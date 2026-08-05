New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Delhi Premier League Match Prediction NEW 48 % Chance of Winning PUR 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Delhi Premier League is all set to provide fans with another exciting game, as it will be New Delhi Tigers going against Purani Dilli 6. This match will be played on 6 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. New Delhi Tigers are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Outer Delhi Warriors in a super over. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 will be keen to secure a win in the next game and rank up in the standings.

Who will win? New Delhi Tigers Purani Dilli 6 Vote 0 votes

Facts: Purani Dilli 6 have won their previous match against New Delhi Tigers by 10 runs.

Lakshay Thareja, from New Delhi Tigers, has scored 153 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 148.58.

Pankaj Jaiswal, from Purani Dilli 6, has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Chances of Winning

Purani Dilli 6 will enter the next game against New Delhi Tigers with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against them in the previous match, which could help them to secure a win. They have players such as Anuj Rawat, who has scored 154 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 181.17, and Pankaj Jaiswal, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20. On the other hand, New Delhi Tigers will be keen to secure a win in the upcoming match. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Lakshay Thareja, who has scored 153 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 148.54, and Hritik Shokeen, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.75.

New Delhi Tigers Chances of Winning: 48%

Purani Dilli 6 Chances of Winning: 52%

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Delhi Tigers have not been able to perform well in the current edition. Even though the team has managed to play three games so far, they have secured just one win and lost the remaining two games. In the match against Purani Dilli 6, they will be keen to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Himmat Singh, who has scored 89 runs in 3 innings at an average of 29.67, and Manish Sehrawat, who has scored 62 runs in 2 innings at an average of 31. Manish Sehrawat has taken 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.25.

On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 have been one of the key performers in this tournament. As the team prepares for the upcoming match against New Delhi Tigers, the team will be looking at it as an opportunity to secure another win. With a strong record against them, this seems as an opportunity to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Dev Lakra, who has scored 117 runs in 2 innings at an average of 58.50, and Lalit Yadav, who has scored 37 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 176.19. Rajneesh Dadar has been able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31.33.

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New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Match Toss Prediction

The match between New Delhi Tigers and Purani Dilli 6 will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between New Delhi Tigers and Purani Dilli 6 could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 55% chance of rain.

Light Rain 80% Humidity 27° - 31° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 80% Humidity 27° - 31° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

New Delhi Tigers and Purani Dilli 6 Player List

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Team Form

New Delhi Tigers Team Form

New Delhi Tigers have not been able to carry their winning momentum in this tournament. The team holds just one win and two losses in its last three games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Yashjeet, who has scored 39 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19.50, and Pradyuman Sanan, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12.50.

Purani Dilli 6 Team Form

Purani Dilli 6 has been able to do well in this tournament. The team holds a win and a loss in the two games it has played, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Samarth Seth, who has scored 37 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18.50, and Udhav Mohan, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 7.25.

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null New Delhi Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Purani Delhi 6 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Top Batters

Lakshay Thareja is the highest run-scorer for New Delhi Tigers in this tournament. He has managed to score 153 runs for the team in 3 innings at a strike rate of 148.54.

Anuj Rawat is still holding his place as the highest run-scorer for Purani Dilli 6. He has managed to score 154 runs for the team in 2 innings at a strike rate of 181.17.

New Delhi Tigers vs Purani Dilli 6 Top Bowlers

Hritik Shokeen is the leading wicket-taker for New Delhi Tigers this season. He has been able to take 4 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 15.75.

Pankaj Jaiswal is the leading wicket-taker for Purani Dilli 6 this season. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in just 2 innings at an average of 20.