and game you want to watch once you are there. You are able to wager on a number of different sorts of wagers while watching the game.

HelaBet Casino

The Helabet casino section of HelaBet is vast, and there, you can find games such as slots, roulette, blackjack, dragon tiger, Hindi style, game show, baccarat, and many others. All the games at the casino and the live casino are powered by popular software providers such as Winfinity, Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Betsoft Gaming, Ezugi, and many others. You can select the games by filtering them by a particular provider.

Popular HelaBet Games

HelaBet offers a broad range of games, so we've compiled a list with descriptions of some of the more popular ones. View it in the section below!

Slots

In order to win when playing slots in the casino section, you must make wagers and get certain symbol combinations. There are several slot machines in this area of the casino. They each have their own approaches and cover a variety of subjects.

Poker

The most played game at any online casino is live dealer poker, one of the possibilities for poker that HelaBet provides. All of the games are operated by reliable software providers and are licensed, thus the RNG controls everything.

Baccarat

To gather a collection of cards with a value of nine or a value as near to nine as feasible is the goal of the card game baccarat, which is very well-liked in India. The most commonly used option is one that Indian players use.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a simple yet enjoyable game where you must accumulate at least 21 points over the course of a round while the dealer's hands are capped at 21. Blackjack games are available both offline and live at HelaBet.

Roulette or European Roulette

The dealer spins the roulette wheel as the ball passes past. The ball completely stops moving in one location. If you place your bet on the point where the ball lands, you could win. Play all of this casino game's variations to choose which one best suits your requirements.

Jackpot Games

The casino portion of HelaBet has jackpot games. It's a game with paylines and reels where you may take a chance and win if it pays off. This is one of the kinds of casino games that Indian gamers at HelaBet play the most.

Lotteries

Online lotteries are completely legal to play in India, and HelaBet offers this option to all of its clients. The players are required to acquire six tickets with individual numbeRs. It is unclear exactly how many there are. If you purchase more tickets, your chances of winning a prize increase.

Bingo

To complete the numbers on your bingo card, you must keep track of the numbers that emerge during the game in an unpredictable order. The prize is awarded to the first person who successfully completes the number card.

TOTO

The betting site offers a number of TOTO games every day, and they are all often updated. For those who are interested in this specific wagering option, HelaBet offers top-notch TOTO substitutes.

TV Games

One of its defining characteristics is that no one is really playing the games at the TV Games area. Similar to how they would if they were watching it on television, customers placed bets based on their predictions of how the game would play out. In a word, it's similar to placing a wager on the result.

Results and Statistics

The results and statistics tab of HelaBet provides a variety of results and data that also relate to activities and competitions that are happening right now. The statistics contain information on wins, losses, scores, opponents, and other characteristics for both individual players and entire teams. All of this is done to help you make a better-educated decision when placing a wager.

Bet Constructor

You can build two teams at once using HelaBet's Bet Constructor tool. The team that scores more goals than its opponents will win the match. It lessens the likelihood of an incorrect outcome while allowing you to gain from the success of your competitoRs.

Support

At HelaBet, there are numerous ways to get in touch with customer support. The customer care team will do all in their power to assist you if you have any issues with your deposit, withdrawal, security, or anything else. In the table below, it is explained how to get in touch with HelaBet in India with the contacts you can use.

The ways to contact Details Email of Technical Support support@helabet.com Email of Security Department security@helabet.com Live Chat Within a few seconds of clicking the button in the bottom-right corner, you can speak with a specialist.

SportsCafe Verdict

We evaluated everything HelaBet has to offer Indian customers and gave it the Sportscafe seal of approval. This proves that it is a completely secure and legitimate betting website in India. Due to its Curacao gaming license, the website is safe. Because it offers a mobile app for Android that performs the same functions as the PC version but is faster and accessible from anywhere, HelaBet may be regarded as a reliable sports betting and casino gaming website in India, although the lack of the iOS app is the only disadvantage of the betting platform. In addition, Indian players have given HelaBet reviews that are generally outstanding.

The Most Common Questions about the HelaBet

Even though we covered several of HelaBet's features in great detail in our Sportscafe review, if you still have any queries, don't be afraid to post them in the comments section. Three of the most frequently asked questions about HelaBet are answered in this article.

Is HelaBet Legal in India?

Yes, it absolutely is. It is entirely legal to wager on sports with HelaBet in India. Online sportsbook HelaBet is authorized and reputable. The website is dependable and trustworthy because it has a Curacao gaming license with the number 8048/JAZ2020-001. Furthermore, there are no legal restrictions on using the internet in India.

Is HelaBet Safe for Betting in India?

Yes, it is. HelaBet received a gambling license from Curacao under the license number 8048/JAZ2020-001. By certifying HelaBet as a safe and secure sportsbook, we at Sportscafe are able to convince Indian gamers of its dependability.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

No, you cannot – you are not permitted to create a new HelaBet account if you already have one since doing so would be considered system abuse and a serious breach of HelaBet's terms and conditions. Any accounts that contain the same name, email address, phone number, or other personally identifying information will be closed right away.