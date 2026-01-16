Leonbet Bonus Codes for India 2026

Leonbet App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Leonbet The bookmaker has developed various bonuses and promotions to enable customers to enjoy online sports betting daily, with vast opportunities to win in 2026. At the same time, loyalty points reward you for being active and give you the possibility to buy additional free bets yourself. Read the review to see how to activate the 5 Free Bets worth 400 INR each welcome bonus to increase your first deposits. Welcome bonus 5 Free Bets worth 400 INR each Promocode: No promo Join Leonbet

Leonbet Welcome Bonus 5 Free Bets worth 400 INR each

The bonus within the sign-up offer for new Indian customers covers the risk of losing money when placing single or combined bets on sports, cyber sports and virtual sports events. In addition, the welcome bonus contains the following conditions:

The minimum qualifying deposit is 500 Indian rupees;

5 Free Bets worth 400 INR each to place sportsbook bets and 5 Free Bets worth 400 INR each for the first deposit for the casino;

No specific time limit for participation, etc.

Your account must also have complete personal information in the settings and no restrictions on taking part in special offers.

How to Get Leonbet Welcome Bonus?

You can activate the registration bonus and receive several free bets only after fulfilling the bookmaker's algorithm for automatic accrual. The instructions for doing so include the following steps:

1 Register a profile Create an account on the platform. Go to Website 2 Confirm your identity Complete the account holder identification procedure in the profile settings. 3 Top up the balance Select the joining offer and deposit at least 500 rupees in the payment window to claim the promo funds. Get Bonus

This bonus option will be available more than 15 times during the promotion period if you meet the deposit requirement each time.

How to Win Back the Leonbet Welcome Bonus?

Leonbet has also specified the wagering requirements for the bonus to enable a smooth withdrawal to your bank account in any convenient way. The conditions include the following provisions:

Active for 200 hours after receiving the promotional money;

An x10 wagering with single or multiple pre-match and live bet with an amount from 1,000 INR and odds between 1.50 and 3.00;

The bonus unlocks for payout after meeting the turnover conditions and so on.

However, you need to make only one selection for each event to contribute to the wagering process and have the option to cancel the promotion at any time.

Leonbet Bonuses Terms and Conditions

The bookmaker has created specific rules for the welcome offer, mandatory for each new client from India. Furthermore, the list of fundamental points from the conditions is as follows:

Legal age of the applicant;

Have no duplicate accounts on the platform;

A verified profile is essential;

Ability to get about 20 bonuses in total;

Promo money cannot add up;

Unfair use of promotional funds results in a deduction from the bonus wallet;

Any attempt to abuse the promotion will cause disqualification and others.

You will also need to remember that the bookmaker links the special offer to your IP address, place of residence or e-mail to prevent cheating on the system.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Leonbet

Professional and novice bettors or players will also find various free bets, boosters, deposit bonuses and competitions against other customers with the bookie. Below we highlight some up-to-date and beneficial promotions on the website and in the app.

Bonus Points Shop

You have the opportunity to get loyalty points (leons) for every won or lost bet worth 75 Rs on real sports, eSports or virtual sports events. After accumulating over 10,000 leons, a customer can convert the promo rupees into actual money at the rate of 0,75 Rs per point.

Sport Booster

Bettors receive an invitation every weekend to activate a sports booster, bringing a 50% deposit bonus up to 10,000 INR with a bonus code on the payment page. Nevertheless, the qualifying top-up must be 500 INR or more. To retain the winnings, you must also ensure x10 promotional funds turnover within 72 hours of accrual.

Sportsbook Tournaments

From time to time, the company arranges betting tournaments in specific sports categories with prizes over 10,000 Rs and free spins for the top customers. The participants must opt into the competition on the promotion page and pay attention to the specific type, amount and odds for bets from the beginning to win.

Welcome 100% up to 20,000 INR + 20 FS Casino Bonus

Leonbet players can increase their first deposit by 100% with a bonus of up to 20,000 rupees to explore numerous casino titles. Nonetheless, the promo funds are only valid for 10 days after receipt and require x25 wagering on slots, jackpots and real dealer games.

Cashback of 40% with AstroPay

The first deposit of 420 Indian rupees or above after registration using AstroPay will provide early lucky participants with a 40% cashback to their promotional wallet. At the same time, the maximum bonus amount of the special offer is 4,200 Indian rupees. It is valid for both Leonbet casino and sportsbook activity.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Leonbet App

One can apply for the same promotions on the Leonbet Mobile App as the desktop website users to try out more betting configurations. Moreover, the application has some features allowing you to take advantage of various bonus options:

Placing bets anywhere with an optimal internet connection;

Brief live event statistics in real-time;

Adapted software for the gambling section games;

SMS newsletters with information about recent promotions, etc.

The portable app's helpful interface helps clients quickly find out the results of their latest bets and resume betting immediately, fulfilling the wagering requirements of the active bonus. The company Leonbet gets into ratings of the betting sites for cricket in india, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

If you still have questions about the Leonbet bonus program, the following answers to frequently asked questions will reveal some non-obvious aspects of the promotions.

Is It Safe to Use Leonbet Bonuses? Am I Risking Anything?

Yes, it is safe to use Leonbet bonuses. You only risk the bonus funds and the winnings from their application.

Are the Above Mentioned Bonuses the Only Ones Leonbet Has to Offer?

No, there are more promotions to apply to your entertainment. The bookmaker usually develops special offers ahead of famous sporting events and cooperates with casino providers.

Can I Cancel a Bonus If I Change My Mind?

Yes, you can cancel a bonus if you change your mind. It is necessary to contact the live chat with the promotion cancellation request to deduct the promo funds from the bonus wallet.

Can I Place Bets With the Bonus Money?

Yes, you can place bets with the bonus money. Nevertheless, you should first check the focus of the special offer on the sportsbook and clarify the size and odds for the promotional betting.

Do Bonuses at Leonbet Get Updates?

Yes, the Leonbet bonuses get regular updates. However, the condition of your active bonus will remain the same in terms of the promo rupees amount.

How Can I Receive the Sign-Up Bonus at Leonbet?

You must create and verify a new account and select the welcome offer in your profile settings. The bonus will automatically appear after the first deposit of 500 rupees or more.