Rajbet Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Rajbet App: 3.6 ★★★★★ Registraton Rajbet Rajbet is a bookmaker in India that provides services such as sports betting, online and live casino, live streaming, 24/7 support, etc. After registering and depositing the minimum amount in any convenient way, players can receive a welcome bonus of 100% up to 100,000 INR + 75 FS. Take a look at our Sports Cafe review on Rajbet deposit methods. Welcome bonus 100% up to 100,000 INR + 75 FS Promocode: No Promo Join Rajbet

Rajbet Deposit Methods for India

The official Rajbet platform in India offers the simplest deposit and withdrawal methods. Cryptocurrency sometimes is also a payment method that may be used for deposits in addition to quick bank transfers and payments. Take a look at each deposit option that is offered:

Bitcoin;

PhonePe;

UPI;

PayTm.

Min deposit is only 300 INR based on the chosen method. In most cases, providers don't take any fees.

The Rajbet minimum withdrawal amount is 1000 INR. Rajbet withdrawal times vary depending on the operator. Banking options are usually fast, but some methods may cause funds to be delayed by up to five days. Before withdrawing your money, read the terms and conditions of the chosen supplier and how to withdraw from Rajbet.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Rajbet?

When compared to other bookmakers, Rajbet's minimum deposit is lower at just 500 INR. The majority of providers allow quick money transfers, so you can begin betting and gambling right away after making a deposit. You will be informed of the exact minimum and maximum deposit amount on the website before you make a deposit.

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Rajbet App

The official free Rajbet app, which is available for iOS and Android devices, also allows players to make an immediate deposit. Some people can find that this method is more effective. A 300 INR minimum deposit is required to use the Rajbet app. There are all of the accessible methods from the original online version, including PayTm, UPI, PhonePe, and many more.

First Deposit Bonus

The Rajbet kindly offers very significant guaranteed welcome bonuses to all new customers. Both online sportsbooks and casinos provide two different welcome bonuses that may be utilized. All new players who are just getting started in the betting and gaming industry have access to this fantastic opportunity. View all of Rajbet's Welcome Bonus choices here:

Welcome Bonus 100% up to 100,000 INR + 75 FS. Try your luck playing the best slot machines of the Rajbet. In addition you will get 75 free spins. Minimum deposit is only 500 INR.

By accepting the welcome bonus users agree to all of the terms and conditions of Rajbet.

Deposit via PayTM

Depositing money into an account is quick and easy with the PayTm option. The bare minimum required is just 1000 INR. Here are step-by-step instructions on how to use PayTm at Rajbet:

1 Go to the deposit page Click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area to move on to the next step. Go to Website 2 Choose a payment system Go to the on-screen directions to make a deposit into your account after choosing a payment method. Then, a list of your deposit selections ought to appear. 3 Click the "Deposit" button Enter your PayTm ID and any other required information after choosing the amount you want to deposit into your account, then click "Deposit". 4 Confirm the transfer You made a deposit via PayTm and now can start placing bets and playing the casino games. Make Deposit

Deposit via PhonePe

Another alternative for deposits on Rajbet is the well-known lightning-fast payment system PhonePe. The deposit is swiftly made, and frequently there is no commission due from the provider. To use PhonePe to make a deposit, follow these steps:

Click the button that should be in the top-right corner of the deposit category; Search and select the PhonePe option among other payment methods; Choose and select the amount of money you desire to deposit into your account, provide the required details (such as your debit card number), and click "Deposit"; Congratulations on making a successful deposit using a PhonePe! Now you can access all the services of Rajbet.

Deposit via UPI

Rokubet customers may deposit money into their Rajbet personal accounts using any of the widely used payment options in India, such UPI. Only 500 INR is a minimum down payment. The steps listed below should be followed in order to deposit money into your account via UPI:

Tap on the button that should be in the top-right corner of the deposit area to move on to the next step; Go to the on-screen directions to make a deposit into your account after choosing a payment method. Then, a list of your deposit selections ought to appear; Enter your UPI ID and any other required information after choosing the amount you want to deposit into your account, then click "Deposit"; Congratulations! You made a deposit via UPI and now can start placing bets and playing the casino games.

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Rajbet?

The deposit time may vary based on the option you choose. The majority of deposits are processed immediately, while processing of some payments might take up to five business days. Depending on how busy the system is, processing deposits might take several hours. See the chart below for the due dates for regular deposits:

Payment method Standart deposit times PhonePe Instant UPI Up to 72 hours PayTM Up to 24 hours Bitcoin Instant Ethereum Instant USDT Instant

Rajbet Deposit Limits

There are no limitations when it comes to deposits at Rajbet. The maximum deposits you are eligible to make in a single transaction may vary between different providers. Make sure you read the terms and conditions before utilizing the selected service because sizable deposits may also be charged a commission. The official Rajbet website or app is where customers can make deposits. The tablet below contains Rajbet maximum deposits:

Payment method Maximum deposit limit PhonePe 99,000 INR UPI 50,000 INR PayTM 50,000 INR Bitcoin 750,000 INR Ethereum 750,000 INR USDT 750,000 INR

Rajbet Deposit Summary

Rajbet's whole payment system was examined to determine if it offered benefits to Indian players, and we reached the conclusion that it does. It offers a variety of highly convenient deposit options, including fast payments, net banking, currencies, and more. The minimum deposit is only 500 INR and most providers don't take any commission. Furthermore, every new user is guaranteed to get a welcome bonus up to 100,000 INR for sports betting and casino gambling. Sports Cafe confirms that Rajbet deposits are safe and secure for Indian players.

FAQ

We have compiled the most popular questions about the Rajbet deposit. Take a brief look at them because they might have the answers you need. Keep in mind that you can always request Rajbet 24/7 customer service for professional one-on-one assistance on any deposit issue.

Can I Use the Rajbet Deposit Bonus Twice?

The Rajbet bonus may, unfortunately, only be utilized once by newly joined clients. You will without a doubt get the welcome bonus up to 100,000 INR for playing casino games and placing sports bets if you have complied with all terms and restrictions.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Rajbet?

Yes, consumers may utilize rupees to finance their Rajbet accounts. Fast payments, bank transfers, and sometimes even cryptocurrencies are the options. You may always deposit money via the Rajbet app or the official Rajbet website, whichever makes the most sense for you.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My Rajbet Account?

No, you cannot change the currency once you have chosen a payment method. Choose the payment option that is best for you by taking your time to learn about its specifics, including the currency, deposit time, minimum amount, etc.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Rajbet Account?

You most definitely do. You can only use the payment methods that are in your name if the Rajbet KYC procedure requires it. The chosen payment methods must also be in your name for us to verify your identity.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Rajbet?

Of course, if that's what you're seeking. Rajbet would accept any amount of debit cards bearing your name. Select a debit card from the available payment methods on the Rajbet website, enter all the required data, and make a deposit.