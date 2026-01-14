Nova88 Bonus Codes for India 2026

Nova88 App: 3.3 ★★★★★ Registration Nova88 The popular online betting and casino platform Nova88 is popular among Indian players. It offers a wide range of enticing and useful bonuses and discounts to its clients. Claim a plethora of bonuses when you sign up with Nova88 today, including 150% up to 8888 INR! Welcome bonus 150% up to 8888 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Nova88

Nova88 Welcome Bonus 150% up to 8888 INR

The initial deposit welcome bonus at Nova88 is 150% up to 8888 INR. A 300 Rs. deposit is needed as a minimum. Only wagers that result in a win or loss count toward the rollover requirement. Betting on both even chances simultaneously will not meet this requirement if the odds are less than 1.7 (Decimal odd), 0.7 (China odd), 0.7 (Malaysian positive odd), -1.43 (Indo odd), or -143 (US odd). Bonuses are valid for thirty days after they are given out. Bonus money will be deducted from a member's account if requirements are not satisfied in the allocated time.

How to Get Nova88 Welcome Bonus?

Simply follow these instructions to receive the aforementioned welcome bonus at the sports betting and casino website Nova88:

1 Create a Nova88 account first Visit the website using our link. then, click the register button and finish filling out the form. Go to website 2 Enter the promo code Enter any promotional codes you may have throughout the registration process. 3 Verify your account Before you may withdraw money from your account, you must first present proof of your identification and go through the KYC procedure demanded by betting websites. 4 Make a deposit To be eligible for the welcome bonus, you must deposit the minimum amount required or more in accordance with the conditions of the offer. Make deposit

The bonus from Nova88 has been successfully redeemed by you. To withdraw the incentive, you must adhere to the guidelines below.

How to Win Back the Nova88 Welcome Bonus?

Before you can earn back and redeem your Nova88 bonus, you must fulfill the wagering requirements specified in the offer's terms and conditions. The following are the key points to bear in mind with reference to the bonus rules:

Make sure to have your odds be at least 1.7 or higher according to decimal odds, or others;

You must meet a minimum deposit requirement of 300 Rs. or higher;

You have 30 days to fulfill the wagering conditions in order to be able to withdraw the bonus.

Before the wagering requirements are satisfied, the bonus money cannot be kept. Furthermore, you need to confirm that your account has been authenticated because if it hasn't, you won't be able to withdraw money from it.

Get an Exclusive NEWPROMO Promo Code from Sports Cafe

Once you've enrolled there, use the special code! When making an account, you may use the following promotional code: NEWPROMO.

The following are some advantages of utilizing the aforementioned promo code:

100% up to 5,000 Rs. for online sports betting;

100% up to 5,000 Rs. for the live casino section;

150% slots casino bonus;

10% daily slots bonus;

Risk-free bet and much more.

The promotional code may only be used once during registration unless otherwise stated.

Nova88 Bonuses Terms and Conditions

If you wish to obtain a bonus at the gambling website Nova88, make sure you abide by the bonus terms and conditions. The main lessons to be learned from the bonus rules are as follows:

Clients alone are responsible for ensuring the accuracy of their contact information, payment information, and account information. To be eligible for the bonus, you must, unless otherwise stated, have just recently signed up as a user at the betting site. You represent that you are capable of completely taking responsibility for all of your duties under the terms and conditions and that you are at least 18 years old, or the legal age in your country of residence. You are not allowed to create a new account. The client's second account will be banned if it is found and shown to be true. A bonus can only be utilized once unless otherwise specified. You are not allowed to be qualified for more than one reward at a time. If it is discovered that you took advantage of the bonus system, you will not be permitted to use the betting site since it is against the bonus rules.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Nova88

In addition to the aforementioned welcome bonus, the Nova88 website for casino and sports betting offers a number of additional alluring benefits. Here are a few of the unique advantages Nova88 often provides Indian clients at the betting platform.

Live Casino Bonus

Get a bonus of 50% up to 8000 INR for the live casino section at Nova88!

Make a deposit of at least 300 Rs. for your first time; only bets made on Nova88 that result in a win/loss return will count toward the rollover requirement. Any wagers that win, are refunded, are cancelled, or are placed on opposing sides with the same result will not be considered a legitimate turnover;

The promotion's wagering requirements do not apply to wagers on Playtech games;

The bonus has a rollover requirement of 30 times the deposit and bonus amounts;

Unless otherwise specified, the bonus is good for thirty days after it is issued. If conditions aren't met within the allotted period, bonus money gained will be taken out of the member's account.

150% Slots Welcome Bonus

Get a 150% deposit bonus for playing slots, up to 10,000 Rs.!

Make a least 300 Rs. first-time deposit;

Only bets with a win/loss outcome will count toward the rollover requirement. The rollover requirement will not be met by cancelled, void, or wagers including jackpot, RNG (table games, card games, and fishing) options;

If not specified differently, bonuses are good for thirty days after the issue. If conditions aren't met within the allotted period, bonus money gained will be taken out of the member's account.

If the qualified player's account balance is less than the minimum stake amount permitted, the rollover requirement of 30x the deposit and bonus amounts will be deemed satisfied.

Daily Slots Reload Bonus

Get a 10% extra as a bonus to your deposit every day for slots, the maximum amount is 3,000 Rs.!

This incentive is available to members who have made a minimum redeposit of 300 Rs. or more on a daily basis;

Unless otherwise specified, the bonus received as part of this campaign is valid for thirty (30) days after the issue. If a participant does not meet the requirements within the allotted period, all winnings made with the bonus money will be revoked;

Free spins cannot be held or stuck by members. Any suspicious or malicious activity will result in the cancellation and voiding of any wins from the free spins feature;

The bonus and deposit amounts must be rolled over ten times.

Risk-Free Bet

Place a bet, and if you win – you take; if you lose – you get a refund!

Place your first wager with a minimum bet of Rs. 1,000 on any soccer game. (Applicable only to Over/Under and Soccer Handicap). Pingoal, Saba Soccer, and virtual sports are not included in this promotion;

Request a 100% refund within 72 hours of the moment the wager was settled. If the bet settlement was more than 72 hours ago, this promotion claim will not be eligible;

The deposit and bonus amounts must be rolled over five times;

Unless otherwise specified, the bonus received as part of this campaign is valid for seven days after it is issued. If the participant does not complete the necessary requirements within the allotted period, all money obtained via bonus cash will be cancelled.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Nova88 App

The Nova88 mobile app for Android or iOS still offers all the same advantages and rewards. Users of mobile apps must meet specific requirements in order to obtain some incentives. You may, for instance, ask for the following bonuses:

150% up to 8888 INR for online sports betting;

50% up to 8000 INR for the live casino section;

150% slots casino bonus;

10% daily slots bonus;

Risk-free bet and much more.

The company Nova88 gets into ratings of the online cricket betting sites in india, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

Even though many of Nova88's advantages and promos have already been covered on this page, if you still have any queries, feel free to use the comment area below. The most frequently asked questions and their answers are shown below.

Is claiming bonuses at Nova88 truly safe? Does doing it put me in danger in any way?

Yes, it is. As a reputable and licensed bookmaker, Nova88 provides safe options for deposits, sports wagers, and bonus utilization. Your privacy will be maintained, according to the privacy statement. After claiming the bonus, you must meet the wagering requirements before you can withdraw it.

Do Nova88's incentives listed here represent the only ones available?

No, there are many deals and promotions available at Nova88. The advantages listed on this page are actual, however, they might alter in the future since bonuses are periodically altered, enhanced, or decreased.

If I change my mind, can I easily revoke the bonus?

You can, of course. You may cancel the bonus the same way you did when you activated it by going to the bonuses and promotions menu, finding your specific offer, and choosing the "leave the program" option.

Can I use the bonus money to make bets?

You can, of course. The wagering requirements must be met before you can withdraw the bonus, but you are free to do whatever you like, including placing bets.

Are there any updates or changes to Nova88's bonuses, as well as any new rewards?

Yes, occasionally that happens. Some of the present advantages could occasionally be enhanced or changed. Future innovations will also provide further benefits. All awards are subject to change, as stated in the terms and regulations of the sports betting and casino gaming website Nova88.

How can I become eligible for the Nova88 welcome bonus?

To be eligible for the welcome bonus, you must first create an account on the betting website Nova88. Make a deposit that is equal to or more than the minimum deposit amount indicated in the bonus terms once the offer has been accepted. Before you may withdraw the bonus money, you must first satisfy the wagering requirements, which are described in the terms and conditions of the agreements.