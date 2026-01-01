N1Bet Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

N1Bet App: 3.2 ★★★★★ Download APP N1Bet N1Bet is a new site providing betting and online casino services in India for players from 2021. N1Bet is legal and safe to use, this is confirmed by having been licensed by Curacao (license No.OGL/2023/174/0082). In the review, you read about the N1Bet app and a welcome bonus of 50% up to INR 16,000! Welcome bonus 50% up to INR 16,000 Promocode: No Promo Join N1Bet

N1Bet App Short Overview of General Points

The N1Bet team has been working on the bookmaker services market quite recently. Therefore, to date, only owners of Android-based devices can download and install their mobile application, while the iOS version of the application is under active development. The app includes the whole range of the platform and will allow you to bet on sports anywhere and anytime. As the N1Bet app is presented by a licensed bookmaker, it will be available for download absolutely free of charge. For more information about the N1Bet app, see the table below:

The current version of the application 1.3 APK filesize 22.7 Mb Installed client size 22.7 Mb Supported operating systems Android Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Curacao (license No.OGL/2023/174/0082) Welcome bonus 50% up to INR 16,000 Hindi language support No Deposit / Withdrawal methods UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Gpay, MuchBetter, AstroPay, Cardano, Mifinity, JetonBank, CashtoCode, Neteller, Skrill, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, DogeCoin and other cryptocurrencies and others!

The N1Bet app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, online horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, top kabaddi online betting app and other mobile betting application ratings.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Doing a review of the N1Bet application, we compared it with the existing betting application offerings on the market and identified its main advantages, which undoubtedly set the application apart from competitors. We also managed to note some minor drawbacks, which the representatives of the platform should slightly improve.

Read the information presented in the table:

Advantages Disadvantages A wide range of sporting disciplines for sports betting (more than 50 offerings) The iOS version of the mobile app is under development Various methods of deposit and withdrawal (UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Gpay, MuchBetter, AstroPay, Cardano, Mifinity, JetonBank, CashtoCode, Neteller, Skrill, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, DogeCoin, and other cryptocurrencies) No support for the Hindi language Live and Line mode A large section of online casinos 24x7 support service

The N1Bet App Functionality and Design

The N1Bet platform includes a number of convenient features for using the application, which will provide you with maximum comfort when playing. The application differs from similar offerings on the market, with the following convenient functionalities:

Fast Registration;

Line and Live sports betting;

Bonus programs and promotions for all players;

Live Casino section;

Real-time game statistics;

Variety of types of bets for players and much more!

The N1Bet team tried very hard for their future users of the application and was already at the stage of development including all the necessary features and developed a unique design!

N1Bet APK Download for Android

N1Bet mobile application is already available for download and installation on Android mobile devices. Right now you can read the detailed step-by-step instructions on how to download and install the N1Bet mobile application for Android devices:

1 Download N1Bet App From your Android device, follow the direct download link leading to the official website of the bookmaker. Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App Go to "Settings" on your device and then under "Security" allow access to download files from unknown sources. This is necessary for the successful installation of the application. 3 Start downloading and installing the mobile app Go to the "Install app" section on the official N1Bet page. Choose the version of the mobile application for Android devices and start downloading the Apk file of the application. Download the app 4 Confirm the File Installation After successfully downloading all the files, you need to go to "Downloads" on your device and start the installation process. After a successful installation, the application icon will automatically appear on the desktop of your device.

N1Bet App for Android

The N1Bet mobile app is already available for download on any mobile device that runs on Android, even if your smartphone supports the minimum system requirements. The app includes the full range and functionality of the platform, it combines all the necessary features and capabilities for a quality and smooth operation. You will be able to bet and play at online casinos absolutely anywhere as soon as you download and install the N1Bet mobile app on your Android mobile device.

System Requirements

We have prepared basic information about the main technical characteristics that a device must have in order to successfully download an application. Read the information in the table below:

Android Available Versions Android 6 or higher APK File Size, memory space 22.7 RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz

Supported Android Devices

We were able to prepare a list of Android devices on which the N1Bet app has already been tested. All of the following devices ensure the smooth operation of the application and meet the necessary technical specifications:

Xiaomi Redmi note 7/8/9, etc;

Samsung A50, A52, A54 and above,Galaxy M50, A51, A53, S 6/7/8/9/10 and etc;

Huawei P8, P20, etc;

HTC One, One X, etc;

Google Pixel 2/3/4.

If you don't find your Android device type here, don't worry. Most likely the app will work well on your device if it meets the minimum system requirements.

Download N1Bet App for iOS

As of today, the version of the N1Bet mobile app for iOS devices is under active development, however, the bookmaker has created all the necessary conditions so that iOS device owners can also have one-click access to sports betting and casino games. Right now you can start using the adaptive mobile version of N1Bet, which fully retains all the basic functionality of the platform and below:

1 Access to the official website From your iOS device, follow the direct download link leading to the official website of the bookmaker. Go to website 2 Add to your home screen In Safari browser, after you have opened the official N1Bet page, tap "Share" on the bottom navigation panel. Locate and select the "Add to Home Screen" option from the menu. 3 Complete the process Confirm your selection by tapping the "Add" button. After that, the mobile version of N1Bet will appear on the home screen of your iOS device and will be available for use. Download the app

N1Bet App for iOS

All owners of iPhone and iPad devices will also soon be able to use the N1Bet app. The app will include all the functionality of the platform and a range of entertainment. It provides high-tech work without hiccups and failures. Here everyone can find entertainment for every taste and spend time with maximum comfort. All you need is to install the application after its release on your IOS device and have an Internet connection!

System Requirements

We have prepared information about the minimum system requirements for devices with the operating system IOS. If your device has them, the good performance of the N1Bet application is guaranteed. Please read them carefully:

IOS Available Versions It will be known when the app is released to the market APK File Size, memory space 22.7 RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

We also managed to give you information about the devices on which the N1Bet app has already been tested. All of the devices on the list ensure that the application runs smoothly and meets all the minimum system specifications:

iPhone 4 /4S;

iPhone 5/5S;

iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus);

iPhone 7/7 Plus;

iPhone 8/8 Plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPhone 11, 12, 13 and newer.

If you don't find your iOS device on the list, just check it for the minimum system requirements. If they are available, the app will also work well on your device!

How to Install the N1Bet App?

Once you have made the process of downloading the N1Bet app to your device. You will need to install it. To do this, use the step-by-step instructions:

In the Downloads section of your device, locate the downloaded files. You need to run the process of installing the files. Wait a couple of minutes until the application is fully installed.

Once the app is successfully installed the N1Bet icon will automatically appear on your device's desktop.

How to Register in N1Bet App?

In order to log in to the N1Bet app and get access to all of its features, you must be a platform user. For that, we have prepared a step by step instructions on how to register. Follow the instructions and you won't have any trouble:

Go to the app you've already downloaded from your device. Click the "Start" button. In all registration fields, enter the necessary information (email address, password, phone number, select country and currency INR) Agree that you are 18 years of age or older and that you are familiar with the terms and conditions in force, then click on the "Sign Up" button and complete the registration process.

It's done! Now you are an authorized user in the N1Bet mobile app and have access to all features and assortment.

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players

The N1Bet team offers all new users of the mobile app a nice welcome bonus. This is great, because it allows you to increase your winnings. Read the information about bonuses carefully and start earning today!

Betting Bonus

The N1Bet team is offering all users a welcome bonus of 50% up to INR 16,000 in the sports betting section in the form of a free bet. Check out the instructions on how to use the bonus:

The maximum bonus amount is INR 16,000;

Free bets expire in three days after they are claimed;

Free bets can be used on events with odds from 1.01 to 2.00;

Free bets can be used on both live and pre-match bets.

Go to sports betting and get a bonus on your first deposit!

Casino Bonus

For fans of the casino section, the N1Bet app also offers a welcome bonus of 100% up to INR 50,000 + 150FS! for all platform users. Read the instructions on how to use the bonus:

You will get 25 FS a day for 6 days;

The minimum deposit amount is INR 500;

Wagering requirements are x50;

The offer is valid for 3 days.

Go to the casino section, get your bonus and increase your winnings!

How to Get a Bonus in N1Bet App?

Absolutely any user can get a bonus on the platform and it is very easy, quick and simple. We will help you with this, follow the instructions step by step and you won't have any problems:

Login to the app you've already downloaded on your device. Go through the registration process and choose which section you want to use the sports betting bonus or the online casino. Top up your wallet for more than INR 500. Get your bonus.

Done! Now you can take advantage of the Welcome Bonus and get the chance to increase your winnings.

Payment Methods

In the application you will find the most popular payment systems for deposits and withdrawals. All deposits are credited to your account instantly, and withdrawals usually take 1-3 days. We have prepared a list of payment systems that are already available in the N1Bet mobile app:

UPI;

PhonePe;

PayTM;

Gpay;

MuchBetter;

AstroPay;

Cardano;

Mifinity;

JetonBank;

CashtoCode;

Neteller;

Skrill;

Bitcoin;

Ethereum;

Litecoin;

DogeCoin and other cryptocurrencies!

Choose any convenient payment system, make your first deposit and get the opportunity to withdraw your first winnings!

How to Update the N1Bet App to the Latest Version?

Downloading the N1Bet mobile app from any of the links in the instructions, you automatically install the latest version. The app then has a self-updating feature and does this automatically. To enable this feature you will need to:

After successfully installing the app, you will receive an information notification on your device, which will notify you that there is a new update. You need to sign in to the application and agree to the update.

That's all, now you have the latest version of the application!

Login

In order to start betting on sports and using the N1Bet app, you need to log in. Use the step-by-step instructions and you won't have any difficulties:

Log in to the app already downloaded on your device. Click on the "Login" button. Enter your previously invented login and password. Complete the login process by clicking on the "Login" button.

Done! Now you can bet on sports and play online casino!

Sports Betting

The N1Bet app offers its users a huge range of different sports disciplines for sports betting. You will be pleasantly surprised by the presence of two operating modes in the section: Line and Live. Here you will be able to bet with the highest odds and on the most popular sports in India. Read on to find out which disciplines are in high demand among Indian players.

Cricket App

Cricket is one of the oldest and most popular sporting disciplines in India today. The section has the highest odds, which will allow you to win more rupees. That's why you'll find the sport and the biggest competitions and tournaments for it in this app:

Indian Premier League;

Commonwealth Games;

World Cup;

T20;

The Hundred;

Country Championship and much more!

Go to the sports betting section, choose the popular Cricket and pick up lots of Rupees!

Football App

Football is a classic sport for betting. It also has good odds and offers a huge number of international sporting events. Major soccer tournaments:

World Cup;

UEFA Nations League;

AFS Champions League;

EFL Cup;

National League and much more!

Here you will also find the direction of E-football (Fifa, GT Nations League and much more). Choose any of the offered events and watch the game live!

Tennis App

Recently, the growth of betting on a sport such as a tennis has increased significantly among Indian players. On the platform, you will be able to bet on both classic tennis and table tennis. The N1Bet mobile app offers major international tennis tournaments and competitions, here are some of them:

US Open Men/Women Singles;

ATP;

WTA;

WTA 125K;

ATP Challenger;

ITF Men/Women and others!

Bet on tennis to get as many chances as possible to win Rupees!

Esports Betting at the App

The N1Bet app also has a large selection of cyber disciplines for betting. This direction is gaining particular popularity among all users. You will be able to bet on such sports disciplines as:

eCricket;

eFootball;

Call of Duty;

Counter-Strike;

Dota 2;

Kings of Glory;

League of Legends;

Rocket League and much more!

Go to the section Esports and be sure to try to bet, you get the most enjoyment from the computer graphics and will long feel the realism of the game!

How to Bet on Cricket Using N1Bet App?

The process of betting on sports usually presents many people with difficulties and questions, but we will help you to do it quickly and easily. The process will take you 2 minutes of your time, use our instructions:

Log in to the app you've already downloaded from your device. Enter the username and password you thought of earlier. Go to the "My accounts" section and refill your account with at least INR 500. Go to the sports betting section and select the sports discipline Cricket. Explore upcoming sporting events and odds. After selecting the tournament, make a bet by entering the desired amount and confirming it.

In case of a successfully played bet, winnings will be automatically credited to your account.

Available Type of Bets at the App

The N1Bet team took many factors that affect users into account when developing the app. In the app, you will find not just one type of bet, but several. This is very convenient because each type has its own meaning and is good in its own way, it will help you win even more money.

The main types of bets on the N1Bet platform:

Single. This is a common type of sports betting, it has one definite outcome, predetermined odds. The higher the odds, the more money you can win.

Combination. Combining bets on several unrelated sporting events, it will allow you to win more money. But the main point is that if one of the bets does not play - all bets are canceled.

System. System sports betting allows you to bet on multiple sporting events simultaneously, all odds are multiplied by each other. The main advantage is that if one or more bets do not play, you still get a certain amount of winnings.

Download the N1Bet app, go to the sports betting section, choose your type of bet, place your bet and take your winnings!

Betting Options at the App

The N1Bet app is designed so that every user can meet their needs to the fullest extent. To this end, highly skilled developers have added several unique options to the app's functionality, which are sure to please any user. We have prepared a list of available options on the platform and will tell you about each of them:

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

Take advantage of any of these options and start earning big money with N1Bet right now!

Live Streaming

Gives you the opportunity to bet in real-time. You will be able to watch the game changes, as well as make bets during the sporting event. This will add even more excitement! Fill up your wallet, choose any discipline with the Live betting option and place your bets!

Push Notifications

This option allows you to be the first to be notified of any changes on the platform. You will be the first to know about upcoming tournaments or new bonuses and promotions.

Online Casino Games

Here you will find a wide range of entertainment for all tastes and the highest bonuses. Fill your wallet with more than INR 1,600. Go to the section of online casinos, choose your favorite pastime and start earning big money today!

Live Casino

Taking advantage of this option, you get to play with a live dealer. It has incredible and unforgettable emotions, you will feel all the realism of the game and plunge into the atmosphere of big money. Fill up your wallet and go to the Live Casino section to pick up lots of Rupees!

Live Cricket Betting

With this option, you can bet on one of the most popular and popular sports Cricket in real time, watching the game. To do so, replenish your wallet, go to Live Sports and select Cricket!

Esports Betting

Gives the opportunity to bet on non-standard sports such as Dota 2, League of Legends and King of Glory etc. Here you will feel a completely different sports reality and find the highest odds. Fill up your wallet, go to the Esports section and bet on any of the disciplines you like.

Pre-Match Betting

With this option, you will be able to bet strictly before the start of the match. All odds will be known and fixed before the event starts. You will only need to replenish your wallet, select the sport and event, specify the outcome and place a bet on the desired amount.

Multi-Betting

Allows you to bet on several unrelated sporting events at the same time. In case one or more bets are unsuccessful, you still get a certain amount of winnings.

Live Match Statistics

Here you will find a whole section with Statistical data on any of the sports. This lets you see all the standings, odds and outcomes so you can bet wisely and win even more money!

N1Bet Casino App

As we have already mentioned, the N1Bet mobile app has a wide range of gambling entertainment and in addition to the classic sports betting section, the app has an online casino section. Here you can feel yourself in the atmosphere of big money and spend your time with pleasure. Check out the information below and learn about the most popular entertainment in the online casino section among Indian players.

Entertainment at the Casino App

In the section of online casinos, you will find entertainment for every taste. One of the most popular directions in the casino section is Slots. You will also find various jackpot games, table games and much more!

The most popular entertainment among Indian players is considered to be:

Baccarat;

Light Night Roulette;

Blackjack;

Fruit Million;

Bana Bingo;

Poker;

Joker Chase and much more!

Go to the casino section, plunge into the atmosphere of big money, try one of the popular forms of entertainment and take your huge winnings!

N1Bet Mobile Version (Website version)

The N1Bet team offers to use the mobile version of the app if for some reason downloading and installing it on your mobile device is not possible. The mobile version of the application will be available from any browser installed on your device, it can also be used by both Android and iOS users. The assortment of the mobile version includes all the entertainment and bonuses offered by the platform.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

To show you in more detail the difference between the mobile version of the app and the N1Bet app itself, we did a comparative analysis and made a small table. Study the information provided carefully:

N1Bet Mobile App N1Bet Mobile Website Requires installation on the device Available from any browser Needs to support minimum system requirements from the device Does not require any system characteristics from the device Sends informational notifications No ability to send notifications Does not need to download specific items Ability to load individual elements of the platform for a longer time

Download N1Bet for PC

Unfortunately, at the moment the bookmaker does not have a separate application for PC devices. But that does not stop you from using the platform from any installed browser on your computer. The platform has a browser-based version and does not require any system characteristics from your computer (availability of a summary place or a certain type of operating system). So go to the platform from your PC devices and get the whole range offered by N1Bet.

Features of the N1Bet App

When analyzing the N1Bet app, we found a number of distinctive features offered to users. It is the presence of these features that sets the platform apart from other competitive offerings. We will cite some basic and in our opinion, unusual features, read on to find out.

Notifications

The feature of sending informational notifications gives users the opportunity to be the first to learn about any changes on the platform. You will receive notifications about upcoming matches and tournaments, as well as the best bonuses and promotional offers!

Live Mode

The live mode in sports betting will give you the opportunity to bet on sports events in real-time, as well as change them. This perfectly adds even more excitement!

24-hour Customer Service

A 24-hour support service is something you can only dream of, and the N1Bet app includes it. This makes it possible to get an answer to any question or problem immediately. So any problem you have will be solved instantly!

How to Use an N1Bet App?

Since N1Bet is provided by a licensed bookmaker, it has a small number of basic rules for using the platform. The main points that must be followed by players are:

Your age must be strictly over 18 years old;

The app must be downloaded and installed on your device;

You must be a registered user;

You are only allowed to have one account on the platform;

Your account must be positive to bet on sports;

You must be connected to the Internet in order for the application to work.

Knowing and following all the presented rules, you will have absolutely no problems using the application.

Security of the App

The N1Bet platform is one of the safest betting platforms in India. We have analyzed the operation of the application and found arguments that confirm the legality and safety of using the site. The main methods of security for users are provided by:

License Curacao (license No.OGL/2023/174/0082);

TLS 1.2 data transfer security protocol;

Registration with identity management organizations at sites;

Transparent registration system and preservation of confidentiality of data on encrypted hard disks.

Using the N1Bet app you can be safe for the privacy of your data.

Customer Support Service on the N1Bet Mobile App

For the N1Bet team, the main principle of its activity is to get feedback from our customers and help them with any problems that may arise. They offer a 24/7 support service for each client. You will be able to find several options for contacting them in the application. All possible options are presented in the table, study carefully and in case of need contact them in any way convenient for you.

The ways to contact Details E-mail support@n1bet.com Online Chat Using online chat, you get an answer instantly. To do this, click the button in the bottom right corner of the site.

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the N1Bet App

In conclusion in the analysis of the N1Bet application, we would like to note that the application fully performs all the necessary functions for good performance. All the users' needs are fully covered. The app has proven to be legal and proved to be one of the safest sites for sports betting and online casino games in India. N1Bet App guarantees good smooth operation and it has been proven. That's why we confidently give the platform the SportsCafe badge!

The Most Common Questions about the N1Bet App

Is N1Bet App Free to Download in India?

The N1Bet application is presented by a licensed bookmaker, this is confirmed by the fact that the platform has a Curacao license. That is why the application is available for download absolutely free not only in India but for users from many other countries.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of the N1Bet APK?

By downloading the application to your device, you automatically install the latest version. But the important point is the correct source for the download. You can use any direct link from the app download instructions and install the latest version from the correct source.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

Don't worry, check if you installed the app correctly on your device. To do this, carefully read the instructions provided in the review, check the correctness of the link, and use the download link provided specifically in the review instructions. Reinstall the application and if you can not solve the problem, contact platform support.

Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?

Since the application is presented from the official bookmaker N1Bet, it does not require additional registration. If you are already a user of the platform, you only need to enter your username and password. But if you are a new user refer to the review section "How to Register in N1Bet App?" and create an account.

I Can't Manage to Install the N1Bet App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?

First, check the link from which you downloaded the necessary files. Make sure that the link is the same as the one provided in the app download review instructions. Next, check your actions with the instructions of the "How to Install N1Bet App?" section. If reinstalling does not solve the problem, contact platform support and you will get an immediate response.

What Should I Do If the N1Bet App Doesn't Work?

Make sure that the device on which you want to download the application meets the minimum system requirements. Next, check the download link, it must be correct (all direct download links are provided in the instructions). After all these actions, if there is no solution to your problem, contact the 24/7 support link and they will definitely help you resolve the issue.

How to Update the N1Bet App?

The app is high-tech and has an auto-update feature. To enable it properly, please refer to the overview section "How to Update N1Bet App to the Latest Version?" where you will find detailed information on how to do this.