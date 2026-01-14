Nova88 — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 150% up to 8888 INR Bonus

Nova88 App: 3.3 ★★★★★ Registration Nova88 Nova88 is one of the most popular and well-known platforms all over the world, including India, which provides services in the betting market (ability to bet on sports and play online casinos). As a new user you will get a Welcome Bonus of 150% up to 8888 INR.Study the information provided carefully and find out more about Nova88. Welcome bonus 150% up to 8888 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Nova88

Nova88 Overview

Nova88 betting platform was founded back in 2008. During this time, the company has managed to become famous and gain its place all over the world, including India. Nova88 India is one of the safest and most legal platforms in the world, this is confirmed by the existence of a Curacao license. The platform is fully adapted for Indian players, it has a number of distinctive features and functions, as well as a wide choice of payment methods and most importantly it supports rupee currency. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting site in india, the best football betting sites and kabaddi betting sites in india. More information about the bookmaker you can read in the table below:

Quick Facts about Nova88

Game types Sports, Esports, Virtual sports, Slots, Live casino Founder Dynacinnect Technologies B.V Founded Year 2008 Headquarters Curaçao License Curacao Gaming License № 8048/JAZ Welcome bonus 150% up to 8888 INR Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Online Banking, Local Bank Hindi language Yes

Nova88 Score

Nova88 has long earned its place on the betting services market, but in order to choose a platform for betting this information is not enough. Especially for this purpose we have prepared a list of the main features and disadvantages of this platform, so you can easily compare it with competitors and make the right choice in choosing a platform for entertainment. The information is presented in the table:

Advantages Disadvantages Rupees currency support A small number of payment systems to deposit and withdraw funds Hindi Language No support hotline phone number Legality and safety (Curacao license) LIVE betting Wide range of bonuses and promotions Wide selection of sports disciplines A wide variety of support options Instant withdrawals Welcome bonus for all players

Screenshots of Nova88

In the following screenshots, you can see how the design of the platform looks like. The calm and pleasant blue and white colors make the interface look stylish and fashionable, providing you with an aesthetic pleasure.

Video Review

The most common problem for all users is the problem of registering on the platform. For this we have prepared a short 2 minute video, where we clearly show how to make the registration process fast and easy. Study it carefully and you will not have problems with registration, enjoy watching it!

Nova88 for Android and iOS

The Nova88 team appreciates and cares about its Indian customers, which is why the company has developed the Nova88 App, running on two operating systems IOS and Android, to meet the needs of its customers and provide them with even greater comfort from using the platform.

For Android

In order to simplify the process of downloading and installing the application on your Android device, we have prepared a special step-by-step instruction. We describe all the steps in detail and you will not have to figure it out on your own. To do this, just follow the provided instructions:

Accessing the Nova88 website. From your mobile device, use a pre-prepared link that will redirect you to the official website of the bookmaker. Installing apk files. Go to "Mobile applications" select the type of your device (Android), start installing the files. Configure security. Go to the settings of your phone, then select the section "Security" and give consent to download applications from unknown sources. Installing the application. On your device, go to "Downloads" and unzip the downloaded apk files. It worked! You have successfully downloaded the application and you can move on!

For iOS

Owners of devices with the IOS operating system also have the ability to download the application to their Iphone or Ipad. Using the instructions we prepared in advance, you can do it quickly and easily, without any problems. Follow the instructions step by step:

Access to the Nova88 platform. Go to the prepared by us link from your IOS device, which will redirect you to the official website of the platform. Installing the app. Go to "Mobile applications", choose your type of device (IOS) and launch the app download. Finish installation. After a successful download, you will receive a notification, then check your work screen for the Nova88 app icon.That's it! You have successfully downloaded the application to your device and now you can use the platform wherever and whenever you want!

Nova88 Mobile Website

The Nova88 platform is supported by the best and most renowned software vendors worldwide, so it is distinguished by its high technology. Although mobile devices do not require high technical specifications, there is a mobile version of the application for users who cannot download the application to their device!The mobile version of the site will not require any system characteristics from your device, ranging from the type of operating system to free space on it. It's also supported from any browser installed on your device. Choose the option that suits you best and start earning with Nova88!

Nova88 for PC

For users who are more comfortable using the platform as a computer, the team created a PC version of the platform. It also does not require your computer to have high specifications and free memory. It fully includes the whole list of functionalities, and the intuitive interface adjusts itself to your PC device.

Registration

The necessary step in using the platform is Nova88 registration, as without this step you will not be able to start earning and take full advantage of all the opportunities presented by the bookmaker. To make the registration process easier, we have prepared for you a step-by-step instruction, which will help you not to have any problems with the registration:

1 Access to the Nova88 website Visit the official website of the bookmaker using the link prepared in advance. Go to website 2 Create an account Enter your email, come up with a username, come up with a strong password. 3 Completing registration Check the box against the agreement and complete the registration by clicking on the button "Register".Done! You have become a platform user and now you have access to all the features offered by the bookmaker. Sign up now

Welcome Bonus

The platform values each of its users and cares about them, which is why you can find a large number of different Nova88 bonuses and promotions for any entertainment or section. Nova88 offers every customer a nice welcome bonus, which you can use in two main sections:

Sports Betting;

The welcome bonus is 150% up to 8888 INR on your first deposit! The minimum deposit INR 300. The maximum amount of the INR bonus is 8,888. The wagering amount is 25 times.

Live Casino.

Welcome Bonus is 50% up to 8000 INR to your first deposit! Minimum deposit INR 300. The maximum amount of the INR bonus is 8,000. The wagering amount is 30 times. Choose the bonus that's right for you and start earning!

Sports Bonus

In the sports betting section, there are currently two active bonuses that any player is entitled to receive. Two main bonuses for the sports betting section:

Welcome bonus is 150% up to 8888 INR on your first deposit;

The minimum deposit INR 300.The maximum amount of the INR bonus is 8,888. The wagering amount is 25 times.

20% Daily Sportsbook Reload Bonus!

The opportunity to get 20% on a daily refill of your account. Minimum deposit INR 300. Maximum INR 8,888 bonus. The wagering amount is 8 times. Go to the sports betting section, choose your entertainment, take the available bonuses and multiply your winnings!

Casino Bonus

The Nova88 platform also offers nice bonuses and promotions for the Casino section, which can be used by absolutely any player. As of today, the following bonus options are available for Indian players:

Welcome Bonus is 50% up to 8000 INR to your first deposit;

Minimum deposit INR 300. The maximum amount of the INR bonus is 8,000. The wagering amount is 30 times.

10% Daily Live Casino Reload Bonus!

The opportunity to get 20% on a daily refill of your account. Minimum deposit INR 300. Maximum INR 3,000 bonus. The wagering amount is 10 times. Go to Live Casino, get the bonus and double your winnings!

Slots Bonus

One of the most popular bonus platforms of Nova88, is the welcome bonus in the Slots section. It gives you the opportunity to get 150% to your first deposit, which can't make anyone stay away. Minimum deposit INR 300. The maximum amount of the INR bonus is 10,000. The wagering amount is 30 times. Go to the Slots section and be sure to take advantage of this great offer!

Login

Once you have successfully completed the registration process, in order to start playing, you will need to log in to your personal cabinet. To do this is very simple, you need an Internet connection, 2 minutes of your time and our prepared instructions:

Access to the platform. Follow this link to the official bookmaker website. Enter data. In the empty fields, enter the necessary information ( username and password you made up earlier). Finish your login. After filling in all the fields with necessary information, click "Login" and you will be automatically logged into your account.Finished! Now the whole list of services is available to you!

Verification

Nova88 platform operates absolutely legally, that's why every new user must verify his account in order not to allow persons under the age of 18 to betting. In order to be verified all the personal data you entered earlier must be true, otherwise you will not be able to pass the verification procedure.Instructions to verify your account:

Login to your account. Login to your previously created account using your username and password. Go to the KYS section. You must go to the KYS section, where you must enter all the information you need (photos of any document confirming your identity). Wait for the application approval. After all the steps, your application will go to approval, usually it does not take long, and as soon as your account is verified you will receive a notification!

Nova88 Video Review

The most common problem for all users is the problem of registering on the platform. For this we have prepared a short 2 minute video, where we clearly show how to make the registration process fast and easy. Study it carefully and you will not have problems with registration, enjoy watching it!

Deposit / Withdrawal

An important step in the use of the platform is the Nova88 deposit and withdrawal of funds. Unfortunately, there are not many options, but the bookmaker is working on these and in the near future there will be more. The main options for deposit and withdrawal of funds:

Online banking;

Local bank.

The crediting of funds to your personal account is instant, but the withdrawal of funds takes from 1 - 3 days.

Nova88 Sportsbook

By registering and funding your account, you get access to all available entertainment platforms. The sports betting section offers you more than 20 directions in sports disciplines. You are sure to find something for you, and we will try to help you with it.

Cricket

Cricket is one of the most popular sporting disciplines in India. Absolutely every Indian player plays it. Therefore, taking care of its customers Nova88 also offers Cricket betting for them. Major sporting events:

1st Test Match;

ESC Italy Rome;

ICC T20;

IPL;

IPL Legends and more!

Here you can find the highest odds and most famous tournaments, go to the Cricket section and start playing!

Football

This sport is also popular among Indian players. Here you will find a large number of betting options, high odds and the world's best tournaments, such as:

China League 1;

Super League;

Virtual League;

PinGoal;

UEFA Champions League;

Copa Libertadores;

FIFA World Cup and others!

Also here you will find the possibility of live mode, which allows you to watch the game in real time, make bets and change them. The bookmaker offers great odds for this sport, and the higher the odds, the bigger your winnings. Go to the Football section and start earning big money today.

Basketball

Avid basketball fans will be pleasantly surprised by the presence of this section on the Nova88 platform. The team has tried to accommodate all the major areas of world sports, so that absolutely every player will be as satisfied as possible. The main international basketball tournaments offered by the platform:

CUBA League;

Liga Pro;

NBA;

CBA and much more!

Register on the platform, go to the sports betting section, choose the direction of basketball, study the proposed activities and start earning!

Tennis

The main feature of this section is the availability of not only classic tennis, but also table tennis. As well as a large assortment of matches offered with high odds, having an international character, for example:

ATP;

ITT M25;

ITF W60 and much more!

The availability of these events will pleasantly surprise you and leave no chance to pass by and be a part of them.

Esports

The Nova88 platform was developed by highly qualified specialists, which is why one of its features is the constant development and improvement. The Esports section proves once again that it is highly technological and meets all the new development standards. To best meet the needs of customers section offers the following entertainment options:

CS:GO;

Dota 2;

King of Glory;

League of Legends and others!

The growth of interested players in computer games has recently increased significantly, and those who prefer to bet on it even more! The section features the most popular games all over the world, including India, so you're sure to pick something for yourself!

CS:GO

CS:GO is one of the oldest cyber disciplines. The scenario of the game is as follows: the game is always 5 on 5, one team attacks, the second produces a defense, the winner is the one who kills all the enemies. After 15 games have been played, the teams switch sides. Nova88 provides tournaments such as:

WCG;

DreamHack;

SCL;

IEM and more!

Recall that the section Esports contains live mode, this will allow you to feel the realism of the game and in real time to make bets.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is one of the most famous cyber disciplines in the world. Its developer holds an international tournament every year, which brings together the strongest teams from around the world. Bets on this discipline began betting in 2011year. Nova88 offers the following tournaments:

Champions League;

European Pro League;

Riyadh Masters and onters!

If you are a fan of computer games and you are interested in this direction, you should try betting! The Live mode will let you get the most out of the game.

King of Glory

King of Glory is a mobile game, similar to a MOBA game. The scenario of the game unfolds as follows: two teams of 5 people, each team is trying to destroy the enemy base. The winner is the one who first destroys the enemy.The Nova 88 platform offers its players to bet on the KGL Summer event. This destination has a live mode that will allow you to bet in real time.

LOL

LOL is one of the top 5 most popular cyber disciplines in the world. It has been known since 2011. The scenario of the game is similar to a MOBA game, but has more fantastic motives. The game is made by two teams of 5 people. Nova88 offers the following types of events in this discipline:

LCK Challengers League Summer;

LCO Split 2;

LPL Summer and more!

Betting on sports has long come in the direction of cybersports, but only recently it has gained such great momentum and is still growing. Live mode allows you to get the most out of the game and feel a part of it, it also allows you to bet in real time on the tournament.

Virtual Sports

Virtual sports is one of the most popular trends in the betting market. How to understand virtual sports? Virtual sport is an imitation of a real sporting event that takes place in reality. All odds in this direction are fixed and the winner is chosen by a random number generator. The section "Virtual sport" is also presented by the bookmaker Nova88. On the platform you can find the following types of entertainment in this section:

V-Football;

V-Basketball;

V-Tennis;

V-League and others!

In this section you are sure to find something you like. So be sure to check it out!

Popular Betting Options at Nova88

The sports betting section is very simple and easy to use. For each sports discipline you will find a list of upcoming events, information about odds and match modes (LINE or LIVE). Also in the section there is a search indicator which will help you to find the entertainment you are interested in quickly among others. You can read the full list of sports betting options below.

Live Betting

LIVE mode offers you to bet in real time on the tournament or match. You can also bet while the game is in progress. Each sport discipline that has this mode is marked with a red "live" inscription at the top.This mode allows you to feel the realism of the game and get even more pleasure from the process.

Multi Live

This type of bet gives you the opportunity to bet simultaneously on several events. During the matches the odds are multiplied with each other and you get a big win, but if at least one bet doesn't play, you lose and get no winnings.

Live Previews

This type of betting provides the opportunity to bet before or during the game, and you can watch the game in real time through the online broadcast.

Line (Prematch)

This type of betting allows you to bet only before the start of the sport event. After the start of the match you can't change your bet or make it during the match. Prematch bets are valid for almost every sport discipline presented on the platform.

Types of Bets

The Nova88 platform tries to meet the needs of its customers as much as possible, which is why the bookmaker offers not just one type of sports betting, but several. You can see all the necessary information about the types of bets below.

Single

This type of bet is a classic. You bet on a particular sporting discipline, with the odds known to you on the outcome of a particular match.

Combo

This type of bet gives the opportunity to bet on several independent of each other the outcome of a particular game.

System (Express)

This type of bet gives the opportunity to bet on a variety of matches. The advantage is that all odds are summed up and if you win at least one outcome, you get a certain amount of winnings.

How to Place a Bet?

Nova88 betting platform allows you to bet on more than 20 sports disciplines around the world, including India. Each sports discipline has its own odds, betting types and modes. The platform is completely easy to use and therefore allows you to bet quickly and without problems.To make this process even easier and faster, we have prepared a special step-by-step instruction for you:

Login to your account. Use the link to go to the platform or open the mobile app. Top up your account. Go to "Deposit funds", choose how you want to deposit money, enter the amount you want, approve the transaction. Select a sport. Go to the sports section and from the offered options, select the one you like. Match Selection. Once you have decided on the discipline you will be offered several options for sports events, select one of them. Choosing the outcome. After that you need to study carefully all the odds and choose the desired outcome. Confirm the bet. Enter the desired bet amount and click "Confirm". In case of winning the money will be credited to your account automatically.

Betting Odds

Today, the betting market is overflowing with offers, each bookmaker offers different options. The Nova88 platform is distinguished by the fact that it has the most attractive odds for all sports. The team works hard every day, together with the best analysts, to form more favorable offers for their Indian players. The higher the odds offered, the bigger your ultimate winnings will be. Good Luck!

Nova88 Live Streaming

Unfortunately, the Nova88 platform currently does not have this option. But the team is already working and developing this mode in order to provide such an opportunity to its players as soon as possible. The bookmaker will soon add this feature to the platform.

Nova88 Casino

Especially for those players who like to be and feel in the atmosphere of big money, the bookmaker offers a section of the Nova88 online casino, where you can spend time with pleasure and dilute the routine of betting on sports. The casino has a huge number of entertainment options. You will also be pleasantly surprised by the presence of LIVE mode, it gives you the opportunity to play with a live dealer, which will bring you maximum enjoyment from such a realistic game.

Popular Nova88 Games

In order to make it easier for you to choose entertainment in the section of online casinos, we have prepared for you a brief description of the most popular entertainment in India.

Slots

In the casino section you will find a wide range of slots, it's a great alternative if you're bored with the bets and want variety. The most popular at the moment among Indian players are the following: Treasure of drake, Tiger on Gold, Cande Rush, Chronicle of Heroes and others! You will surely find something for yourself. Also, don't forget the bonuses that apply to the section "Slots''!

Poker

Poker is one of the most popular pastimes among Indian players. The game goes as follows, a certain number of players play at one table, the winner is the one who collects the strongest combination of cards. Also in this direction is the possibility of playing with a real dealer, which allows you to feel the realism of the game. The most popular variants of poker in India are: Spartan Poker, Texas Hold'em, Poker-Baazi, Three Card Poker and much more!

Roulette or European Roulette

Roulette is a type of betting entertainment, which is a spinning wheel with 36 sectors of red and black and 37 sectors of green (zero). The American version has 38 sectors (two green). Players are given the opportunity to bet on any outcome, number, etc. Popular types of roulette in India are: European Roulette, French Roulette.Try your luck and start earning right now!

Jackpot Games

Indian players have a great preference for jackpot games, as they allow them to earn a large amount of money while betting a small amount of money. To withdraw your winnings, you will need to make a deposit and play for real money. You can find the entire range of popular jackpot games in India on the official website of the bookmaker.

Lotteries

The Nova88 platform also offers its players a "lotteries" section, a good option to diversify your leisure time. Indian players often give preference to this entertainment, as this option is a fast way to make money. There is no pattern here, your luck works here. The most popular types of lotteries in India are: TC Gaming, Keno, Number Game, Table Game and others!Go to the lottery section and try your luck!

Bingo

Bingo is another version of the Lottery. Each player pulls out a certain universal number that he must not tell anyone. Then the organizer of the game randomly draws cards with numbers and if the number you pulled out earlier matches the number pulled out by the organizer, you win! The most popular types of bingo are Rainforest Magic Bingo and Viking Runecraft Bingo. Go to the games section and be sure to try your luck.

Results and Statistics

By creating an account on the platform, you get access to all of your betting history and games over time. You will have access to the statistics of your played and unplayed bets, where you will be able to analyze your own success.

Support

It is very important for the Nova88 team to maintain and give feedback to their Indian users. That's why they made sure to provide each player with several options for support when problems arise. All sources are available 24 hours a day, so you'll get an immediate response if you need it.The main support contacts are presented in the table:

The ways to contact Details E-mail support@nova88.com Online Chat The opportunity to write personally to the administrator and get an answer to your question, the icon is in the lower left corner when you log on to the platform. Instagram nova88_official Twitter @Nova88official Telegram @Nova88Support1

Choose any option that's convenient for you and they'll help you figure out everything you need right away.

SportsCafe Verdict

Summing up and analyzing this site for betting entertainment for a long time on various parameters, we concluded that it really proved to be legal, reliable and safe for its customers. That is why, as a sign of confirmation of its status, we are proud to give it a high rating and Sportscafe seal of approval. This conferred title is fully justified.

The Most Common Questions about the Nova88

In order to summarize and leave you with no questions, we predicted and found the most frequently asked questions from users, which were answered.

Is Nova88 Legal in India?

Yes, of course! The Nova88 platform operates absolutely legally and safely for its users, this is confirmed by Curacao Gaming License No. 8048/JAZ.

Is Nova88 Safe for Betting in India?

Of course yes, the platform is licensed by Curacao and provides complete privacy for its users.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

Unfortunately, no. According to the rules of the bookmaker, each user has the opportunity to get a bonus only once.