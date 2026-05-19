Rajabets Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Rajabets App: 3.9 ★★★★★ Download APP Rajabets Rajabets offers new players as one of the best cricket betting sites in 2026 and one of the best football betting sites in 2026 a sports welcome bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR for a minimum deposit of INR 200. You get to use some of the most convenient payment methods such as UPI and Paytm. To learn more about downloading the Rajabets apk, be sure to read the following review. Welcome bonus 200% up to 100,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Rajabets

Rajabets App Overview

Players interested in playing on the Rajabets app can now learn about the device requirements, licence, and the initial bonus they may claim should check the table in addition. Moreover, the convenience you shall get with the Rajabets app is high, considering the app is very easy to use and offers many betting options. Check the table for a quick overview of the app.

The current version of the application 1.1.3 APK file size 25.8 Installed client size 90 Mb Supported operating systems Android Cost of downloading Free to download Licence No. ALSI-202509014-FI1 Welcome bonus Sports Welcome Bonus (200% up to 100,000 INR), Casino Welcome Bonus (200% up to 100,000 INR + 500 FS in Chicken Road 2) Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods PhonePe, PayTM, IMPS, UPI, GPay, iCashOne, Whatsapp Pay, Amazon Pay, Freecharge, Fampay, Yono, CRED, Crypto

The Rajabets app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, online football betting apps, online horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, kabaddi betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings.

Advantages and Disadvantages Rajabets possesses tons of features and benefits for Indian players, however, after our analysis, we were able to identify some drawbacks as well. Luckily, there are far more advantages you get to find comfort in compared to the subtitle disadvantages. Continue reading to see the Rajabets app’s strong points and beneficial features versus the cons you might encounter while gaming. Advantages Disadvantages An option to choose your welcome bonus of 150% match up to INR 100,000 for either the casino or sports betting section No dedicated iOS app Numerous payment methods, including PayTM and Jeton The application is for young Crypto-friendly as it operates with USDT No other widely-spoken language besides Hindi, Telugu, Indonesian, and English Live betting Excessive amounts of sports betting markets, including Cricket, Basketball, Ice Hockey, Soccer, etc. Horse Racing is not available Virtual sports betting is available Customer support available in Hindi

The Rajabets App Functionality and Design Rajabets app is developed, so players get access to the important menus with a tap. The sports, casino, and promotion sections are upfront and will get you a step closer to placing your bet. Some of the other useful functions of the app include: Easy navigation;

Straightforward betting system;

Live casino and live betting sections;

More than 30 available sports and thousands of casino games;

Huge variety of payment methods. There are many more benefits that registered players will get through the app. Make sure to download it and experience the full palette of the operator's features.

Download Rajabets APK for Android The downloading and installing process of the Rajabets apk is fairly easy to go through. All you have to do is follow several easy steps to become able to play on your android supported mobile device. Continue reading the step-by-step guide for detailed instructions. 1 Get your device ready Enter the settings menu on your Android device, go to ‘privacy’, and allow the installation of apps from unfamiliar sources. Download APK 2 Visit Rajabets Open the Rajabets official website through our link. 3 Download the apk file Click on the mobile app download button and download the Rajabets Android apk. 4 Install the Rajabets app Access the apk file in your downloads and open it to initiate the installation of the app. 5 Open the app and register Once the app icon shows on your screen, you can sign up and go to the sports or casino section. Download for Android The procedure of signing up comes with additional easy steps. However, make sure to go through the security setting for which you can learn more in addition. Security Settings for Install the App To get full access after going through the Rajabets com app download procedure, you ought to do a few things. Mainly, you should enable access to the app by going into the following security settings. Open the ‘Settings’ menu on your device; Enter the ‘advanced’ sub-section; Choose the ‘privacy’ menu; Tap the slide button to ‘unknown sources’; Accept the system pop-up warning; Go back to the Rajabets apk download by clicking it; Wait for the process to finish; Enjoy the Rajabets App. This will provide access and will allow you to register/login and bet on your favourite sports and games. System Requirements for Android Indian users, who want to bet on the go, must first make sure they have mobile devices that support the latest version of the Rajabets app. Before downloading the Rajabets apk on your Android device, check if your software version is compatible with the app. Minimum version 1.1.3 or higher Memory needed At least 100 Mb APK file weight 25.8 Mb Application weight 90 Mb Processor Frequency 1,2 Hz Cost of download Free Compare your device’s requirements with this table to know whether or not the app will be fully supported. Only after making sure your device fulfils the specifications will you be able to enjoy the Rajabets app’s benefits. Supported Android Devices If you possess any of the following Android devices, then you will be able to go through the Rajabets apk download procedure and install the dedicated app. All of the following devices fully support the Rajabets app download and gameplay: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra;

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra;

RealMe GT;

OnePlus 9 Pro;

Asus Rog Phone 5;

Vivo X79 Pro+;

IQOO 7 Legend;

Oppo Reno 6 Pro;

Motorola Edge 30 Pro;

Poco X4 Pro 5G, etc. Our experts at SportsCafe made sure all devices on this list would provide mobile users with a smooth experience. Moreover, this is not a complete list, and the app is supported on numerous other Android-supported devices.

Download Rajabets App for iOS If you want to dive into betting activities on your IOS-supported iPhone or iPad, there are several easy steps you ought to go through. Although there isn’t a Rajabets app for iOS, users can still get a hold of the platform by playing on the mobile-optimised website. Here’s a step-by-step scheme on how to access the site through your iOS device: 1 Visit the official site Click on our link to access the Rajabets mobile site. Go to website 2 Click the sign-up button Enter the IOS-optimised platform and look through the lobby to locate the ‘sign up’ button. 3 Fill out the registration form Follow the registration instructions to be able to make an account. 4 Confirm Agree to the terms and conditions, and confirm the data you’re entered. 5 Enjoy the platform Make a deposit and start betting through the mobile site. Download the app Although without a dedicated app, IOS users can still register and wager on their favourite sports via the mobile website. System Requirements for iOS Since iOS users don’t have a dedicated app to bet on, the system requirements for accessing the Rajabets mobile browser version aren’t too demanding. Still, to ensure your device will support the platform properly, compare the requirements in the following table with your hand-held iOS device. RAM 1 GB Free Space 100 MB Processor 1,2 Hz The Apk installation and ‘free space’ boxes are empty as there is no specific application, but rather, users can play on the mobile-optimised version. Supported iOS Devices IOS users who want to feel the magic of the Rajabets app on their devices should check out the following available models for smooth app operation. iPhone X - iPhone 13;

iPhone 13 Mini;

iPhone 13 Pro;

iPhone 13 Pro Max;

iPhone SE (third generation);

iPad Pro 12.9-in. (5th generation);

iPad Pro 11-in. (3rd generation);

iPod Touch (7th generation);

iPad Air (5th generation);

iPad Mini (6th generation), etc. All of the abovementioned phones have been tested, and it was concluded the Rajabets platform works flawlessly on these devices.

How to Register in Rajabets App? New players can get into the Rajabets club through the app by going through several simple steps. After the Rajabets app download procedure is completed, newbies can open an account by doing the following: Tap the app and enter the lobby. You can find yellow button in the top right corner of the screen and click on it Pick a username and password, and fill in the rest of the boxes, including email, phone number, birth date, gender, etc. Confirm your data input by clicking on the ‘join now’ button you will find at the bottom of the dialogue menu. Open your email and click the link the operator has sent you to confirm the entire registration procedure. New members can then log in every day for betting adventures by clicking the Rajabets login button next to the ‘join now.’ After creating an account, you can make a deposit and start placing bets.

How to Make a Deposit at the App? Making a deposit is necessary for claiming the nice welcome bonus offered on behalf of the operator to newly registered members only. Also, you cannot bet on your favourite sports if you don’t top up your account with cash. To deposit, make sure to follow these simple steps: Log into your account. Go to the ‘cashier’ section. Pick your most trusted payment method. Insert the amount you want to deposit. Confirm. After performing all these steps, you will be able to claim a bonus and continue with the Rajabets app’s betting activities.

Payment Methods at the App The Rajabets app offers a huge variety of deposit and withdrawal methods through which you can transfer your funds. Check the info-packed table below to learn more about the banking options you can use on the Rajabets app. Deposit Methods Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commission Fees PhonePe 200 INR 50,000 INR Instant None PayTM 150 INR 50,000 INR Instant None IMPS 500 INR 100,000 INR Instant None UPI 150 INR 50,000 INR Instant None GPay 150 INR 50,000 INR Instant None iCashOne 200 INR 500,000 INR Instant None Whatsapp Pay 200 INR 50,000 INR Instant None Amazon Pay 200 INR 50,000 INR Instant None Freecharge 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None Fampay 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None Yono 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None CRED 300 INR 100,000 INR Instant None Crypto Variety Variety Instant None

How to Get a Bonus in Rajabets App? Registered mobile users can receive various ongoing casino and sports betting bonuses on the Rajabets app. You can obtain many rewards, including no deposits, welcome offers, deposit bonus matches, bonuses for the first deposit, free spins, free bets, crypto bonuses, and cashback prizes. The only difference in the process is the terms and conditions for the specific bonus e.g. the deposit value to become an eligible player. The procedure to claim the sports betting welcome bonus consists of several main steps you should fulfil: Open the Rajabets app and fill in the registration form. During registration, pick the sports welcome promo and confirm your account. Pick your preferred banking method and transfer a minimum of INR 200 into your account to qualify for the bonus. Wait for the funds to be transferred to your account, then go to the sports section and start betting! Be sure not to miss any important information addressing the Rajabets bonus to get the most out of the deal. Welcome Bonus for Mobile Users Players can claim a reward for the first deposit either through the casino registration bonus or the sports deal. Great prizes are within reach for all newly registered players. Check the table to see the main conditions and the type of prize you shall receive should you engage with it. Type of Welcome Bonus Size of Bonus Conditions Sports Betting Welcome Bonus 200% up to 100,000 INR Must be a registered user;

Must claim the bonus with the first deposit Casino Welcome Bonus 200% up to 100,000 INR + 500 FS in Chicken Road 2 Must be a registered user;

Must claim the bonus with the first deposit Worth mentioning is that one player can have only one account, and each welcome deal can be claimed only once. Wagering the Welcome Bonus The registration bonus comes with a few terms, including wagering requirements. New customers will have to wager their winnings as many times as the bonuses state before they are allowed to request a cashout. However, they should also respect the following rules attached to the signup offer: Customers have 30 days to complete the wagering requirements for both welcome bonuses;

Those who’ve claimed the sports welcome bonus have to fulfil x30 wagering requirements;

Only bets with 1.90 odds will contribute toward completing this task;

Players who’ve claimed the casino welcome bonus should go through x40 wagering requirements;

Casino players can finish the WR task by playing all available casino games;

Newcomers cannot spend the deposited amount until they finish the wagering requirement; otherwise, the bonus will be cancelled immediately. If you carefully follow the rules above, you will be able to cash out through your preferred method.