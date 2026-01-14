Nova88 Online Casino — Get Your Bonus 50% up to 8000 INR

Nova88 App: 3.3 ★★★★★ Registration Nova88 One of the most popular online sports betting and casino gambling websites among players from India is Nova88. The casino's gaming area provides its customers with a variety of appealing advantages. Nova88 currently offers a welcome bonus of 50% up to 8000 INR to newly signed up customers! Welcome bonus 50% up to 8000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Nova88

How to Start Playing at the Nova88 Online Casino?

To register, fund your account, and begin playing at the Nova88 casino, follow these steps:

1 Create a Nova88 account Choose "sign up" after accessing the website using our link, then complete the registration form. Go to website 2 Type the promotional code Enter any promotional codes you may have throughout the registration process. 3 Verify your account Reputable sports betting and casino gaming companies will need you to show your identity and pass a KYC check before you may withdraw money from your account. 4 Put down a deposit Use your favorite payment method to make a deposit, ensuring sure the sum is enough to meet the requirements for the welcome bonus's minimal deposit. Make deposit 5 Start playing Good job on opening an account with Nova88 to play casino games!

The welcome bonus may be handy if you're a new player at the Nova88 casino. The moment you make a deposit, you may start playing!

Nova88 Casino Bonus 50% up to 8000 INR for New Players

Get a 50% up to 8000 INR bonus at Nova88 for the live casino segment. For your initial deposit, make a minimum of 300 Rs. Only bets placed on Nova88 that result in a win/loss return will count toward the rollover requirement. A wager will not count as a valid turnover if it wins, is returned, is canceled, or is put on rival sides with the same outcome. Playtech gaming wagers are exempt from the promotion's wagering restrictions.

The deposit and bonus amounts must be rolled over 30 times before the bonus may be withdrawn. The bonus is valid for thirty days after it is awarded, unless otherwise stated. Bonus money will be deducted from a member's account if requirements are not satisfied in the allocated time.

How to Win Back the Nova88 Casino Bonus?

You must finish the necessary wagering and satisfy the wagering criteria outlined in the promotion's terms and conditions before receiving your Nova88 bonus back. It's important to keep in mind the following information regarding the bonus rules:

The wagering requirements of the program do not apply to bets made on Playtech gaming;

Before the bonus may be withdrawn, the deposit and bonus amounts must be rolled over 30 times;

Unless otherwise specified, the bonus is good for thirty days after it is granted.

The bonus money cannot be kept until the wagering conditions are met. Additionally, you must make sure that your account has been authenticated because you won't be able to withdraw funds from it if it hasn't.

Download Nova88 Casino Apk and App

On the Nova88 mobile app, you may play the standard casino games. To get the mobile application, follow these instructions:

Visit the website. Visit the official website of the betting company Nova88 by clicking on our link; Find the area devoted to mobile apps. If you'd like, you can use a mobile application to advance to the next level; Get the mobile application. Open the settings on an Android smartphone and enable downloading from unknown sources if, after tapping the download button, the apk file download does not start. For iOS, simply select the download option; Install the mobile app. To start installing the downloaded apk file on Android, click on it. The iOS version of the program will continue to be hosted via the Nova88 official Apple App Store website; Great job on finishing the Nova88 mobile app download and installation!

Nova88 Live Casino

At the Nova88 live casino, a variety of games are accessible. The variety of games and Hindi-speaking dealers at Nova88 appeal to Indian players. In order to provide players with a positive casino experience, these games will be played with a live dealer.

Nova88 Jackpot

Jackpot games are available at the Nova88 casino for your enjoyment. You may place a stake in this game using the pay lines and reels, and if it is successful, you win. On the casino page of the well-known Indian gambling website Nova88, users can choose to play this particular game.

The biggest jackpot reward at Nova88 is Rs. 70,000+!

The following is a list of some of Nova88's most popular jackpot games:

Diamond Explosion 7s;

Elvis Frog True Ways;

Egyptian Sun;

Wealth of Wisdom;

Jackpot 7 Hot & Spicy;

Golden Forge;

Jade Emperor;

Grand Express Diamond Class;

And many others.

Other Nova88 Casino Bonuses

The sports betting and casino website Nova88 provides a variety of other attractive advantages for casinos in addition to the aforementioned first bonus. The following Nova88 bonuses and deals are available to Indian players.

Slots Deposit Bonus

Get a 150% deposit bonus of up to 10,000 Rs. when you play slots!

First-time deposits must be at least 300 Rs.;

Only wagers with a win/loss outcome will count toward the rollover requirement;

If not otherwise stated, bonuses are valid for 30 following activation;

Canceled, invalid, or wagers involving jackpot, RNG (table games, card games, and fishing) options will not count against the rollover requirement;

If requirements aren't fulfilled within the specified time, bonus funds will be deducted from the member's account;

The rollover requirement of 30x the deposit and bonus amounts will be deemed met if the qualifying player's account balance is greater than the minimum stake amount allowed.

Risk Free Bet Bonus

If you place a bet and win, you get the payout; if you lose, you get your money back!

Place your first bet on any soccer game with a minimum stake of Rs. 1,000;

This promotion excludes Pingoal, Saba Soccer, and virtual sports;

Within 72 hours of the wager being settled, ask for a 100% refund;

This promotion claim will be ineligible if the bet settlement occurred more than 72 hours ago;

Five times must pass after the bonus and deposit amounts have been added;

The bonus obtained as part of this campaign, unless otherwise stated, is valid for seven days following its issuance;

All bonus cash funds will be forfeited if the participant doesn't meet the conditions in the allocated time.

Bonus

Get a 10% bonus on top of your daily slot machine deposit, up to a maximum of 3,000 Rs.!

The bonus obtained as part of this program is valid for 30 days after issue, unless otherwise noted, and is only accessible to members who have made a minimum daily redeposit of 300 Rs. or greater;

All profits made with bonus money will be cancelled if a player does not fulfill the conditions within the specified time;

Members are not permitted to hold or stick free spins;

Any wins from the free spins feature that are the result of suspicious or malicious behavior will be cancelled, and the bonus and deposit amounts must be rolled over 10 times.

Popular Nova88 Casino Games

Slots, poker, roulette, and toto are just a few of the casino games that can be played at Nova88's live casino rooms and online casino. The sorts of casino games that Indian players think will encourage you to gamble the most are listed below!

Slots

In order to win when playing slots at a casino, you must make bets and get specific symbol combinations. In this section of the casino, there are several slot machines. They all add to the games' many different theme and subject options.

Poker

In every online casino, live dealer poker is the most played game. On Nova88, you may play this kind of poker. Since they are all licensed and run by reputable software companies, all of the games are controlled by the RNG.

Baccarat

To build together a combination of cards that has a value of nine or as close to nine as is feasible is the goal of the card game baccarat, which is immensely popular in India. Due to its ease of use and popularity, especially among Indian players, it is a well-known casino game.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a straightforward yet thrilling card game where the goal is to earn as close to 21 points as you can. The dealer is not permitted to handle more than 21 cards at once. Blackjack games at Nova88 may be played online or in real time against a dealer.

Roulette or European Roulette

While the ball is being played, the dealer spins the roulette wheel. In one place, the ball stops moving altogether. You may win if you place a bet on where the ball will fall. Before deciding which version of this casino game best meets your needs, you should certainly test out each variety.

Lotteries

In India, playing online lotteries is entirely legal, and Nova88 gives its customers this choice. Six tickets with unique numbers must be obtained by the players. It is unclear how many there are in total. Your chances of winning a reward rise as you buy more tickets.

Aviator

In the straightforward yet entertaining gambling game called Aviator, you place bets while flying. The longer the aircraft is in the air, the more valuable your gifts will be. possess the ability to withdraw money while playing at any time. A plane takes off with a multiplier of 1.00 when the game first begins; as it flies further, the multiplier rises and so does the cash-out offer.

Bingo

You must keep track of the numbers that appear during the game in an unpredictable order in order to fill in the numbers on your bingo card. The first person to correctly finish the number card wins the game.

TOTO

Each day, the betting site provides a variety of TOTO games, and they are all often updated. Nova88 provides excellent TOTO betting chances for individuals who are interested in this specific betting option. Indian players at Nova88 like playing the casino game TOTO the most.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods at Nova88 Casino

Nova88 offers a large selection of widely used payment methods in India, so chances are good that your favorite method of payment is already accepted. The most popular ways for online casino players to deposit and withdraw money are shown in the following table:

PayTm;

UPI;

Cryptocurrency;

Skrill;

Neteller;

Visa / Mastercard;

AstroPay;

Paysafecard;

And many others.

There is often a 300 Rs. minimum deposit requirement for most payment methods at Nova88. When compared to processing withdrawals, which can take anywhere from 15 minutes to three working days, processing deposits frequently takes much less time.

Sportscafe Verdict

Sportscafe thoroughly evaluated the benefits that Nova88 may provide Indian players before deciding to suggest it as a reliable casino in India. This indicates how dependable and secure the gaming industry in India is. Because of its Curacao casino license, the website is also regarded as trustworthy and safe. Nova88 may be regarded as a trustworthy online casino and sportsbook in India given that it offers a mobile app for Android and iOS that enables you to access the same services as the PC version much more rapidly and from any location.

The Nova88 casino site gets into ratings of the online cricket betting sites in india, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

We discussed a few of Nova88's features in great detail in our evaluation of the casino, but if you still have any queries, kindly leave a comment in the box below. The collection of frequently asked questions that follows may provide the answers to some of the most important queries.

Is Nova88 Casino Legal in India?

Yes, it is. Due to its Curacao sports betting and casino gaming license, which attests to the website's legitimacy and reputation, Nova88 is a well-known casino in India. Furthermore, online gambling is completely legal in India since there are no laws against it.

Is Nova88 Casino Safe in India?

Yes, it is. The online sports betting and casino gambling website Helabet has a Curacao gaming license, thus playing casino games there is absolutely safe. You may view the official website using our connection without worrying about data theft.

How to Download the Nova88 Casino App?

The Nova88 mobile casino app for iOS or Android is very simple to download. Simply go to the website and search for the mobile apps area. Depending on the device you're using, install the one you obtained from there. After signing up or creating an account, make a deposit and begin playing casino games!

Is Nova88 Casino Reliable for Playing?

Yes, it is. All of the casino games at the Nova88 sportsbook and casino were developed with input from Indian players by trustworthy software providers. Live dealer games also run on RNG technology.