The Best Betting Sites and Apps With RuPay Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Launched in 2012, RuPay is India's homegrown payment network for financial services. The payment system was launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure that every Indian bank and financial institution is tech-savvy and offers efficient services for online payments. RuPay betting has become widespread across the country and with maximum usage, it is the most popular way of money transactions. The payment network issues credit and debit cards that bettors can use to make payments online, including depositing their betting account or withdrawing winnings from online betting sites. On this Sportscafe page, we'll go over all the basic information about RuPay and how it can make your betting easier. Get a list of the best bookies in India that accept the payment system, and find out how to start using RuPay to win big at betting sites!

Sites with The Best Choice of Deposit Methods

Top 5 Betting Sites That Accept RuPay as a Payment Method RuPay is one of the most widely used payment systems in India to securely receive and transfer money. Understanding the level of convenience and popularity, leading bookies adds a payment system for money transactions to players. To help you with your choice, we have carefully studied the betting market and prepared for you the best cricket betting sites, football betting sites where you can deposit and withdraw your winnings as quickly as possible via RuPay: Melbet; Betway; 1Win Bilbet; Lilibet. Just choose one of the top football betting sites from our list based on your personal preferences, open an account there and start betting with RuPay for maximum comfort!

Benefits of Online Betting with RuPay RuPay is a leading and reliable payment service in India with a high level of security. Every Indian user can get RuPay cards and facilitate his payments, even when it comes to betting on sports. The payment system is easy to use and allows quick and easy transactions in Indian rupees. In addition to this, RuPay has a number of benefits that make it a great option for depositing funds to cricket betting sites. Check them out below: It is in great demand among Indian users;

Fast deposit and withdrawal at betting sites;

Supported by the National Payments Corporation of India;

Low or zero commission;

OTP-protection for online transactions;

Sophisticated encryption to protect banking information;

Rupees as the main currency. These are all the main benefits of RuPay that you should know about. The payment system provides complete security of transactions, does not limit user's freedom and that's why many Indian players prefer using RuPay for betting. Advantages and Disadvantages of Payment Method for Betting While speaking about RuPay, we should note a number of advantages that make it the best option for Indian users when making online transactions. However, despite this, the payment system has several disadvantages that you should also be aware of. Below you can find the main advantages and disadvantages of RuPay for betting: Advantages Available for most Indian bettors;

Faster transaction processing;

High level of security of the payment system;

Large limits;

Small commissions. Disadvantages Not all popular bookies support the payment method.

4 Steps to Get RuPay Card RuPay cardholders can use the card for financial payments, offline and online transactions. Almost all leading banks in India issue RuPay debit cards. To get one, follow the step-by-step instructions below: Step 1: Visit a banking institution. Visit your bank in person or go to the official website.

Step 2: Submit an application. Open the appropriate form to request a debit card and provide the necessary information.

Step 3: Wait for approval. After applying, a bank representative will contact you within a couple of business days to gather the necessary documents.

Step 4: Receive a card. Once your completed application is reviewed and approved, your new RuPay card will be available for issuance within 7 to 10 business days. Success! As soon as your RuPay card is activated, you can link it to your bookie and fund your gaming account to start betting!

Other Betting Sites that Accept RuPay RuPay is a good option for fast online transactions at the best betting sites in India. To enjoy a safe betting experience, you can take a look at our constantly updated list of bookies that have included RuPay in their payment systems. Betmaster Odds96 Windaddy 22Bet BetVisa BilBet 888Starz Bluechip Casumo LeonBet MarvelBet PlayWise365 All of the betting sites on our list are licensed and fully legal in India. Most of them are also available in mobile version, which makes your betting even faster and more convenient.

Start Betting with RuPay Now that you've learned the basic features of the payment card, it's time to start betting with RuPay. In this section we have prepared detailed instructions on how to deposit and withdraw money via RuPay, so that you can avoid any mistakes. Spet-by-Step Guide of Opening a RuPay Account To use RuPay as a payment method on betting sites, you must purchase a debit or credit card. The cards are issued by most banks in India, so you should have no trouble getting one. The process involves the following steps: Visit the bank in person or go to their website; Submit an application for a RuPay card; Enter your valid info and provide personal documents; Receive and activate the card after completing and verifying the application. Now you can use your RuPay card to make online payments, including deposits to your betting site. Depositing with RuPay You can quickly and simply replenish your account with a RuPay card in just a few clicks. The deposit process is not much different from bookie to bookie and includes the following steps: Select a bookie. Select a bookmaker from our list of RuPay acceptors and visit their website or download the app; Log in to your game account. Enter your account information to log in to your account, or create a new one by clicking on "Register" if you don't have one yet; Click on the "Deposit" option. From the main menu, go to your game account balance and click on "Deposit"; Select RuPay. Find RuPay in the list of possible payment systems and click on it; Enter the information. Fill in the necessary details about your card and decide on the amount of the deposit; Confirm the payment. You will be redirected to a page of RuPay payment system, where you have to enter OTP, which you will get as an SMS to your mobile phone number. Success! Once your deposit is processed, the money will be instantly credited to your account and you can start betting on cricket, including IPL (using IPL betting sites and IPL apps). Withdrawing with RuPay RuPay also accepts payments from the bookie, so you can withdraw your winnings from your betting account as soon as possible. The withdrawal process does not take long and includes the following steps: Visit a bookie. Visit the official site of the bookie or run the application through the menu in your smartphone; Login to your account. Enter the login and password from your betting account, which you used when registering; Select "Withdraw funds". In the main menu go to your account balance and click on "Withdraw funds"; Select "RuPay". Select RuPay from the available payment methods and click on it to go to the desired page; Enter the necessary data. Enter the details of your card, including the 16-digit number and expiration date; Confirm the transaction. Complete the withdrawal request process. All done! As soon as the bookie processes your request, the money you will be instantly credited to your RuPay card.

RuPay-Allowed Indian Banks Since RuPay is a national payment system, over 110 banking institutions in India issue debit and credit cards. These include the following leading banks: State Bank of India;

Punjab National Bank;

Canara Bank;

HDFC Bank;

IDBI Bank;

Saraswat Co-operative Bank;

ICICI Bank;

Union Bank of India;

Citibank NA and many others.

Safe and Secure Betting with RuPay RuPay is an extremely secure and reliable payment system in India. It uses modern SSL encryption protocols, so all your data is highly protected and cannot be shared with third parties. When it comes to online payments, you always receive an OTP code which ensures that your money is safe. Having taken these arguments into consideration, you can trust the payment system and use RuPay cards absolutely legally, on betting sites as well.

RuPay Customer Care Number and Support RuPay has an excellent support team that is happy to help its customers 24 hours a day. In case of any problem or query related to RuPay services, you will be able to get help from highly qualified experts within the shortest possible time. There are several ways to get in touch with RuPay support service quickly and easily: Live Chat - Available 24 hours a day at the official RuPay site;

Support number - 1800-26-78729. For general questions, using live chat is the fastest and most effective way. A phone call will be more efficient for more serious issues. Choose the most convenient way for you!