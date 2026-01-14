Rabona — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 100% up to 8,000 INR Bonus

Rabona App: 3.5 ★★★★★ Registration Rabona Rabona has been among the most popular betting sites in India ever since it was launched. It is reliable, the customer support is quick and responsive, there are over 2,000 sports events available every day with loads of casino games to choose from, and much more. If you would like to know more about it, check out our Sportscafe Rabona betting review down below! Welcome bonus 100% up to 8,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Rabona

Rabona Overview The betting platform Rabona was established in 2019, and it has quickly become a favorite among Indian players. Some of the benefits of signing up for it include over 2,000 sports events daily, a 100% up to 8,000 INR deposit bonus for sports betting and a 450% up to 100,000 INR + 150 FS for the casino section, a mobile app for Android and iOS devices, many deposit and withdrawal options such as UPI, PayTm, Neteller, and others, and much more! Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the top 10 cricket betting sites in india and the best football betting sites, the best tennis betting sites, chess betting sites, badminton betting sites. Quick Facts about Rabona Game types Sportsbook, Live Betting, Horse Racing, Virtual Sport, Casino, Live Casino, Arcade, and so on Founder and year of foundation 2019, founded by Rabidi N.V. Headquarters Viktoros Ougko 8,2107, Nicosia, Cyprus Gambling license Curacao, license number 8048/JAZ2020-001 Welcome bonus 100% up to 8,000 INR for sports; 450% up to 100,000 INR + 150 FS for casino Deposit and withdrawal methods UPI, PayTm, Neteller, Jeton Wallet, crypto, etc Hindi language Yes Rabona Score Due to its various features for players from India, Rabona as a bookmaker offers many advantages, but it also has disadvantages. Check out the table below for all the benefits and drawbacks! Advantages Disadvantages Trusted by many players from India The minimum deposit amount is high (500 Rs.) Over 2,000 sports events every day Hindi language availability Withdrawals are usually almost instant Promotes and accepts the use of cryptocurrency 100% up to 8,000 INR for sports and 450% up to 100,000 INR + 150 FS for casino Screenshots of Rabona Rabona has a color scheme of red and yellow with a little bit of white, and black and gray as the background. With a relatively simple design, it is very easy to navigate. To see what the betting platform looks like, have a look at our screenshots below! Video Review We at Sportscafe have put together a little film that demonstrates the registration process for the betting website Rabona and also acts as a type of site tour. If you're interested in seeing it, watch the video below!

Rabona for Android and iOS On iOS and Android devices, you may download the Rabona app. It does the same tasks and has identical features as the online version, but it is more practical since you can visit the casino at any time and from any place. In addition to English, there is also the choice of Hindi. The download is totally free, and the detailed instructions for both Android and iOS devices are provided below. For Android Follow the steps listed below to successfully download the Rabona app for Android: Follow the steps listed below to successfully download the Rabona app for Android: Visit the website. Using any mobile browser, go to the official Rabona website by using our link; Locate the area for mobile apps. When you get to the bottom of the page, you should see a small Android icon; Install the app. An apk should begin downloading as soon as you click on the Android icon. In the case that it doesn't, open your settings and allow your device to download files from third sources; Install the app. By selecting the installation option, install the apk. Soon, the app should now be available for use; You have successfully downloaded and installed the Android version of the Rabona mobile app! For iOS To download the Rabona iOS app, just follow the procedures outlined below: Visit the website first. Utilizing the browser on your mobile device, go to the official Rabona website in India by using our link; Locate the mobile app section. At the bottom of the page, you should see a small iOS icon; Download and install the iOS application. The Apple App Store should open up once you click on the iOS icon. Just download it, then launch it when it has finished; You have successfully completed the installation of the Rabona iOS app!

Rabona Mobile Website You won't lose out on any prizes or incentives if you opt to use the Rabona mobile website rather than the app or the PC version. However, it is a fantastic replacement for individuals who would prefer not to download the Rabona application. The user interface is adaptable to mobile devices, so you can get to your desired location fast.

Rabona for PC By going to the official website, you may utilize the PC desktop version of Rabona. It performs fairly well and has all the features and capabilities of earlier versions. You won't have any issues utilizing it because of the UI's excellent usability. If you'd like, you may change the website's language to Hindi in the top-right corner of the screen.

Registration To properly sign up at the bookmaker, follow the steps outlined down below to make Rabona registration successful: 1 Go to the website Go to the official website of Rabona using our link. Go to Website 2 Find the sign up button In the top-right corner, you should spot a yellow button that says “Create an account”. Click on it, and then proceed to the next step. 3 Fill in the details Type in your email address, and come up with a login and a password. Then, type in a promo code if you have one, accept the Privacy Policy and the Terms and Conditions, and click on “Next Step”. 4 Type in your personal information Type in your first and last name, select your country and currency, and enter your phone number. After that, type in your city and address, and the postcode. Select your birthday and your gender, and then click on “Create an account”. 5 Complete the registration You have successfully created an account at Rabona. Sign Up Now

Welcome Bonus Rabona offers its players from India two welcome bonuses: for sports, it is 100% up to 8,000 INR, and for casino, it is 450% up to 100,000 INR + 150 FS. Also, there is no deposit bonus. If you would like to learn more about the details of what the bonuses entail, have a look down below! Sports Bonus Only new clients who have signed up with Rabona and made their first real-money deposit are eligible for the 100% up to 8,000 INR bonus. The main takeaways from the Terms and Conditions are: The player must wager through the entire first deposit amount at least once with odds of at least 1,50 in order to be eligible for the bonus;

All wagers need to be resolved;

Any form of handicap, Over/Under, Both Teams to Score, Odd/Even, Cashed-Out and System bets or bets placed with a Free Bet, bets that settled as Void, as well as bets placed in the Casino, Live Casino, and Virtual sections will not count toward the wagering requirement;

The minimum deposit must be at least 500 Rs. Skrill and Neteller deposits will not be taken into consideration for determining eligibility for this offer. Casino Bonus Rabona offers a casino bonus worth 450% up to 100,000 INR + 150 FS for casino. 150 bonus spins are added as part of the first deposit bonus in increments of 20 every day for ten days. The bonus rules are: Every set of 20 free spins must be used within 24 hours after being made accessible in order to avoid expiration;

At Rabona, the wagering requirements are 35 times the sum of the bonus and deposit made;

Free spins winnings have x40 wagering requirements before being cashed out. The first 20 bonus spins can be used as soon as the qualifying deposit is made and for the next 24 hours. Next, the precise hour at which the initial deposit is placed, the subsequent batches of 20 bonus spins may be redeemed on each of the following 9 days, again within the following 24 hours. Reload Bonus Up to 40,000 Rs. from the player's initial deposit is the reload bonus at Rabona. On the player's first deposit made throughout the week, this bonus is awarded. The conditions of the offer are as follows: For this incentive, a minimum qualifying deposit of 1,600 Rs. is required;

The player must wager through the whole first deposit at least once with odds of at least 1.50 in order to be eligible for the bonus, and all wagers need to be resolved;

Before users may withdraw the amount of their bonus and any associated wins, they must roll over their qualifying deposit and bonus amount eight times on settled single sports bets with odds of at least 2.00 or settled multi-bets with odds of at least 1.50 per option. The reload bonus can be redeemed once a week by already registered players at Rabona India, as long as the conditions above are all met.

Login To log in to your Rabona account, follow the steps below: Visit the website first. Using our link, go to the official Rabona website; Find the login button. Left of the sign-up button, you should be able to see the "Log in" button. Click it to proceed to the next step; Log in using your credentials. Use your phone number, account number, or email to enter your login information. choose "Log in" next; You have successfully logged into your account at Rabona!

Verification You must finish the account identification verification process before you can withdraw any money from your Rabona account. It is safe to do so because many betting and gaming websites need it as part of their (KYC) policy. Go to the personal details tab after clicking your avatar in the top-right corner. Fill up any blanks with pertinent personal information. You'll need to present proof of your identification and place of residence, which may include any of the following: A driver’s license;

An identity card;

A utility bill and any other accepted documents at Rabona.

Rabona Video Review We at Sportscafe have put together a little film that demonstrates the registration process for the betting website Rabona and also acts as a type of site tour. If you're interested in seeing it, watch the video below!

Deposit / Withdrawal Rabona offers a wide selection of Rabona deposit and withdrawal options for players from India. Most of them are commonly available and widely used in India, and the minimum deposit amount is 500 Rs. There are no extra fees for deposits or withdrawals. Some of the payment methods include: UPI;

Neteller;

PayTm;

Cryptocurrency;

Skrill;

EcoPayz;

AstroPay;

Jeton Wallet and many others. The withdrawal time at Rabona is from 15 minutes to 5 business days. Also, the minimum withdrawal amount is 500 Rs.

Cashback (VIP) 10% of the player's overall losses in the Sports section during the qualifying period will be used as the bonus amount. The total amount of losses is calculated as the sum of all bets minus all profits, as well as any bonuses that were credited, any withdrawals that were made within the qualifying period, and the balance at the time the payback request was lodged. The minimum and highest payback bonuses are 1,600 IN and 40,000 RS., respectively.

The play only has access to the cash back bonus on Mondays of each week. Before receiving the bonus, any active withdrawal requests will invalidate any bonus eligibility. The true balance of the gaming account will be used to credit the cash back bonus. The player agrees to the x3 wagering requirements from the amount of the granted bonus by getting cashback from this offer.

Official Website The official website of Rabona India is completely licensed and secure to use, with SSL encryption for all financial transactions and the Curacao gambling license number 8048/JAZ2020-001 as a seal of approval. The following succinct summary of this security: The Curacao gambling license;

The website Rabona is considered reliable and legitimate by players from India;

It uses encryption technology to make all the transactions safe.

Rabona Sportsbook The Rabona sportsbook has over 2,000 sports events available every single day on a huge variety of sports like cricket, tennis, basketball, and many others. Live sports events are included, as well. If you would like to see some of the most popular options among players from India, have a look down below! Cricket Cricket is one of the most well-liked sports among Rabona customers in India. We provide a number of cricket-related events, including the IPL, for individuals who wish to gamble on the sport. Here is a list of the events that are presently being offered: Indian Premier League;

European Cricket Series;

England Vitality;

Ranji Trophy;

ODI Series and others. Kabaddi Kabaddi is a popular sport at Rabona, one of the leading kabaddi betting site, that offers a variety of events on which you can place bets using a variety of different bet kinds. You may wager on the following events at Rabona: Major League Kabaddi;

International Clubs and other events. Football Football is the most popular sport to bet on, and Rabona provides a ton of events on the game every day. The following football competitions are some of the most well-known at Rabona: European Championship;

UEFA Nations League;

CONCACAF Nations League;

Argentina Premier League and many others. Tennis Tennis is one of the most well-liked sports for which bets may be placed on a variety of daily events with a number of betting options. You have the following options at your disposal: ATP;

WTA;

ATP Challenger;

Exhibition;

ITF Men;

ITF Women and many other tennis events. Horse Racing Horse racing is a popular sport at Rabona. The virtual sports option offered by the betting site is popular among Indian players. At Rabona, you may gamble on the following horse racing competitions: Australia Royal Randwick;

France Lyon Parilly;

Greyhound Racing and many others. Baseball Customers from India are welcome to wager on baseball as one of the sports offered by Rabona. You may place bets on regional and international events like: Chinese Taipei;

USA MLB and others. Table Tennis Any betting platform, including Rabona, has a sizable table tennis fan base. If you're curious about the events that are now eligible for wagering on the betting platform, the list is as follows: Czech Republic Pro League;

Championship Turkey and many others. Boxing In India, boxing is a popular sport. The precise forthcoming games are listed on Rabona, and you may watch them live if you'd like. You might be able to make a more precise forecast by looking through each boxer's statistics on the "Results" page, which displays all of their past victories, defeats, and other information. At Rabona, you may bet on a number of fights, including: Mairis Briedis - Jai Opetaia;

Joseph Joyce - Christian Hammer;

Pavel Silyagin - Jose De Jesus Macias;

Magomed Kurbanov - Patrick Teixeira and many others. UFC The Ultimate Fighting Championship is a different popular sport at Rabona (UFC). Every day, Rabona offers a number of UFC events on which you may make a variety of bets. Although there are several events to bet on in this area, they may be divided into two groups: UFC;

UFC Fright Night.

eSports Esports are simply video games on which bets can be placed. These games, which are quite popular, are available for wagering at Rabona. You may, for instance, wager on the following: Dota 2 One of the most popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games is Dota 2. See below for a list of contests and events offered by Rabona: Champions League;

DPC China Division;

DPC North America Division and many other events. LOL There are several gaming tournaments and online play options for the MOBA video game League of Legends. See the list below for a complete list of them: League of Legends Pro League;

LCK Challenger League and others. CS:GO The eSports category at Rabona features Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, one of the most well-known video games. Scroll down below for an upcoming events calendar: CS:GO CBCS;

ESEA Advanced Europe;

ESEA Divisions;

ESL Challenger League and many others. StarCraft 2 The famous strategy game StarCraft 2 offers a huge selection of online contests and tournaments that you may gamble on. If you're interested in what's going on right now, consider the following events: Global Starcraft II League;

ITAX Super Series and other events.

Virtual Sports Virtual sports are played without actual players present and are controlled by computer software in the style of a brief game. Virtual horse racing and virtual cricket are two of the most popular since you may bet on an event and find out right away whether you won or lost by watching the game's conclusion. You may bet on the following virtual sports at Rabona: Horse Racing;

Nsoft;

Virtual Football;

Virtual Basketball and many others.

Popular Betting Options at Rabona The betting options described below help clients get the most out of their time playing casino games and betting on sports at Rabona. See the list of details below for further information on each feature. Live Betting Betting in the live sports section is the ideal choice for individuals who want to keep up with the action and don't want to wait around for match results. Depending on where the game is at, you may bet on a variety of plausible theories. Multi Live The multi live option is quite similar to live betting, with the distinction of being able to watch many games simultaneously and put bets on them. This option is excellent for those who wish to raise their winning possibilities. Live Previews The live previews option is only accessible for upcoming live events, much as a pre-match wager. In a nutshell, it's the same as placing a bet in advance on events that will occur soon, which is a really useful tool. Line (Prematch) The full range of bets that Rabona will accept on a certain sporting event is known as a line. It might be an easy or challenging line. The most significant outcomes, including the final score, totals, and handicaps, are included in the first section. Totalizator The totalizator from Rabona is an option for wagering. You will receive a prize if you correctly predict the results of at least 9 out of the 15 events. The sizes and formats of sweepstakes vary widely. If you bet on the exact score, for example, the amount you win depends on how well you predicted the result.

Types of Bets Rabona offers a couple of different types of bet types that you can use to maximize your winnings with a variety of bets on a large selection of sports events. For example, down below you can find the most popularly used ones. Match Winner. This market includes simply predicting who will win a game, match, or other event, and it can be utilised in almost every sport that we may wager on; European Handicap. The European Handicap is the most straightforward type of football handicap wager. With this wager type, one of the sides enters the game with a predetermined goal advantage (e.g., -1/-2/-3 etc.). Given the goal handicap, customers can wager on any of the three game outcomes; Asian Handicap. Asian handicaps are essentially the same as European handicaps, thus they may be thought of as an extension of them. The primary distinction is that Asian Handicaps limit the possible outcomes of matches to only two (win and lose). The investment is returned if there is a Handicap draw in the wager; Correct Score. With this bet type, you are placing a wager on a prediction of the exact score in a match, event, or game; Draw No Bet. The Draw No Bet market splits matches into two winning scenarios and pays out any wagers on the Draw. This implies that the likelihood of losing your stake is much reduced. The odds you accept on either team, however, will be far lower than if you took on greater risk by betting on them in the customary 12 market.

How to Place a Bet? To successfully place a sports wager at Rabona, follow the procedures listed below supposing you are already logged in: Deposit money. Select a deposit method and enter all necessary transaction information in the deposit section of your account. The funds should then almost immediately show up in your account; Select a sports event. Select the sport from the sportsbook that you want to bet on. A list of all the events you may bet on will be provided to you. Simply select an option from the drop-down menu; Place a bet. After choosing the wager's conditions and results, enter the amount you're willing to bet. Afterward, choose "Place bet"; Congratulations, you were successful in placing a bet at Rabona!

Betting Odds The appealing betting odds at Rabona are the consequence of the knowledgeable specialist's continual monitoring of the outcomes' probability and the accurate portrayal of the live event. The highest odds for each market type are typically found in popular markets, such as live betting.

Rabona Live Streaming To prevent delays when you watch the game on your browser or mobile app, live video streaming adapts the quality to your internet speed. You may continue to gamble on other games while watching the action in high definition on TV at the same time. This choice is mostly available in the Esports category, but it is also often used when wagering on sports like cricket, football, tennis, and others.

Rabona Casino As a Rabona casino review, several games may be played for free at the Rabona casino, which is a special feature. Users may utilize this feature to get comfortable with the game before beginning to play for real money. It is supported by a number of different software providers, including Evolution Gaming, Ruby Play, and NetEnt, and offers more than 5,000 casino games across several categories.

Popular Rabona Games Due to the wide variety of games offered at Rabona, we've put up a list containing descriptions of some of the most well-known ones. Check it out down below! Slots When playing slots in the casino area, you must place bets and get specified symbol combinations in order to win. In this section of the casino, there are several slot machines. They all cover a range of topics and have unique styles. Poker Live dealer poker, one of the options for poker that Rabona offers, is one of the most popular games at any online casino. All of the games are run by reputable software developers and are authorized, so it is all up to the RNG. Baccarat The objective of the card game baccarat, which is highly well-liked in India, is to collect a set of cards that total nine or a value as close to nine as possible. It is one of the choices that Indian players employ the most frequently. Blackjack Blackjack is a straightforward yet entertaining game in which you must accrue at least 21 points throughout a round while the dealer's hands are capped at 21. At Rabona, blackjack games may be played offline or live. Roulette or European Roulette The roulette wheel is spun by the dealer as the ball travels over it. In one spot, the ball stops moving altogether. You could succeed if you stake on the spot where the ball lands. Play all of the many iterations of this casino game to choose which one best matches your needs. Jackpot Games Jackpot games are available at Rabona's casino section. With paylines and reels, it's a game where you may hazard a guess and, if it pays off, win. At Rabona, this is one of the most played categories of casino games by Indian players.

Lotteries In India, playing in online lotteries is entirely legal, and Rabona provides this service to all customers. Six tickets with unique numbers must be purchased by the players. How many exactly there are is unknown. You have a better chance of winning a reward if you buy more tickets.

Bingo You must keep track of the numbers that appear during the game in an unpredictable order in order to fill in the numbers on your bingo card. The first individual to successfully fill out the number card receives the reward.

TOTO There are several TOTO games accessible daily on the betting platform, and they are all often updated. For individuals who are interested in this specific betting choice, Rabona provides excellent TOTO alternatives.

TV Games The fact that no one is really playing the games themselves at the TV Games section is one of their distinguishing features. Customers made wagers based on how they thought the game would turn out, much like they would if they were watching it on television. In a nutshell, it's like betting on the outcome.

Results and Statistics The live part of Rabona offers a selection of results and statistics that also apply to events and contests that are taking place in real-time. For both individual players and entire teams, the statistics include information on victories, losses, scores, opponents, and other specifics. All of this is done to make your wager decision-making process clearer and more informed.

Bet Constructor Using the Bet Constructor tool from Rabona, you may simultaneously create two teams. The winner of the game will be the team that scores more goals than their rivals. It lowers the possibility of an inaccurate result while enabling you to profit from your rivals' success.

Support There are several ways to contact customer service at Rabona. If you have any problems with your deposit, withdrawal, security, or anything else, the customer service staff will do all in their ability to help you. How to contact Rabona in India is described in the table below. The ways to contact Details Email support-en@rabona.com Live chat Click on the button in the bottom-right corner, and you will be talking to a consultant in only a few moments

SportsCafe Verdict After reviewing all Rabona has to offer Indian clients, we have awarded it the Sportscafe badge of approval. This demonstrates that it is a fully legitimate and safe betting website in India. The site is secure as a result of its Curacao gambling license. Rabona may be regarded as a trustworthy sports betting and casino gambling website in India due to the fact that it has a mobile app for Android and iOS that has the same functionality as the PC version but is speedier and available from anywhere. In addition, Rabona has received mostly excellent evaluations from Indian players.