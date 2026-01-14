Rabona Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Rabona App: 3.5 ★★★★★ Download APP Rabona Rabona appeared on the Indian market in 2019 but has already gained love from players. It provides betting on sports, online casino games, live streams, 24/7 dedicated customer service, etc. There are also very generous guaranteed bonuses for all new players. The Rabona app is highly compatible with Android. Welcome bonus 100% up to 8,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Rabona

Rabona App Short Overview of General Points

For your convenience, we prepared a tablet that contains all the basic information about the app. This is a short overview that is relevant to India.

The current version of the application 1.0 APK filesize 15 MB Installed client size 40 MB Supported operating systems Android, Cost of loading Free License Curacao Welcome bonus 100% up to 8,000 INR Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods FunID, UPI, MuchBetter, Skrill, Neteller, eVoucher, MiFinity, Tether, Bitcoin, Litecoin and others

The Rabona app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, best pro kabaddi betting app and other mobile betting application ratings.

Advantages and Disadvantages

We prepared a tablet that contains all the advantages and disadvantages of the Rabona app along with the features that it offers.

Advantages Disadvantages Generous welcome bonus of up to 10,000 INR The support team could be faster with responses Fast payments (FunID, UPI, MuchBetter, Skrill, etc) Push notifications about the best offers Live streams 24/7 support team

The Rabona App Functionality and Design

Rabona offers a wide range of services that will satisfy all consumers. This features classic sports betting and casino games, as well as other advantageous elements such as:

Welcome bonus 100% up to 8,000 INR on your first deposit;

Authorization by fingerprint;

Fast withdrawals and deposits;

A lot of betting options;

View matches and odds in live mode;

Many gambling and betting options.

Rabona APK Download for Android

The Rabona download is simple and clear, but you might need to sign up to finish the procedure. Follow our step-by-step instructions for a smooth installation.

1 Download Rabona App Go to the Rabona official website and get Rabona download apk by tapping the “mobile app” button and choosing the version for Android. Or simply click on this link. Download APK 2 Security Settings for Install the App Allow downloads from unknown sources in your smartphone's settings. 3 Complete the Download Process Wait until the apk is fully downloaded. 4 Confirm the File Installation Click on the downloaded file. The installation process is usually very fast. Download for Android

Rabona App for Android

Every user whose device operates on an Android system can download the free Rabona app. Place bets on sports, play casino games, watch live streams, and make withdrawals and deposits directly in the app. The application is very similar to the website, moreover, it's highly secure as all the data is encrypted by advanced security systems.

System Requirements

The Rabona app is very compatible with the Android system and supports most devices on it. However, you must ensure that your smartphone meets all of the system requirements. The capacity of your smartphone should not be too low to utilize the app.

Take a look at the minimal requirements below:

Android version 5.0 or higher RAM 1 Gb Storage space 50 Mb Operating capacities With a frequency of not less than 1.0 GHz

Supported Android Devices

So many Android devices have been tested to ensure good performance with the application. Rabona app guarantees smooth operation on next smartphones:

Xiaomi Redmi;

Huawei Honor;

Nokia G Series;

Samsung Galaxy;

Sony Xperia;

Google Pixel 3;

Asus Zenfone;

Oppo A53;

OnePlus Nord;

Lg K51 etc.

You don't have to worry if your smartphone isn't on this list. If you own a similar Android device, the app will very definitely be available for download and installation too.

Download Rabona App for iOS

The Rabona application is not only compatible with the Android operating system. Rabona's programmers also launched a free Rabona iOS app. The iPhone, iPad, iPod, and other devices are supported. We provided an easy guide for Rabona free download on your iOS device:

Step 1. Go to the Official Website

Navigate to the official Rabona website using the internet browser on your smartphone.

Step 2. Go to Registration

Choose to download the app version for iOS. After that, you`ll be redirected to the sign-up page.

Step 3. Install the App

After completing the registration process, you will be sent to the Rabona home page. Next, press the "Install" button. The installation should begin instantly.

Rabona App for iOS

The Rabona app for iOS will offer customers a better betting and gaming experience. The app will contain all the features of the PC version and the mobile site. It is ideally suited for the iOS operating system, so there should be no problems. However, temporarily until the mobile app is released, you can use the adaptive PWA version.

System Requirements

Most iOS devices will be able to work with Rabona, but you must make sure that your smartphone meets all system requirements. The memory capacity of your smartphone should not be too small for you to be able to use the app. The minimum standards for the future Rabona mobile app for iOS devices are listed below:

IOS version 7 or higher RAM 1 Gb Storage space 50 Mb Operating capacities With a frequency of not less than 1.0 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

Here is a list of devices that have been tested on smooth operation with the Rabona application:

iPhone 5;

iPhone 5s;

iPhone 6s;

iPhone SE;

iPhone X;

iPhone 12 Mini;

iPhone 13 Pro;

iPod touch 2;

iPad 3;

iPad 4, etc.

The app will also be available for download on newer or more powerful iOS devices. The Rabona app should work well on these devices as well.

How to Install Rabona App?

For Rabona app installation on iOS or Android systems follow these simple steps:

Open the application page. Download the installation file. Allow your device to install from unknown sources. Run the downloaded file and confirm the installation.

How to Register in Rabona App?

If you are a new Rabona customer, you must first set up a personal account. The registration procedure is simple and fast. You may do it directly in the app by following this guide:

Click on the program to launch Rabona mobile app on your Android or iOS device. Tap on the “Registration” button. Fill in all the required information in a suggested form. Click on the “Sign Up” button. You will receive a message with the code. Enter the code in the confirmation line.

Enjoy the Rabona club app! Congratulations, you registered an account on the Rabona app and now can proceed to log in if it didn't happen automatically.

Welcome Bonuses for App's Players

With the Rabona app players get a very beneficial welcome bonus offer that can be used on both sports betting and casino games. The deal is guaranteed for every newly registered user.

Betting Bonus

Indian players are usually the most interested in sports welcome bonus because it allows them to bet on almost any sport on the platform. That includes very good deals while betting on IPL and other events. The minimum deposit of only 500 INR makes it possible for every player to participate in the welcome offer.

For your convenience we prepared a tablet that contains basic information about this bonus:

Bonus amount 100% up to 8,000 INR Minimum deposit 500 INR What can be used for Betting on different kinds of sports: football, cricket, tennis, esports, virtual sports, etc.

How to Get a Bonus in Rabona App?

Obtaining the welcome bonus is very simple. Moreover, it's guaranteed for every single new user. To get the bonus for the first deposit, just follow these steps:

Register an account in Rabona mobile app or log in if you already have one; Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Next, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually, it doesn't take long; Tap on the “Deposit” button in the app. Enter an amount higher than 500 INR to claim a bonus and confirm the deposit. After that, the bonus will be transferred to your account.

Payment Methods

The Rabona app offers a large list of comfortable and fast payment methods, such as:

FunID;

UPI;

MuchBetter;

Skrill;

Skrill 1 Tap;

Neteller;

eVoucher;

MiFinity;

Tether;

Bitcoin;

Litecoin.

Min deposit is only 900 INR. In most cases, providers don't take any fees. Although, some cryptocurrencies might request it optionally.

The minimum withdrawal amount is 900 INR. Withdrawal times vary depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to three days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms and conditions of the chosen supplier.

How to Update Rabona App to the Latest Version?

The Rabona app is automatically updated, so players do not need to do anything. However, you must permit this procedure by doing the following steps:

Go to the options of your device. Open the section containing the apps. Choose the Rabona App. Allow the automatic update of the application.

Rabona app provides updates from time to time, which contain the features and innovations that help the app work better. If you've just updated the Rabona app, you'll get the greatest user experience possible.

Login

Even if you already have a Rabona account, you must first log in to the system before you can start betting. To log in to your personal account and obtain access to all of the app's features, simply follow these simple steps:

Tap on the downloaded Rabona app. Select how you want to log in by email, phone number, or socials. Fill in all the required information in a suggested form. Click on the “Log in” button.

Sports Betting

There are so many sports on the Rabona app. That includes the most popular and rare ones. You can bet on more than 2,000 events every day. Here is an example of available disciplines:

Cricket;

Basketball;

Football;

Tennis;

Ice Hockey.

Cricket App

One of the games that Indian Rabona clients enjoy the most is cricket. We provide several cricket-related events, such as the IPL, for anyone who wants to wager on the sport. The events that are currently being offered are listed below:

T20 World Cup;

One Day International Series;

Test Series;

Tamil Nadu Premier League;

Commonwealth Games Women;

England County Championship.

Players can bet on the Match Winner (incl. super over), Draw No Bet, Will there be a Tie, Innings, Topp batter, Top Bowler and many more.

Basketball App

In the Rabona app, Indian gamers may wager on numerous football tournaments. In this area, there are several leagues and competitions to choose from:

NBA;

WNBA Commissioner’s Cup;

NCAA Regular;

Euro league;

European Championship;

Liga ACB.

There are such betting options as Match Winner, Points Handicap, Total Points (over/under), 1st Quarter Winner, 1st Quarter Points Handicap, etc.

Football App

As the most popular sport in the world, this category comes with the most choices on the Rabona app:

World Cup;

Club Friendlies;

Emirates Cup;

Transfer Specials;

UEFA European Championship - Women;

UEFA Champions League;

UEFA Europa Conference League;

EFL Cup England.

Indian players can bet on 1x2, Total (Over/Under), First Goal, Double Chance, Handicap, Both Teams To Score, Draw no Bet, Last Goal, Correct Score, Exact Goals etc.

Tennis

A tennis category on the Rabona app contains the following championships:

ATP Challenger;

WTA Prague;

ITF Men/Women - Hard;

Australian Open;

French Open Men/Women Outright;

US Open Men/Women Outright.

There are several betting options available, including Match Winner, Set Handicap, 1st Set Winner, Game Handicap, Total Games, Correct Score, Winner and Total etc.

Ice Hockey App

Ice hockey is another sport available on the Rabona app. Take a look at the suggested competitions:

Champions Hockey League Outright;

World Championship Outright;

U20 World Championship;

NHL Outright;

NHL Special Bets;

Sochi Hockey Open.

Usually, there are such betting options as Match Result, Goals Handicap, Total Goals, 1st Match Winner etc.

Esports Betting at the App

Esports is one of Rabona's most popular categories. The Rabona app has a wide selection of games, including:

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

Starcraft 2;

Valorant.

Players can bet on the winner, map handicap, total maps, map winner, correct score, etc.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App

Indian players are becoming more and more interested in virtual sports because they don't require waiting for the official sporting events to begin. Eventually, you may begin placing bets on virtual sports with so many virtual sports to select from. Look at the ones that are available:

Football;

Tennis Inplay;

Basketball;

Baseball;

Dog racing;

Horse racing.

Fantasy Sports at the App

A lot of Indian gamers want to know if they can bet on fantasy sports on the Rabona app. In-app betting on fantasy sports includes betting on football and other types of sports. As well as virtual sports, fantasy ones also don't require the actual events to start. For Android and iOS devices, there are no separate downloads for the Rabona fantasy sports.

How to Bet on Cricket using Rabona App?

To place a bet on cricket, a player must be a registered user. Log in or create a Rabona account, and follow this instruction:

Choose the cricket in the sports betting categories. Specify the match by filtering the tournaments, leagues, or events. Tap on the odds you are interested in, select the type of bet and press on place a bet.

Available Type of Bets at the App

The typical selection of betting choices offered by Rabona will satisfy a variety of customers. While some players enjoy taking chances, others choose to play cautiously. Pick your preferred approach by placing a wager you like:

Single. This is the simplest and quickest bet. The odds are average and risks are low. This type of bet is perfect for new players who aren't experienced yet.

System (Express). This type of bet is more complex and is typically employed by advanced players. You need to make the right prediction in several combined events at once. Not a single prediction should be wrong or you lose the whole bet.

Parlay (Combo). This is betting on more than one event. The chosen events must not correlate with each other. The winnings for this type of bet are fixed and the amount of the bet is multiplied by the product of the odds of all events that are covered by the bet. If at least one event was predicted wrong, the parlay is lost.

Betting Options at the App

The Rabona app offers a variety of different options. Take a look at the currently available ones:

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Game;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-betting;

Live Match Statistics.

Live Streaming.

Registered users can watch full-screen live streams on different kinds of sports for free. In addition, you can also place bets at the same time. This feature will be highly appreciated by every sports fan.

Push Notifications

Allow the Rabona app to send you to push notifications about beneficial promotions, upcoming tournaments, odds, and other offers. This makes betting significantly more effective, increasing the chances of winning.

Online Casino Games

Play online casino games like roulette, poker, slots, baccarat, and others. Both the odds and the winnings are great here. The platform's fair gaming is guaranteed by Rabona`s terms and conditions.

Live Casino

Play card games at a table with actual people. Live dealers offer you company while adding excitement to the game. The benefit in this situation is that you can observe how transparent the game is. You may talk with other people while playing the game in the chat room.

Cash-Out

The Rabona app offers the ability to sell the bet to reclaim the full amount or a part of it if you are unsure about your active bet. Cash-out is not always available, but when it is, it will appear next to your bet.

Live Cricket Betting

Indian players can place real-time bets on their preferred cricket league or competition, such as the IPL. With this choice, you may adjust and put bets throughout the game while seeing all the events and odds online.

Esports Betting

The most well-liked esports are available for betting at Rabona. That includes such games as Dota 2, Starcraft, etc. With a wide range of various betting possibilities, Rabona provides quite good odds in this area.

Pre-Match Betting

Search through the upcoming events, find your favorite tournaments, and prepare to win more money. You can place single or multi-bets before the match even begins.

Lucrative Offers

The Rabona app offers lucrative offers for players who make their deposits with a really high amount. The offer amount rises in price as the deposit increases. This option also increases your chances to win because you can place more bets.

Multi-Betting

Combine two or more sports betting events into one single bet. The bet will be successful if all the events were predicted right. If one of the bets was incorrect, the whole multi-bet is lost.

Live Match Statistics

You may view all of the events' current and past match statistics. You may alter your bets and make accurate predictions to win more money by keeping track of their victories and defeats against other teams.

Rabona Casino App

Besides betting on sports, you may also play casino games in the Rabona app. You don't even have to download any additional applications. Rabona casino offers the most popular games from the best providers in India.

Entertainment at the Casino App

There is a vast variety of casino games available at Rabona. That includes the most well-liked entertainment available in India online, featuring games like:

Slots;

Roulette;

Jackpot;

Blackjack;

Poker;

Baccarat, etc.

Rabona Mobile Version (Website version)

For individuals who want to wager while on the move or who are busy yet don't want to download any software, the Rabona mobile website is fantastic. With the mobile version, you may bet whenever and wherever you are; all you need is a reliable internet connection. Additionally, it offers a number of advantages, including:

Compatibility with the majority of mobile devices;

The site is perfectly adjusted to the device's screen size;

The site has an SSL certificate that protects the data from leakage;

High privacy - players may instantly clear the browser history;

You can still access all the services like sports betting, casino games, live casino, customer support, personal account, etc.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

There are no significant differences between the app and the website. However, users can try both options and decide what feels more convenient for them.

The app Mobile Website Requires memory space Doesn't require any storage Automatically logs in Might request log in more than once Comfortable navigation There is a chance of accidentally clicking the wrong button while using the site Push notifications about offers and bonuses Doesn't provide notifications

Download Rabona for PC

Unfortunately, you can't download the Rabona app for PC. However, you can download it on your Android or iOS device or enter the official Rabona website using a browser version on your PC. Enjoy high-quality graphics, well-made design, and other benefits such as:

No need to download any third-party apps;

You can place bets and play casino games at the same time;

The full screen and maximum elements are on one page at once.

Features of Rabona App

All users will enjoy Rabona's extensive list of helpful features. Here are just a few examples:

Welcome bonuses;

A wide selection of sports and casino games online;

Fast payments;

Push notifications for events, competitions, and other offers;

Live streams.

Welcome Bonuses

Players at Rabona may take advantage of a very generous 100% welcome bonus, worth up to 10,000 INR. The welcome bonus can be applied to both betting and gaming. A bonus can be earned for depositing only 500 INR.

A Wide Selection of Sports and Casino Games Online

There are more than 2,000 sports events available for betting every day. Players also can find very rare types of sports on the app. The casino library is huge as well. It contains the most popular online games such as slots, bingo, lotteries, poker, blackjack, etc.

Fast payments

The Rabona app provides so many payment options, including fast payments. It allows users to make deposits in the shortest time to start betting right away. In addition, most services don't take any commission.

Push Notifications for Events, Competitions, and Other Offers

The Rabona app will send you to push notifications about all the important events and exclusive offers. Don't wait on the opportunities that can help you win more money or increase your payouts. You can always change this option in the settings if you like.

Live Streams

Live streams allow players to watch high-quality TV sports events. The especially popular category here is Esports, but the games on other types of sports are also held regularly. You can place bets on your favorite team while watching the match they participate in.

How to Use a Rabona App?

For full access to all the features and services of the Rabona app, all users must meet all the requirements mentioned below:

The user must be 18 or older;

You must have access to the ongoing internet connection;

You must download an app on your device;

You have to be a registered user;

You can't register a second account if you already have one, even if you previously registered it through the Rabona website version;

All your personal information has to be truthful and reliable.

Once you follow all the terms and conditions of the Rabona platform, you can start betting on sports, watch exciting live matches and events, play casino games, and much more!

Security of the App

Rabona cares about the safety and security of its customers. Here is the list of methods involved to keep the app safe for everyone:

SSL certificate. The platform has an SSL certificate that protects users' and transactions data from leakage.

Trustworthy services. Rabona maintains only the best third-party services on the platform. That includes casino games from legit providers.

High privacy. Rabona doesn't share information about the customers with any third party.

Licensed bookmaker. The provider of the app is a fully legal company that operates under Curacao license #8048/JAZ.

Customer Support Service on the Rabona Mobile App

There is 24/7 customer service available on the Rabona app. You can send your question to the support team through the app directly or via the website using any convenient way to contact mentioned below:

The ways to contact Details Live chat Discuss your problem with the administrator directly in a live format Frequently Asked Questions section You can visit the Frequently Asked Questions section of the Rabona mobile app and find the answer to your question yourself. Email support@rabona.com

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Rabona App

After reviewing all services and features of the Rabona betting app, we decided to give it the Sportscafe seal of approval and a high rating. In final words, Rabona is a great app for betting, gambling, watching broadcasts and more. In addition, the welcome bonuses here are large and up to 55,000 INR. Sportscafe confirms that Rabona is a safe, secure and legal betting platform in India.

The Most Common Questions about the Rabona App

We collected the most popular questions about the Rabona online app. Take a look at them as they may contain the answers you might be looking for.

Is Rabona App Real or Fake?

Rabona is a legit and legal betting company that operates under the regulation of Curacao license #8048/JAZ. There are special terms and conditions of fair betting that make winnings real in the Rabona app.

Is Rabona App Free to Download in India?

Yes, you can download the Rabona absolutely for free in India. Furthermore, the installation process is very quick and straightforward, simply follow the steps that we mentioned earlier.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Rabona APK?

You should know that the app installs all updates automatically. You can download the latest on your Android or iOS device by following the instructions of downloading the Rabona app that we mentioned previously.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

Permit the installations from unknown sources for your device. Compare minimum system requirements with your smartphone. Your device should have enough memory space for the app download. Note that you can also always use the website version.

Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?

Creating the second account violates the terms of Rabona, a legal platform that sticks to the license that guarantees fair rules. You can have only one account. The rule keeps the platform safe for other players, and also applies to users' game scores.

I Can't Manage to Install the Rabona App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?

Check if you've read and completed the installation steps right. Delete the previous download and reinstall the app. Make sure your device fits all the minimum requirements that are mentioned previously and has enough memory space.

What Should I Do If the Rabona App Doesn't Work?

Make sure that your internet connection is stable. Then, update the app to the latest version using the instructions we mentioned previously. Delete it and reinstall the app sticking to the instruction and the official Rabona website if you`ve downloaded it from another resource.

How to Update Rabona App?

The application runs all the installations automatically, but users must permit this process in the phone's settings by conforming to automatic updates. Also, the device should always have enough memory space for these updates.