Leonbet Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Leonbet App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP Leonbet Leonbet app is a famous bookmaker in India that provides both online betting and gambling entertainment. Operating under the license 8048/JAZ of Curacao gaming Leonbet bookmaker offers new players huge welcome bonuses of 5 Free Bets worth 400 INR each, betting on sports, live streams, casino games and constant customer support. Welcome bonus 5 Free Bets worth 400 INR each Promocode: No promo Join Leonbet

Leonbet APK Download for Android It's very easy to download the Leonbets app on an android device. Moreover, it's free and quick. Note that the application might ask you to sign up to complete this process. For smooth installation follow this step-by-step guide. 1 Download Leonbet App Go to the Leonbet official website and click on the “mobile app” tab. Next, choose the version for Android. Or simply click on this link to speed up the process. Download APK 2 Security Settings for Install the App Go to the settings of your smartphone and switch to provide access to downloading applications from unknown sources. 3 Complete the Download Process Wait until the apk is fully downloaded. 4 Confirm the File Installation Click on the downloaded file. The installation process should start immediately. Download for Android

Leonbet App for Android Leonbet developers have created software specifically for Android gadgets, so if your device is based on an Android system, you can download the Leonbet app without any problems. It's absolutely free and takes just a minute. System Requirements The Leonbet app operates well on most Android devices. However, you need to make sure your smartphone follows all the system requirements. Your device's capacity shouldn't be too low for using the app. Here is a tablet that contains the minimum requirements: Android version 4.2 or higher RAM 4 Gb Storage space 100 Mb Operating capacities With a frequency of not less than 1.4 GHz Supported Android Devices Many Android devices have been tested on a good performance with the Leonbet application. Leonbet app ensures smooth operation on the following devices: Xiaomi Redmi;

Lenovo Sisley;

Samsung Galaxy;

Huawei P8;

Sony Xperia;

Asus Zenfone;

Lg G2;

Nokia 808;

Realme;

Meizu Mx5 etc. Don’t worry if your device isn't on this list. All similar Android devices suit the Leonbet application as well, so the app will still be available for download.

Download Leonbet App for iOS Leonbet app supports the iOS system too. The supported devices include such gadgets as iPhones, iPads, iPods, etc. We prepared the instruction for a proper Leonbet download below. 1 Go to the Official Website Go to the official Leonbet website using the internet browser on your mobile device. We recommend using Safari or Google Chrome. Go to Website 2 Go to Registration Click on the download the app version for iOS. After that, you`ll be redirected to the sign-up page. 3 Install the App Once you complete the registration, you will be sent to the main page of the Leonbet site. Click the “Install” button and the installation process will start immediately. Download for iOS

Leonbet App for iOS Leonbet developers created Leonbet software that is highly compatible with this system. The app constantly improves for even more comfortable betting and works without lags and issues. Leonbets iOS combines all the features of PC and mobile website versions. System Requirements Leonbet app works great on most iOS devices, however, users need to ensure that their smartphones follow all the system requirements. The device's capacity shouldn't be too low to use the app. Here is the tablet that contains the minimum requirements: IOS version 6 or higher RAM 1 Gb Storage space 512 Mb Operating capacities With a frequency of not less than 1.4 GHz Supported iOS Devices A lot of iOS devices have been tested on smooth operation with the Leonbet application. Take a look at them: iPhone 5;

iPhone 5s;

iPhone 6s;

iPhone SE;

iPhone X;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 13 Pro;

iPod touch;

iPad 3;

iPad 4, etc. Don't worry if you didn't find your device on this list. Newer or more powerful iOS gadgets are also available for downloading the app. The application will still operate well on them.

How to Install Leonbet App? To install the Leonbet application for iOS and Android follow these instructions: Open the application page. Download the installation file. Allow your device to install apps from unknown sources. Run the downloaded file and confirm the installation.

How to Register in Leonbet App? If you`re a new customer of Leonbet, you need to create an account in the system first. The Leonbet registration is very simple and simple, and also allows you to use some exclusive features. You can do it right through the app using the following guide: Launch the app. Click on the program to launch Leonbet mobile app on Android or iOS. Open the registration form. Tap on the “Registration” button. Fill in the required information. Fill in all the required information in a suggested form. Confirm. Click on the “Sign Up” button. Complete the verification process. You might receive a message with the code. Enter the code in the confirmation line. Welcome to Leonbet!Congratulations, you registered an account on the Leonbet app and now can proceed to log in if it didn't happen automatically.

Welcome Bonuses for App's Players Leonbet app was generous enough to provide Indian players with large welcome bonuses that can be spent on both sports betting and casino games. The offer is guaranteed for every newly registered user. Betting Bonus Leonbet sports welcome bonus will be a nice reward for new players. You can use the bonus amount of 5 Free Bets worth 400 INR each to bet on thousands of matches, including cricket and football ones. The minimum deposit to claim a bonus is only 500 INR. For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about the Leonbet bonus: Bonus amount 5 Free Bets worth 400 INR each Minimum deposit 500 INR What can be used for Betting on different kinds of sports: football, cricket, tennis, volleyball, virtual sports, etc. Casino Bonus Leonbet app provides players with a very big casino first deposit bonus. Gambling lovers can spend up to 20,000 INR to win even more in the casino slot machines. The minimum deposit is only 500 INR. For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about the bonus: Bonus amount 100% up to 20,000 INR + 20 FS Minimum deposit 500 INR What can be used for Slots only

How to Get a Bonus in Leonbet App? If you`re a new customer who wants to claim a bonus for the first deposit, you can do it in just a few clicks following this instruction: Register or log in. Register an account in Leonbet mobile app or log in if you already have one. Verify your identity. Verify your personal information by submitting your documents in a suggested form. Wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually, it happens quickly. Make the first deposit. Click on the “Deposit” button. Enter an amount higher than 500 INR and confirm the Leonbet deposit. After that, 15,000 INR or 20,000 INR will be transferred to your bonus account.

Payment Methods The Leonbet app has the largest amount of available payment methods, including the most common in India: Visa;

Mastercard;

Skrill;

Paytm;

Neteller;

Bitcoin;

USDT;

Ethereum;

UPI;

Internet Banking;

One Touch;

Google Pay;

PhonePe;

NetBanking;

Airtel Money;

FreeCharge;

Paysafe;

WebMoney. Min deposit is only 500 INR. Normally, providers don't take any fees. However, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally. The minimum withdrawal amount is 500 INR. The withdrawal times depend on the provider you choose, most options are usually instant, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to 3 days. Read the terms and conditions of the chosen provider before withdrawing your money.

How to Update Leonbet App to the Latest Version? Players don't have to update the Leonbet application, the app installs the updates automatically. However, you need to allow this process by applying the following steps: Change the smart phone settings. Go to the options of your smartphone. Select the app’s permission settings. Open to the section with apps’ control. Find the application. Choose the Leonbet App. Give permission for updates. Allow the automatic update of the application. Re-enter the app. After the installation of the update, close the app and re-enter again. Leonbet app provides regular updates to implicate the features and innovations that help the app work better. Having the latest version you can be sure of the best user experience.

Login Before you can start betting, you need to log in to the system first. To login to your personal account and have access to all of the features of the app, follow the next steps: Open the app. Tap on the downloaded Leonbet app. Choose the method. Select how you want to login by email or phone number. Fill in the required information. Fill all the required information in a suggested form. Confirm. Click on the “Log in” button.

Leonbet App Video Review We prepared a short video review of how to download the Leonbet app on Android and iOS systems properly, so you can get all the details fast and with minimum effort.

Sports Betting Leonbet`s sportsbook is large and contains the most popular sports. Here is an example of some of them: Cricket;

Football;

Tennis;

Volleyball. Cricket App Cricket is a very popular sport in India. Which is why all the bookmakers provide betting on it. The Leonbet app offers dozens of betting options. Take a look at the suggested available competitions: IPL 2023;

International-ODI series;

International - World Cup;

Tamil Nadu Premier League;

Strike league t20;

T20 series. Players can place a bet on the Team Winner, Over Total Runs Teams, First Ball of Match, Top Batsman, Best Bowler and other types of bets. Football App Football betting is also provided in the Leonbet app. Players can certainly place a bet on their favorite team, filtering between the options: India - Premier League Shillong;

England - Community Shield;

Europe - UEFA Champions League;

Europe - UEFA Europa Conference League;

Europe - UEFA Super Cup;

Germany - Super Cup;

European Championship, Women. Football fans can place bets on such options as 1x2, Total Over / Under, Winner of the Cup, Handicap, Correct Score and more. Tennis A tennis category includes a variety of different betting options. The choice of leagues and tournaments is large: ATP Gstaad Switzerland;

ATP Hamburg;

WTA US Open;

WTA Hamburg;

ITF Australia Men Doubles;

ITF Australia Women Doubles. Players can bet on the Correct Score, Result plus Total, Total Even, Handicap, Total Sets, 1x2 etc. Volleyball Leonbet also provides betting on volleyball. There are a lot of tournaments to choose from: Europe - Nations League;

European Universities Games;

Russia - Liga Pro;

USA - Pan American Cup U19;

Argentina Superiores Cuarta. Players can bet on: the Winner, Points Over/Under, Sets Handicap, Set Winner, Set Over/Under, Set Odd/Even etc.

Esports Betting at the App Indian players become more and more interested in Esports, especially in such games as Dota 2, Starcraft and LOL. Leonbet offers a great choice in this category: Dota 2;

CS:GO;

League of Legends;

Rainbow 6;

Starcraft II;

FIFA. The players usually can bet on the Winner, Map handicap, Total maps, Map winner, Correct score, etc.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App Virtual sport is a rare option on betting apps. Leonbet provides a variety of choices in this category: Tennis;

Basketball;

Football etc.

How to Bet on Cricket using Leonbet App? If you want to place a bet on cricket, you must be a registered user. Log in or create a Leonbet account, and follow these steps: Choose the cricket in the sports betting categories; Select the match by filtering the tournaments, leagues, or events; Tap on the odds that suit you, specify the type of bet and press on place a bet.

Available Type of Bets at the App Leonbet provides classic types of bets. They vary on the experience of a user and odds with the desired risks. Players can select any of the next bet types: Single.The quickest and simplest bet. This is the most popular betting option among beginners. The risks as well as the odds are not high;

System (Express).This is a more complex bet that is typically placed by advanced and experienced players. The odds get higher with the risks. You need to make the right choice in several combined events at once;

Parlay. Place bets on multiple events. The chosen events must not correlate with each other. The winnings for this type of bet are fixed and the amount of bet is multiplied by the product of the odds of all events that are covered by the bet. If at least one event was predicted wrong, the parlay is lost.

Betting Options at the App The app offers so many betting options to choose from. Take a look at the available ones: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual betting and virtual cricket betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Live Match Statistics. Live Streaming Watch sports matches and tournaments while placing bets on them at the same time in the Leonbet app. It is completely free but only available for registered users. Push Notifications If you allow this option, the Leonbet app will send you push alerts about promotions, future tournaments, upcoming bonuses, odds, and other offers. This makes betting far more effective, increasing your chances of winning. Online Casino Games Play dozens of online casino games from worldwide-known providers. Choose between slots, roulette, baccarat, jackpot, blackjack and other exciting games. The chances of winnings here are high. Leonbet guarantees fair gambling in the app. Live Casino Play your favorite table games with live dealers and other participants in live mode. It makes gambling so much more fun and exciting. Moreover, you can see the transparency of the game. Live Cricket Betting Indian players can place a bet on their favorite IPL or other cricket tournaments online. You can see all the events and odds in real time, while also being able to place a bet right during the event. Esports Betting Leonbet provides the most popular esports for betting. That includes such games as Dota 2, CS:GO, League of Legends, StarCraft, etc. The chances of winnings in this category are high. Virtual sports and virtual cricket betting. Leonbet app offers such virtual sports as cricket, football, tennis, etc. There are a lot of betting options in virtual cricket. This is a great feature as you don't have to wait for the official sports events to start. Virtual tournaments are held regularly. Pre-Match Betting Don't miss out on the most important events! You can prepare for the tournaments and matches by filtering the upcoming events. Place bets before the match even started. Lucrative Offers This is an exclusive offer for every player that makes their deposit with an extraordinary amount. Usually, this option is available in the sports betting category. Live Match Statistics Follow previous and current match statistics of all the events in graphical form. This feature allows you to adjust your bets and make correct predictions to win more money.

Leonbet Casino App Besides classic betting, the Leonbet app also offers online gambling. With this option, players don't have to go to an actual casino to play their favorite games. There are thousands of exciting games right in the Leonbet app. Entertainment at the Casino App Leonbet`s casino library is truly amazing. It contains all the popular and traditional Indian casino games, such as: Slots;

Poker;

Jackpot;

Lotteries;

Roulette;

Blackjack;

Baccarat, etc.

Leonbet Mobile Version (Website version) The Leonbet mobile website version comes with a lot of benefits. It suits all active and busy players who like to bet on the go but still want to have access to high-class betting and gambling. The mobile website retains all of the features of both the PC and the app versions, so you don't lose anything! Take a look at all the features: Accessible on most mobile devices;

Adaptive design with all the components adjusted to the screen size;

The site has an SSL certificate that protects the data from leakage;

Players can maintain anonymity as the browser history can be immediately cleared;

You can still access all the services like sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer support, personal account, and so on.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website There are no significant differences between the Leonbet app and the website. All versions are well-adapted to the screen sizes of all devices. You can try both options to decide what feels more convenient for you. The app Mobile website Have to be installed and downloaded No installation required Minimum system requirements for smartphones Compatible with most the devices Will require an installation if deleted The page can be closed in a second to keep privacy Fast access and navigation Pages load slower

Download Leonbet for PC The Leonbet app isn't available for PC. However, you can enter the official Leonbet website through the browser or download the Leonbet application on an Android or iOS device instead. The website version for PC provides high-quality graphics, realistic sounds, well-made design, and other benefits such as: You don't have to download any third-party applications;

Access from any model of PC;

Very realistic casino experience;

You can place bets and play casino games at the same time;

The full screen and maximum elements on one page at once;

The site has an SSL certificate that guarantees users' safety.

Features of Leonbet App Leonbet comes with lots of great features that will be beneficial for users. Here's an example of them: Generous welcome bonuses;

Very real gaming experience;

Push notifications for events, competitions, and other offers;

Live streams;

Great choice of sports and casino games. Generous Welcome bonuses Leonbet offers a big 100% welcome bonus that is up to 20,000 INR + free bets. The minimum deposit to claim the bonus is only 500 INR. The welcome bonus is eligible for use in both betting and gambling categories. Very Real Gaming Experience Have the best online casino experience playing the best games that are very similar to the actual ones. High-quality graphics and sounds will immerse the player in another reality. At the Leonbet app, you can find slot machines, jackpot, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, etc. Push Notifications for Events, Competitions, and Other Offers Get push notifications from Leonbet about all the important and beneficial offers. Don't miss the opportunities that can help you win more money or increase your payouts. You can always change this option in the settings. Live Streams Watch your favorite matches and tournaments right in the app. Furthermore, you can place a bet right during events. There are a lot of live matches to pick from, including IPL. A Variety of Sports for Betting Choose between thousands of sport events to bet on in the Leonbet app. Players can choose to place bets on traditional sports such as cricket, tennis, and football, or try esports and virtual sports that are also available. How to Use a Leonbet App? To access and use all the features and services of the Leonbet app, all users must follow the requirements below: The user must be 18 or older;

You must have a downloaded app on your mobile;

You must have access to the ongoing internet connection;

You have to be a registered user;

You can't register a second account if you already have one, even if you previously registered it through the Leonbet website version;

All your personal information has to be truthful and reliable. If a player follows all these terms, they can start betting on sports, watch exciting live matches and events, play casino games, and much more right away!

Security of the App Leonbet cares about the security of the customers. Take a look at the methods involved to keep the app safe: SSL certificate. Leonbet platform has SSL certificate that protects users' and transactions data from leakage.

Trusted payment providers. Leonbet uses only official and popular in India payment providers.

Solid privacy.Leonbet doesn't share the information about the customers with any third-party.

Licensed bookmaker.The provider of the app is a fully legal company that operates under the Curacao license #8048/JAZ.

Customer Support Service on the Leonbet Mobile App Leonbet offers customers 24/7 support. You can send your question to the team using the app or mobile site via any convenient contact method below: The ways to contact Details Live chat Discuss your problem with the administrator directly in a live format Email info@leonbets.com The team usually responds within 6-8 hours. There could be delays at nighttime.

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Leonbet App After an analysis of the Leonbet app, we came to a conclusion to give it the Sportscafe seal of approval along with a high rating. As a final say, Leonbet is a great platform that contains so many sports for betting, casino games from famous providers, and a dedicated support team. The generous welcome bonus is up to 20,000 INR which is gonna be a good start for beginners. In addition, we confirm that Leonbet is a safe, secure and legal betting platform in India.