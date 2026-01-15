Khelraja Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Khelraja App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Khelraja Khelraja is a well-known online sportsbook and casino in India due to its various advantages. This betting site is user-friendly since it provides a selection of the most popular deposit and withdrawal methods in India. You can open a Khelraja account right away to take advantage of a welcome bonus of 300% up to 50,000 INR for sports! Welcome bonus 300% up to 50,000 INR Promocode: No Promo Join Khelraja

Khelraja Deposit Methods for India

You may discover a variety of payment methods on the Khelraja website that you may use to fill out your account and make payments. Given that they are all quite often used in India, one of the options could be recognized by you. Indian gamers regularly deposit money into their accounts and take money out using the following methods:

PayTm;

PhonePe;

UPI;

Bank Transfer;

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Khelraja?

The minimum deposit amount at the Khelraja betting site is typically 500 Rs., and the money should be available in your account immediately, even if most deposits are done quickly. The most popular deposit options are shown in the table below:

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Amount PayTm 500 Rs. PhonePe 500 Rs. UPI 500 Rs. Bank Transfer 200 Rs. Visa 500 Rs. Mastercard 500 Rs.

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Khelraja App

Whether or whether you use the Khelraja app, the minimum deposit amount and the payment methods remain the same. The 500 Rs., as stated in the table above, is the smallest deposit that may be made. If some bonuses and promotions are only accessible through the Khelraja mobile app, you might need to make a deposit.

First Deposit Bonus

On your initial deposit at Khelraja for sports, you can get a bonus worth 300% up to 50,000 INR for sports betting. Each user is only permitted to take advantage of this promotion once. Money must be wagered at least 25 times before it may be withdrawn. After the wager expires, the remaining cash must be utilized within 10 days.

The Terms and Conditions include information on the wagering requirements for bonuses. Games that aren't permitted might render bets invalid and winnings worthless. Use odds that are bigger than 1.70 (Odds from Hong Kong 0.70, Malaysia 0.70, and Indonesia 1.43).

How to Deposit Money to the Khelraja Account?

If you desire to successfully deposit money into your Khelraja account, adhere to the step-by-step instructions below:

1 Open an account or register for one Click on our link to sign up for an account and receive a discount, or sign in with your current login credentials. Go to Website 2 Look for the section on deposits The top-right corner must contain the deposit section. To go on to the next step, click the appropriate button. 3 Select a method of payment You should see a list of all the deposit choices you have; just pick one and use it to deposit funds into your account according to the on-screen directions. 4 Make a deposit Click "Deposit" after selecting the amount you want to add to your account and providing any other information needed for the transaction. Make Deposit

Great job, you were successful in using the Khelraja betting site to make a deposit!

Deposit via UPI

You may fund your Khelraja account by following the steps outlined below using any of the widely used payment options in India, such as UPI:

To go to the following step, find and click the deposit area in the top-right corner. After choosing one, adhere to the on-screen directions to make a deposit into your account. Afterwards, a list of your deposit options should appear. Select "Deposit" and enter the sum you want to deposit into your account after completing the form and signing in using your UPI virtual payment address.

Congratulations, you were able to use the UPI payment method to make a deposit at Khelraja!

Deposit via PhonePe

You may deposit money at Khelraja utilizing any of the well-liked payment methods available in India, including PhonePe, according to the instructions given below:

Click the button next to the deposit area, which must be in the top-right corner, to advance to the following level. After selecting one, adhere to the on-screen instructions to add money to your account. Following that, a list of your deposit alternatives ought to show up. Select the amount of money you wish to deposit, type in your PhonePe ID and any other necessary data, and click "Deposit".

Khelraja has acknowledged your PhonePe payment successfully!

Deposit via Google Pay

You may deposit money at Khelraja using any of the generally accepted payment methods in India by following the instructions listed below, including Google Pay:

Click the button adjacent to the deposit area, which must be in the top-right corner, to go to the next stage. After choosing one, follow the on-screen directions to deposit funds into your account. You should then see your deposit options. After entering your name, Google Pay number, and any other required information, choose the amount of money you wish to put into your account and then click "Deposit".

Good job on your successful Google Pay transaction with Khelraja!

Deposit via PayTM

You may deposit money at Khelraja by following the guidelines listed below and utilizing one of the frequently used payment options in India, such PayTm:

Click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area to go to the next step. To fund your account, choose a payment method and then adhere to the on-screen instructions. Following that, a list of your deposit alternatives ought to appear. Decide how much money you want to deposit into your account, enter your PayTm ID and any other information that is required, and then click "Deposit".

Good job on your PayTm deposit to Khelraja being successful!

Deposit With Debit Cards

By following the instructions listed below, you can fund your Khelraja account using any of the widely used payment methods:

To go to the next step, click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area. After making your selection, follow the on-screen instructions to deposit money into your account. A list of your deposit alternatives should then show up. Select the amount you want to deposit into your account, provide the required details (such as your debit card number), and then click "Deposit". Many thanks for using a debit card to make a deposit into your Khelraja account.

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Khelraja?

Khelraja typically processes deposits in a timely manner. If it is not completed immediately, it might take up to three business days—or even an hour—to process your money. On the betting website Khelraja, the majority of deposits are processed immediately, so as soon as you make one, your money should be in your account

Khelraja Deposit Limits

The maximum deposit that users can make by any payment method is 50,000 INR. Depending on the bank and the country, there can be a limit to the amount you can deposit into your Khelraja account using credit cards or debit cards, for instance. Because different payment methods may have different deposit limitations, you should be informed of them before making a deposit.

Khelraja Deposit Summary

The deposit possibilities provided by the betting provider Khelraja are praised by Sportscafe. You'll surely conclude after looking at the deposit alternatives that it has several advantages, including the availability of a wide number of accepted payment methods in India, quick deposit processing, and simplicity. The aforementioned components, in addition to Khelraja's dependability and safety, go a long way toward explaining its excellent deposit features. It goes without saying that one of the key elements that make Khelraja a top choice among Indian gamblers as a sports betting and casino gaming platform is its fantastic deposit options.

FAQ

Despite the extensive description on this page, the deposit options at the sports betting and casino website Khelraja could still be confusing. If so, please refer to the list of frequently asked questions below. For assistance resolving your deposit-related issue, get in touch with Khelraja customer care.

Can I Use the Khelraja Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, you cannot. According to the Terms & Conditions, you may only use the Khelraja welcome bonus once. The bonus cannot be used more than once since doing so would be impractical. The rules and regulations of Khelraja prohibit creating a second account merely for the purpose of earning the bonus.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Khelraja?

You very certainly can. At Khelraja, you are allowed to utilize a broad range of other currencies, including Indian Rupees. Simply choose the place where you wish to deposit, choose a payment type, provide any necessary transactional information, and complete the deposit.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My Khelraja Account?

No, you cannot. Take your time selecting your currency because you cannot alter it after enrolling. It is important to keep this in mind because failing to do so might result in the consumer losing money due to the exchange rate.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Khelraja Account?

Yes, you certainly do. Use only payment methods in your name if the Khelraja KYC procedure requires it. Your chosen payment methods also need to be in your name because this is done to verify your identity for your safety.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Khelraja?

You very certainly can. Khelraja should accept debit cards as long as they are in the cardholder's name unless otherwise indicated. Simply select your preferred debit card and complete the deposit or withdrawal.