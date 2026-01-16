Leonbet has been active since 2007, and it has attracted many players from India over the years due to the features it provides, such as accepting Rs. as a currency, a sports bonus with 5 Free Bets worth 400 INR each, a 100% up to 20,000 INR + 20 FS deposit bonus for casino, a convenient mobile app for Android, and many sports betting options on sports including the Indian Premier League for cricket. Thus, due to its functionality, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting site in india and the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites.

While Leonbet has many advantages, it also has clear disadvantages. To quickly check out the pros and cons of the betting platform, look at the table down below!

The iOS version of the Leonbet mobile app is not yet released as it is still in development, but everyone will be notified when it is finally out. For the time being, you may use the mobile browser version, which has the same look and feel as the desktop version and has all of the same capabilities and features. Additionally, if you allow your browser to remember your username and password, you will be able to log in automatically in seconds from any computer with an internet connection, at any time and from any location. When it becomes available, you can download the iOS version of the app from our website by following the steps here:

The Android app for Leonbet is simple to use and does not take up a lot of storage. If you want to learn how to download and install it, follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Leonbet offers a free mobile app that can be downloaded to any Android smartphone from the official website. Unfortunately, the Leonbet iOS app is not yet released, which means it is unavailable for now as it is currently in development. Therefore, iOS users can use the mobile website version in the meantime. The Android mobile app, on the other hand, lets you place bets in seconds and receive instant notification of any profits. Take a look at the material provided below if you want to understand more about the app.

Simply go to the official website and you will be using the desktop version of Leonbet on a PC. It has all of the powers and features of earlier versions, and it runs quite smoothly. You will have no problem navigating the UI because it is quite user-friendly. You may change the site's language to Hindi in the top-right corner of the screen if you want to.

You will not lose out on any benefits or promotions if you use the Leonbet mobile website instead of the app or the PC version. It is, nevertheless, an excellent alternative for individuals who do not like to download the Leonbet software. The user interface is responsive to mobile devices, and you may go to your desired location in a matter of seconds.

Type in your phone number, enter your email and select your currency. Then, click on the bonus code button and enter a promo code if you have one. After, click on “Sign up”' at the bottom, which also signifies that you agree to the Terms and Conditions.

Click on the green button in the top-right corner that says “Sign up”, and continue to the next step.

Using any device, go to the official Leonbet website using our link.

Welcome Bonus

Leonbet offers two welcome bonuses: one for sports that is worth 2,000 Rs in free bets, and a 100% first deposit bonus for casino. To claim either of them, you need to be a newcomer to the betting platform Leonbet. And if you would like to know more about them, have a look down below!

Sports Bonus Make a 700-rupee deposit and receive a 400-rupee-free bet! If it's a winner, place it straight away and cash out your net profits. To collect all 5 free bets in this promotion, repeat the process up to 5 times. Following the deposit, the participant's bonus account is promptly rewarded with a 400 Rs. Free Bet. Each bet must have at least one pick with odds between 1.50 and 3.00. Each bet must have a minimum investment of 700 Rs. The wagering requirement must be met within 96 hours of the Leonbet bonus being claimed.

Casino Bonus To receive the 100% up to 20,000 INR + 20 FS casino welcome bonus, go to the deposits page and choose "Welcome 100% Casino Bonus," then make a deposit of at least 500 Rs. You must claim your incentive within 30 days after joining Leonbet. Then, throughout the next 30 days, bet your deposit and bonus amount 25 times. The active bonus will become expired and will no longer be subject to wagering, and the bonus balance will be forfeited if the Bonus account balance falls below 20 Rs. for any reason. Wagering requirements are met by all wagers placed in the Slots and LIVE Casino areas, however, some game categories contribute more than others.

Login To log into your Leonbet account, follow the steps down below: Go to the official Leonbet site using our link. Find the Leonbet login button. Click on it, and proceed to the next step. Using your phone number, account number, or email, enter your login information and your password. Then, click on “Log in”. You have successfully logged into your account at Leonbet!

Verification You must first finish the account identification verification procedure before withdrawing any cash from your Leonbet account. It is safe to do so because many betting and gaming sites require it as part of their (KYC) policy. Go to the personal details tab after clicking your avatar in the top-right corner. Fill up any blanks with the necessary personal data. You'll need to present proof of your identification and residency, which might include one or more of the documents listed below: A driver’s license;

An identity card;

A utility bill and any other documents that are accepted at Leonbet.

Deposit / Withdrawal Leonbet supports a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options that are popular in India. There are no fees or charges, and the minimum Leonbet deposit amount is 500 Rs., which applies to most payment types. Withdrawals are also rather rapid. The following payment systems are available for deposits and withdrawals: Visa / Mastercard;

Skrill;

UPI;

Neteller;

Cryptocurrency;

PayTm;

Paysafecard and many other deposit and withdrawal methods.

Cashback (VIP) The betting platform rewards you with bonus points every time you place a bet, play casino games, or put sports bets at Leonbet, whether you win or lose. Actively play, gain bonus points, and then trade them for cash, resulting in immediate cashback to your account.

For each winning or losing wager, a player will receive a set number of points. If a bet wins, the player receives one bonus point for every 75 Rs. in net winnings (net winnings = total winnings minus stake). If a wager is lost, the player receives 1 additional point for every 75 Rs. lost.

Depending on the section and game genre, a player will receive a particular number of bonus points for every 200 Rs. wagered.

Official Website The official website of Leonbet is completely licensed and secure to use, with SSL encryption for all financial transactions and the Curacao gaming license number 8048/JAZ2016-028 as a seal of approval. The security may be summarized in the following way: Leonbet is trusted by many players from India;

It uses SSL encryption;

The Curacao gambling license ensures the legitimacy of the website.

Leonbet Sportsbook Leonbet's sportsbook is rather vast, with a number of events available every day on a variety of sports on which you may place bets using various bet types. And, thankfully for Indian customers, it focuses on cricket, with a distinct sportsbook dedicated to it, as well as basketball, table tennis, and other popular sports in India. Take a look at the events listed below to see what you may wager on. Cricket Cricket is one of the most popular sports among Leonbet's Indian customers. We have a variety of tournaments available for people interested in betting on cricket, including the IPL. The following is a list of events that are currently available: Indian Premier League;

European Cricket Series;

England Vitality;

Ranji Trophy;

ODI Series and many others. Kabaddi Kabaddi is another popular sport at Leonbet, with a variety of tournaments that you can bet on using different types of bets, allowing the platform to constantly be in our top best kabaddi betting sites. At Leonbet, you can bet on the following events: Major League Kabaddi;

International Clubs and many others. Football Football is the most popular sport to bet on, and Leonbet has over 1,000 events available every day. At Leonbet, some of the most well-known football competitions include: European Championship;

UEFA Nations League;

CONCACAF Nations League;

Argentina Premier League and many others. Tennis Tennis is one of the most popular sports for which bets may be placed on a variety of daily events, with several betting options. You can select from the following options: ATP;

WTA;

ATP Challenger;

Exhibition;

ITF Men;

ITF Women;

UTR and many others. Horse Racing Horse racing is a popular sport at Leonbet, which has a virtual sports option on the betting platform which is also quite popular with players from India. The horse racing events you can place your bets on at Leonbet include: Royal Ascot;

Dubai World Cup and others. Baseball Baseball is one of the sports on which Indian players may wager at Leonbet, and it is open to them. You may place bets on championships and local contests such as: Chinese Taipei;

USA MLB and many others. Table Tennis Table tennis is a highly popular sport on any betting platform, including Leonbet. If you would like to know what events you can place your bets on at the betting platform at the moment, you can find a list of them here: Czech Republic Pro League;

Championship Turkey and many other events. Boxing In India, boxing is a popular sport. Individual future battles are listed in this area at Leonbet and you may watch them live if you like. You may make a better forecast by looking at each boxer's statistics on the “Results” page, which includes all of their previous victories, defeats, and other information. Some of the most popular boxing events at Leonbet that you can place your bets on at Leonbet are: Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev;

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna;

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury;

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua and other events. UFC The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is another popular sport at Leonbet. Every day, Leonbet offers a number of UFC events on which you may wager using a variety of various sorts of bets. There are various events to bet on in this region, however, they may be divided into two groups: UFC;

UFC Fright Night.

eSports eSports are simply video games on which bets can be placed. They are attracting a lot of attention, and you can bet on their games at Leonbet. For instance, you can wager on the following: League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2 and many others. Dota 2 Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game that is one of the most popular in its genre. Take a look at the list below to see what events and championships Leonbet offers on it: Champions League;

DPC China Division;

DPC North America Division and many others. LOL League of Legends is a MOBA video game that can be played online and has a large number of gaming tournaments. Check out the list below for a complete list of them: League of Legends Pro League;

LCK Challenger League;

And many others. CS:GO Leonbet's eSports category includes Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which is certainly one of the most popular video games. Look down below for a list of available events: CS:GO CBCS;

ESEA Advanced Europe;

ESEA Divisions;

ESL Challenger League and many others. StarCraft 2 StarCraft 2 is an old strategy game with a plethora of online tournaments and championships on which you may put bets. Take a peek at the following events if you're interested in what's going on right now: Global Starcraft II League;

ITAX Super Series and many others.

Virtual Sports Virtual sports are those that are not physically present and are controlled by software in the form of a short game. One of the most popular is virtual horse racing or virtual cricket, where you just put a wager on a certain condition and, in a matter of seconds, you will be able to view the game's conclusion and therefore know whether you won or lost. You may bet on the following virtual sports at Leonbet: Dog Racing;

Horse Racing;

Speedway;

Motorcycle Racing and many others.

Popular Betting Options at Leonbet Many of the features listed below help users get the most out of their sports betting and casino gaming experiences at Leonbet. Take a look at the list below to learn more about each feature. Live Betting Betting in the Live section is ideal for people who don't want to wait long for match results and like to see the game progress. Depending on what's going on in the game, you can bet on a variety of plausible guesses. Multi Live The Multi Live option is quite similar to live betting, except that you may watch many matches at once and put bets on them. This option is great for those looking to improve their odds of winning. Live Previews The live previews option works similarly to a pre-match bet, except it's only accessible for upcoming live events. In a nutshell, it's equivalent to placing a bet ahead of time on events that will take place in the near future. Line (Prematch) A line is a comprehensive set of bets that Leonbet accepts on a certain sporting event. It might be a simple or complicated line. The most essential results, including as the final score, totals, and handicaps, are displayed in the first section. Totalizator Leonbet's totalizator is a betting option. You will get compensated if you correctly predict the results of at least 9 of the 15 events. Sweepstakes come in a variety of sizes and formats. For example, you may bet on the exact score, and the amount you earn is determined by how accurate your predictions are.

Types of Bets Leonbet provides its Indian customers with a wide range of betting possibilities on a variety of sporting events, as well as a number of different bet kinds to choose from. Each one has a distinct role and may assist you in maximizing your potential income, so keep reading to learn more about them. Single A bet on a single event is known as a single bet. To calculate the return on a single wager, multiply the investment by the probability of your pick. At Leonbet, this is the most frequent and straightforward bet kind. Combo A combination bet is a wager that covers multiple positions at once. This bet will only be successful if all of the players' guesses are correct. As a result, this is a hazardous wager, but if your forecast is correct, it might pay well. System (Express) A system bet is a wager made up of many identical accumulators on a set number of outcomes. To compute the payout, the earnings on all accumulators in the system are added together. This is a dangerous wager, but if you're right, it may pay out handsomely.

How to Place a Bet? To successfully place a wager on a sport at Leonbet, follow the steps below, assuming you are already logged in: Choose a deposit method and fill out all of the necessary transaction information in your account's deposit section. Following that, the funds should appear in your account almost immediately. From the sportsbook, pick the sport you want to bet on. A list of all the events on which you can bet will be presented to you. Simply select an item from the drop-down menu. Choose the conditions and consequences of your wager, then enter the amount you're prepared to risk. After that, choose “Place bet”. Great, you've placed a bet at Leonbet!

Betting Odds The Leonbet sportsbook offers great odds on a variety of sports. You may get odds on a variety of sports via the website or the Android mobile app, including cricket, kabaddi, tennis, ice hockey, and many others.

Leonbet Live Streaming Go to Leonbet's live sports area to place bets while watching the event unfold in real time. Once you've arrived, just select the sport and match you wish to watch. While watching the game, you'll be able to put bets on a variety of various types of bets.

Leonbet Casino Leonbet has a separate section for slots games, and one for the live casino. You can find many games there, and you can filter them by options such as top, new, and all kinds of other game categories. The games are powered by very popular software providers such as Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Ruby Play, Big Time Gaming, and many others. Also, some of the live dealers in the Live Leonbet Casino section actually speak Hindi, which is perfect for players from India.

Popular Leonbet Games Because there are so many different casino games at Leonbet, we've put together a list with descriptions of some of the more popular ones. Check it out in the video below! Slots To win in slots, you must place a wager and get particular symbol combinations. The slots in this section of the casino are all one-of-a-kind. They're all unique in style and cover a wide range of topics. There are many slot options at Leonbet, as there is a whole separate category for them. Poker Leonbet offers a variety of poker options, including live dealer poker, which is one of the casino's most popular games. All of the games are run by trustworthy software companies and are entirely legal. Plus, you can find Hindi-speaking live dealers at Leonbet. Baccarat Baccarat is a card game where the objective is to collect a collection of cards with a total value of nine or as close to nine as possible. It is one of the most popular choices among Indian gamers. Blackjack Blackjack is a straightforward yet pleasant game in which you must win 21 points or more in a round while the dealer's hands do not exceed 21 points. Leonbet offers both live and traditional casino blackjack games. Roulette or European Roulette In the game of roulette, the dealer spins the roulette wheel and sends the ball across it. In one section, the ball comes to a complete halt. You can win if you bet on the region where the ball lands. This casino game is available in several varieties, so try them all to discover the one that best matches your needs. Jackpot Games Jackpot games may be found in the Slots section of Leonbet's casino. It's a game with reels and paylines in which you may just risk and win if you guess correctly. Jackpot games are a very popular choice at Leonbet among players from India.

Lotteries In India, online lotteries are perfectly legal, and Leonbet makes them available to anyone who is interested. Six tickets, each with a distinct number, must be purchased by the players. The exact number of them is unclear. The more tickets you buy, the better your chances of winning a prize.

Bingo You must keep track of the numbers that appear in an unpredictable order during the game and then fill in the digits on your bingo card. The first individual to correctly fill out the number card wins the prize. This is a popular betting option amongst players from India who are interested in it.

TOTO If you accurately anticipate the outcomes of at least 9 separate incidents in TOTO, you will get compensated. Every day, a diverse selection of TOTO games is accessible, all of which are updated on a regular basis.

TV Games The fact that no one is directly involved in TV games is a distinguishing feature. Customers bet on the game's projected outcomes as if they were viewing it on TV. In a nutshell, it's akin to making a wager on the outcome.

Results and Statistics The history of every sporting event may be found by going to Leonbet's home page and clicking on Statistics, which also applies to live games. Individual players and whole teams are detailed in the statistics, with information on their victories and losses, scores, opponents, and other facts available. All of this is done so that you may make a more educated and succinct wagering decision.

Bet Constructor Leonbet's Bet Constructor tool allows you to create two teams at the same time. The game's result and the outcome will be determined by which team scores more goals than their opponents. It enables you to benefit from your opponents' success while lowering the chances of a false result.

Support Customer service at Leonbet may be contacted in a variety of ways. If you have any problems with your deposit, withdrawal, security, or anything else, the customer service staff will do everything they can to help you. For information about how to contact Leonbet in India, see the table below. The ways to contact Details Email info@leongaming.com Live chat Click on the customer support icon in the bottom-right corner, and you will be forwarded to a consultant who will do their best to help you

Conclusion by SportsCafe After reviewing all it has to offer Indian clients, we've granted Leonbet our Sportscafe badge of approval. This demonstrates that it is a 100% safe and legal betting website in India. The website is also safe because it has a Curacao gaming license. Leonbet can be considered a trustworthy sports betting and casino gambling website in India because it has a mobile app for Android that allows you to place bets, play casino games, and access the same features as the PC version, but much quicker and makes Leonbet accessible from anywhere; and because most Indian player ratings of Leonbet are positive.