BetoBet Bonus Codes for India 2026

Betobet App: 3.1 ★★★★★ Registration Betobet Betobet is a widely known bookie, which demonstrates an extensive portfolio of sports betting options and a large selection of casino entertainment. Due to its excellent service and unique bonuses and promotions, Betobet has managed to attract hundreds of thousands of players from all over the world, including from India. Register a new account with a unique promo code "CAFEOBET" and get a guaranteed welcome bonus of 100% up to INR 7,500 on your first deposit! Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 7,500 Promocode: CAFEOBET Join Betobet

BetoBet Welcome Bonus 100% up to INR 7,500

The welcome bonus is the first gift an Indian user can receive for joining Betobet. Remember to use our promo code "CAFEOBET" when you sign up to claim this offer and make your first game as successful as possible. The Betobet sign-up bonus doubles your first deposit and can be up to $100. It will be useful if you are just starting out in betting, as bonus money can be used to place riskier bets and win more money.

If you are interested in the Betobet joining offer, be sure to check out its main features:

The bonus is available only for the first deposit;

The minimum deposit required to participate in the promotion is $10;

The maximum amount of the bonus is 100$;

Bonus applies only to betting on sporting events

The promotion is valid for 21 days.

How to Get BetoBet Welcome Bonus?

To attract new players to sign up, Betobet has prepared a welcome offer on the first deposit. It can be claimed by absolutely any Indian user who is at least 18 years old. Here are the detailed instructions on how to get the sign-up bonus:

1 Create an account Get access to Betobet through the official website or mobile app. Click on the "Register" button and fill in the blank fields with the requested information. Go to website 2 Apply a promo code Click on the pop-up window "Have a coupon code to activate?" and then enter CAFEOBET in the box to use the promo code. Then finish your registration. 3 Verify your account As soon as you receive a verification request, send pictures of documents proving your identity and address to the Betobet support team. You will receive an email stating that the verification is successfully completed. 4 Make the first deposit Go to the cashier and choose a preferred payment method in the deposits section. Make a deposit of at least $10 and confirm the transfer. Get your bonus

Once your balance is positive, Betobet will credit you with your bonus money so you can start betting on cricket and other sports!

How to Win Back the BetoBet Welcome Bonus?

When it comes to the Betobet welcome bonus, it has a definite list and terms and conditions. In order to successfully withdraw bonus funds, you must meet them in full. Check out the basic wagering requirements below:

The bonus is valid for 21 days after its activation;

The amount of bonus and deposit must be rolled over 10 times;

Only single bets with odds 1.50 or higher and combo bets with odds 2.50 or higher participate in the wagering bonus;

Bets that are refunded, canceled or declined will not count towards the bonus wagering requirements.

If you fulfill the main requirements above, you won't have any problems with wagering the Betobet Bonus and its subsequent withdrawal.

Get an Exclusive CAFEOBET Promo Code from Sports Cafe

Betobet has some exceptional offers for new customers. Use our exclusive promo code "CAFEOBET" when you sign up to claim a welcome bonus and other unique and advantageous bonus offers from the bookie. A Betobet promo code is only valid once and gives you the following benefits when you sign up:

100% up to INR 7,500 deposit bonus on your first deposit;

Free bets;

Casino offer

Daily rewards and more.

Simply enter "CAFEOBET" in the field during account creation and you will have access to a great variety of promotions for enjoyable and profitable betting at Betobet.

BetoBet Bonuses Terms and Conditions

To qualify for the Betobet bonus, a player must meet its basic requirements. To avoid encountering any obstacles when using the offer, check out the basic bonus terms and conditions below:

Be at least 18 years old;

Be a newly registered user;

Have a verified account;

Bonus is applicable only once per user;

Offer cannot be combined with other bonuses and promotions;

Betobet reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to write off the bonus and winnings associated with the bonus from a registered customer's account if it discovers any manipulation.

By agreeing to participate in the Betobet bonus program you accept and agree to all its terms and conditions.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at BetoBet

The bonus program is one of the few reasons why Indian players choose Betobet. In addition to the welcome bonus, the bookie has a series of promotions and lucrative offers for regular players. Those who decide to continue playing on the site may encounter the following current bonus offers at Betobet:

Casino Welcome Bonus

Betobet hasn't neglected fans of casino games and has prepared a 100% welcome bonus of up to $500 for them. The size of the bonus depends on your first deposit, so we advise you to think a bit before you fund your account for the first time.

Check out the basic terms of the Betobet casino bonus to make the most of it:

The maximum bonus amount is $500.

The minimum deposit allowed to participate in the promotion is $500;

The bonus and deposit amount is subject to wagering 25 times within 21 days;

All games from Betobet casino are included in the wagering bonus.

Free Bet $10

If you are interested in betting on Betobet, the bookie is pleased to offer you an exciting offer. As part of this promotion, you get a 10% free bet of up to $10 for sports betting with your deposit. Here are the basic requirements for the bonus:

The maximum bonus amount of $10;

The minimum deposit to get the free bet amount is $20;

A qualifying bet with odds of 1.80 or higher must be placed within 7 days of activating the promotion;

The minimum bet required for a free bet is $2.

Free bet wagering is 20X.

Bonuses and Promotions at the BetoBet App

Indian players can install the Betobet app for Android and iOS to have a full suite of features for comfortable betting in one place, no matter where they are. The software has all of the same products as the desktop site, so the whole bonus program, including our bonus code, will apply there as well. This includes the welcome bonus offers, deposit bonuses, and other promotions we discussed earlier. To apply for bonuses and promotions from your mobile device, log in to your existing account and deposit it in the Betobet app.

The company BetoBet gets into ratings of the cricket betting platforms, the best football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

These are the most frequently asked questions regarding Betobet bonuses that Indian users get most often. Familiarize yourself with them, as they may give you the answers you're looking for.

Is it Safe to Bet with BetoBet Bonuses? Is There Any Risk to Me?

Betobet is a completely safe and licensed betting site, you can't be cheated with bonuses. Apart from that, the bookie has an excellent reputation among Indian users, and if the bonus offers were fraudulent, it would worsen their reputation.

Are These All the Bonuses and Promotions BetoBet Has?

No, they are not. Betobet is known to Indian players for its extensive bonus program with promotions for both sports and casino. In this review, we have only presented popular bonuses that may interest you as a novice bettor. For more current offers, look in the promotions section on the official Betobet website.

Can I Cancel the Bonus if I Decide Not to Use It?

If you accepted the promotion but feel unable to meet the terms of the bonus or have changed your mind, you can cancel it. It is possible to opt-out of the bonus offer in your account settings or by contacting the Betobet support team via live chat or email.

Can I Use the Bonus Money for Betting?

Yes, bonus money credited to a player's account after registration can be used for betting on cricket and other sports. In order to withdraw a Betobet bonus, the wagering requirements must be fulfilled. You can find more details in the "How to Win Back the BetoBet Welcome Bonus?" section of this review.

Does BetoBet Add New Bonuses to the Promotion Section?

Yes, Betobet has a large section with sports and casino bonuses that is constantly updated with new relevant offers. Depending on the time and season of the year, you can also get bonuses tailored to the current holiday or season. To make sure you don't miss out on the latest offers, we recommend checking the promotions section on the Betobet website and app from time to time.

How Do I Claim a BetoBet Welcome Bonus?

Only new Indian players who have not previously had a Betobet account can qualify for the welcome bonus. To get it, register an account with promo code "CAFEOBET", verify it and then make your first deposit of at least $10. After that, the bonus funds will be automatically credited to your account.