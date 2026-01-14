Nova88 Registration: How Create an Account, Verify and Login

Nova88 App: 3.3 ★★★★★ Registration Nova88 Nova88 is a well-known betting platform among bettors from India, as it provides a variety of benefits. It features Hindi as a language option, many payment methods used in India, over 1,000 sports events daily, a mobile app for Android and iOS, and much more. If you would like to learn how to sign up and redeem sports betting bonus of 150% up to 8888 INR, have a look down below! Welcome bonus 150% up to 8888 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Nova88

How to Register a New Account at Nova88?

Before you can use the sports betting and gambling platform Nova88 to play casino games, make deposits, or withdraw money from your account, you must first register an account. If the betting site detects that you are wagering on your preferred sporting events while under the age of 18, your account will be suspended. To sign up as a new member with Nova88, adhere to the steps outlined below:

1 Visit the website Go to the official website of Nova88 using our link. Go to website 2 Locate the sign-up button In the top-right corner, there ought to be a button that says “Join Now”. After clicking it, complete the form to go to the following stage. 3 Type in the required information Come up with a username and password. Then, enter your email address and select your currency. Lastly, type in a promo code and a referral code if you have either of those. After that, click on the “Submit” button to finish the sign-up process. Sign up now

Congratulations on creating a user account with the online betting service Nova88!

Verification of Nova88 Account

Before you may make any withdrawals, your Nova88 account must be verified. The KYC (Know Your Client) process, which confirms the clients' identity and makes sure they are acting lawfully, includes this step. The sportsbook guarantees that the information won't be collected or sold. The following actions must be done in order to complete account verification:

Go to your Nova88 account and log in. To access your Nova88 account, use your login credentials. Submit the necessary paperwork. In your account settings, you should have the opportunity to submit two documents for account verification: proof of address and proof of identity (such as a passport or driver's license).

After successfully submitting the documents for verification, you should receive a confirmation answer within a few business days informing you whether the information was authorized or rejected. Once your account has been verified, you can withdraw funds whenever you wish.

Registration Process via the Nova88 App

A new account may be easily created using the simple registration process in the Nova88 mobile app for iOS or Android. Follow the instructions below to register properly.

Install the app on your phone. Download and install the appropriate mobile app for your device from the Nova88 website. Open the app. Select the Nova88 symbol on the home screen of your smartphone. Find the registration button. To go to the next step, click the sign-up button in the top-right corner of the screen. Type in your information. All that is required is a user's name, contact details (email and phone number), a password they can remember, and password confirmation. Enter any affiliate or promotion codes you may have after accepting the terms and conditions. Click "Create Account" after that.

Congratulations, you've finished the Nova88 mobile app registration procedure successfully!

Login at Nova88

To login into your Nova88 account properly, just adhere to the steps below:

Go to the website. Visit the official Nova88 website using our link. Sign in with your account. Click the "Log In" option to go to the following stage. Enter the information. Enter your password and either your phone number or email address.

Congratulations, you've just successfully logged into your Nova88 account!

Login via App

By using the mobile app for Android or iOS and following the instructions below, you may log into your account at Nova88 as easily as always.

Open the mobile application. Locate the Nova88 icon on your smartphone's home screen to start it. Look for the log-in button. Click "Log In" to go to the following step after selecting the Nova88 symbol on the home screen of your smartphone. Provide all the details. In addition to the password, including your email address or phone number. simply access your account.

Congratulations! Your Nova88 account has been logged into successfully.

Nova88 Bonuses and Promotions That are Available After Registration

Nova88 provides its Indian players with a lot of bonuses and promotions that they can redeem, such as the following:

Welcome bonus of 150% up to 8888 INR for sports;

150% bonus of up to 7,000 Rs. for Slots and Fishing;

150% bonus of up to 2,500 Rs. for the live casino and many others.

The welcome bonus at Nova88 is 150% up to 8888 INR, applied on the first deposit. The required minimum deposit is 1,000 Rs. Only bets with a win/loss outcome will count toward the rollover requirement. Betting on both even chances during a single game, wagers on odds less than 1.7 (Decimal odd), 0.7 (China odd), 0.7 (Malaysian positive odd), -1.43 (Indo odd), or -143 (the US odd) will not count toward this criteria. The bonus is good for thirty days after it is issued. If conditions aren't met within the allotted period, bonus money gained will be taken out of the member's account.

Nova88 Registration FAQ

A collection of frequently asked questions about Nova88 is shown below to provide answers to any prospective questions regarding the betting site.

How to Start Playing at Nova88?

To put bets and participate in casino games, you must first register with Nova88. Any bonuses you find interesting should be reviewed, activated, and paid for after that. The next step is account authentication before you can request a withdrawal.

How to Start Betting on Nova88?

Before you can place a wager on the betting site Nova88, you must make a deposit. Following that, select the athletic event and the sports category you wish to wager on in the sportsbook section. Place your wager after choosing your bet's terms, which will be added to the bet slip.

What If I Need Support to Create an Account?

To start a live chat with the support team, just click the button in the bottom right corner of the screen. You may always utilize the live chat option of the betting site or mobile app to communicate with Nova88 customer service.

How to Delete My Nova88 Account?

To remove your Nova88 account, you must first enter your account settings. At the base of each selection, you ought to notice a delete option for your account. Clicking it and the button to confirm your choice will result in the permanent closure of your account.

How to Get a Sign Up Bonus at Nova88?

For you to be eligible for a sign-up bonus, you must read Nova88's terms and conditions. Once you're done, be sure to abide by all the guidelines and fulfill the wagering criteria. You are then free to decide whether or not to return it.