The Best Betting Sites and Apps With RuPay Deposit and Withdrawal Methods
Launched in 2012, RuPay is India's homegrown payment network for financial services. The payment system was launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure that every Indian bank and financial institution is tech-savvy and offers efficient services for online payments. RuPay betting has become widespread across the country and with maximum usage, it is the most popular way of money transactions. The payment network issues credit and debit cards that bettors can use to make payments online, including depositing their betting account or withdrawing winnings from online betting sites. On this Sportscafe page, we'll go over all the basic information about RuPay and how it can make your betting easier. Get a list of the best bookies in India that accept the payment system, and find out how to start using RuPay to win big at betting sites!
Sites with The Best Choice of Deposit Methods
The Best Betting Sites With the Greatest Choice of Payment Methods in India
|Rank
|Rating
|Bonus
|Link
|#1
|
Parimatch
5
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 30,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Join ParimatchRead Review
|#2
|
Batery
4.9
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 20,000
Promocode
No Promo
|Join BateryRead Review
|#3
|
Megapari
4.8
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 39,000
Promocode
SC2023
|Join MegapariRead Review
|#4
|
22bet
4.7
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 10,000
Promocode
No Promo
|Join 22betRead Review
|#5
|
888starz
4.6
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 8,000
Promocode
SCAFE888
|Join 888starzRead Review
|#6
|
Melbet
4.5
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 20,000
Promocode
SCAFE30
|Join MelbetRead Review
|#7
|
Paripesa
4.4
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 8,000
Promocode
SCAFEPARI
|Join ParipesaRead Review
|#8
|
Tez888
4.3
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 7,500
Promocode
No Promo
|Join Tez888Read Review
|#9
|
4rabet
4.2
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 60,000
Promocode
SCAFE230
|Join 4rabetRead Review
|#10
|
Dafabet
4.1
★★★★★
|
Welcome bonus
INR 20,000
Promocode
No Promo
|Join DafabetRead Review
Top 5 Betting Sites That Accept RuPay as a Payment Method
RuPay is one of the most widely used payment systems in India to securely receive and transfer money. Understanding the level of convenience and popularity, leading bookies adds a payment system for money transactions to players. To help you with your choice, we have carefully studied the betting market and prepared for you the best cricket betting sites, football betting sites where you can deposit and withdraw your winnings as quickly as possible via RuPay:
Just choose one of the top football betting sites from our list based on your personal preferences, open an account there and start betting with RuPay for maximum comfort!
Top 5 Betting Apps That Accept RuPay as a Payment Method
All the great bookies have their own apps where you can place mobile bets, deposit and withdraw your winnings. We have compiled a list of the best cricket betting apps, football betting apps where you can conveniently make different types of transactions with RuPay cards. Explore them carefully below, choose the application you like and enjoy a comfortable betting experience:
Benefits of Online Betting with RuPay
RuPay is a leading and reliable payment service in India with a high level of security. Every Indian user can get RuPay cards and facilitate his payments, even when it comes to betting on sports. The payment system is easy to use and allows quick and easy transactions in Indian rupees. In addition to this, RuPay has a number of benefits that make it a great option for depositing funds to cricket betting sites. Check them out below:
- It is in great demand among Indian users;
- Fast deposit and withdrawal at betting sites;
- Supported by the National Payments Corporation of India;
- Low or zero commission;
- OTP-protection for online transactions;
- Sophisticated encryption to protect banking information;
- Rupees as the main currency.
These are all the main benefits of RuPay that you should know about. The payment system provides complete security of transactions, does not limit user's freedom and that's why many Indian players prefer using RuPay for betting.
Advantages and Disadvantages of Payment Method for Betting
While speaking about RuPay, we should note a number of advantages that make it the best option for Indian users when making online transactions. However, despite this, the payment system has several disadvantages that you should also be aware of. Below you can find the main advantages and disadvantages of RuPay for betting:
Advantages
- Available for most Indian bettors;
- Faster transaction processing;
- High level of security of the payment system;
- Large limits;
- Small commissions.
Disadvantages
- Not all popular bookies support the payment method.
4 Steps to Get RuPay Card
RuPay cardholders can use the card for financial payments, offline and online transactions. Almost all leading banks in India issue RuPay debit cards. To get one, follow the step-by-step instructions below:
- Step 1: Visit a banking institution. Visit your bank in person or go to the official website.
- Step 2: Submit an application. Open the appropriate form to request a debit card and provide the necessary information.
- Step 3: Wait for approval. After applying, a bank representative will contact you within a couple of business days to gather the necessary documents.
- Step 4: Receive a card. Once your completed application is reviewed and approved, your new RuPay card will be available for issuance within 7 to 10 business days.
Success! As soon as your RuPay card is activated, you can link it to your bookie and fund your gaming account to start betting!
Other Betting Sites that Accept RuPay
RuPay is a good option for fast online transactions at the best betting sites in India. To enjoy a safe betting experience, you can take a look at our constantly updated list of bookies that have included RuPay in their payment systems.
- Betmaster
- Odds96
- Windaddy
- 22Bet
- BetVisa
- BilBet
- 888Starz
- Bluechip
- Casumo
- LeonBet
- MarvelBet
- PlayWise365
All of the betting sites on our list are licensed and fully legal in India. Most of them are also available in mobile version, which makes your betting even faster and more convenient.
Start Betting with RuPay
Now that you've learned the basic features of the payment card, it's time to start betting with RuPay. In this section we have prepared detailed instructions on how to deposit and withdraw money via RuPay, so that you can avoid any mistakes.
Spet-by-Step Guide of Opening a RuPay Account
To use RuPay as a payment method on betting sites, you must purchase a debit or credit card. The cards are issued by most banks in India, so you should have no trouble getting one. The process involves the following steps:
- Visit the bank in person or go to their website;
- Submit an application for a RuPay card;
- Enter your valid info and provide personal documents;
- Receive and activate the card after completing and verifying the application.
Now you can use your RuPay card to make online payments, including deposits to your betting site.
Depositing with RuPay
You can quickly and simply replenish your account with a RuPay card in just a few clicks. The deposit process is not much different from bookie to bookie and includes the following steps:
- Select a bookie. Select a bookmaker from our list of RuPay acceptors and visit their website or download the app;
- Log in to your game account. Enter your account information to log in to your account, or create a new one by clicking on "Register" if you don't have one yet;
- Click on the "Deposit" option. From the main menu, go to your game account balance and click on "Deposit";
- Select RuPay. Find RuPay in the list of possible payment systems and click on it;
- Enter the information. Fill in the necessary details about your card and decide on the amount of the deposit;
- Confirm the payment. You will be redirected to a page of RuPay payment system, where you have to enter OTP, which you will get as an SMS to your mobile phone number.
Success! Once your deposit is processed, the money will be instantly credited to your account and you can start betting on cricket, including IPL (using IPL betting sites and IPL apps).
Withdrawing with RuPay
RuPay also accepts payments from the bookie, so you can withdraw your winnings from your betting account as soon as possible. The withdrawal process does not take long and includes the following steps:
- Visit a bookie. Visit the official site of the bookie or run the application through the menu in your smartphone;
- Login to your account. Enter the login and password from your betting account, which you used when registering;
- Select "Withdraw funds". In the main menu go to your account balance and click on "Withdraw funds";
- Select "RuPay". Select RuPay from the available payment methods and click on it to go to the desired page;
- Enter the necessary data. Enter the details of your card, including the 16-digit number and expiration date;
- Confirm the transaction. Complete the withdrawal request process.
All done! As soon as the bookie processes your request, the money you will be instantly credited to your RuPay card.
RuPay-Allowed Indian Banks
Since RuPay is a national payment system, over 110 banking institutions in India issue debit and credit cards. These include the following leading banks:
- State Bank of India;
- Punjab National Bank;
- Canara Bank;
- HDFC Bank;
- IDBI Bank;
- Saraswat Co-operative Bank;
- ICICI Bank;
- Union Bank of India;
- Citibank NA and many others.
Safe and Secure Betting with RuPay
RuPay is an extremely secure and reliable payment system in India. It uses modern SSL encryption protocols, so all your data is highly protected and cannot be shared with third parties. When it comes to online payments, you always receive an OTP code which ensures that your money is safe. Having taken these arguments into consideration, you can trust the payment system and use RuPay cards absolutely legally, on betting sites as well.
The Best Other Alternative Payment Methods for Betting
Indian players can use RuPay cards on cricket betting sites to make different types of transactions quickly and safely. The payment system is certainly convenient and has great functionality, but there are a number of other payment methods in India. They are also safe and have a few distinctive features that make them a good alternative to RuPay. The most common among bookies are:
- PayTM;
- Phone Pe;
- UPI;
- BHIM UPI;
- Skrill;
- Neteller;
- AstroPay Cards;
- Visa;
- Mastercard;
- NetBanking;
- Cryptocurrency;
- Google Pay (Gpay);
- Local Bank Payment;
- ecoPayz;
- PayPal;
- Wire Transfer.
If for some reason you don't want to make payments through RuPay, you can explore other deposit and withdrawal methods from our list and choose the most suitable payment option available on the best betting sites in India.
RuPay Customer Care Number and Support
RuPay has an excellent support team that is happy to help its customers 24 hours a day. In case of any problem or query related to RuPay services, you will be able to get help from highly qualified experts within the shortest possible time. There are several ways to get in touch with RuPay support service quickly and easily:
- Live Chat - Available 24 hours a day at the official RuPay site;
- Support number - 1800-26-78729.
For general questions, using live chat is the fastest and most effective way. A phone call will be more efficient for more serious issues. Choose the most convenient way for you!
FAQ
We collected all the most frequently asked questions, which new clients encounter with RuPay, and gave detailed and clear answers to them. Read the responses below, as they may contain the information you're looking for.
If you haven't found the answer here after reading this article, feel free to leave comments!
How to Get a RuPay Card?
You can get a new RuPay card from one of over 110 banks in India. To do so, you need to visit a banking institution and fill out a form to apply for a debit card. Within 7-10 working days your application will be reviewed and you will receive your RuPay card.
Is RuPay Card International?
RuPay is an Indian payment network and you cannot use the card outside the country for various transactions. The payment system is intended only for domestic use, so the cost of transactions is very low.
Is RuPay Card Accepted in Google Pay?
RuPay cards cannot currently be added and transported to Google Pay for payment. Google Pay only accepts debit and credit cards from Visa/ Mastercard.
Why is RuPay Card not Accepted by Google Pay?
Due to problems with the 3D Secure verification service, Google Pay cannot yet accept RuPay debit cards for automatic payments. If your card is declined, please try another payment card.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments