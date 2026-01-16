Leonbet Registration: How Create an Account, Verify and Login

Leonbet App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Leonbet Leonbet has been fulfilling the demands of its customers by adding features and options suitable for the Indian market to its platform for more than 15 years. From the review, you will learn how to start playing at Leonbet and which promotions will benefit you when placing bets right after registering. Register an account with Leonbet to claim a welcome bonus of 5 Free Bets worth 400 INR each. Welcome bonus 5 Free Bets worth 400 INR each Promocode: No promo Join Leonbet

How to Register a New Account at Leonbet?

Leonbet allows new customers to register an active PC and mobile versions account by following the sign-up procedure. The instructions for creating a profile are as follows:

1 Open the platform Go to the official Leonbet website. Go to Website 2 Start the registration Launch the process with the button in the upper right corner. 3 Fill in the form Choose the Indian rupees as a primary currency, input your mobile phone and email and create a password. 4 Complete the profile details Indicate your data in the account settings. Sign Up Now

After completing all the registration stages, you will become a Leonbet club member with access to betting and the promotional program of the bookmaker.

Verification of Leonbet Account

One of the mandatory requirements of the bookie for every new client from India is account verification in the Leonbet KYC profile settings. Thus, the Leonbet platform requires you to provide the following verification documents with the below steps:

Open the account options. Go to the verification section of the account. Send the required documents. Attach the scan of the passport, national ID card or driving license to approve your identity.

Leonbet also provides live chat support in case of account verification problems due to the format of the scan file or the quality of the photo. All the personal details will subsequently reside securely in the company's secure data repository.

Registration Process via the Leonbet App

The Leonbet application for Android and iOS devices also enables new users to create an account to apply the app features and learn how to play in the casino or place bets. The process includes the below steps:

Download the Leonbet app. Get and install the application from the official site. Run the application. Launch the app. Receive the Leonbet sign-up form. Use the registration option. Input the necessary details. Write in the login information. Fill in the personal account data. Indicate your name, surname, residence address and so on.

With the app, you can activate the Leonbet sign-up offer and apply free bets on the desired events within any sport or eSport discipline in the desktop version.

Login at Leonbet

Leonbet allows you to login into your account from different devices using several convenient methods. One must perform the following instructions to gain access to the profile successfully:

Launch the platform. Open the site. Initiate logging into the account. Press the log-in button. Enter the Leonbet login details. Input your email, account number or phone number and the password. Confirm the information. Accept the form.

In addition, the bookmaker has the feature to regain access to your account each time you visit Leonbet and the option to log out on your current device.

Login via App

Each app user must log in to their profile to unlock the full functionality for betting and casino games. It is essential to perform the below actions to enter the account on your mobile gadget:

Open the app. Run the application on your device. Start the login process. Press the Leonbet sign-in option to start entering your account. Indicate your login details. Enter the account information, like a phone number or email, and write the password. Access the profile. Confirm the data.

The double authentication enables you to generate a unique login code in a separate application, greatly enhancing the security of your profile.

Leonbet Bonuses and Promotions That Available After Registration

After receiving a new account, customers can claim the Leonbet sign-up bonus to place different types of bets actively. Nevertheless, the welcome promotion has several essential conditions, including:

A 100% initial deposit increase with the bonus reaching Rs. 20,000 +for Sports, eSports and Virtuals Sports betting;

Minimum deposit from Rs. 500 to activate the promotion;

Up to 20 free bets are available;

Applying the promo funds only within 48 hours after the accrual;

About 200 hours to wager the bonus with the bets containing odds between 1.75 and 5.00.

At the same time, you must opt into the promotion on the platform and fulfill the deposit requirements to receive the funds in your bonus account.

Leonbet Registration FAQ

If you still have doubts about how to get and interact with an account to bet on Leonbet comfortably, we have prepared some proven answers to frequently asked questions.

How to Start Playing at Leonbet?

You must create a Leonbet profile to start playing on the platform. As a rule, the process takes less than five minutes, according to our instructions.

How to Start Betting on Leonbet?

It is necessary to register or login into the profile to start betting on Leonbet. If you have activated double authentication, you need a specific mobile app from the account options to generate the login code.

What If I Need Support to Create an Account?

You can contact the app or the website's live chat if you need support to create an account. A specialist will help you quickly get through the Leonbet registration process by providing straightforward steps.

How to Delete My Leonbet Account?

One needs to write to the support department to delete the Leonbet account. However, you can also limit your monthly deposits or voluntarily block the profile if the decision is due to your gambling addiction.

How to Get a Sign Up Bonus at Leonbet?

After activating the promotion, Leonbet new account holders can get the Leonbet joining bonus. At the same time, you must deposit 500 INR or more and have no duplicate profiles to be eligible for the promo funds.