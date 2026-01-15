Rajbet Bonus Codes for India 2026

Rajbet App: 3.6 ★★★★★ Registration Rajbet Rajbet is a fairly new sports betting and casino gambling website that accepts players from India and Rs. as a currency. It offers over 1,000 events on sports betting and live streaming, over 2,000 available slots games. Welcome bonus 100% up to 100,000 INR + 75 FS Promocode: No promo Join Rajbet

Rajbet Welcome Bonus 100% up to 100,000 INR + 75 FS

Since Rajbet provides lucrative betting on a variety of sports, including cricket, football, tennis, and more, the welcome bonus for sports is what all new players are usually most interested in. The Rajbet joining offer is higher than most bookmakers provide. Take a look at all the basic information about the welcome bonus:

The minimum deposit is only 500 INR;

The maximum bonus amount is 100,000 INR;

User has to be an adult to participate in the bonus program;

You can use the bonus to bet on any sport on the Rajbet;

You can use the bonus only once while registering an account.

How to Get Rajbet Welcome Bonus?

You may access incredibly profitable betting by getting a welcome bonus on Rajbet very quickly. Redeeming the bonus is possible through the Rajbet app or website. To be qualified for the sign-up offer, only complete the following actions:

1 Register Register an account on Rajbet using the website version or the Rajbet mobile app. Go to Website 2 Enter the promo code If you have a promo code, enter it in the eponymous gap. 3 Verify the identity Verify your identity by submitting the documents in a suggested form. Next, wait until they are confirmed by the platform, usually it doesn't take long. 4 Make the first deposit Tap on the “Deposit” button. Enter an amount higher than 500 INR to claim a bonus and confirm the deposit. After that, the bonus will be transferred to your account. Make Deposit

The registration procedure was designed to be so simple that anyone, even a novice, could complete it and receive a bonus. Select the way that best fits you to receive the bonus by using either the Rajbet app or the Rajbet website.

How to Win Back the Rajbet Welcome Bonus?

Additional conditions must be met in order to get a registration bonus. For the Rajbet bonus to be available to you, you must follow all of the terms and conditions listed below:

You can withdraw the bonus using any supported by the Rajbet method if your bet was successful;

Only one account per person, residence, or IP address is eligible to use Rajbet free bonus;

Rajbet is allowed to examine transaction records whenever it wants and for any reason. The organization has the power to terminate a player's right to further participation if they are acting spitefully;

Rajbet reserves the right to modify or terminate the incentive at any moment;

The customer accepts all of Rajbet's terms and conditions by accepting the bonus.

Rajbet Bonuses Terms and Conditions

Customers must agree to certain requirements in order to be eligible for Rajbet bonuses. Users must confirm that they comply with and agree to all of the following:

User has to be a legal age of 18;

User should not have a previously registered account;

User must have a verified account;

In terms of unfair play, bonuses are canceled;

User can`t get bonus twice;

Bonuses can not sum up;

Only one account per person, computer, or ip-address is eligible to use the promo code;

You agree to the terms and conditions of Rajbet by using the bonus.

Another Types of Bonuses and Promotions at Rajbet

Bookmakers frequently provide free bets, no deposit bonuses, free spins, and casino welcome bonuses in addition to welcome bonuses and promotions. The majority of these bonuses are available at Rajbet. The most popular bonus options on Rajbet are described in the following:

Loyalty Bonus Program

Get reward points and use them to withdraw up to 15,000 INR from your FUN currency account. You also get access to new FUN money, which allows you to get and withdraw extra 15,000 INR each month. You accumulate loyalty points by playing with your deposit.

30 Free Spins

This bonus offer is open to both new and regular users of the Rajbet mobile app. In order to activate participation in the 30 Free Spins in Lucky Cloverland offer you will need to make a deposit of at least 3,000 INR, after which 300 FS will be credited to your game balance and available for wagering. One freespin from this promotion is equal to 80 INR. For wagering you will need to roll a wager of x25.

Bonuses and Promotions at the Rajbet App

Customers can activate and use bonuses and promotional codes directly in the Rajbet app. There aren't many differences between utilizing the Rajbet app and the website version, some players could find the Rajbet app to be more convenient because it loads faster. Apply nest step-by-step instructions to activate the bonuses on the Rajbet app:

Download or open the Rajbet mobile app; Register a new account using your email or phone number; Click on “Add Promo Code” if you want to use a bonus code; Make a deposit higher than 500 INR to get a welcome offer.

Rajbet gets into ratings of the top 10 cricket betting sites in india, the best online football betting sites, the best online badminton betting sites, tennis betting sites, chess betting sites and other ratings.

FAQ

From our experience, these are the most popular questions about Rajbet bonuses. Take a quick look at them because they may contain the answers you might be looking for. You can also always reach 24/7 Rajbet customer service to get professional personal assistance.

Is it really safe to use Rajbet bonuses? Do I risk anything?

Rajbet takes the safety of its customers very seriously. The platform is legal and operates under Curacao license that ensures fair rules for betting. There are absolutely no risks with using Rajbet bonuses and promotions. Simply follow the instructions we gave previously.

Are mentioned Rajbet bonuses the only ones available?

We covered the most popular bonuses that Rajbet is currently offering now in 2026. The promotions on Rajbet are updated frequently and new offers are regularly released. Visit the official Rajbet website to learn more about the bonuses that are presently offered.

Can I cancel the bonus if I don't want to use it?

It happens automatically when a new registered customer gets the welcome bonus. Players can choose whether to use it for betting or not. Do not enter any promo codes or make any deposits to your personal account if you do not want to get the bonus.

Can I use the bonus money to place bets on sports?

Yes, you can use the bonus funds to bet on any sports on Rajbet. After you've decided the bonus you like to use, read the terms and conditions, placed the minimal deposit into your account, and clicked on the sports category of your choice, you may proceed.

Do bonuses on Rajbet update?

Rajbet bonuses are being updated frequently. However, the welcome bonus is always being provided regardless of the conditions. Since we only mentioned working Rajbet deals for 2026, activating these bonuses won't be an issue.

How can I receive and use the bonus?

Only newly registered players can receive the bonus. If you are a brand-new Rajbet user who hasn't already created an account, register an account on Rajbet, enter any applicable promo codes, confirm your identity, and deposit at least 500 INR or more.