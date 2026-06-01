Lucky Star — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 600 FB Bonus

Lucky Star App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Lucky Star Lucky Star is the sub-brand of 1win that adjusts the online sports betting platform to the preferences of clients in India. In addition, the website and app contain live and line options for professional and amateur bettors. Read the Lucky Star review on the Sportscafe site to know how to maximize the utility of the bookie's features and get a 600 FB in Aviator welcome bonus for four deposits. Welcome bonus 600 FB in Aviator Promocode: No promo Join Lucky Star

Lucky Star Overview

Many Lucky Star reviews ignore the direct connection of the brand with 1win, sharing the features and functions on the same platform. The sportsbook started its history in 2016 on the Indian market with fierce competition among innovative bookmakers. The constant update in the lucrative selection of bonuses for IPL markets and other sports and Esports events allows the company to attract and hold the attention of bettors efficiently. At the same time, the availability of local electronic payment methods enables customers to pay and withdraw winnings in rupees. With all that advantages platform is constantly included in our ratings of the best cricket betting sites, football betting sites and pro kabaddi betting sites.

Quick Facts about Lucky Star

Game types Sports betting, Live Betting, Virtual Sports, Esports, Casino, Slots, Indian games, Live Casino, Roulette, Bonus buy, Quick Games, etc. Founder 1win N.V. Founded Year 2016 Headquarters Dr. H. Fergusonweg 1 WILLEMSTAD, Curacao License Curacao license № 8048/JAZ 2018-040 Welcome bonus A registration bonus with the promotional money reaching 600 FB in Aviator. Deposit and Withdrawal Methods PhonePe, PayTM, UPI, Crypto Hindi language Yes

Lucky Star Score

Lucky Star always listens to the feedback from the platform users to implement and improve valuable features. The table below compares the advantages and disadvantages of the brand in comparison to other companies.

Pros Cons Over 30 sports for betting; No forum for platform clients; Online video streaming for sports and Esports events; Limited accumulation of loyalty coins in the casino. E-wallets, cryptocurrencies and vouchers are available for payment; Bonus up to 100 promo points for iOS users with loyalty cards; 1,500 Indian rupees for enabling Lucky Star notifications on the phone.

Lucky Star India Review

The Lucky Star website has separate sections for sports betting and casino to entertain the clients with thousands of markets for predictions and best gambling options. Furthermore, you can always learn about the outcomes of your cricket bets by using notifications on the desktop browser and portable devices. You can find the matches in IPL in the sportsbook or enjoy the live casino with hundreds of dealers on the web platform. On the other hand, the online casino provides the players with cashback for lost bets to break losing streaks. The exotic entertainments of Lucky Star in India include Trading, Betgames and case opening.

Is Lucky Star Legal in India?

Numerous newcomers ask "Is Lucky Star legit in India?" to get a guarantee that their money will be safe. The brand operates under the Curacao license № 8048/JAZ 2018-040 to ensure compliance with the local betting and gambling laws. Moreover, the official status of the platform requires passing annual checks by the license issuer to confirm the high quality of customer service and transparency in all aspects of functioning.

How to Create an Account at Lucky Star?

It is necessary to complete account registration for new customers to unlock the full potential of the platform. You can stick to the following instructions for the Lucky Star register on the official site:

Enter the site. Open the platform in the browser by pressing the button on top of the review; Get the sign up form. Click the registration button; Provide required info. Indicate the necessary currency, write in your email and phone number and create a password; Complete the process. Press the confirmation option to agree to the terms and conditions.

The new bettors and gamblers can also use their social network profiles for quick login, exporting the existing details in seconds.

Account Verification

Account verification is a crucial part for each client to confirm compliance with the KYC requirements of the bookmaker and perform the Lucky Star login to the limitless account on any device. One needs to provide one of the below identity documents to approve the personal information:

Passport;

Driver's license;

Identity card.

The support agents can also ask the customers to send utility bills to check the residence address or bank statement to verify the sources of payments.

Lucky Star App

The Lucky Star betting app contains the features of the desktop version with the adapted interface and performance to the operating system of mobile gadgets. The following steps are essential to get the app for your device:

Enter the site with a mobile browser; Scroll down the opened page to locate the suitable application; Get the apk file and adjust the device settings to allow installation of the application; Install the Lucky Star app on your device.

The settings of iOS and Android gadgets also enable the users to create a password for the application launch to improve login security.

Welcome Bonus

New Lucky Star clients have the opportunity to start using the platform with the sign up bonus to boost their budget significantly. The bonuses apply to the first deposit without entering the Lucky Star bonus code. You can select a suitable deposit bonus offer using the below table.

Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Credeting Terms Lucky Star Online Casino 600 FB in Aviator Unlimited Customers can increase their first 4 deposits between 50% and 200% to apply the money to the casino slots.

How to Get a Bonus at Lucky Star?

The registration bonus for new Lucky Star users is available without a promo code after following the specific instructions. Below are some mandatory steps the clients must perform to claim the bonus:

Go to the Lucky Star site; Create a new account or log in to an existing one; Perform the first deposit to accumulate a 200% bonus on your balance; Play in the casino to unlock the promo money gradually.

You must also fill in personal details in the account settings to avoid issues with participation in the promotional program.

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

The wagering of the welcome bonus on the Lucky Star platform has distinctive mechanics because of the considerable size of the bonuses. The following list provides the crucial conditions of the welcome bonus rollover:

You need to lose money in the casino slots to transfer the funds from the bonus to the main wallet;

A 1% of the bonus funds become available after losing at least 5,500 Indian rupees;

The maximum 20% share of the accumulated promo money appears after losing 10,95,000 Indian rupees or more.

The players also have the opportunity to withdraw the transferred money instantly upon getting the cashback.

Other Lucky Star Bonuses and Promotions

The bookmaker has several other special offers for Indian customers to provide them with unique bonuses and hit jackpots. It is currently possible to find the following promotions on the Lucky Star platform:

Free Spins for deposit;

Loyalty Program;

Free Poker Tournament;

App Installation Bonus;

Cashback Up to 30%.

Free Spins for Deposit

The alternative welcome bonus accumulates 70 free spins for a deposit of 1,380 Rs. or more to use in specific slots. On the other hand, the participants have 48 hours to wager the bonus. The gamblers must also roll over the winnings 50 times and cannot withdraw more than 2,800 within the promotion.

Loyalty Program

You can get the promo coins for the bets in the betting section and casino. The 1,000 points allow you to accumulate the same amount of rupees to use as free bets or withdrawals. Furthermore, sports predictions can have any outcome if the selection is settled to consider the bets.

Free Poker Tournament

The Friday poker players get the invitation to the bonus tournament with a prize pool of 4,20,000 INR. The entrance fee for the championship is 2,520 INR, with an additional cost of 255 INR. In addition, the competition continues until one of the participants becomes a winner.

App Installation Bonus

The no deposit bonus is valid for everyone installing the Lucky Star mobile application on iOS and Android devices. Nonetheless, multiple setups by a single person make the offer valid after the first installation.

Cashback Up to 30%

If you want never to feel bad for losses, the cashback offer will improve your mood on your birthday or any other day with the 30% return bonus. The clients must spend at least 1,00,000 Indian rupees in slots to activate the rebate accumulation for the last 7 days of playing. The maximum cashback within the promotion is 50,000 Indian rupees.

Lucky Star Payment Methods

Indian customers will have widespread and reliable payment methods to top up the balance and withdraw the money. The available financial systems on the platform will appear in the following table, which contains the essential details about each option.

Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commission Fees PhonePe 300 INR 50,000 INR Some minutes Free PayTM 300 INR 50,000 INR Some minutes Free UPI 300 INR 100,000 INR Some minutes Free Crypto Variety Variety Some minutes Free

How to Deposit on Lucky Star?

The deposits on the Lucky Star platform go through a secure connection to protect the user details from revealing sensitive information. One must follow the below stages to add money to the balance successfully:

Open the Lucky Star site; Access your account on the platform; Go to the cashier to select a suitable payment method; Specify the required amount and use the payment info that appears for the transfer.

It is advisable to add separate wallets to your account for the cryptocurrency deposits to avoid the conversion costs and decrease the transactional time.

How to Withdrawal Money?

The withdrawal option is a highly regulated financial operation with the bookie because of the adherence to the strict international AML norms. The procedure requires the customers to perform the following instructions:

Enter the Lucky Star online platform in India; Sign in to your profile; Open the withdrawal window in the account options; Specify the payment details and submit the payout request.

It is crucial to enter a valid payment destination to ensure the money will arrive in your electronic wallet or bank account without reaching the wrong destination.

How to Place a Bet on Lucky Star?

Placing bets on the Lucky Star betting platform has several stages to confirm your selections correctly. Thus, you need to stick to the below steps to make the first prediction in the sportsbook:

Go to the website and log in to your account; Select a sports section to choose an appropriate betting category; Click on the most probable outcomes of one of the available events; Assign an amount and confirm the configurations for placing the bet.

Nevertheless, the complex type of bet is unable to combine the selections in more than one market within a single event.

Cricket Betting at Lucky Star

The considerable popularity of line and live cricket betting on the Lucky Star site makes the sports discipline one of the most flourishing categories in the sportsbook. The bettors have access to the numerous markets in the below leagues in this category:

Indian Premier League (IPL);

ICC World Cup;

ODI Series;

Carribean Premier League (CPL);

Test Series, and others.

At the same time, the outrights betting markets enable the clients to pick the winners of the cricket tournaments in advance to get odds above 40.0.

Other Available Sports for Betting

You may also use various other sports for betting to diversify your bets by making ordinary and combined predictions in other disciplines. The sportsbook section currently provides the following popular categories to pick outcomes of sports matches:

Football;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Table Tennis;

Volleyball;

Ice Hockey;

Baseball;

Badminton;

Martial Arts;

Field Hockey, etc.

Betting Options at Lucky Star

Experienced bettors appreciate Lucky Stars for the extensive selection of features for betting, making it easier to make accurate decisions and bringing more thrill to the process, thanks to the abundance of options. Some of the popular possibilities on the platform include the below options:

IPL Betting;

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

IPL Betting

Lucky Star offers a comprehensive IPL betting platform with competitive odds on fancy and traditional markets. Punters can wager on match winners, top batsmen, and even ball-by-ball outcomes. The platform's user-friendly mobile app allows for quick in-play betting, capturing the excitement of T20 cricket's rapidly changing dynamics.

Live Streaming

Lucky Star offers high-quality live video streaming of various sports events directly on its platform. This feature allows bettors to watch matches in real time while placing their bets, enhancing the overall betting experience.

Push Notifications

Stay updated with Lucky Star's push notification system that alerts users about upcoming matches, odds changes, and special promotions. That enables the bettors to never miss out on lucrative betting opportunities or essential updates.

Online Casino Games

The virtual casino on the platform caters to all types of gamblers with a diverse game selection. The Lucky Star players can enjoy the following features:

Themed video slots;

Classic table games;

Free-play options for practice;

VIP tables with higher stakes.

Random number generators ensure fair play across all games, giving the clients confidence in their gaming experience.

Live Casino

Professional dealers host an array of games streamed in high-definition, including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat in the Lucky Star casino. The platform's user-friendly interface allows for seamless interaction with real dealers and other gamblers, replicating the social aspect of traditional casinos. With tables available round-the-clock and stakes to suit all budgets, the company brings the excitement of land-based casinos directly to your screen.

Cash-Out

Lucky Star's cash-out option gives bettors more control over their wagers by allowing them to settle bets before the event concludes. This feature can be used to secure profits or minimize losses, depending on how the bet is performing.

Live Cricket Betting

The thrill of in-play cricket betting is also part of Lucky Star's comprehensive platform. The bettors can place bets on various outcomes as the match unfolds, with odds updating in real time to reflect the current state of play.

Esports Betting

The bookie caters to the growing Esports market with an extensive range of betting options on famous video game tournaments. From DOTA 2 to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the customer can benefit from various live and upcoming electronic events.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

Lucky Star offers virtual sports betting, including virtual cricket, providing round-the-clock betting opportunities. These computer-generated events use advanced algorithms to create realistic outcomes, allowing bettors to enjoy sports action even when live matches aren't available.

Pre-Match Betting

You can also find an extensive selection of pre-match betting markets across various sports. The users have all the tools to analyze odds and make selections well in advance of the event, often benefiting from more favourable odds compared to live betting.

Lucrative Offers

The bookmaker entices bettors with a range of attractive promotions and bonuses. From welcome offers for new users to ongoing promotions for loyal customers, these deals enhance the betting experience and increase customers' budgets in India.

Multi-Betting

The multi-betting feature allows users to combine multiple selections into a single parlay for potentially higher returns. This option is perfect for bettors looking to maximize their winnings across different events with betting markets.

Live Match Statistics

It is possible to use comprehensive live match statistics to make informed betting decisions. Users can access real-time data on team and player performance, helping them make more accurate predictions when placing real-time bets.

Lucky Star Casino

The gambling entertainments in the Lucky Star casino section always contain high-quality animations, magnificent sounds, and innovative features to help you buy bonuses or activate jackpot rounds in online gambling titles. The list of the Lucky Star categories of games includes the following categories:

Slots;

Quick Games;

Table Games;

Live Casino;

Roulette;

Crash Games, and so on.

Entertainment at the Casino

Nevertheless, Indian gamblers prefer specific kinds of games with spectacular graphical effects and enormous multipliers. It is worth noticing the following types of casino titles trendy among amateur and professional players:

Megaways;

Feature-buy;

Mines;

Baccarat;

Teen Patti;

Blackjack, etc.

Types of Bets at Lucky Star

If you prefer flexibility in constructing the bets, Lucky Star has implemented several betting types in the sportsbook. Thus, the bettors can utilize the below options to combine the predictions in the bet slip:

Single. A straightforward bet on a single event, where you predict the outcome of a selected match. Perfect for beginners and those who prefer a focused betting strategy;

Parlay. Combining multiple bets into one, where all selections must win for the parlay to succeed. This high-risk, high-reward option can turn several predictions into substantial winnings;

System. A flexible betting approach that covers multiple combinations of selections, allowing for some losses while still providing a chance to win. It is ideal for more experienced bettors looking to have maximum control over their risk.

Support

It is always hard to underestimate the importance of Lucky Star support service in the resolution of betting or deposit problems, withdrawal issues etc. The support team works on the website 24/7 to make available several ways to contact the department, but there is no helpline number in India yet. The following table describes the methods to communicate with the customer care department with the official support number in development.

The ways to contact Details Live Chat The online chat with support connects an agent to you within some minutes to quickly fix the problems or get information; Email The mailbox is suitable for complex issues to send and receive detailed descriptions with screenshots; FAQ You can access popular questions in the chat to find the answers to common problems.

SportsCafe Verdict

The thorough research of the Lucky Star platform allows us to give Lucky Star India a high rating and seal of approval from Sportscafe. Such a conclusion derives from the availability of the complete legality of the bookie, numerous reliable online payment options and other features. In addition, it is crucial to note in the final say that the company provides multiple entertainment options for novice and experienced bettors to use special offers and place live and line bets.

The Most Common Questions about the Lucky Star

If you want to understand the commonly asked information about the bookmaker quickly, you can read the answers to the frequently asked questions to get essential details about the platform.

Is Lucky Star Legit?

Lucky Star is a legit bookie in India as a holder of the Curacao license № 8048/JAZ 2018-040. The license confirms compliance with the customer service standards considering the local laws.

How Can I Deposit or Withdraw Money?

You can deposit or withdraw money using e-wallets, electronic vouchers, online payment methods and cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, the clients usually don't pay the fees to perform financial transactions.

Are There Any Unique Slot Games at Lucky Star?

Lucky Star has Drops & Wins, Bonus Buys and Megaway categories in the casino. The gamblers can find the games of Spinomenal and other providers famous for their generous jackpots.

Can I Play Poker Tournaments on Lucky Stars?

The poker tournaments are available on Lucky Star 24/7. The championships aren't completed until one of the participants becomes a winner.

Has Lucky Star a Welcome Bonus?

Lucky Star provides a 600 FB in Aviator bonus for customers in India. Nonetheless, you need to unlock the accumulated promo funds gradually as cashback by playing slots.