The Best Online Betting Sites and Apps With AstroPay Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

AstroPay is a global payment system widely used in India for over 10 years. It offers users to buy virtual cards to make quick payments for goods and services on the Internet. AstroPay has a full range of features and can be a great option for a player who wants to open a betting account and make secure payments online. For this reason, more and more bookies in India are turning their attention to the payment system and adding it as a payment method to their platforms. This Sportscafe review will give you full information on the features of AstroPay and details on how to get the card. Check out the Sportscafe list of the best online betting sites where you can make deposits with AstroPay and start betting with the utmost comfort!

Sites with The Best Choice of Deposit Methods

Top 10 Betting Sites That Accept AstroPay as a Payment Method AstroPay is a transparent and reliable payment system that many bookies actively add as a deposit and withdrawal method on their sites. So that you can bet on IPL matches with the highest level of security, we have prepared for you the top best cricket sites, football sites for AstroPay betting. Check it out below: Parimatch; 1win; Melbet; Dafabet; MegaPari; 888starz; Mostbet; Odds96; Indibet; 1xbet. All of these football betting sites are legal, licensed and have a full set of features for comfortable earning. If you want to place a bet and make a payment with AstroPay, just choose one of these bookies according to your taste and register an account.

Benefits of Online Betting with AstroPay AstroPay is currently one of the most popular payment solutions in the online betting industry and tens of thousands of players from India use it to fund their activity in sports betting. The reason why AstroPay is so widely accepted is because it has many advantages that others do not have. Let's see below why AstroPay is one of the most trusted and frequently chosen payment methods for players: Widely accepted by various betting sites;

Instant transactions without losing time;

Guarantee of confidentiality of personal data;

Possibility of transfer in local currency, including rupees;

Low or zero commissions.

Increased security of transactions;

Ease of use. Taking all the benefits into consideration, AstroPay is a great tool for online betting. With the highest level of usage, it provides complete security to players and ease of transactions. That's why more and more leading bookies in India allow players to deposit accounts and withdraw their winnings via AstroPay. Supported Payment Methods of AstroPay AstroPay cards are easy to use and allow users without a bank account to make quick payments on the Internet. Just top it up with money, which you can do with the popular payment options. The list of supported payment methods of AstroPay is presented below: PayTM;

Phone Pe;

UPI;

Visa;

Mastercard;

Google Pay;

Perfect Money. Advantages and Disadvantages of Payment Method for Betting Understanding the level of convenience and security, Indian players choose AstroPay betting sites to send and receive winning money as quickly and effortlessly as possible. The payment service has many advantages that make it a great choice for online transactions. However, AstroPay does have some disadvantages that may slightly affect your user experience. Check out the main advantages and disadvantages of AstroPay below to get a better understanding of its functionality: Advantages Legitimacy and widespread adoption in India;

Transactions are protected by AstroPay's sophisticated fraud prevention system;

Accepts deposits in rupees;

Simple account verification system;

Good transaction limits;

A wide variety of account funding options, including debit cards.

Opportunity to make transactions with minimal fees. Disadvantages Supports small choice of currencies;

It can be difficult to understand the payment process at the beginning.

4 Steps to Create an Account With an AstroPay account, you can make secure online payments and use it to make deposits and withdrawals on cricket betting sites. Creating an account is a simple procedure that every Indian user can go through for free. We have prepared a step-by-step guide, following which you can avoid any difficulties and create an AstroPay account quickly: Step 1: Access AstroPay. Go to the AstroPay platform through the official website or mobile app. Click on the "Signup" button to begin the registration process;

Step 2: Fill in the registration form. In the registration window, enter the following information: name, email, country, password. Then click the confirmation button;

Step 3: Confirm your email address. To log into your new account, confirm your email address by clicking on the confirmation link;

Step 4: Get an AstroPay card. To purchase a card, select a preferred payment method, country and currency. Enter the necessary bank details as well as the amount you want to deposit and confirm the transaction. Once the payment is processed, you will receive a virtual AstroPay card for online payments. An email will be sent to you with your new card details.

Other Betting Sites that Accept AstroPay Founded back in 2009, AstroPay has quickly gained a large and stable user base due to the excellent service it provides to customers. For this reason, AstroPay payments are accepted at many bookmakers in India and it is difficult to choose your preferred one. To make your choice easier, we have compiled a list of reliable and safe cricket betting sites where AstroPay is included in the list of deposit options. Check out the full list below: 22bet;

Bluechip;

Marvelbet;

Playwise365;

Linebet;

Leonbet;

Bettilt;

Slottica;

Betvisa;

20bet;

Rabona;

Bilbet;

HelaBet;

Betandyou;

Sportaza;

Lilibet;

Bons Bet;

Casumo;

GGBet;

LottaBet;

Loyalbet;

Happistar;

Pinnacle;

Royal Panda;

M88;

Betbarter;

Betindi.

Start Betting with AstroPay After you've learned more about AstroPay, it's time to start betting on sports. In this section you can read the detailed process of depositing and withdrawing funds using the payment system. Spet-by-Step Guide of Opening a AstroPay Account AstroPay has made the registration process as easy as possible so that every user from India can create an account in a couple of clicks. Just follow the detailed instructions below to register successfully: Login to AstroPay. Navigate to the AstroPay platform using the website, mobile site or application; Enter your Valid Info. Begin registration by clicking on the "Sign Up" button and filling in the required details: email address, valid phone number, name, password; Confirm your registration. Click on the "Done" button and wait to receive a message at the indicated email address. Follow the link to confirm your AstroPay account. All done! Once you have followed all the steps, you will have a fully unlocked AstroPay account and you can now use it for your own purposes. Spet-by-Step Guide of Funding Your AstroPay Wallet Before you can use your AstroPay account to make purchases and payments online, you must recharge it. Step-by-step instructions are provided below: Login to AstroPay. Log into your payment system account and go to the "Money" tab and then the "Wallet" tab; Select the payment method. Under "Add funds" select one of the available payment methods you would like to use to add funds to your wallet; Perform the transaction. Specify the desired amount and the necessary details of the transfer and then confirm the payment. Success! After a successful transaction the money will appear on the balance of your AstroPay wallet. Depositing with AstroPay You can fund your account with AstroPay in a few clicks. This is a common payment system accepted by many cricket India betting sites to make deposits. The deposit process through AstroPay does not differ much from bookie to bookie and includes the following steps: Select a bookie. Choose a bookie from our list and go to their official website or through their mobile app; Login to your betting account. Click the "Login" button and enter your account details, including your username and password. If you don't have an account, you can quickly create one by clicking on the sign up button; Select "Deposit". Go to your personal account and enter the game balance menu. Click on the "Deposit" button; Choose AstroPay. Find the AstroPay logo among the many payment systems available on the site and click on it; Confirm the transaction. Enter the amount in the special field, then go to the AstroPay confirmation page and complete the transaction with the necessary details. Once the transaction is approved, rupees are instantly deposited into your account and you can start betting and receiving winnings. Withdrawing with AstroPay AstroPay can also accept payments from the bookie, so you can take your winnings out quickly and safely. We have made detailed instructions, which will help you to withdraw funds via AstroPay: Login to your betting account. Go to the bookie's platform through the website or app and log into your account using your username and password; Click "Withdraw." Go to the main menu of your gaming account and click on the "Withdraw" button; Select AstroPay. Choose AstroPay Ffom the list of available payment systems and click on it; Confirm your withdrawal request. Enter the amount you want to take out and click on the confirmation button to make your withdrawal. All done! Wait until the staff of the betting company will review your request and process it, then the money will be sent to your AstroPay account.

Safe and Secure Betting with AstroPay Being one of the leading payment services, AstroPay adheres to strict rules regarding the safety and security of its clients and their funds. The service has a multi-level security system that guarantees anonymity and reliability of such payments. Here are some basic arguments in favor of AstroPay reliability: It has an excellent reputation since 2009 and the trust of millions of players from all over the world;

The highest level of transaction security thanks to encrypted SSL servers;

Consumer protection against fraud;

Regular identity checks of users and auditing of their accounts for unusual activity;

Compliance with all legal laws of the countries where AstroPay is allowed. By taking all these factors into consideration, AstroPay guarantees you maximum payment security and the safety of your money in your personal account.

The Best Other Alternative Payment Methods for Betting Despite the fact that AstroPay is a convenient payment system with many benefits, it may not suit all Indian players. Nevertheless, there are many other payment systems common among bookies in India, each of them offers different functionality. Among them: BHIM UPI;

RuPay;

Skrill;

Neteller;

NetBanking;

Cryptocurrency;

Local Bank Payment;

ecoPayz;

PayPal;

Wire Transfer. If for some reason AstroPay is not right for you, you can choose any of the alternatives above and use it on the best cricket betting sites in India.

AstroPay Customer Support AstroPay has a highly trained customer support team. You can contact the support specialists with any issue at any time of the day or night related to AstroPay services and get help as soon as possible. To get support, choose one of the following ways to contact AstroPay specialists: Help Center - available on the official site and in the AstroPay app;

Email - support@astropay.com.