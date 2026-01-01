PureWin Bonus Codes for India 2026

PureWin App: 3.5 ★★★★★ Registration PureWin PureWin is a leading bookie with a long experience offering extensive sports coverage with thousands of events for betting and a chic online casino. In addition, it comes with many kinds of bonuses and promotions, which determines the bookie's appeal to many Indian users. Join PureWin today and get a free bet of up to Rs 2,500 to spend on any type of betting! Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 10,000 Promocode: No Promo Join PureWin

PureWin Welcome Bonus 100% Up to Rs 10,000

Despite the wide range of betting options, the main attractive aspect of Pure Win is the welcome offer. Absolutely any customer from India can get free bets of up to Rs. 2,500 + an additional Live Casino voucher and deposit bonuses for the second and third deposit upon registration. This way, new users can quickly get up to speed on the site and understand the mechanics of sports betting on PureWin without having to worry about depleting their bankroll.

To get the most out of the Pure Win welcome bonus, check out its specific details below:

The first deposit amount must be at least Rs. 500;

The maximum amount of free bets is Rs. 2,500;

Live Casino voucher is worth Rs. 1,000 ;

50% bonus up to Rs. 30,000 on the second and third deposit;

The welcome offer is valid for 7 days after it is activated.

How to Get PureWin Welcome Bonus?

The welcome bonus was designed specifically for new customers who have not previously played on PureWin. Therefore, you must open a new account to become a member of the promotion. Here are the step-by-step instructions for getting the extra money:

1 Register an account Access PureWin through the official website or mobile app and click the " Sign Up" button. Do the necessary personal details and create an account. Go to website 2 Confirm your account On the "Identity and Documents" page under the "My Account" tab, upload a photo of documents proving your identity and residential address. You will get the verified account status as soon as your request is approved. 3 Make a deposit Open the cash drawer and choose one of the offered payment systems, specify the amount not less than Rs 1000, fill in the fields with the details and confirm the transaction. Make deposit 4 Place a bet Once your balance is positive, go to the sports section and place qualifying bets at odds of 1.80 or higher.

Once your bets are calculated, PureWin will award you a free bet equal to the amount of your qualifying bet.

How to Win Back the PureWin Welcome Bonus?

Before you can successfully take out a PureWin welcome bonus, you must meet its basic requirements. Especially for this, the main points of the conditions are presented in the following list:

The bonus expires 7 days after its activation;

The minimum odds the sports free bet can be used on are 1.5;

Free bets are only available on single bets;

The bonus is applicable to bets on cricket, football and other sports;

Winnings from free sports bets must be wagered 1 time.

Live Casino Voucher can be redeemed within 5 days after activation;

Winnings from the Live Casino Free Bet must be wagered 35 times.

Winnings are instantly transferred to your main account after wagering and you can withdraw it or continue playing.

PureWin Bonuses Terms and Conditions

The PureWin bonus can be applied by any player from India over the age of 18. However, it comes with a number of terms and conditions that must be followed to successfully qualify for the offer. Read the most important points in the bonus rules so that you won't have any difficulties in using it:

Be of legal age;

Be a newly registered user;

Have a verified account;

Only one bonus is given per new account;

PureWin reserves the right to restrict the player from further participation in the promotion if he plays unfairly;

The user accepts all of PureWin's terms and conditions by agreeing to receive the bonus.

These are all basic rules you need to keep in mind to comfortably use the PureWin bonus offer for betting on sports.

Other Types of Bonuses and Promotions at PureWin

Besides the exclusive welcome bonus, PureWin has designed offers and promotions for existing Indian bettors. They are not only varied but also regular, ensuring to satisfy all types of players. Here are some of the highly sought-after promotions you may encounter at PureWin:

Casino Welcome Package

Casino lovers will appreciate the PureWin joining offer, featuring a 100% deposit bonus of up to Rs 30,000+ Rs 1,500 Live Casino voucher and Rs 500 Sports Free Bet. The bonus can be used on your favorite PureWin casino games to significantly increase your winnings. The wagering requirement for the signup bonus is 35 times the bonus amount given. The minimum odds of the Sports Free Bet can be used are 1.5.

Live Casino Cashback

PureWin will credit you cashback on Wednesday for losses at the Live Casino table games from Monday to Tuesday. The minimum cashback you can get is Rs. 80, the maximum is Rs. 16,000.

Combo Boost

Get a chance to increase your winnings from 5% to 100%. To do it, place a bet on at least 3 outcomes with the odds of 1.20 or higher and, if it wins, you will receive a percentage increase.

Bonuses and Promotions at the PureWin App

PureWin has a handy app for Android and iOS with a full set of all the necessary features and tools for comfortable gaming. The software is fast and highly optimized for most modern devices. It has the same functionality as the desktop site, so you have access to the extensive PureWin bonus program on your smartphone wherever you are. Simply download the PureWin mobile app and sign in to your gaming account, or create a new one if you haven't already, to qualify for bonuses and promotions.

The company PureWin gets into ratings of the top 10 cricket betting sites in india, the best football betting sites, the best badminton betting sites, chess betting sites, tennis betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

Below we've addressed some of the most common questions regarding PureWin and its bonus program. Check them out to have a better understanding of the current promotions.

Is it Really Safe to Redeem PureWin Bonuses? Do I Risk Anything?

Yes, it is. PureWin is a reliable betting site that is regulated by an international Curacao license. This means that making deposits, receiving and wagering bonuses is completely safe and won't harm your account. In addition, PureWin's security system ensures that none of your personal information is compromised.

Are the Bonuses Listed on this Page the Only Promotions that PureWin May Provide?

PureWin has countless offers and promotions not only for sports but also casinos on a regular basis. In this review, we have listed the current bonuses that may be of interest to you as a new player. To find out more about PureWin's current offers, we suggest visiting the bonuses section on the official website or app.

Is there Any Way I Can Cancel the Bonus if I Change my Mind?

Yes, you can. If you change your mind or feel unable to meet the wagering requirements for the bonus, PureWin gives you the right to opt-out of the promotion. Simply go to the bonus menu in your profile and select the appropriate option to decline the program.

Can I bet using the bonus funds?

Yes, you can use the bonus money deposited into your account to bet on any sporting event on PureWin. However, wagering requirements must be met before the bonus can be withdrawn. You can find all the details about the mandatory requirements in the "How to Win Back the PureWin Welcome Bonus?" section on this page.

Do the Bonuses at PureWin Change or Get Updated?

Yes, PureWin occasionally changes existing bonuses or adds new promotions to improve the user experience. To make sure you don't miss out on new promotions, we highly recommend checking the bonuses section of the PureWin website or app on a regular basis.

What Do I Need to Do to Receive a Welcome Bonus from PureWin?

Before you can claim the PureWin welcome offer, you must register a new account and then verify it. Then select the bonus and make a deposit equal to Rs 500 or higher. You must also meet the wagering requirements outlined in the bonus terms and conditions in order to successfully withdraw your winnings.