Helabet Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

HelaBet App: 3.6 ★★★★★ Download APP HelaBet Helabet has joined the Indian market in 2019, but since then has been taking top positions. The platform offers betting on a variety of sports, online casino games, live streams, and a very generous guaranteed bonus up to 125,000 INR. Read the review and download the Helabet with exclusive Helabet promo code CAFEHELA and get a privileged bonus. Welcome bonus Up to 125,000 INR Promocode: CAFEHELA Join HelaBet

Helabet App Short Overview of General Points For your convenience, we prepared a tablet that contains all the basic information about the app. This is a short overview that is relevant for India. Current version of application 1.0 or higher APK filesize 37mb Installed client size 120mb Supported operating systems Android Cost of loading Free License Curacao Welcome bonus 100% up to 8,000 INR for sports betting 100% up to 125,000 INR for casino + 150 free spins Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods Visa, Mastercard, Paytm, UPI, Bitcoin The Helabet app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, best pro kabaddi betting app and other mobile betting application ratings. Screenshots of Helabet App Helabet`s app design comes with lots of purple color. There is also a highly user-friendly interface that makes navigation simple for newcomers. The app's folders are all extremely well organized. Advantages and Disadvantages We prepared a tablet that contains all the advantages and disadvantages of the Helabet app along with the features that it offers. Advantages Disadvantages Welcome bonus up to 125,000 INR Not available for iOS Accepts cryptocurrency More than 30 sports for betting Supports Hindi language 24/7 Support The Helabet App Functionality and Design The variety of services provided by Helabet will satisfy all users. It mixes typical casino games and sports betting, as well as other advantageous features such as: 100% Welcome bonus up to 125,000 INR on your first deposit;

24/7 support team;

Access via fingerprint;

Fast payments;

Matches and bets statistics;

Variety of gambling and betting options.

Helabet APK Download for Android It's quite simple to understand the Helabet download. To finish the procedure, you might, however, need to register. Follow our step-by-step instructions for an easy installation. 1 Download Helabet App Go to the Helabet official website and get Helabet app apk by tapping the “mobile app” button and choosing the version for Android. Or simply click on this link. Download the app 2 Security Settings for Install the App Allow downloads from unknown sources in your smartphone's settings. 3 Complete the Download Process Wait until the apk is fully downloaded. 4 Confirm the File Installation Click on the downloaded file. The installation process is usually very fast. Go to website

Helabet App for Android Helabet has launched an Android version of the Helabet app for all clients. All you need for the app to perform properly is a stable internet connection. You may access all of the same features as the official Helabet website after downloading the Helabet application. System Requirements The Helabet betting app works perfectly on the Android operating system. However, you must ensure that your smartphone meets all of the system requirements. In order to utilize the app, your smartphone's storage space should not be too low. The minimum requirements are listed below: Android version 4.4 or higher RAM 512 Mb Storage space 120 Mb Operating capacities With the frequency of not less than 1.0 GHz Supported Android Devices Many Android devices have been tested to prove good performance with the application. Helabet app guarantees smooth operation on these smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi;

Huawei Honor;

Meizu MX5;

Samsung Galaxy;

Sony Xperia;

Htc One;

Asus Zenfone;

Honor 9A;

OnePlus Nord;

Lg K51 etc. There is no reason to worry if your smartphone is not included in this list. Regardless of whether your Android smartphone is on the list or not, you may still get Helabet mobile app download.

Download Helabet App for iOS Although the iOS software is still being developed, it will soon be accessible. Users of iOS smartphones or iPads may already access all the capabilities through a well-designed mobile version, which will be no worse than using a mobile application.

How to Install Helabet App? For Helabet app installation for Android system just follow these steps: Open the application page; Download the installation file; Allow your device to install from unknown sources; Run the downloaded file and confirm installation.

How to Register in Helabet App? If you are a new customer of Helabet, you must first create a personal account. The Helabet registration process is simple and quick. You may do it directly in the app by following this instruction: Launch the app. Click on the program to launch Helabet mobile app on your Android device; Open the registration form. Tap on the “Registration” button; Fill in the required information. Fill all the required information in a suggested form; Confirm.Click on a “Sign Up” button; Complete the verification process. You will receive a message with the code. Enter the code in the confirmation line; Enjoy the Helabet club app! Congratulations, you registered an account on the Helabet app and now can proceed to login if it didn't happen automatically.

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players Helabet welcome bonuses provide gamers with a significant amount to spend on casino and sports betting. This is an excellent addition for someone who is new to gambling or betting but does not want to put too much money at risk. Betting Bonus Indian players may use the sports welcome bonus on practically any sport on the app. It allows individuals to begin betting with an almost risk-free bet. For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about this bonus: Bonus amount + 100% up to 8,000 INR Minimum deposit 80 INR What can be used for Betting on different kinds of sports: football, cricket, tennis, basketball, virtual sports, etc. Casino Bonus Casino bonus comes with a huge amount that can be up to 125,000 INR, which is very rare among the betting platforms. Players can use the bonus on the best slot machines on the app, depositing only 800 INR. For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about the casino welcome bonus: Bonus amount +100% up to 125,000 INR + 150 free spins Minimum deposit 800 INR What can be used for Slots only





How to Get a Bonus in Helabet App? The claim of the welcome bonus is pretty straightforward. It is also guaranteed for every single new registered customer. To get the bonus for the first deposit, simply follow these steps: Register or login. Register an account in Helabet mobile app or login if you already have one; Verify the identity. Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Next, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually it doesn't take long; Make the first deposit. Tap on the “Deposit” button in the app. Enter a certain amount to claim a bonus and confirm the deposit. After that, the Helabet bonus will be transferred to your account.

Payment Methods Helabet offers the most popular and convenient deposit/withdrawal methods, such as: UPI;

PayTM;

Visa Card;

Mastercard;

Perfect Money;

Nix Money;

Plastrix;

Litecoin;

Bitcoin. Min Helabet deposit is only 300 INR. In most cases, providers don't take any fees. Although, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally. The minimum withdrawal amount is 1000 INR. Withdrawal times vary depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms and conditions of the chosen supplier.

How to Update Helabet App to the Latest Version? Users are not required to do anything because the Helabet program updates automatically. You must, however, authorize this operation by performing the following steps: Change the smartphone settings. Go to the options of your device; Select the app’s permission settings.Open the section containing the apps; Find the application. Choose the Helabet App; Give the permission for updates. Allow the automatic update of the application. The Helabet app constantly provides updates that contain new features and innovations that help the app work better. With the newest Helabet update, you can be sure of the best user experience possible.

Login To begin, even if you already have a Helabet account, you must log in to the platform to place bets. Simply follow these steps to log into your personal account and have access to all of the app's features: Open the app. Tap on the downloaded Helabet app; Choose the method.Select how you want to login by email, phone number, or socials. Fill in the required information. Fill all the required information in a suggested form; Confirm.Click on a “Log in” button.

Helabet App Video Review We prepared a short video review of how to download the Helabet app on the Android system properly, so you can get all the details fast and with minimum effort.

Sports Betting The Helabet app offers a wide range of sports. This includes both common and unusual ones. Daily wagering is available on over a thousand events. Here is an example of an available disciplines: Cricket;

Table tennis;

Football;

Tennis;

Ice hockey. Cricket App Cricket, the most popular sport for betting, is, of course, accessible on the Helabet app. It only takes a few clicks to wager on your favorite IPL or other team. Consider the following contests, which are currently accessible: Big Bash League;

ICC World Cup Twenty20 2023;

ICC World Cup Challenge League A;

Commonwealth Games 2023 Women;

European Series T10;

ESCA;

Sri-Lanka Premier League;

The Hundred 2023. Indian players can choose to bet on the Winner, Over Total Runs, 1x2, Total Even, Over/Under and many more. Table Tennis App Table tennis is a sport with several competitions. There are numerous leagues and contests to choose from in this area: Masters League Women;

International Tournament Tunisia;

Commonwealth Games 2023 Teams;

Pro League;

TT-Cup Czech Republic;

Challenger;

Setka Cup;

Armenia ITT Cup Group A. There are such betting options as 1x2, Total, Handicap, Total Even, Sets Handicap, Sets Correct Score, Result plus Total, Extra Points etc. Football App With the Helabet app, Indian gamers may bet on a number of football games. The following leagues and competitions exist: UEFA Champions League;

UEFA Europa League;

Copa Libertadores;

UEFA Super Cup;

UEFA Nations League;

FIFA World Cup;

England League Cup;

England Premier League;

UEFA Conference League;

Germany Bundesliga;

Spain LaLiga. Here's the example of betting options: 1x2, Double Chance, Both Teams to Score, Total, Asian Total, Handicap, Asian Handicap, Next Goal, Correct Score (17 way), Correct Score, Team Result + Total etc. Tennis App A tennis category on the Helabet app comes with the following championships: ATP Washington 2023;

ATP Los Cabos;

WTA San Jose Doubles;

WTA Washington 2023;

Challenger;

UTR Pro Tennis Series Women;

ITF Nottingham Qualification;

Daily Premier Tour;

Masters Russia. There is a wide selection of betting options such as 1x2, Total, Handicap, Correct Score, Result+Total, Total Even, European Handicap, Tie-Break, 3 Way Total, Sets Handicap, Total Sets etc. Ice Hockey App Ice hockey is another sport available on the Helabet app. Take a look on suggested competitions: Kontinental Hockey League;

NHL;

Champions Hockey League;

IIHF World Championship U20;

Australia AIHL;

Sochi Open;

Club Friendlies;

Dream League. Players can bet on 1x2, Double Chance, Total, Asian Total, Handicap, Asian Handicap, Next Goal, Correct Score, Total Even, 3Way Total etc.

Esports Betting at the App Esports is an additional popular betting category on Helabet among Indian gamers. The games in this category are well-known globally, including: Dota 2;

CS:GO;

League of Legends;

Valorant;

Starcraft 2;

King of Glory;

Call of Duty;

Heroes of the Storm. Players can bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, map winner, correct score, etc.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App Customers may place virtual bets on sports without having to wait for the events to begin. It is quick, and you may see the progress outcomes right away. There are several virtual sports available, including: Virtual Greyhounds;

Virtual Horse Racing;

Virtual Football;

Virtual Tennis.

How to Bet on Cricket using Helabet App? Only registered users can place bets on the Helabet app. Sign up for a Helabet account or register in if you haven't already. Then simply follow the instructions below: Choose the cricket in the sports betting categories; Specify the match by filtering the tournaments, leagues, or events; Tap on the odds you are interested in, select the type of bet, and press on place a bet.

Available Type of Bets at the App Helabet's standard betting options will appeal to a wide range of customers. While some players like to play conservatively, others want to take chances. Choose your preferred method with placing an enjoyable bet: Single. This is the simplest and quickest bet. The odds are average and risks are low. This type of bet is perfect for new players who aren't experienced yet; System (Express). This type of bet is more complex and is typically employed by advanced players. You need to make the right prediction in several combined events at once. Not a single prediction should be wrong or you lose the whole bet; Parlay (Combo). This is betting on more than one event. The chosen events must not correlate with each other. The winnings for this type of bet are fixed and the amount of bet multiplied by the product of the odds of all events that are covered by the bet. If at least one event was predicted wrong, the parlay is lost.

Betting Options at the App On the Helabet app, there are several betting alternatives. Take a look at the ones which are currently available: Live Streaming;



Push Notifications;



Online Casino Game;



Live Casino; Cash-Out; Live Cricket Betting;



Esports Betting; Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting; Pre-Match Betting; Multi-betting; Live Match Statistics. Live Streaming Watch fascinating live broadcasts of various sporting events and place wagers on them. This is similar to watching TV through an app. This feature is only available to registered users. Push Notifications You can permit the Helabet app to send you push notifications about special discounts, promotions, odds, and other events. This significantly increases the betting efficiency along with the chances of winning. Online Casino Games On the Helabet app you can find such online Helabet casino games as baccarat, poker, roulette, blackjack and others. There are strong chances of winning something. The Helabet terms and conditions guarantee fair gaming on the platform. Live Casino Players can enjoy exciting table games with live players when using the Helabet app. Live dealers and talkative players in the chat will make the activity more engaging. For games, there are countless options. Cash-Out With the Helabet app you can sell your bet to get back all or a portion of your stake if you are unsure of your current wager. However, cashing out isn't always an option, it will be mentioned next to your bet whenever it's available. Live Cricket Betting Players can place live bets on their favorite cricket tournament, for example the IPL. With this option, you can keep track of all the events and odds online and adjust your bets as the game progresses. Esports Betting Indian players can bet on the most popular esports. There are such games as Dota 2, Games like Dota 2, League of Legends, CS:GO, etc. Helabet provides very competitive odds in this category and offers a large variety of different betting opportunities. Pre-Match Betting The total amount of bets Helabet will accept on a particular sporting event is known as a pre-match bet. Players can choose between easy or complex selections depending on what outcome they expect. Multi-Betting Combine bets on two or more independent sporting events. If every event is correctly predicted, the bet will win. If one of the wagers is incorrect, the entire multi-bet is lost. This sort of bet generally has greater odds. Live Match Statistics The Helabet app allows users to keep track of statistics and results while also providing a range of facts on outcomes, such as info on previous events and contests. The statistics contain information about a team's wins, losses, goals, opponents, and other occurrences. Make smarter decisions by analyzing real-time statistics.

Helabet Casino App The Helabet app provides a diverse range of casino games in a variety of categories. There are games accessible from the most well-known and dependable providers in India. Entertainment at the Casino App To make it simpler for you to choose among the many games provided at Helabet, we've compiled a list of some of the most well-liked games there. Here is a list of the items in the tablet: Slots;

Drops and Wins;

Jackpot;

Baccarat;

Roulette;

Blackjack;

Live Poker;

Andar Bahar and Others.

Helabet Mobile Version (Website version) The Helabet mobile website is perfect for those who want to wager on the move but don't want to download any extra software. Using the mobile version, you may place bets anytime you want and from any location as long as you have a strong internet connection. It also provides a number of benefits, such as: Suitable with any mobile device;

The website is flawlessly adapted to the size of the device's screen;

SSL certificate protects the data from leakage;

High privacy - players may instantly clear the browser history;

You can still access all the services like sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer support, personal account, etc.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website There are only a few differences between the Helabet app and mobile website. Users can try both options and select the one that seems more comfortable to them. The app Mobile Website There are minimum requirements No minimum requirements Optimal battery use Faster battery drain Requires RAM Doesn't consume much RAM Push notifications about offers Doesn`t provide notifications

Download Helabet for PC There isn't a Helabet PC program available for download. However, you may access the official Helabet website via a PC's browser or by downloading the Helabet app on your Android device. You may get the excellent visuals, a well-made design, and other benefits with the website's PC edition, including: Users don't have to download any third-party software;

Place bets and play casino games at the same time;

The full screen and maximum elements on one page at once.

Features of Helabet App If you're still not sure if you should download the Helabet app for your Android device, consider these features: Welcome bonuses;

A variety of types of bets;

Fast payments;

Push notifications for events, competitions, and other offers;

Live streams. Welcome Bonuses Players will most definitely appreciate the giant 100% welcome bonus that is up to 125,000 INR. This big bonus is pretty rare to see on betting platforms. The bonus is eligible for use in both betting and gambling categories. A Variety of Types of Bets You may bet on a huge variety of matches and events on the Helabet app. Quick bets, live bets, prematch bets, and other betting possibilities are available. The range of casino games is very broad. More than 1,000 games are waiting for you to play, including slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat, and other games, either with real dealers or using an algorithm. Fast payments Many different payment options, including fast payments, are available on the Helabet app. It allows users to quickly fund their accounts so they may start placing bets right away. In addition, the vast majority of services are commission-free. Push Notifications for Events, Competitions, and Other Offers The Helabet app provides push notifications for important events and deals. Take advantage of any opportunity that might boost your rewards or raise your chances of winning. If you'd like, you can always change this setting in the settings menu. Live Streams Sports fans may watch live broadcasts of events that come along with a high definition. All sports also have regular competitions. While watching your favorite team play in a game, you can additionally place a bet on them. How to Use a Helabet App? All users must comply with the conditions specified below in order to utilize the Helabet app's full range of features and services: The user must be 18 or older;

You must have access to the ongoing internet connection;

You must downloaded an app on your device;

You have to be a registered user;

You can't registrate a second account if you already have one, even if you previously have registered it through the Helabet website version;

All your personal information has to be truthful and reliable. After accepting all of the Helabet platform's terms and conditions, you may begin placing sports bets, watching exciting live events, participating in casino games, and much more.

Security of the App The safety and security of the consumers is a top priority for Helabet. The following procedures are employed to keep the app secure for all users: The SSL certificate. The platform has SSL certificate that protects users and transactions data from leakage; Trustworthy services only. Helabet maintains only the best third party services on the platform. That includes the casino games from legit providers; Solid privacy. Helabet doesn't share the information about the customers with any third-party;

Helabet doesn't share the information about the customers with any third-party; An official license.The provider of the app is a fully legal company that operates under the Curacao license.

Customer Support Service on the Helabet Mobile App Gamers in India have 24/7 access to the Helabet app's customer support. A group of competent specialists will manage all your issues. Any of the following methods of contact are available: The ways to contact Details Live chat Discuss your problem with the administrator directly in a live format Email support@helabet.com

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Helabet App We have deeply gone through all the services and features of the Helabet platform and came to a conclusion to reward it with the Sportscafe seal of approval and a high rating. As a final say, the Helabet app will perfectly suit the Android system, although the iOS software is still under development. The platform offers a variety of betting and gambling possibilities, such as a huge sportsbook and pretty large casino library. In addition, the platform operates under the Curacao license #1668/JAZ. We confirm that Helabet is a safe, secure and legal betting platform in India.