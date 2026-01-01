N1Bet Bonus Codes for India 2026

N1Bet App: 3.2 ★★★★★ Registration N1Bet Bookmaker N1Bet actively takes care of customers' safe and exciting entertainment by providing many kinds of bonuses to place online sports bets and compete with other clients for prizes exceeding 100,000 Indian rupees in tournaments. Read the review to find out how you can get a welcome bonus in the form of a free bet of 50% up to 16,000 Indian rupees, and you can also find out more about the company's other promotions below. Welcome bonus 50% up to INR 16,000 Promocode: No Promo Join N1Bet

N1Bet 50% Welcome Bonus Up to 16,000 Rs

All new users on the N1Bet platform can receive a welcome bonus in the form of a free bet of 50% up to 16,000 INR. This welcome offer can be used on services such as sports betting, virtual sports, and cyber sports. The terms and conditions for activation and wagering of this welcome offer can be found below:

Player get NoRisk free bet with 50% of the first deposit sum. In case of the win, player get only the winning sum without bonus 50%;

Free bets expire in three days after they are claimed;

Free bets can be used on both live and pre-match bets;

Free bets can be used on events with odds from 1.01 to 2.00.

As soon as you top up your game balance on your first deposit with at least 500 INR, you can instantly activate your participation in this welcome offer from N1Bet.

How to Get N1Bet Welcome Bonus?

N1Bet has established an automatic accrual of the welcome bonus for every new bettor performing a particular algorithm. You will need to follow the below instructions to collect the promo money:

1 Create an account Complete the profile registration procedure with the bookmaker. Go to website 2 Confirm your details Provide the identity documents to the support department using the official email or live chat to verify the account information. 3 Make a deposit Top up your balance using one of the available payment methods. Make deposit

Once you fulfill all the necessary conditions to activate the welcome offer at N1Bet, the bonus funds will appear on your game balance and will be available for use. If you haven't received your bonus funds after fulfilling all the above steps, it is necessary to contact customer support staff to check and deposit promo funds into your wallet manually.

How to Win Back the N1Bet Welcome Bonus?

At the bookmaker N1Bet you can find non-standard wagering requirements for the registration bonus compared to the conditions of competitors. Below are the main points of the bonus wagering rules:

Free bets can be used on unlimited amount of events;

Free bets can be used on events with odds from 1.01 to 2.00;

Free bets can be used on both live and pre-match bets.

The platform will also prevent you from promotional rupees withdrawals, unlocking only the profit after applying for the promotion.

N1Bet Bonuses Terms and Conditions

The bookie's terms and conditions include several provisions regulating the requirements and behavior of the promotional program participants. You need to remember the below essential points from the rules:

Each client must be an adult;

Accounts must have a verified status;

Prohibition of having duplicate profiles;

Most bonuses are available only once;

Preventing unfair use of any bonuses;

Promo money cannot sum up with each other, etc.

N1Bet also has the right to block accounts when finding violations of fundamental regulations instantly.

Another Types of Bonuses and Promotions at N1Bet

One of the company's priorities in developing customer loyalty is providing various combo boosters and free bets or spins. At the same time, the special offers have specific functionality depending on the focus.

Weekly Cashback

N1Bet is offering all authorized customers to participate in a Weekly Cashback promotion of 15% up to Rs. 9,000. This bonus offer can only be activated by customers who have already made at least one deposit, and the amount of cashback will depend on the amount of losses for the previous 7 days. The amount of cashback is calculated as follows: the amount of lost bets minus the amount of won bets, divided by 100, multiplied by 15, betting requirements - x3. Wagering is possible only on sports bets, and the cashback bonus expires 24 hours after activation.

Comboboosts

If your accumulator bet contains selections from the chosen categories with odds from 1.30 for each and an aggregate multiplier of at least 1.00, you can qualify for enhanced winnings. Furthermore, the boost ranges from 70% to 100% of the original odds depending on the number of events in the parlay. This bonus offer applies to sports such as soccer, tennis and basketball.

Tuesday Reload

N1Bet offers a wide variety of bonus and promotional offers not only for sports betting, but also for casino games. For example, you will be able to take part in the Tuesday Reload bonus offer, which is offered at 40% up to 40,000 INR. To activate participation in this promotion, you will need to make a minimum deposit of INR 500 and the maximum wagering bet is INR 400. You will also need to roll a wager of x50, and the bonus expires after 14 days from the date of receipt.

Casino Welcome Package

N1Bet gaming platform has also prepared a very lucrative welcome offer for casino game lovers. The welcome offer is available on your first deposit and is 100% up to 50,000 INR + 150 FS. The minimum deposit required is only 500 INR and you will receive 25 FS per day for 6 days. The wagering requirement is x50 and the bonus expires 3 days after being credited. Deposit bonuses are also available for the second, third and fourth deposit, details can be found below:

2 deposit - 75% up to 100,000 INR;

3 deposit - 100% up to 50,000 INR + 50 FS;

4 deposit -25% up to 100,000 INR.

Daily Cashback

At N1Bet, you also have a unique opportunity to activate participation in the Daily Cashback bonus offer of 20%. The cashback starts at 5% for a minimum deposit of 5, 000 INR and then you can increase it to an astounding 20%. The percentage of cashback depends on the total amount deposited on the previous day:

5% for INR 5,000;

7% for 20,000 INR;

8% for 56,000 INR;

10% for 186,000 INR;

15% for 465,000 INR;

20% for 930,500 INR.

The maximum cashback amount is 930,500 INR and the wagering requirement is x5. Winnings can be wagered on slots, the claimed cacheback expires 24 hours after its activation.

Bonuses and Promotions at the N1Bet App

The N1Bet platform offers all users of Android devices to download and install its own mobile application, while the version of the application for iOS devices is under active development. You can install the application on your device as follows:

Enter the site with a mobile browser; Find the feature to add the platform to your home screen; Send the application to the gadget's home screen; Open the app to access the existing account or register a new one if necessary.

You will have the opportunity to receive push notifications informing you of unique bonuses and profitable betting options. The company N1Bet gets into ratings of the online cricket betting sites in india, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

If this review has left you with doubts about N1Bet bonuses, looking at the answers to popular questions may reveal different aspects of the promotional offers.

Are There Risks in Applying Bonuses at N1Bet?

No, there are no risks in applying bonuses at N1Bet. Moreover, some promotions have no specific wagering requirements, making winnings available for immediate withdrawal.

Does N1Bet Have Any Other Bonuses Other Than Those Presented Above?

Yes, N1Bet offers various bonuses in addition to the above. Thus, you can obtain promotional funds with the second, third and fourth deposits.

Can I Return the Bonus to N1Bet if I Change my Mind?

Yes, you can return the bonus to N1Bet. A live chat support staff is available 24/7 to take your cancellation request.

Can I Place Bets with Promotional Money?

Yes, you can place bets with promotional money. Nonetheless, it is essential to check the destination of the bonus in terms and conditions to adhere to the rules.

Does N1Bet update special offers?

Yes, N1Bet revises the conditions of special offers for updates. Besides, the bookmaker saves the terms of your active bonuses during the procedure.

How to Claim the N1Bet Welcome Bonus?

Deposit any amount in rupees into your wallet to activate the 10% welcome offer. The subsequent three top-ups will also get a 10% boost with the promotional rupees.