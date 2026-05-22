The Best Online Betting Sites and Apps With BHIM UPI Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

BHIM is an excellent payment app that provides easy, instant and secure digital payments using just your mobile number or UPI ID. The payment system has a user-friendly interface in 20 languages, including Hindi. Any Indian user with a bank account, registered mobile number and debit card can use BHIM UPI for online transactions, including depositing and withdrawing funds on cricket betting sites, IPL betting sites, football betting sites and other online betting sites. This sportscafe review will give you all the latest information about BHIM UPI options in India. Check out the list of best bookies where you can make deposits using this payment system. Get complete instructions from Sportscafe on how to register a BHIM UPI account for payments and start betting with ease!

Sites with The Best Choice of Deposit Methods

Top 5 Betting Sites That Accept BHIM UPI as a Payment Method Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the BHIM UPI mobile app is aimed at making payments for goods and services online. Due to the increased security and speed of transactions, many bookies in India actively use the payment app and place this payment method on their cricket, IPL, football betting sites. We have thoroughly studied the Indian market and compiled for you the top best football betting sites where you can use BHIM UPI to deposit and withdraw funds: Melbet; 1xbet; Betmaster; Khelraja/ All of the bookies on this list have a reliable reputation and are legal in India. Just choose the most preferred site for you, register and make payments through BHIM UPI for successful betting!

Top 5 Betting Apps That Accept BHIM UPI as a Payment Method For betting on the go, many bookies release mobile apps. They have full website functionality, including payment methods. Below we have published a list of the best cricket betting apps, IPL betting apps, football betting apps where you can make money transactions through BHIM UPI in a couple of clicks: Melbet App; 1xbet App; Betmaster App; Khelraja App. Due to their widespread availability and ease of making transactions, these best football betting apps accept BHIM UPI payments. Choose your preferred option and enjoy the mobile betting experience to the fullest!

Benefits of Online Betting with BHIM UPI BHIM UPI is the best and safest solution for Indian bettors. The app is designed to help you transfer rupees to your betting account quickly and securely. With its simple interface and navigation, even a beginner will be able to quickly understand the mechanisms of the payment system and apply it effectively to his bets. More significant benefits of BHIM UPI can be found below: Fast and easy transactions;

Payments in rupees;

Low or zero commissions;

Easy personal account verification procedure;

QR codes in the app for instant payments;

Excellent security and reliability of money transactions;

BHIM can work without Internet connection. Considering all the factors above, BHIM UPI has many features that make it a great payment option for those who are going to join a bookie and start betting on sports. Advantages and Disadvantages of Payment Method for Betting Users can make online purchases and secure payments for betting with BHIM UPI. The payment system is highly popular among Indian players as it has many obvious advantages. But along with them, there are some shortcomings of BHIM UPI that can affect your experience. Read about the main advantages and disadvantages below: Advantages Supports all Indian banks that use UPI;

Instant transactions without internet connection:

Interface in 20 languages, including Hindi;

Sophisticated encryption to protect banking information. Disadvantages Not all popular bookies support this method;

Daily sending limit is Rs. 40,000.

Simple Guide to Create an Account BHIM UPI is a user-friendly payment app that is rapidly gaining popularity as a deposit method on many betting sites. You must register before you can use the service. To avoid difficulties with registration, use our detailed instructions below: Install the app. Download and install the BHIM UPI app on your Android or iOS device. Choose your interface language and allow SMS to verify your number; Set a PIN code. Set a 4-digit or 6-digit password, which will serve as a PIN code to use the BHIM app and confirm transactions; Add a bank account. Link your bank account to the app by selecting your bank from the list provided. Once the BHIM UPI app recognizes your cell phone number, your registration is complete. Users will then be assigned a default UPI or VPA ID. This is a unique ID that you can use to send or receive money on UPI.

Start Betting with BHIM UPI Now that you know more about BHIM UPI, it's time to start betting on sports. In this section, you will find detailed instructions on how to deposit and withdraw money via BHIM UPI on betting sites in India. Spet-by-Step Guide of Opening a BHIM UPI Account The first step you must take is to create a new account in the BHIM UPI application. The payment system has made the registration process as easy as possible, so it does not take more than 5 minutes. Follow the steps below: Install the app. Download the BHIM UPI app to your device; Give permission. Select the interface language, then the app will ask for permission to send an SMS to confirm your number: Add a bank account. After confirming your cell phone number, you will be prompted to select a bank name from the list to link your bank account; Set a PIN. Set a 6-digit or 4-digit PIN to authorize your transactions and start using the app. All set! Once the registration is complete, you can use the BHIM UPI app to make secure online transactions on betting sites. Spet-by-Step Guide of Getting Money Using BHIM UPI We have prepared a simple instruction that will take you a few steps to get money in the BHIM UPI app: Log in to the app. Sign in to the BHIM UPI app and select the "Request Money" option; Provide the necessary details. Enter the payer's VPA and click "Confirm". Enter the amount you want to request and notes, if there are any; Wait for the money. Once the payer's request is accepted, the requested amount will be credited to the sender's account and credited to your account instantly. Depositing with BHIM UPI The top up process through BHIM UPI is simple. To make a deposit on the bookie's website or app using this payment system, the Indian player needs to do the following steps: Access the bookie. Using a computer or mobile device, go to the bookie's platform (website or app) and enter login details for your betting account. If you don't already have one, then create it by clicking on the registration button; Click on the "Deposit" button. Go to your personal cabinet and get into the game balance menu. Click the deposit button to go to the payment systems selection window; Select " BHIM". Find BHIM in the list of available payment systems and click on it; Enter the necessary details. Enter the details of your account and decide how much you want to deposit; Confirm the transfer. The bookie will automatically send a request to your BHIM UPI, which you may confirm with one click in the app. Once the payment is approved in the app, the money will be instantly credited to your betting account. Now you can start betting on sports and get your winnings! Withdrawing with BHIM UPI The withdrawal procedure via BHIM IPI is quick and easy. If you have won a certain amount of money in bets and want to withdraw it using this payment method, follow the steps below: Log in to your betting account. Visit the bookie's website or open the mobile app and sign in to your account with your username and password; Click on the "Withdrawal" button. Go to the game account menu, click on the balance and select the "Withdrawal" button; Choose “BHIM”. Find and click on “BHIM” on the page with available withdrawal methods; Specify the details of the transfer. Each bookie may have slightly different fields on the payment page to apply for a withdrawal, but you'll be sure to enter your bank details and identifier; Confirm the withdrawal. Once you have successfully completed all the fields, click on the confirmation button to process your withdrawal. All done! As soon as the bookie processes your request, you will receive the money to your BHIM UPI account.

Transaction Money from Indian Banks to BHIM UPI To send and receive money via the BHIM UPI app, you need to link a valid bank account. A user can only link one account at a time. To do it properly follow the instructions below: Select the "Bank Accounts" tab in the main menu; From the provided list, select the name of your bank connected to the cell phone number; Select the account you want to link and the required bank details. Once the process is complete, you can start using BHIM UPI. You can also change the linked bank account in the future by following the steps above.

BHIM UPI-Allowed Indian Banks After launching the BHIM UPI app in 2016, many leading banks in India supported this new payment system to provide additional convenience to their customers. Users must add their bank account to link it to the application. Currently, the list of banks includes well over 150 institutions, among them: Axis Bank;

United Bank of India;

HDFC Bank;

State Bank of India;

Union Bank of India;

Bank of Baroda;

RBL Bank;

Central Bank of India;

Punjab National Bank;

Allahabad Bank;

Indian Bank and others.

Safe and Secure Betting with BHIM UPI BHIM UPI is absolutely safe and reliable payment service and here are some arguments in favor of it: Uses encrypted SSL servers for money transactions;

The software uses a unified payment interface (UPI) that cannot be used from two phones;

Does not work on a phone without a SIM card, uniquely identifying not only the device but also the active number;

It is impossible to perform a single transaction without the unique UPI pin code. All factors ensure you maximum security and safety of your money in the BHIM UPI.

BHIM UPI Customer Care Number and Support If you have any questions or any problems with the BHIM UPI service, you can always ask for help from their customer service. There are highly qualified specialists who are ready to help you with any difficulties as soon as possible. Choose one of the following options to get help immediately: Support Number: 180- 01201740;

Contact form to get in touch with the expert: https://www.bhimupi.org.in/get-touch.