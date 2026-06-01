Lucky Star Mobile Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Lucky Star App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP Lucky Star Lucky Star betting app is an advanced mobile platform that mixes the excitement of sports betting and casino gaming. The Lucky Star application is available for Indian players on Android and iOS devices. It is equipped with a wide range of features, offering an amazing sports betting experience with its live-streaming of in-play events, pre-match markets, and virtual simulators. Welcome bonus 600 FB in Aviator Promocode: No promo Join Lucky Star

About Lucky Star App

The Lucky Star app is a trustworthy and convenient platform, no matter who you compare it to in the Indian sports betting market. However, before we dive into the examination of all its features, let’s have a look at the overview table with the main information about Lucky Star app:

Current version of the application 1.3 APK filesize 10 MB Installed client size 50 Mb Supported operating systems Android, iOS Cost of loading Free License Curaçao Commission under licence number 8048/JAZ 2023-001 Welcome bonus 600 FB in Aviator welcome pack Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods PhonePe, PayTM, UPI, Crypto

Platform Lucky Star is constantly included in our ratings of the top cricket betting apps, football betting apps and best kabaddi bet app.

Advantages and Disadvantages

The Lucky Star mobile app has numerous features that allow it to stand out in the crowded space of iGaming. However, to get a comprehensive understanding of whether it will be a good choice for you, it is important to consider both the advantages and disadvantages.

Advantages Disadvantages A wide selection of around 10,000 titles spread across numerous game categories; Live chatbot periodically lags and does not notify the support stuff to takeover; The app is India-focused, so you can switch to Hindi/English depending on your preference; Some users claim that several games periodically become impossible to launch. Generous bonuses and promotions, for example, you can get a 600 FB in Aviator first deposit bonus package as a welcome bonus; Applications for iOS, Windows, and Android, where functionality is identical to the website; Responsive customer support working 24/7 with three ways of communication: email, cell phone, and Live chat.

Lucky Star App Functionality and Design

The Lucky Star mobile application, authorized and licensed in numerous countries, including India, allows players to enjoy sports betting and casino games anytime, anywhere. Developed for Android and iOS devices, the app will enable you to play from any smartphone and offers:

Access the full library of Lucky Star Casino games including slots, table games, and live dealers;

Enhanced security of personal and financial data;

Multiple payment options from credit and debit cards to e-wallets and cryptocurrencies;

In-app notifications and messages to stay up to date with bonuses, rewards, and important announcements.

Lucky Star App for Android

The Lucky Star betting app for Android provides a convenient way for users to access a wide range of games and bets on their mobile devices. The application is designed to avoid the rough edges of the main site but retain its amazing design and ease of navigation. Furthermore, by downloading the app, users will also have exclusive bonuses and promotions designed specifically for them.

System Requirements for Android

To make the most of the Lucky Star mobile application, users should ensure their Android devices meet the following system requirements. Fortunately, it is compatible even with low-spec phones:

App Version 1.3 Operating System Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher Internal Memory 1 GB or more Free Space At least 200 MB Installed Size 50 MB

Supported Android Devices

The Lucky Star app has been thoroughly tested and optimized to provide a smooth operation and enjoyable experience on the wide range of popular Android devices in India. The list below provides some of the smartphones it is available on:

Samsung: Galaxy S9, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10;

Vivo: V21, V20, X60, Y51, Y20s;

OPPO: Find X3, Reno 6, F19, A74, A54;

Xiaomi: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Mi 11, Mi 10T, Poco X3 Pro, Poco M3;

Huawei:P40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro, Nova 8, MatePad 11;

Motorola: Edge 20, G100, G30, G9 Power;

OnePlus: 9 Pro, 9, 8T, Nord 2;

Moto: G30, G50, G100, G9 Power;

CMF: X20, Y30, Z10;

Realme: GT 5G, Narzo 30 Pro, X7 Max, 8 Pro.

Download Lucky Star APK for Android

Unlocking a world of exciting betting and gaming opportunities with Lucky Star requires just a few easy steps. This step-by-step guide will walk you through the process of the Lucky Star app download and installation on your Android device:

Find the key button. Click the "Download" button located at the top of the review; Proceed with download. Once that is done, Lucky Star APK will start downloading automatically; Allow the installation. Before installing the app, make sure you’ve allowed installation of applications from all sources (it can be done in the security settings of your device); Finish the process. Click on the downloaded apk and proceed with the installation by following the on-screen instructions.

Lucky Star App for iOS

The Lucky Star mobile application is designed to provide iOS users with a seamless gaming experience. It is available for a wide range of Apple devices and allows you to enjoy casino gambling and sports betting anytime, anywhere. However, before you can get it, you need to familiarize yourself with its system requirements and supported devices.

System Requirements for iOS

Lucky Starts developers made sure that the app is very accommodating and does not require much from the devices. Thus, you will need to:

OS Version iOS 8.0 or newer Internal Memory 1 GB or more Free Space At least 100 MB Processor 1.2 GHz or faster

Supported iOS Devices

The Lucky Star app has been tested on various iOS devices. As a result, it showed smooth operation and is fully available on these devices:

iPhone6, 6S, 7, 8, X, XR, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 series.

iPhone SE1st and 2nd generation.

iPad2 and newer models.

iPod Touch5th generation and newer.

iPad Air1st generation and newer.

iPad Mini1st generation and newer.

iPad Pro.

Download the Lucky Star App for iOS

Lucky Star app download for iOS devices is surprisingly simple since only a shortcut is installed instead of the full download process. The guide to downloading the app includes the following easy steps:

Find the iOS download button. Scroll to the top of the review and click on the corresponding button; Proceed with creating short-cut. Once redirected, click on the "Share", select "On the Home Screen" and then "Add"; Optimize the layout. Move the icon to a convenient place on your screen. Once everything is done, you will launch the mobile version of the Lucky Star site in one click.

How to Update to the Latest Version 2026?

Updating mobile apps to the latest versions is important to maintain optimal performance, security, and access to new features. This is especially true for the Lucky Star Casino app, as developers regularly release updates to improve the user experience, fix any issues, and introduce exciting new features. Such a proactive approach ensures that the experience of players will never stagnate, instead constantly improving.

Even though an update requires additional memory, players will be able to rest assured that they are utilizing all available features and benefit from the watertight security of their data.

To update the Lucky Star application, you don't need to make any effort, as it goes as follows:

Open the mobile application. Launch the Lucky Star app on your mobile device; Allow updates. If there is a newer version of software, you will see a corresponding window asking you to update it. Confirm the update. Follow the on-screen instructions and wait until the app is reloaded.

How to Register in a Lucky Star App?

Lucky star registration is a quick and easy process of creating an account for new players, allowing them access to all games, bets, and special bonuses that will improve their gaming experience. To register, you need to follow this step-by-step plan:

Launch the application.Unlock your mobile device, locate the Lucky Star app and click on it; Start registration. When the application opens, click on the "Registration" button; Enter data.In the form that appears, fill in the fields of e-mail, phone number, currency type, and password; Agree to the terms and conditions. Familiarize yourself with the terms of service and continue registration if you agree with them; Confirm your identity.After registration, Lucky Star asks for a passport photo or driving license as proof of identity; Log In to Your Account. Once registered, you can log in to the Lucky Star Casino app using your new credentials.

Login to the Lucky Star App

Lucky Star game login takes a couple of clicks for regular players, which allows them to proceed directly to the gameplay. They can log in with one click to accounts linked to social media platforms like Facebook or Google or follow these steps:

Open the Lucky Star application.Use your preferred device and launch the app by clicking on its icon; Go to the "Log In" section.Click on the Log In button in the upper right corner of the screen; Enter the requested data.In the form that opens, enter username and password; Double-check the data.Make sure that the data has been entered correctly; Finish the process.Press the "Log In" button.

How to Get a Bonus in the Lucky Star App?

The Lucky Star mobile app offers exciting bonus opportunities to newbies and existing players, providing an extra boost to the gaming experience. Bonuses significantly enhance chances of winning big and prolong the session, for example for new users a welcome bonus is offered, which can be easily claimed by following these instructions:

Go to the promotion page. Open the app, log in to your account and click on the Promotions section on the main screen; Confirm the details. Make sure that the promotion is valid and has the same requirements as we describe below; Make a qualifying deposit. Based on the learned information, make a deposit and wait for the bonus to be credited.

Welcome Bonus

The Lucky Star app offers a welcome bonus for the first deposit, providing a great opportunity for an enjoyable start. This first bonus is designed for new players only and grants an advantage of exploring the wide range of casino games and features available on the platform with decreased risks. The bonus is of use for both casino and sports betting fans:

Type of Welcome Bonus Size of Bonus Conditions Sports betting 600 FB in Aviator welcome pack. 1st deposit — 200%; 2nd deposit — 150%; 3rd deposit — 100%; 4th deposit — 50%. Esports betting Virtual sports betting Casino

Note, that each player can have only one account, which means that if you try to abuse the offer, you will be banned.

Before using the welcome offer, it would not be superfluous to familiarize yourself with its requirements. After all, the withdrawal of funds earned with the bonus is possible only under the following conditions:

Wagering requirement - 30x the bonus amount;

Minimum deposit amount - 300 INR;

Minimum withdrawal amount - 1 200 INR.

Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App

In addition to the welcome bonus, the Lucky Star app offers a variety of ongoing promotions and bonuses to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its players. These offers provide excellent opportunities to boost your bankroll and increase your chances of winning big:

30% Casino Cashback.

70 Free Spins.

Loyalty Program.

Daily Lottery.

Promo Codes.

30% Casino Cashback

Once a week, namely at 00:00 every Saturday, Lucky Star players have the opportunity to get a cashback of up to 30%. The amount of the bonus depends on the wagered amount in the slots section and is calculated in the following way:

Cashback Wagered Amount Maximum cashback 1% 100,000 INR or more 3,000 INR 2% 300,000 INR or more 4,000 INR 3% 500,000 INR or more 5,000 INR 4% 800,000 INR or more 8,000 INR 5% 1,000,000 INR or more 15,000 INR 10% 10,000,000 INR or more 20,000 INR 20% 20,000,000 INR or more 30,000 INR 30% 50,000,000 INR or more 50,000 INR

70 Free Spins

Players can get 70 free spins by depositing 1,800 INR. The free spins are available for two days, wagering of winnings is set 50x and must be done within 24 hours. Free spins are available on several Quickspin slots such as:

Crown of Valor;

Volcano Riches;

Fairy Gate;

Ghost Glyph;

Hidden Valley;

Hot Sync;

Illuminous.

Loyalty Program

The loyalty program with the Lucky Coins system involves playing various games apart from the live section and getting coins for your bets. After collecting 1,000 Lucky Coins, you can exchange them for real money, namely 800 INR.

How to Bet on Cricket Using the Lucky Star App?

As the popularity of sports betting grows, so does the demand for bookmakers that provide it. Lucky Star is fully aware and prepared to meet those demands. It offers punters to bet not only via the site, but on the app as well. To make a bet on cricket with Lucky Star app, all you need to do is follow this step-by-step plan:

Register and log in to your account. Choose cricket as a sport to bet on. Select your bet type. Enter the amount. Confirm your bet.

Which Cricket Could I Bet on?

The Lucky Star app offers a wide range of cricket betting options such as online, live, and virtual cricket, catering to a wide variety of interests and preferences of sports fans. Players can find tournaments ranging from international to local championships, the most popular and eagerly awaited of which are the following:

IPL;

Tamil Nadu Premier League;

T20 Blast;

Big Bash League;

ICC Women's T20 World Cup;

BPL;

PSL.

Other Available Sports for Betting

Lucky Star app does not limit its users to cricket betting only. In addition to top-notch cricket betting options, the it boasts an impressive array of disciplines, including the following sports:

Football - Indian soccer leagues and leading European championships such as the English Premier League and Spanish La Liga;

Golf - Masters, Open Championship, USPGA, and US Open;

Tennis - Grand Slams, ATP, and WTA;

Horse Racing- major events in the UK and Ireland, the United States - Breeders' Cup, Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, Australia, UAE, and Dubai;

Mixed Martial Arts – UFC;

Rugby – NFL.

Bet Types at Lucky Star App

The Lucky Star app offers its users different bet types based on their preferences and strategies. Here are some of them to determine which type suits you best:

Single.Players select a single market and place a bet on the outcome. Winnings are calculated based on the stake and the odds at the time the bet was placed;

Parlay.The winnings are calculated by multiplying the odds of all the individual bets in the parlay. The entire parlay bet slip only wins if all the selections are correct;

System. You can place this type of bet in the "Multiple" field at the bottom of the bet slip. This provides more flexibility, as a portion of the stake can be returned even if not all selections are correct.

Betting Options in Lucky Star App

The Lucky Star app offers a comprehensive suite of betting options, catering to the diverse interests and preferences of its users. Sports enthusiasts can explore a wide range of betting markets, where they can put their knowledge and prediction skills to the test. In addition to the sports betting features, the Lucky Star app also boasts an impressive selection of casino entertainment. In addition, the Lucky Star app provides many additional features such as:

Live Streaming

The Lucky Star app provides live-streaming capabilities. Customers can enjoy the exciting spectacle in real-time, allowing them to make informed decisions and capitalize on the latest developments in the field.

Push Notifications

In order not to let its users miss out on valuable betting opportunities, Lucky Star offers in-app push notifications. Through them, the app provides timely updates of the latest odds, game results, and special offers for every mobile app user.

Online Casino Games

The Lucky Star app offers an extensive selection of online casino games from up to the exciting world of slot machines. Players can also enjoy a variety of instant-win games with high multipliers. Some of the most popular sections at Lucky Star online casino include:

Slot games;

Table games;

Games with live dealers.

Live Casino

The live casino brings more fun and excitement to any player. With state-of-the-art broadcasting technology and professional dealers, the live casino feature brings players a lot of emotions and enhances their gaming experience. With a wide selection of live table games including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, players can take part in exciting live-streaming sessions accompanied by high-definition video and immersive sound.

Cash-Out

The Lucky Star app provides its users with the ability to cash out their winnings at any stage of a bet. This innovative feature allows players to lock in their profits, reducing potential losses and maximizing control over their gaming experience.

Live Cricket Betting

Cricket betting at Lucky Star is highly relevant, as the popularity of the sport is unmatched. Furthermore, this format of betting is not limited to one sport, and is available for most disciplines Users can immerse themselves in the thrilling action of cricket or soccer matches by betting on a variety of in-play markets, from individual player performances to match outcomes.

Esports Betting

The app takes into account the growing popularity of esports and provides its users with a lot of interesting markets on popular disciplines like Dota 2, CS 2, and LoL. Punters are free to explore a wide range of competitive gaming events, ranging from well-known world tournaments to niche league competitions.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

Users can participate in virtual sports and cricket simulators where they can bet on algorithmically generated matches and events. This feature allows customers to enjoy the excitement of sports betting even when actual events are not available.

Pre-Match Betting

Pre-match betting is also available on the Lucky Star app, allowing punters to bet on upcoming sporting events and matches. A variety of pre-match markets and competitive odds are also available to choose from.

Lucrative Offers

The Lucky Star app offers a good selection of bonuses, from generous welcome packages to constant rewards for activity. Furthermore, they are not limited only to new players – everyone can get a gift and enjoy it.

Multi-Betting

The Lucky Star app offers its users the ability to multi-bet, allowing them to make predictions on several events or outcomes at the same time. The feature allows you to maximize your profits, as one successful multi-event bet can yield significantly higher payouts than individual bets.

Live Match Statistics

In the Lucky Star app, match statistics are updated in real-time. This approach allows users to make informed bets by analyzing the provided statistics and improves the overall betting experience.

Lucky Star Casino App

This Lucky Star app for PC or mobile is not only about sports betting but also a huge selection of over 10,000 games available in just one click. This includes titles from numerous providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, Play’n Go and more. By downloading the Lucky Star casino app gambling fans give themselves access to play their favorite games comfortably no matter where they are.

Casino Games in the Lucky Star App

The 10 000 titles of Lucky Star app are spread out across numerous sections, each of which has something amazing to offer:





Slots. This is the biggest category on the site with the most popular games being Baba Yaga Tales, Gates of Olympus, Zeus vs Hades;

Blackjack. As a classic table game, blackjack enjoys immense popularity, with the most beloved variations being Blackjack One, Speed Blackjack, Blackjack Multihand;

Roulette. This game, sometimes called wheel of fortune, is another immortal classics with the most popular tiles including XXXtreme Lightning Roulette, European Roulette, and Speed Roulette;

Baccarat. For those who enjoy card games with high RTP Baccarat Deluxe, Lightning Baccarat, and Fortune Baccarat and amazing choices;

Crash Games. Despite being relatively new, crash games have already conquered millions of players, with the most notable titles being Aviator, JetX, Spaceman;

Live Shows. For players that seek something new and exciting in a live format, Monopoly Live, Crazy Time, and Lightning Storm would be a perfect match.

Lucky Star Mobile Version (Website)

Lucky Star recognizes the importance of mobile accessibility in modern online gambling. To meet the needs of players with limited device’s memory, Lucky Star provides a site adapted for all phones and tables, which provides the same gaming experience as the desktop version. Whether you are using an iOS, Android, or even KaiOS device, Lucky Star's mobile site offers seamless access to your favorite games, promotions, account management and sports via the browser. Worry not, even if your device can’t handle betting through the app, the site will allow you to do so with no issues.

System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the Lucky Star Website

While mobile devices have become an integral part of our lifes, the ability to play your favorite gambling games on the go is becoming increasingly important. That is why Lucky Star pays special attention to making the platform accessible not only via the app, but also with the mobile version of the site.

Mobile version is a perfect solution for those who have weak devices that can’t handle the app. As long as you can access the internet via your phone, you will be able to make a bet on your favorite sport or launch the casino game to enjoy it.

Differences Between the Mobile Version and Website

Despite the identical coverage of services, there are some differences between the Lucky Star app and mobile version of the site. To showcase that, we’ve prepared a table with comparison of their advantages and disadvantages:

Lucky Star Mobile App Lucky Star Mobile Website Requires downloading, and takes up memory on your phone; There is no download required, which saves memory on your mobile device; Exclusive bonus offers for users of the app; Bonus offers are identical to desktop version; The app depends only on the technical aspects of the device; The site’s performance is influenced by both the device and browser; Instant push notifications; Only the updates info on the site is available; Requires certain system performance to be accessible. No system requirements.

Payment Methods at the App

The Lucky Star app offers a comprehensive selection of payment methods to facilitate seamless deposits and withdrawals. Whether players prefer traditional banking options or the convenience of digital wallets and cryptocurrencies, the app caters to an extensive range of customer preferences:

Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commission Fees PhonePe 300 INR 50,000 INR Some minutes Free PayTM 300 INR 50,000 INR Some minutes Free UPI 300 INR 100,000 INR Some minutes Free Crypto Variety Variety Some minutes Free

How to Make a Deposit?

Making a deposit is the second step on the way to playing and betting. Fortunately, as long as a player performs all the actions described below, it will take only a few minutes:

Register or sign in to your account; Go to the Payment Section; Choose Payment Method; Enter Payment Details, like wallet address or bank account requisites; Review the specified information and confirm the transaction.

Customer Support Service on the Lucky Star Mobile App

Lucky Star provides extensive customer support on both app and mobile site, ensuring that everyone has as smooth of experience as possible. The customer support team is accessible via several methods, namely live chat, email, and telephone. Below, we provide a detailed description of all the ways of contacting them:

The ways to contact Details Live Chat This is the fastest method to gain the answer to your question. Live Chat is available 24/7, with the access using the chat icon; Email Support If your questions require more situations, then it is better to write to the email of Lucky Star. The response time is no more than 24 hours; Telephone The phone line is available during business hours and offers a direct channel for complaints; FAQ Section A wide range of questions is covered in the Frequently Asked Questions section. You can try to find an answer here before contacting support.

Conclusion About the Lucky Star App by SportsCafe

In conclusion, the Lucky Star app presents a compelling proposition for sports betting enthusiasts in India. With its extensive coverage of popular sports, immersive live betting features, and secure platform, the app offers an experience that caters to the diverse needs of modern Indian players. In addition, there is also a section for online casino fans, which offers more than 10,000 games. All in all, SportsCafe's final words for those who are looking for a good gambling app are – Lucky Star app is definitely worth your time.

The Most Common Questions about the Lucky Star App (FAQ)

Among Indian players, the Lucky Star app is becoming an increasingly popular option. That is why there are more and more questions about its features and functionality. Here are some answers to the most frequently asked questions:

Is Lucky Star App Legal in India?

Yes, the Lucky Star Casino app is considered legal in India. The platform is operated by Versus Odds B.V. under the laws of Curaçao and holds License No. 8048/JAZ2021-033 issued by Antillephone N.V. This regulatory approval allows Lucky Star Casino to offer its services to players located in India legally.

Is There a Mobile Version of the Casino Available?

Yes, the Lucky Star Casino offers a fully-fledged mobile version of its platform, accessible through both iOS and Android devices. The mobile app provides an unparalleled and responsive gaming experience, allowing players to use the same extensive collection of casino games and features as the desktop version.

How to Install Lucky Star on IOS?

This process is characterized by its simplicity since it does not require downloading a full-fledged application but involves a shortcut. Therefore, it is enough to go to the top of the review, find the button for download for iOS devices, and add it to the home screen by clicking the "Share" button.

Which Bonuses Does Lucky Star App Offer to New Players?

The Lucky Star app provides a generous welcome bonus package to attract new players. This includes a generous bonus on your first deposit. In addition, the Lucky Star app offers loyalty programs, cashback, free spins, and promo codes not only for newbies but also for regular players.