Betinia Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Betinia App: 3.2 ★★★★★ Download APP Betinia The Betinia mobile app for Android and iOS is created by one of the most famous and reliable bookmakers all over the world, including India. The platform is fully licensed and confirmed by the Malta Gaming Authority license (license number MGA/B2C/486/2018). In the application, you will find a wide range of betting entertainment such as sports betting, online casino games and much more. Welcome bonus 100% up to 8,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join Betinia

Betinia App Short Overview of General Points

A representative of the mobile application Betinia appeared on the betting market in 2020, this new platform for such a short time has already managed to become famous throughout the world among fans of different gambling. In order to fully satisfy the details of its customers the team has developed the Betinia application for Android and iOS devices. With it you get the opportunity to bet anywhere and anytime!

We have provided more details about the application in the table below, read it carefully:

The current version of the application The information will become available after the launch APK filesize The information will become available after the launch Installed client size The information will become available after the launch Supported operating systems Android and IOS Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Malta Gaming Authority (license number MGA/B2C/486/2018) Welcome bonus 100% up to 8,000 INR Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods Visa, Mastercard, PhonePe, AstroPay, Skrill, MiFinity, Neteller, Jeton and others!

The Betinia app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, online kabaddi betting app, chess betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings.

Screenshots of the Betinia App

In order for you to become more familiar with the details of the interface, you are presented with screenshots of the application. The Betinia team cares about your comfort while using the application, which is why it has a pleasant, intuitive interface. The combination of black and light green shades makes the application incredibly stylish and modern.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Soon all Indian players will be able to download the application to their devices and fully appreciate its functionality. We were able to analyze the mobile application and make a comparative analysis with competitive offers in the betting market. We found a number of distinct advantages which make the Betinia application stand out among the competitors, but we also found some minor drawbacks, which will be corrected by the bookmaker in the near future.

Read about the identified advantages and disadvantages of the platform in the table below:

Advantages Disadvantages Wide assortment of betting activities (more than 35 sports) The app is under development LINE and LIVE modes No exact release date for the app VIP Levels No hotline support service Support of foreign languages, including Hindi and foreign currency, including Rupees Different options for deposit and withdrawal 24/7 customer support

The Betinia App Functionality and Design

Despite the fact that the representative of the application is very recent and is a new bookmaker, the application Betinia fully contains the entire package of necessary functions for comfortable use.

In the application you will be able to find:

Play casino in Live mode;

Quick registration process;

Deposit and withdraw money by the most popular payment systems;

Instant deposits;

Use bonuses and promotions;

VIP Level and much more!

All this and not only you get together with the application Betinia!

Betinia APK Download for Android

In order to get access to all the available range of entertainment, you need to download and install the application on your device. How to do it correctly and download the application from the official source absolutely free and without viruses, we told you in the instructions below. Read it carefully to facilitate the installation process.

1 Download Betinia App Follow our direct link leading to the official website of the bookmaker to download the Betinia mobile app for Android devices. Go to website 2 Security Settings for Install the App Go to the settings of your Android device, and under "Security" allow access to download files from unknown sources. This is necessary for the successful installation of the application. 3 Complete the Download Process After successfully downloading all the necessary apk files, under "Downloads" on your device, start the installation process. Download the app 4 Confirm the File Installation The last step is to check the installation of the application, after a couple of seconds you will have an icon on your desktop and by clicking on it you will instantly access the platform.

You made it! The app has been successfully downloaded for your Android device and is ready to go.

Betinia App for Android

The Betinia team has developed a very high-quality application that is available for download for almost any Android device. It doesn't take up a lot of space on your device, but it gives you a huge variety of entertainment options to suit all tastes.

System Requirements

The application does not require high specifications from your Android device. In order for the application to run smoothly, your device must have the following minimum system specifications:

Android Available Versions It will be known when the app is released to the market APK File Size, memory space It will be known when the app is released to the market RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz

Supported Android Devices

During the development of the application, it was tested on various Android devices, as a result of the test was given a list of devices guaranteed the trouble-free operation of the application Betinia. Read it carefully:

Xiaomi Redmi note 7/8/9, etc;

Samsung A50, A52, A54 and above,Galaxy M50, A51, A53, S 6/7/8/9/10 and etc;

Huawei P8, P20, etc;

HTC One, One X, etc;

Google Pixel 2/3/4.

If you don't find your type of device here, don't worry. The application will run well on any device with minimum system requirements.

Download Betinia App for iOS

If you own an IOS device, you can also download and use it. To make the installation process easier, use the prepared instructions.

1 Access to the Official Website Go to the official site of the bookmaker from your IOS device using a direct link. Go to website 2 If you are not a platform user, create an account. In order to have full access to all services. If you are not a platform user, create an account. In order to have full access to all services. 3 Downloading the Application Under "Mobile Applications" select your device type IOS and start the download process. Download the app

After a successful download, the app will automatically appear on your device's desktop screen.

Betinia App for iOS

The application Betinia is developed by highly qualified professionals, which is why it works perfectly on devices with the operating system IOS. The app is safe to use and combines a number of distinctive features. The app works perfectly on IOS devices and provides maximum comfort to its Indian players while using it.

System Requirements

The IOS application also does not require high specifications from your device. With the basic minimum system requirements, you can see in the table below:

IOS Available Versions It will be known when the app is released to the market APK File Size, memory space It will be known when the app is released to the market RAM 1 GB + Processor 1,2 GHz

Supported iOS Devices

During the development of the application, it was also tested on IOS devices. We were able to prepare a list of devices that have passed all the tests and ensure that the Betinia app works smoothly:

iPhone 4 /4S;

iPhone 5/5S;

iPhone 6 (6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus);

iPhone 7/7 Plus;

iPhone 8/8 Plus;

iPhone X, XS, Xs Max, XR;

iPhone 11, 12, 13 and newer.

If you don't find your iOS device on the list, chances are the app will work just as well on your device. The main thing is that the device has minimum system requirements.

How to Install Betinia App?

In order to start using the Betinia app after downloading it, you need to install it on your device. To do this, use the instructions:

Locate the downloaded files in the "Downloads" section of your device. Start the installation process of the downloaded files. Wait for the application to be fully installed.

After successful installation, the application will automatically appear on your device's work screen.

How to Register in Betinia App?

An important step before you start using the app is to register with it. The registration process on the platform is quick and easy. In order to make this process even easier, we have prepared a step-by-step guide for you, following which you will have no difficulty at all:

Access the app. On your device, log in to the Betinia app you have previously installed. Start the registration process. To do this, click on the green "Register" button. Fill in your personal information. In all registration fields, enter the necessary data (first name, last name, age, country, currency, etc.). Think of a strong password. Complete the registration process. After completing all the data, click on the "Complete" button.

After completing the successful registration process, you will automatically have access to all functions of the platform.

Welcome Bonuses for App's Players

The Betinia team tries their best to please their Indian players, which is why the platform includes a welcome bonus for all customers! The bonus is valid in almost every section of the platform. Explore the bonus information next.

Betting Bonus

In the sports betting section, every player will find a welcome bonus. It consists of a 100% up to 8,000 INR on the first deposit.

More information about the bonus action:

The maximum bonus amount is INR 8,000;

The minimum deposit amount is INR 500;

The wagering requirements for the sports bonus are 6x;

The sports offer is valid for 30 days after activation.

Download the Betinia app, get your unique bonus and increase your winnings now!

Casino Bonus

For casino split fans, the Betinia team has also prepared a welcome bonus of 100% up to 40,000 INR + 200 FS! The bonus is available to all players in the Online Casino section and applies to the Live Casino section.

Check out the following bonus conditions:

The maximum amount of the bonus is INR 40,000;

The minimum deposit amount is INR 500;

Wagering requirements are 35x;

The offer is valid for 10 days.

Take your bonus today and win on Betinia App India mobile app!

How to Get a Bonus in Betinia App?

The process of obtaining the bonus is simple and fast, but very often the user is faced with difficulties. Especially for this, we have prepared instructions on how to get a bonus in the Betinia app:

Open an already downloaded application on your device. Go through the registration process and choose which section you want to use the sports betting bonus or online casino. Refill your account with at least INR 500. The bonus will be automatically credited to your account.

Play together with Betinia and increase your winnings by using your bonus!

Payment Methods

For Indian players, the Betinia team offers the most popular payment systems. All deposits are credited to your account instantly and withdrawals take up to 24 hours. The following payment system options are available on the platform:

PhonePe;

Mastercard;

Visa;

Skrill;

Neteller;

AstroPay;

MiFinity;

Jeton and others!

Choose any convenient payment system and start earning big money today!

How to Update Betinia App to the Latest Version?

By downloading the mobile app using a direct link from the instructions in the review, leading to the official website of the bookmaker, you automatically download the latest version of the application. Then the application will update itself.

To do this, you need to surrender a couple of steps:

After sending the update notification, go to the app and agree to the subsequent self-update on this device. Complete the update process by rebooting your device.

Done! You are now using the most updated and upgraded version of the app.

Login

You have already downloaded the application, you are a user because you have registered and the last step to start earning is to log in. Follow the login instructions:

Go to the Betinia app installed on your device. On the main page, click on the blue "Sign in" button. Enter your username and password. Confirm your login.

That's it. You have full access to the whole package of services of the platform, choose the entertainment to your liking and start earning lots of rupees!

Betinia App Video Review

In the video review, you can see how to download the application for devices with the operating system Android and iOS quickly and easily. Enjoy watching it!

Sports Betting

The sports betting section of the Betinia mobile app has a huge number of sports disciplines. Here you get the opportunity to bet on the most popular sports worldwide and in India. The sports betting section also has two operating modes: Live mode and Line mode. The range of sporting disciplines for sports betting includes:

Cricket;

Football;

Tennis;

Basketball;

Volleyball;

Baseball;

Boxing and much more!

Choose a sport that you like, make your first bet and start earning now!

Cricket App

Cricket is one of the oldest sports disciplines. This sport is very much appreciated among Indian players which is why after launching the application you will immediately have access to this sport discipline. You will be able to bet on events such as:

T20 World Cup;

IPL;

ECS;

TICC T20 and many more!

In this section, you can find the highest odds and the best offers for the type of bets. Go to the sports betting section and bet on cricket to win big money now!

Football App

Today, the number of sports betting on football is leading among other sports disciplines. Here you will also find the direction of E-football (Fifa, GT Nations League and much more). That's why the platform offers a variety of international event options for this sport:

Ballon dor;

UEFA Champions League;

UEFA Europa Conference League;

World Cup and much more!

Do not forget that this sport discipline is available mode live betting it allows you to bet in real-time and feel the realism of the game.

Tennis App

Tennis is a type of sport in which either two players or two teams compete. The section also has high betting odds and offers a number of international tournaments:

US Open Men Singles;

ATP Bastad;

WTA;

ATP;

TT;

ITF and others!

The section also has a "table tennis" section with the same great offers and high odds. Go to the sports betting section and bet on tennis!

Esports Betting at the App

A distinctive feature of the Betinia app is the ability to bet on Esports. Immediately after launching the application, you will have access to the most popular eSports disciplines such as:

eCricket;

eFootball;

Counter-Strike;

Dota 2;

Kings of Glory and much more!

Download the application Betinia and be sure to try your luck betting on Esports, you will get unforgettable emotions from the game.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App

The virtual sports section gives you the opportunity to simulate almost any sporting event. In the sports betting section you will find the possibility of betting on virtual sports for the following sports disciplines:

VFB;

VFEL;

V-League;

V-Football;

V-Tennis;

V-Evro;

V-Horses and much more!

Go to the sports betting section and be sure to try any of the virtual disciplines!

How to Bet on Cricket Using Betinia App?

In order to place a bet on one of the most popular sports in India, Cricket, you only need 5 minutes of your time and instructions on the process of betting:

Log in to the Betinia app already downloaded on your device. Sign in. Enter the username and password you thought of earlier. Refill your wallet. In the "Accounts" section make a deposit using any convenient payment option. Go to the sports betting section and select Cricket. Select the event you are interested in and check the odds. Enter the desired amount and make a bet!

In case of successful result, winnings will be credited to your account automatically.

Available Type of Bets at the App

The Betinia team allows their customers to use not just one type of bet, but to choose the option that suits them. Three basic sports betting options will be available in the app:

Single. The classic version of the bet with one outcome and known odds in advance.

Combination. It allows you to bet on different events and at different odds, but if you lose at least one bet, the winnings are canceled for all.

System. Bets on several events, while giving the opportunity in case of losing at least one - to get a certain amount of winnings.

Download the Betinia mobile app on your device, choose the type of betting that suits you and earn big money whenever and wherever!

Betting Options at the App

In order to provide maximum comfort when using the application and to meet the needs of its customers to the maximum, the functionality of the application has special options that will provide you with full enjoyment of the use:

Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics.

You can learn more about each of them by studying the information in the review below.

Live Streaming

This option gives you the ability to make bets in real time and change them. Fill your wallet, choose a sport discipline that supports Live mode, make a bet and enjoy the real game!

Push Notifications

Ability to receive information notifications about the latest changes on the platform, upcoming matches, active bonuses and promotions!

Online Casino Games

Includes a huge number of gambling entertainment for all tastes. Refill your wallet, go to the section online casinos, choose entertainment to your liking and try your luck!

Live Casino

Live Casino mode gives the opportunity to play with a live dealer. You will feel maximum enjoyment from the process and its realism. Fill up your cats, go to the Live Casino section and feel all the realism of the big money.

Live Cricket Betting

It will give you the opportunity to watch the changes in the game of cricket, follow the process in real time and feel even more excitement. Fill up your wallet and bet on Live Cricket.

Esports Betting

A wide range of cyber disciplines for Indian players. Availability of the most popular tournaments for the most popular Esports: Dota 2, League of Legends and Overwatch as well as King of Glory. Fill up your wallet and bet on Esports!

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

This option gives you the opportunity to bet on simulated sporting events. It offers the most famous tournaments and competitions and supports almost all sports disciplines offered on the platform. Fill up your cats and try your luck with Virtual Betting!

Pre-Match Betting

Allows you to bet before the start of the match on any of the sports offered by the platform. It is not allowed to change the bet and cancel it after the start of the match.

Multi-Betting

Gives you the opportunity to bet on several unrelated sporting events and if you lose even one, still get a certain amount of winnings.

Live Match Statistics

For each user of the platform, information is available in the standings, which allows you to analyze the outcome of matches, see statistics and more accurately choose the outcome for you.

Betinia Casino App

If you are bored with betting on sports and you want to feel the atmosphere of big money, as well as try the game with a live dealer - you need to look at the section Casino. All the gambling entertainment presented in the section is supported by the best software providers, so they are of high quality. To learn about the most popular and well-known entertainment among Indian players read on!

Entertainment at the Casino App

Here you will find a huge number of the most popular gambling entertainment in India, such as Slots, jackpot games, table games, live games and more. We have prepared a list of the top entertainment in the casino section:

Cherry Pop;

Extra Win;

Night Roller;

Baccarat;

Light Night Roulette;

Blackjack Lobby;

Poker and much more!

Install the application Betinia, go to the casino section, choose the entertainment for yourself and earn big money right now!

Betinia Mobile Version (Website version)

For customers who can't install a mobile app on their devices, the platform offers a mobile version of the site. The mobile version of the application does not require free space on your device, it does not matter what type of device you have, and it does not require any minimum specifications. Here you will find the same betting entertainment and almost all the functions of the application. You will be able to use the same payment systems, bonuses and promotions presented in the desktop version of the application.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

We did a comparative analysis and were able to highlight the main differences between the app and its mobile version. Take a look at the information in the table below:

Betinia Mobile App Betinia Mobile Website The application must be downloaded and installed Accessible through any browser Requires minimum specifications from the device Does not require any system specifications No need to load the platform elements May require time to load Ability of push-notifications No option to send notifications to the device

Download Betinia for PC

Unfortunately, there are currently no plans to launch the Betinia app for the PC version. But the application for Android and iOS mobile devices will soon appear on the market. For those who like to spend time at the computer. Betinia team offers to use the browser version of the platform. This version of using the platform will not require free space from your computer and no system specifications. It will also be available from any installed browser on your PC device.

Features of the Betinia App

The Betinia application was developed by the most famous and highly qualified staff, which is why it has a number of distinctive features and capabilities. These are the features that will make it stand out among the existing offerings on the market. We will tell you about the three most interesting ones:

Notifications

With the Betinia app, you will be able to receive information notifications about the latest developments in the platform and betting market. You'll be the first to know about all upcoming matches and tournaments, as well as possible upcoming promotions and bonuses!

Support IOS and Android Devices

Once the application is released on the market, it will be available to absolutely everyone who wants to use it. It can be used by the owners of devices with the Android operating system and the owners of iPhone and iPad devices.

Intuitive interface

The intuitive interface allows you to use the application with the greatest comfort. The platform automatically adapts to your device, and simple navigation makes it easy to find all the sections and functions you're interested in.

How to Use a Betinia App?

Betinia app for Android and iOS is provided by a licensed bookmaker and therefore has its own rules for use. In order to get access to all the functionality of the app, you must comply with the following points:

Your age must be strictly over 18 years old;

You must have an account on the platform;

You are only allowed to have one registered account;

The data you have entered must be correct and truthful;

You must provide yourself with an uninterrupted Internet connection.

By following all these rules, you won't have any difficulty using the platform.

Security of the App

The Betinia platform has proven to be one of the safest to use in the market that provides betting services to players. We have prepared some irrefutable facts that fully prove the legality and safety of using this platform:

Availability of a Malta Gaming Authority (license number MGA/B2C/486/2018);

Data transmission security protocol TLS 1.2;

Storing data in digital form on encrypted hard drives;

Registration with the organizations responsible for identification on the sites;

Advanced firewall technology.

Using the Betinia platform, you can have peace of mind and not worry about the security and privacy of your personal data.

Customer Support Service on the Betinia Mobile App

The Betinia team cares and cares about its customers, so the platform has a 24/7 support team. This will help you use the platform with even more comfort and in case of difficulties immediately and easily solve them.

In the app you will find the following types of options for contacting the support team:

The ways to contact Details E-mail support@betinia.com Online Chat Online chat is available within the application itself in the "Contacts" tab. There you can write a personal letter and get an immediate response.

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Betinia App

Having analyzed and studied all the functionalities of the Betunia application, we concluded that the application is one of the safest and most legal platforms in the betting services market. The application is fully compliant with all standards, ensuring comfortable use and smooth operation. We confidently give the platform the Sportscafe seal of approval.

The Most Common Questions about the Betinia App

To make sure you don't run into problems when using the app, we've collected the most popular questions among Indian players and answered them. Study carefully.

Is Betinia App Free to Download in India?

The Betinia app is developed by a licensed bookmaker and is legal in many countries, including India. That's why the app is available to all users absolutely free of charge.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of Betinia APK?

In order to download the latest version of the application you need to refer to any download instructions presented in the review. Then follow the link leading to the official site of the bookmaker and the latest version of the application will be installed. Further, the application has an auto-update function.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

Make sure that the application was installed correctly and not from a third-party link. In the review section "How to Install Betinia App?" you will find the correct download link leading to the official source. Also, check if your device meets the minimum system requirements.

Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?

The Betinia app does not require a separate registration process. If you are already a platform user, you only need to log in (enter your username and password), but if you are a new user, you need to register. In order to do it quickly and correctly - use the section from the overview "How to Register in Betinia App?".

I Can't Manage to Install the Betinia App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?

Don't worry, double-check if you did the installation process correctly by referring to the overview section "How to Install Betinia App?". An important point is a link from which you install the application, all links presented in the review lead to the official site of the bookmaker.

What Should I Do If the Betinia App Doesn't Work?

Make sure you downloaded the application from the official source, to do this, use any of the links provided in the review. If the application does not work, contact support and describe the situation.

How to Update Betinia App?

The Betinia app supports the auto-update feature. To enable this feature in the app, go to the "How to Update Betinia App to the Latest Version?" overview section and review the information in detail.