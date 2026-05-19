Rajabets Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026
Rajabets
App:
Rajabets
Rajabets offers new players as one of the best cricket betting sites in 2026 and one of the best football betting sites in 2026 a sports welcome bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR for a minimum deposit of INR 200. You get to use some of the most convenient payment methods such as UPI and Paytm. To learn more about downloading the Rajabets apk, be sure to read the following review.
Welcome bonus
200% up to 100,000 INR
Promocode:
No Promo
Rajabets App Overview
Players interested in playing on the Rajabets app can now learn about the device requirements, licence, and the initial bonus they may claim should check the table in addition. Moreover, the convenience you shall get with the Rajabets app is high, considering the app is very easy to use and offers many betting options. Check the table for a quick overview of the app.
|
The current version of the application
|
1.1.3
|
APK file size
|
25.8
|
Installed client size
|
90 Mb
|
Supported operating systems
|
Android
|
Cost of downloading
|
Free to download
|
Licence
|
No. ALSI-202509014-FI1
|
Welcome bonus
|
Sports Welcome Bonus (200% up to 100,000 INR), Casino Welcome Bonus (200% up to 100,000 INR + 500 FS in Chicken Road 2)
|
Hindi language support
|
Yes
|
Deposit / Withdrawal methods
|
PhonePe, PayTM, IMPS, UPI, GPay, iCashOne, Whatsapp Pay, Amazon Pay, Freecharge, Fampay, Yono, CRED, Crypto
The Rajabets app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, online football betting apps, online horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, kabaddi betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings.
Advantages and Disadvantages
Rajabets possesses tons of features and benefits for Indian players, however, after our analysis, we were able to identify some drawbacks as well. Luckily, there are far more advantages you get to find comfort in compared to the subtitle disadvantages. Continue reading to see the Rajabets app’s strong points and beneficial features versus the cons you might encounter while gaming.
|
Advantages
|
Disadvantages
|
An option to choose your welcome bonus of 150% match up to INR 100,000 for either the casino or sports betting section
|
No dedicated iOS app
|
Numerous payment methods, including PayTM and Jeton
|
The application is for young
|
Crypto-friendly as it operates with USDT
|
No other widely-spoken language besides Hindi, Telugu, Indonesian, and English
|
Live betting
|
Excessive amounts of sports betting markets, including Cricket, Basketball, Ice Hockey, Soccer, etc.
|
Horse Racing is not available
|
Virtual sports betting is available
|
Customer support available in Hindi
The Rajabets App Functionality and Design
Rajabets app is developed, so players get access to the important menus with a tap. The sports, casino, and promotion sections are upfront and will get you a step closer to placing your bet. Some of the other useful functions of the app include:
- Easy navigation;
- Straightforward betting system;
- Live casino and live betting sections;
- More than 30 available sports and thousands of casino games;
- Huge variety of payment methods.
There are many more benefits that registered players will get through the app. Make sure to download it and experience the full palette of the operator's features.
Download Rajabets APK for Android
The downloading and installing process of the Rajabets apk is fairly easy to go through. All you have to do is follow several easy steps to become able to play on your android supported mobile device. Continue reading the step-by-step guide for detailed instructions.
Get your device ready
Enter the settings menu on your Android device, go to ‘privacy’, and allow the installation of apps from unfamiliar sources.Download APK
Visit Rajabets
Open the Rajabets official website through our link.
Download the apk file
Click on the mobile app download button and download the Rajabets Android apk.
Install the Rajabets app
Access the apk file in your downloads and open it to initiate the installation of the app.
Open the app and register
Once the app icon shows on your screen, you can sign up and go to the sports or casino section.Download for Android
The procedure of signing up comes with additional easy steps. However, make sure to go through the security setting for which you can learn more in addition.
Security Settings for Install the App
To get full access after going through the Rajabets com app download procedure, you ought to do a few things. Mainly, you should enable access to the app by going into the following security settings.
- Open the ‘Settings’ menu on your device;
- Enter the ‘advanced’ sub-section;
- Choose the ‘privacy’ menu;
- Tap the slide button to ‘unknown sources’;
- Accept the system pop-up warning;
- Go back to the Rajabets apk download by clicking it;
- Wait for the process to finish;
- Enjoy the Rajabets App.
This will provide access and will allow you to register/login and bet on your favourite sports and games.
System Requirements for Android
Indian users, who want to bet on the go, must first make sure they have mobile devices that support the latest version of the Rajabets app. Before downloading the Rajabets apk on your Android device, check if your software version is compatible with the app.
|
Minimum version
|
1.1.3 or higher
|
Memory needed
|
At least 100 Mb
|
APK file weight
|
25.8 Mb
|
Application weight
|
90 Mb
|
Processor Frequency
|
1,2 Hz
|
Cost of download
|
Free
Compare your device’s requirements with this table to know whether or not the app will be fully supported. Only after making sure your device fulfils the specifications will you be able to enjoy the Rajabets app’s benefits.
Supported Android Devices
If you possess any of the following Android devices, then you will be able to go through the Rajabets apk download procedure and install the dedicated app. All of the following devices fully support the Rajabets app download and gameplay:
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra;
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra;
- RealMe GT;
- OnePlus 9 Pro;
- Asus Rog Phone 5;
- Vivo X79 Pro+;
- IQOO 7 Legend;
- Oppo Reno 6 Pro;
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro;
- Poco X4 Pro 5G, etc.
Our experts at SportsCafe made sure all devices on this list would provide mobile users with a smooth experience. Moreover, this is not a complete list, and the app is supported on numerous other Android-supported devices.
Download Rajabets App for iOS
If you want to dive into betting activities on your IOS-supported iPhone or iPad, there are several easy steps you ought to go through. Although there isn’t a Rajabets app for iOS, users can still get a hold of the platform by playing on the mobile-optimised website. Here’s a step-by-step scheme on how to access the site through your iOS device:
Visit the official site
Click on our link to access the Rajabets mobile site.Go to website
Click the sign-up button
Enter the IOS-optimised platform and look through the lobby to locate the ‘sign up’ button.
Fill out the registration form
Follow the registration instructions to be able to make an account.
Confirm
Agree to the terms and conditions, and confirm the data you’re entered.
Enjoy the platform
Make a deposit and start betting through the mobile site.Download the app
Although without a dedicated app, IOS users can still register and wager on their favourite sports via the mobile website.
System Requirements for iOS
Since iOS users don’t have a dedicated app to bet on, the system requirements for accessing the Rajabets mobile browser version aren’t too demanding. Still, to ensure your device will support the platform properly, compare the requirements in the following table with your hand-held iOS device.
|
RAM
|
1 GB
|
Free Space
|
100 MB
|
Processor
|
1,2 Hz
The Apk installation and ‘free space’ boxes are empty as there is no specific application, but rather, users can play on the mobile-optimised version.
Supported iOS Devices
IOS users who want to feel the magic of the Rajabets app on their devices should check out the following available models for smooth app operation.
- iPhone X - iPhone 13;
- iPhone 13 Mini;
- iPhone 13 Pro;
- iPhone 13 Pro Max;
- iPhone SE (third generation);
- iPad Pro 12.9-in. (5th generation);
- iPad Pro 11-in. (3rd generation);
- iPod Touch (7th generation);
- iPad Air (5th generation);
- iPad Mini (6th generation), etc.
All of the abovementioned phones have been tested, and it was concluded the Rajabets platform works flawlessly on these devices.
How to Register in Rajabets App?
New players can get into the Rajabets club through the app by going through several simple steps. After the Rajabets app download procedure is completed, newbies can open an account by doing the following:
- Tap the app and enter the lobby.
- You can find yellow button in the top right corner of the screen and click on it
- Pick a username and password, and fill in the rest of the boxes, including email, phone number, birth date, gender, etc.
- Confirm your data input by clicking on the ‘join now’ button you will find at the bottom of the dialogue menu.
- Open your email and click the link the operator has sent you to confirm the entire registration procedure.
New members can then log in every day for betting adventures by clicking the Rajabets login button next to the ‘join now.’ After creating an account, you can make a deposit and start placing bets.
How to Make a Deposit at the App?
Making a deposit is necessary for claiming the nice welcome bonus offered on behalf of the operator to newly registered members only. Also, you cannot bet on your favourite sports if you don’t top up your account with cash. To deposit, make sure to follow these simple steps:
- Log into your account.
- Go to the ‘cashier’ section.
- Pick your most trusted payment method.
- Insert the amount you want to deposit.
- Confirm.
After performing all these steps, you will be able to claim a bonus and continue with the Rajabets app’s betting activities.
Payment Methods at the App
The Rajabets app offers a huge variety of deposit and withdrawal methods through which you can transfer your funds. Check the info-packed table below to learn more about the banking options you can use on the Rajabets app.
Deposit Methods
|Service
|Minimum deposit
|Maximum deposit
|Funds deposit time
|Commission Fees
|PhonePe
|200 INR
|50,000 INR
|Instant
|None
|PayTM
|150 INR
|50,000 INR
|Instant
|None
|IMPS
|500 INR
|100,000 INR
|Instant
|None
|UPI
|150 INR
|50,000 INR
|Instant
|None
|GPay
|150 INR
|50,000 INR
|Instant
|None
|iCashOne
|200 INR
|500,000 INR
|Instant
|None
|Whatsapp Pay
|200 INR
|50,000 INR
|Instant
|None
|Amazon Pay
|200 INR
|50,000 INR
|Instant
|None
|Freecharge
|300 INR
|100,000 INR
|Instant
|None
|Fampay
|300 INR
|100,000 INR
|Instant
|None
|Yono
|300 INR
|100,000 INR
|Instant
|None
|CRED
|300 INR
|100,000 INR
|Instant
|None
|Crypto
|Variety
|Variety
|Instant
|None
How to Get a Bonus in Rajabets App?
Registered mobile users can receive various ongoing casino and sports betting bonuses on the Rajabets app. You can obtain many rewards, including no deposits, welcome offers, deposit bonus matches, bonuses for the first deposit, free spins, free bets, crypto bonuses, and cashback prizes.
The only difference in the process is the terms and conditions for the specific bonus e.g. the deposit value to become an eligible player. The procedure to claim the sports betting welcome bonus consists of several main steps you should fulfil:
- Open the Rajabets app and fill in the registration form.
- During registration, pick the sports welcome promo and confirm your account.
- Pick your preferred banking method and transfer a minimum of INR 200 into your account to qualify for the bonus.
- Wait for the funds to be transferred to your account, then go to the sports section and start betting!
Be sure not to miss any important information addressing the Rajabets bonus to get the most out of the deal.
Welcome Bonus for Mobile Users
Players can claim a reward for the first deposit either through the casino registration bonus or the sports deal. Great prizes are within reach for all newly registered players. Check the table to see the main conditions and the type of prize you shall receive should you engage with it.
|
Type of Welcome Bonus
|
Size of Bonus
|
Conditions
|
Sports Betting Welcome Bonus
|
200% up to 100,000 INR
|
Must be a registered user;
|
Casino Welcome Bonus
|
200% up to 100,000 INR + 500 FS in Chicken Road 2
|
Must be a registered user;
Worth mentioning is that one player can have only one account, and each welcome deal can be claimed only once.
Wagering the Welcome Bonus
The registration bonus comes with a few terms, including wagering requirements. New customers will have to wager their winnings as many times as the bonuses state before they are allowed to request a cashout. However, they should also respect the following rules attached to the signup offer:
- Customers have 30 days to complete the wagering requirements for both welcome bonuses;
- Those who’ve claimed the sports welcome bonus have to fulfil x30 wagering requirements;
- Only bets with 1.90 odds will contribute toward completing this task;
- Players who’ve claimed the casino welcome bonus should go through x40 wagering requirements;
- Casino players can finish the WR task by playing all available casino games;
- Newcomers cannot spend the deposited amount until they finish the wagering requirement; otherwise, the bonus will be cancelled immediately.
If you carefully follow the rules above, you will be able to cash out through your preferred method.
Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App
Aside from the welcome bonuses, the Rajabets app possesses an abundance of ongoing promotions giving out no deposits, free spins, free bets, etc. Check our list to see some of the best and most lucrative promotions that all registered mobile players can claim.
- Instant Cashback for Sports;
- Everyday Free Spins;
- 20% Crypto Deposit Bonus.
There are many more ongoing offers on the Rajabets app. Make sure to visit the promo page and browse through the rest of the deals that can bring you awesome rewards.
Instant Cashback for Sports
If you bet on sports, you can get 10% to 25% cashback. At the end of the week you will receive a part of the money spent on bets.
Every Deposit Free Spins
Get free spins on every deposit and receive quick cashback on losses. The number of spins depends on your deposit and can go up to 200 free spins. The minimum deposit to join the offer is 2,000 INR.
You can claim the bonus once per day between 00:00 and 23:59. The number of spins increases with your deposit amount, and higher deposits unlock more spins. Free spins are available on selected slot games and are credited after the deposit.
20% Crypto Deposit Bonus
Get a cashback bonus of 20% upon making any deposit with cryptocurrency. The cashback is credited to your account immediately. For example, if you make a deposit worth 5,000 INR using Bitcoin, Litecoin or Ethereum, you will get 200 INR as a cashback bonus.
How to Bet on Cricket Using Rajabets App?
Making a bet on Cricket using the Rajabets app is fairly easy. Only a few short steps separate you from wagering on your favourite sport. The step-by-step procedure goes as follows:
- Download the Rajabets app.
- Go through the registration process.
- Make a deposit.
- Visit the Cricket section.
- Choose the match, league, or championship you want to bet on.
- Place your wager.
Before registering, you can also choose to claim one of the available bonuses and further boost your bankroll.
Which Cricket Could I Bet on?
The Rajabets app offers numerous ways through which you can bet on Cricket. The cricket menu is pretty diverse and offers numerous options for passionate bettors:
- Local Championships;
- International Championships;
- Indian Premier League;
- Virtual Cricket betting;
- Live Cricket, etc.
This is not a complete list, as the operator provides many more cricket betting options. Visit the Rajabets app to find them all.
Other Available Sports for Betting
One of the greatest things about the Rajabets app is that you get to bet on tons of different sports. The vast selection you can place your wagers on includes the following sports:
- Cricket;
- Soccer;
- Basketball;
- eCricket;
- Tennis;
- Table Tennis;
- Volleyball;
- Ice Hockey;
- American Football;
- Boxing;
- Baseball;
- Rugby;
- MMA, etc.
If you’re interested in the full offer of sports betting markets available, download the Rajabets app and explore the sports section.
Rajabets Casino App
Gambling fans will be happy to know that Rajabets encompasses the most popular casino games. You can find all titles, providers, and casino promotions in the online casino section after downloading and installing the Rajabets casino app. Here’s how to access it and claim the casino welcome deal:
- Install the Rajabets app.
- Make an account.
- Select the welcome casino bonus during registration.
- Deposit a qualifying amount.
Wait for the bonus funds to be transferred and start playing your favourite casino games!
There is nothing more left for gambling fans to do but sign up or log in and explore the huge casino game palette.
Entertainment at the Casino
Rajabets offers premium casino entertainment despite being more popular for its sports section. Gamblers who want to enjoy casino games can explore the following categories:
- Provably Fair;
- Indian;
- Fishing & Hunting;
- Feature Buy;
- Megaways;
- Jackpot;
- Table Games.
All these sections are packed with games developed by some of the best game providers in the industry and feature high-quality designs.
Do I Need to Update the Rajabets App?
It is advisable to update the latest version of the Rajabets app, but it’s not mandatory. The update will give you access to all the latest features and innovations. You can set your device to do this automatically with these few steps:
- Download the latest apk file and open the section on your phone where it is located.
- Tap the file.
- This action will start the downloading process of the latest updates on the app.
- You can do this action to gain access to the newest additions with each update.
By doing this, you will be able to get regular updates and thus not miss out on any new features.
Security of the App
We believe the security registered users will enjoy at Rajabets downloaded app is on a high level. Several characteristics contribute to this:
- SSL encryption. The SSL software technology allows encrypted links to be created between the server and all users. Close monitoring prevents third parties from abusing any data players have provided.
- Valid licence. The fact that Rajabets is submitted to the strict supervision of the Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan speaks volumes about the security players get.
- Verification. All players must complete a verification process to become eligible members. This procedure might come up yet again for users to be able to make money transfers.
Rest assured, you will have safe gameplay on your mobile after completing the Rajabets com app download procedure.
Bet Types at Rajabets App
Players who like to mix it up and bet on multiple sports simultaneously can do it with the Rajabets app. The platform features many bet types, the most popular being:
- Single. Single bets are the easiest to understand. Bettors can place their wagers on the team they think would win, who will lead in the first or second half, and so on.
- Parlay. This is a sort of sum of ‘single’ bets. Players can place multiple bets on one bet slip, but they have to win all of them to get a reward. If they lose even one, the slip will be voided.
- System. System betting is a combination of several parlays. You don’t have to win all combinations you’ve bet on to still come out as a winner.
- Mixed Parlays. This one is a combination of many bets not on one but on many sports. You can combine as many wagers as you’d like, and you can drastically increase your winnings.
If you’re an experienced bettor, opting for any type of parlay bet will give you a chance to win lots of money at a small risk.
Betting Options in Rajabets App
Overall, the betting options at Rajabets are vast as there are many markets you can place your wagers on, cricket being one of the most popular choices. You will find the following betting options after some browsing through the app:
- Live Streaming;
- Push Notifications;
- Online Casino Games;
- Live Casino;
- Cash-Out;
- Live Cricket Betting;
- Esports Betting;
- Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;
- Pre-Match Betting;
- Lucrative Offers;
- Multi-Betting;
- Live Match Statistics.
Keep on reading to learn more about all these betting options.
Live Streaming
Live streaming is one of the best features you get to enjoy in the Rajabets app. The platform allows players to watch live matches, making their in-game bets more valuable.
Push Notifications
Push notifications will ensure you don’t miss out on any new addition to the Rajabets platform. You will be frequently notified about all new games, features, promotions, and potential prizes.
Online Casino Games
Casino fans will be thrilled to hear that Rajabets offers a wide variety of casino titles. Some of the many game categories you get to explore include:
- Popular Games;
- Megaways;
- Jackpot;
- Table Games, etc.
These categories feature games from 31 prominent software developers, including NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, BetSoft, and Red Tiger Gaming.
Live Casino
The Live Casino section has a specially-dedicated menu in the top bar in the lobby. This is due to the popularity of these games among Rajabets casino lovers. Here are some of the live game categories you will find:
- +18;
- Roulette;
- Blackjack;
- Poker;
- Baccarat;
- Lottery.
Make sure to check all categories to find new and exciting games, as each of them is frequently updated with new releases.
Cash-Out
A cashout is a great feature where you can settle your bet during the game. This gives the operator an opportunity to make a settlement with the bettor and provide him with a cash-out that doesn’t necessarily have to be the exact amount as at the beginning of the game. Players can win more or less money than they have previously expected.
Live Cricket Betting
Live Cricket betting is one of the features that brings the most excitement as the operator changes and updates the odds according to the game outcome. You can watch all matches in real-time and place your wagers momentarily. Live cricket betting allows players to place a wager following the course of the game. This wagering feature offers many betting options like runs in sessions and batsman runs.
Esports Betting
The eSports segment is very rich as there are numerous categories included. Some of the most popular choices among registered players are Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, StarCraft, and Rainbow Six. You have an opportunity to place various wagers on esports, including money line bets, over/under, specials, and live and pre-match bets, among others. Check the Rajabets app to get a better look at what eSports are featured.
Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting
Those who want to place their bets on virtual sports can do it as Rajabets offers eTennis, eFighting, and eCricket. Moreover, eCricket features a virtual IPL and an international World Cup for all registered members. Make sure to check this section and try your luck out.
Pre-Match Betting
Pre-match betting is available for all registered players. Rajabets has a feature where you can see all matches that are about to take place. The sports section has an additional segment where you can see all matches that start in 1, 3, 6, and 24 hours.
Lucrative Offers
One visit to the promotional page at Rajabets will open your eyes to plenty of ongoing promotions. All of these give players a chance to grab bountiful prizes. There are two welcome promotions for starters, one for the casino section and another for the sports section, each giving out 200% up to INR 100,000. Other promotions include free spins, deposit bonus matches, daily deposit boosts, no deposit offers, free bets, and cashback rewards, among others. Also, you will find the Wheel of Fortune to be very generous, as it gives out real-life prizes.
Multi-Betting
This betting option is also known as ‘accumulators’ or ‘parlays.’ Thanks to this option, registered members can take several bets from various events and put them together in one. The prize you shall obtain, should you win, will fill in your pockets.
Live Match Statistics
The live match statistics are constantly updated on behalf of the operator. This allows users to better understand the odds, previous matches, and predictions. All these features will help you gain knowledge about your future bets, thus giving you a chance to develop your own strategy.
Customer Support Service on the Rajabets Mobile App
There are several ways to contact customer support on the app. You can reach the agents 24/7 via phone, live chat, or email. Check the table in addition to see the details.
|
The ways to contact
|
Social platforms
|
Facebook (Rajabets India), Twitter (@smileandraja), Instagram (rajabetsindia),
Telegram (Rajabets India)
|
Email of Financial Subjects and Collaboration
|
finance@rajabets.com
|
Email of Public Relations and Advertising
|
marketing@rajabets.com
|
Email of Customer Service
|
support@rajabets.com
|
Email of Affiliate
|
affiliate@rajabets.com
|
Phone Number
|
Click the ‘Make a Call Request’ button
|
Live Chat
|
Click the chat bubble at the bottom of the screen
The agents will answer your questions, receive complaints, and will guide you through the platform.
Rajabets Mobile Website
Players can use their devices to place bets through the app or mobile website in the same manner. Those who want to access the mobile website can do it by searching for Rajabets via any modern browser. Since there is an app for Android users, the mobile website is a great alternative for iOS and KaiOS mobile gamers. Check the mobile website to find all services present on the desktop and app versions.
The user interface is similar to the app, however, using the mobile website, players may experience some delay while transferring funds. Since the Rajabets app is faster and has no lag whatsoever, we still recommend downloading the app unless your device cannot support it.
System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the Rajabets Website
Users who want to wager at Rajabets via the mobile website should ensure their device is supportive enough for this platform. Check the table in addition and compare the specifications with your device.
|
Supported Browsers
|
Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox Mobile, Opera Mobile
|
RAM
|
2 GB or higher
|
Memory
|
At least 100 MB
|
Processor
|
1,2 GHz
You can play at Rajabets mobile website if your mobile phone supports these requirements.
Differences Between the Mobile App and Website
There are small and not-so-significant differences between the Rajabets app and the mobile website. Both versions come from the same main platform, after all. However, if you want to know the advantages and disadvantages of both, see the comparison table below.
|
Rajabets Mobile App
|
Indibet Mobile Website
|
Minimum 2 GB RAM memory needed
|
It May have a lag occurrence
|
Downloading within one tap
|
Players don’t have to download anything
|
High-security level for data protection, and money transfers
|
HTTPS encryption for all transactions
|
Saves battery
|
A huge set of online casino games are available
|
Sports, eSports, and Virtual sports are available
|
Will use your battery faster than the app
Remember, you will have a blast on both versions as all odds, rewards, promotions, and features are of the same quality.
Sports Cafe Final Words About the Rajabets App
We placed Rajabets at number 8. Customers can choose a 150% match up to INR 100,000 for either casino or sports betting. The app has many payment methods like PayTM and Jeton. It is also crypto-friendly, accepting USDT. However, there is no dedicated iOS app. The app is mainly for younger users and supports Hindi, Telugu, Indonesian, and English. Rajabets has live betting and covers a lot of sports markets, including cricket, basketball, and soccer. Horse racing is not available, but virtual sports betting is. Customer support is in Hindi.
The Most Common Questions about the Rajabets App
If you have any trouble with the Rajabets app, check the section below. We’ve answered the most frequently asked questions addressing this subject. For further questions and inquiries, you can leave a comment in the comment section.
Is Rajabets App Free to Download in India?
Yes, downloading the Rajabets app is completely free in India, as it is for all other players around the world. Users can download it from our guides on our website or from the official Rajabets site.
Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Rajabets APK?
We always feature the latest version of the Rajabets apk file on our website. Choose the right guide and download it in a minute. You can also go to the official site, open the separate app menu and download the Android apk directly from the site. Either way, you will get the latest updates and features implemented on the app.
What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?
In case the app won’t install, make sure you go to ‘settings,’ then ‘privacy’ on your phone, and allow unknown files to be installed. If this measure doesn’t fix the problem, you should check whether the system specs of your phone match the system requirements. You can always contact the customer support agents for assistance or simply choose to bet on the site.
Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?
No, players who have already registered on the desktop version of the Rajabets platform don’t need to make another registration for the mobile app. iOS users also don’t need another registration if they want to play at Rajabets via their mobile website.
I Can't Manage to Install the Rajabets App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?
Make sure you’ve allowed your device to accept files from unknown sources before doing anything. If this is already done, yet you still have a problem, contacting customer support is the most reasonable thing to do.
What Should I Do If the Rajabets App Doesn't Work?
If you have properly downloaded the app, but the platform still won’t run, you should try and restart your phone. You can also delete and reinstall the app from a trusted source such as our website or the official Rajabets site to make sure you’re getting the latest version of it.
How to Update Rajabets App?
The easiest way to get the latest updates is to reinstall the application. Open our guides and choose the type of device you have for a quick download. This way, you are guaranteed the newest features of the app and will gain access to all the latest benefits.