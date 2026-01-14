Nova88 Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Nova88 App: 3.3 ★★★★★ Download APP Nova88 Nova88 was founded in 2008 and is considered the most trusted betting platform in India. It provides sports betting, online casino, live streams, and other services. There's a guaranteed 150% up to 8888 INR welcome bonus for all new players. Moreover, the Nova88 app suits both Android and iOS systems. In this review, we`ll try to understand if this platform is as good as its feedback. Welcome bonus 150% up to 8888 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Nova88

Nova88 App Short Overview of General Points For your convenience, we prepared a tablet that contains all the basic information about the app. This is a short overview that is relevant to India. The current version of the application 1.0 or higher APK filesize 5 MB Installed client size 70 MB Supported operating systems Android, IOS Cost of loading Free License Curacao Welcome bonus 150% up to 8888 INR Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods Online banking, a local bank The Nova88 app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, kabaddi betting apps, chess betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings. Screenshots of the Nova88 App Nova88 has a pretty bright design with lots of blue color. There is also a very convenient interface that makes navigation easy for beginners. Each folder of the app is very well assembled. Advantages and Disadvantages We prepared a tablet that contains all the advantages and disadvantages of the Nova88 app along with the features that it offers. Advantages Disadvantages Welcome bonus 150% up to 8888 INR The sportsbook could be larger Accepts cryptocurrency Live streams Supports the Hindi language The minimum deposit is only 300 INR The Nova88 App Functionality and Design The range of services that Nova88 offers will impress all users. It combines traditional casino games and sports betting in addition to additional beneficial aspects like: Welcome bonus of 150% up to 8888 INR on your first deposit;

24/7 support team;

2FA-authentication;

Fast payments;

Matches and bets statistics;

Variety of gambling and betting options.

Nova88 APK Download for Android The Nova88 download is very easy to understand. However, you might need to register to complete the process. For a simple installation, follow our step-by-step instructions. 1 Download Nova88 App Go to the Nova88 official website and get the Nova88 download apk by tapping the “mobile app” button and choosing the version for Android. Or simply click on this link. Go to webiste 2 Security Settings for Install the App Allow downloads from unknown sources in your smartphone's settings. 3 Complete the Download Process Wait until the apk is fully downloaded. Download the app 4 Confirm the File Installation Click on the downloaded file. The installation process is usually very fast.

Nova88 App for Android The developers have created the version of the Nova88 app for all Android customers. All you need for the proper work of the app is a reliable internet connection. After downloading the Nova88 application, you may access all the same features as the official Nova88 website. System Requirements The Nova88 app is very suitable for the Android operating system. However, you must confirm that your smartphone satisfies all necessary system requirements. Your smartphone's storage capacity shouldn't be too low in order to use the app. The minimum requirements are listed below: Android version 5.0 or higher RAM 512 Mb Storage space 50 Mb Operating capacities With a frequency of not less than 1.2 GHz Supported Android Devices A lot of Android devices have been tested to prove good performance with the application. Nova88 app guarantees smooth operation on next smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi;

Huawei Honor;

Meizu MX5;

Samsung Galaxy;

Sony Xperia;

Lenovo Sisley S90;

Asus Zenfone;

Oppo A53;

OnePlus Nord;

Lg K51 etc. If your smartphone isn't on this list, there's no need to worry. The Nova88 app download will undoubtedly be available for any Android smartphone identical to the ones that are on the list.

Download Nova88 App for iOS Customers may have the most enjoyable casino and betting experience with the Nova88 app for iOS. All of the functionality of the desktop and mobile websites are present in the application. There should be no problems because it is appropriate for the iOS operating system. System Requirements The Nova88 software may be operated on the vast majority of iOS devices, but you must make sure that your smartphone satisfies all of the technical requirements. You should have enough storage on your smartphone to download the app. The minimum requirements are detailed below: IOS version 8 or higher RAM 1 Gb Storage space 50 Mb Operating capacities With a frequency of not less than 1.2 GHz Supported iOS Devices Here is a list of devices that have been tested on smooth operation with the Nova88 application: iPhone 5;

iPhone 5s;

iPhone 6s;

iPhone SE;

iPhone X;

iPhone 12 Mini;

iPhone 13 Pro;

iPod touch 2;

iPad 3;

iPad 4, etc. The application can also be downloaded for iOS system devices that are more recent or powerful. On these gadgets, the Nova88 app ought to work properly as well.

How to Install the Nova88 App? To install the Nova88 app on your mobile device, just follow the steps below: Open the application page. Download the installation file. Allow your device to install from unknown sources. Run the downloaded file and confirm the installation.

How to Register in the Nova88 App? If you are a new user of Nova88, you should first create a personal account. The process of registration is quick and simple: Launch the app. Click on the program to launch Nova88 mobile app on your Android or iOS device. Open the registration form. Tap on the “Registration” button. Fill in the required information. Fill in all the required information in a suggested form. Confirm. Click on the “Sign Up” button. Complete the verification process. You will receive a message with the code. Enter the code in the confirmation line. Enjoy the Nova88 club app! Congratulations, you registered an account on the Nova88 app and now can proceed to log in if it didn't happen automatically.

Welcome Bonuses for App's Players Nova88 app shares a very beneficial deal offering every new player welcome bonuses that can be spent on both casino games and sports betting. The bonus is guaranteed for every newly registered client. Betting Bonus Indian gamers may claim the sports welcome bonus and wager it on almost any sport on the app. It allows them to dive into the betting process with an almost free bet. For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about this bonus: Bonus amount 150% up to 8888 INR Minimum deposit 300 INR What can be used for Betting on different kinds of sports: football, cricket, tennis, basketball, virtual sports, etc. Casino Bonus The casino bonus is very similar to the sports one and comes with the biggest payout of 8,000 INR. Players can use the bonus on the exciting slot machines, depositing only 300 INR. For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about the casino welcome bonus: Bonus amount 50% up to 8000 INR Minimum deposit 300 INR What can be used for Slots only

How to Get a Bonus in the Nova88 App? The welcome bonus is really easy to get. Moreover, it is guaranteed for every single new registered user. To claim the bonus for the first deposit, simply follow these steps: Register or log in. Register an account in the Nova88 mobile app or log in if you already have one. Verify the identity. Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Next, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually, it doesn't take long. Make the first deposit. Tap on the “Deposit” button in the app. Enter an amount higher than 300 INR to claim a bonus and confirm the deposit. After that, the bonus will be transferred to your account.

Payment Methods Nova88 offers the most popular and convenient deposit/withdrawal methods, such as: Online banking;

Local bank. Min deposit is only 300 INR. In most cases, providers don't take any fees. Although, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally. The minimum withdrawal amount is 1000 INR. Withdrawal times vary depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms and conditions of the chosen supplier.

How to Update the Nova88 App to the Latest Version? Because the Nova88 application is updated automatically, users are not required to do anything. You must, however, permit this procedure by doing the following instruction: Change the smartphone settings. Go to the options of your device. Select the app’s permission settings. Open the section containing the apps. Find the application. Choose the Nova88 App. Give permission for updates. Allow the automatic update of the application. The Nova88 app constantly releases new features and innovations that help the app work better. With the newest Nova88 update, you can be sure of the best user experience possible.

Login First of all, you must log in to the platform in order to place bets, even if you already have a Nova88 account. Just follow these simple steps to log into your personal account and have access to all of the features of the app: Open the app. Tap on the downloaded Nova88 app. Choose the method. Select how you want to log in by email, phone number, or socials. Fill in the required information. Fill all the required information in a suggested form. Confirm. Click on the “Log in” button.

Nova88 App Video Review We prepared a short video review of how to download the Nova88 app on the Android and iOS systems properly, so you can get all the details fast and with minimum effort.

Sports Betting There are several sports available in the Nova88 app. That includes both the common and unique ones. Daily wagering is possible on more than a thousand events. Here is an example of a discipline that are available: Cricket;

Basketball;

Football;

Tennis. Cricket App Of course, the most popular sport for betting, cricket, is available on the Nova88 app. It takes a few clicks to bet on your favorite teams, such as IPL or another. Take a look at the suggested contests that are now open: 1st Test Match;

ESC Italy Rome;

ICC T20;

IPL 2023;

IPL Legends. Players are offered to bet on the Winner (incl. Super Over), First Innings, Over / Under Team with Top batter / Bowler and many more. Basketball App There are many competitions in the basketball category. A variety of leagues and competitions in this area to pick from: CUBA League;

Liga Pro;

NBA;

CBA. Usually, there are such betting options as Winner (incl. Overtime), 1x2, Handicap, Total, First Quarter, Draw no Bet, Odd/Even, Point Range etc. Football App Indian players may bet on a range of football matches with the Nova88 app. There are such leagues and contests as: China League 1;

Super League;

Virtual League;

PinGoal;

UEFA Champions League;

Copa Libertadores;

FIFA World Cup. Indian players can bet on Double Chance, Total (Over/Under), Asian Total, First Goal, Handicap, Asian Handicap, Draw no Bet, Exact Goals, Both Teams to Score, Correct Score etc. Tennis App A tennis category on the Nova88 app comes with the following championships: ATP;

ITT M25;

ITF W60. There is a wide selection of betting options such as Winner, Game Handicap, 1st Set Winner, Game Handicap, 1st Set Total Games, Exact Sets, Correct Score, Double Result etc.

Esports Betting at the App One more popular betting category among Indian players on Nova88 is esports. The category contains the worldwide known games, including: CS:GO;

Dota 2;

King of Glory;

League of Legends. Players can bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, map winner, correct score, etc.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App Customers may bet on sports virtually without having to wait for the actual events to begin. It's fast and you are able to get to know the success results immediately. There are such available virtual sports as: FIFA;

NBA 2k;

eCricket;

eFighting;

eTennis;

Rocket League.

How to Bet on Cricket using Nova88 App? On the Nova88 app, only registered users are allowed to place bets. If you haven't already, sign up for a Nova88 account or log in. Then, just carry out the following instruction: Choose the cricket in the sports betting categories. Specify the match by filtering the tournaments, leagues, or events. Tap on the odds you are interested in, select the type of bet and press on place a bet.

Available Type of Bets at the App The traditional range of betting possibilities offered by Nova88 will satisfy a wide range of clients. While some players like to play cautiously, others want to take risks. Choose your preferred method by placing an enjoyable bet: Single. This is the simplest and quickest bet. The odds are average and risks are low. This type of bet is perfect for new players who aren't experienced yet.

System (Express). This type of bet is more complex and is typically employed by advanced players. You need to make the right prediction in several combined events at once. Not a single prediction should be wrong or you lose the whole bet.

Parlay (Combo). This is betting on more than one event. The chosen events must not correlate with each other. The winnings for this type of bet are fixed and the amount of the bet is multiplied by the product of the odds of all events that are covered by the bet. If at least one event was predicted wrong, the parlay is lost.

Betting Options at the App There are a lot of different betting options on the Nova88 app. Take a look at the currently available ones: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Game;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-betting;

Live Match Statistics. Live Streaming Watch thrilling live broadcasts of various sporting events and place bets on these contests. This is similar to viewing TV via an app. Only registered users are allowed to access this feature. Push Notifications Give the Nova88 app access to send you to push notifications when there are special discounts, promotions, odds, and other events. This significantly increases betting efficiency and the chance of winning. Online Casino Games Play baccarat, poker, roulette, and more casino games online. There is a strong probability of winning something here. The Nova88 terms and conditions guarantee fair gaming on the platform. Live Casino Users of the Nova88 app may engage in thrilling table gaming with live players. The activity will be more interesting with live dealers and chatty players. There are countless options available for games. Cash-Out The Nova88 app allows you the choice to sell your bet to get back all or a portion of your stake if you are unsure of your current wager. Although cashing out isn't always an option, it will be mentioned next to your bet whenever it's available. Live Cricket Betting It is possible for Indian players to place live bets on their preferred cricket tournament, such as the IPL. With this choice, you may monitor all the events and odds online and adjust your bets as the game goes. Esports Betting Place bets on the most popular esports. Games like Dota 2, Starcraft, and others are available. Nova88 provides pretty competitive odds in this category and offers a large variety of different betting opportunities. Pre-Match Betting A pre-match bet is the total number of bets that Nova88 will accept on a specific sporting event. Players can choose between easy or complex selections depending on what outcome they expect. Multi-Betting Mix the bets for two or more separate sporting events. The bet will win if every occurrence was accurately predicted. If one of the wagers turns out to be incorrect, the entire multi-bet is lost. This type of bet usually comes with higher odds. Live Match Statistics Users may keep track of statistics and results using the Nova88 app, which also provides a variety of data about outcomes, including details on prior events and contests. The stats include details on teams' victories, defeats, goals, opponents, and other events. Make better judgments by using real-time statistics.

Nova88 Casino App The Nova88 app offers a wide selection of casino games in a number of different categories. There are games from the most well-known and reliable providers in India available. Entertainment at the Casino App We've put together a list of some of the most popular games at Nova88 to make it easier for you to pick from among the various games offered there. See a list of them in the tablet below: Slots;

Roulette;

Blackjack;

Poker;

Baccarat;

Lottery;

Keno;

Bingo;

Board Games and Others.

Nova88 Mobile Version (Website version) Users who want to bet on the go but don't want to install any additional software will find the Nova88 mobile website to be excellent. As long as you have a reliable internet connection, you may make bets whenever you want and from any location using the mobile version. It also offers a variety of advantages, including: Suitable with any mobile device;

The website is flawlessly adapted to the size of the device's screen;

SSL certificate protects the data from leakage;

High privacy - players may instantly clear the browser history;

You can still access all the services like sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer support, personal account, etc.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website There are a few differences between the Nova88 app and the mobile website. Users may test both alternatives and choose the one that seems more comfortable to them. The app Mobile Website Asks for minimum requirements Available on almost any mobile device Optimal battery use Faster battery drain Requires RAM Doesn't consume much RAM Push notifications about offers No notifications

Download Nova88 for PC Apparently, there is no Nova88 PC app that can be downloaded. However, you can download the Nova88 app on your Android or iOS device or use a PC's browser to access the official Nova88 website. With the website PC version, you will get access to great visuals, a well-made design, and other advantages like: No need to download any third-party apps;

You can place bets and play casino games at the same time;

The full screen and maximum elements are on one page at once.

Features of the Nova88 App If you still have doubts about whether you should install the Nova88 app on your Android or iOS device, take a look on the features of the app: Welcome bonuses;

Large sportsbook and casino library;

Fast payments;

Push notifications for events, competitions, and other offers;

Live streams. Welcome Bonuses A pleasant 100% welcome bonus, of up to 5,000 INR, is available to all the new players of the Nova88 app. Both betting and gaming are eligible for the welcome bonus. Only a 300 INR payment is required to receive a bonus. A Wide Selection of Sports and Casino Games Online On the Nova88 app, you can find more than 1,000 matches and events to bet on. The variety of betting options is amazing: quick bets, live bets, pre-match bets, etc. The choice of casino games is large too. You can play slots, blackjack, poker, baccarat and other games, with live dealers or with an algorithm. Fast payments The Nova88 app provides a variety of payment methods, including fast payments. It encourages players to credit their accounts in no time so they may start betting immediately. Additionally, the majority of services don't charge a commission. Push Notifications for Events, Competitions, and Other Offers You can receive push notifications from the Nova88 app upon any major events and offers. Don't hesitate to take opportunities that might increase your rewards or help you win more money. You may always modify this setting in the settings menu if you'd like. Live Streams Sports lovers may view live streams of events that are broadcasted in excellent quality. There are regular tournaments in other sports as well, but esports is one that is extremely popular. You may bet on your favorite team while you watch them play in a game. How to Use a Nova88 App? To enjoy the Nova88 app's full range of features and services, all users must meet the requirements listed below: The user must be 18 or older;

You must have access to the ongoing internet connection;

You must download an app on your device;

You have to be a registered user;

You can't register a second account if you already have one, even if you previously registered it through the Nova88 website version;

All your personal information has to be truthful and reliable. Once you have agreed with all of the terms and conditions of the Nova88 platform, you may start placing sports bets, viewing exciting live matches and events, playing casino games, and much more.

Security of the App Nova88 places a high priority on the security and safety of its customers. The following methods are used to maintain the app's safety for all users: SSL certificate. The platform has an SSL certificate that protects users' and transactions data from leakage.

Trustworthy services. Nova88 maintains only the best third-party services on the platform. That includes casino games from legit providers.

High privacy. Nova88 doesn't share information about the customers with any third party.

Licensed bookmaker. The provider of the app is a fully legal company that operates under the Curacao license.

Customer Support Service on the Nova88 Mobile App Indian gamers can access the Nova88 app's customer service 24/7. Your problems will be solved by a team of qualified experts. Any of the following contact options are available: The ways to contact Details Live chat Discuss your problem with the administrator directly in a live format Email support@nova88.com Telegram https://t.me/Nova88Support1 Players also can follow the official Nova88 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/nova88_official to get to know all about the upcoming offers and news first.

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Nova88 App We made a deep analysis of the whole Nova88 platform and decided to reward it with the special Sportscafe seal of approval and a high rating. As a final say, the Nova88 app is compatible with both Android and iOS systems. It offers a variety of betting and gambling possibilities, such as a large sportsbook with a variety of betting options and an impressive casino library. In addition, the platform operates under Curacao license #8048/JAZ. We confirm that Nova88 is a safe, secure and legal betting platform in India.